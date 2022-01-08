You are here

The rise of cryptocurrencies — Year in Review
RAYANA ALQUBALI

The rise of cryptocurrencies — Year in Review
  • The year witnessed digital coins gaining global acceptance as legal tender
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: 2021 was a record year for cryptocurrency, which saw the market value for digital coins briefly top $3 trillion (SR11.3 trillion) in November.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value and the second-largest cryptocurrency, ether, also hit all-time highs. While altcoins and the meme-inspired Dogecoin gained traction.

Other digital assets, such as nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, sold for millions of dollars alongside fine art in major auction houses. A digital collage by US artist Beeple sold at Christie’s for $69.3 million in March.

In addition to art, NFTs for use in video games to buy digital land or other items soared in value.

And El Salvador became the first country to accept Bitcoin as legal tender in September, in a move that saw the government provide digital wallets giving away $30 in Bitcoin to every citizen. 

Blockchain-based applications, including decentralized finance, or DeFi, garnered interest from both retail and institutional investors, pushing the growth of Web3, which is the decentralized version of the internet based on blockchain technology that powers NFTs and underpins cryptocurrencies.

All of this helped push cryptocurrency into the mainstream in 2021.

Here are the crypto highlights of 2021.

 

Most searched cryptocurrencies

Receiving an average of 1,100,000 Google searches per month, Bitcoin was the most Googled cryptocurrency in the UK in 2021, according to a new study.




A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this picture illustration taken June 14, 2021. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Research conducted by Bacancy, a software firm, added that Dogecoin is the second most searched digital coin in the UK with a monthly average of 596,000 Google searches over the past year.

In third place with 378,000 searches is Ethereum, the blockchain-based software platform for receiving and sending value globally.

With 189,000 searches per month, the Shiba Inu token, another digital coin with a dog theme, was in fourth place.

Cardano is the fifth most-searched, with 187,000, followed by XRP in sixth place with 185,000 monthly searches and in seventh place is Ripple with 83,000 Google searches in 2021.




A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this picture illustration taken October 19, 2021. (REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo)
/

Meanwhile, Dogecoin has overtaken Bitcoin in popularity in the US in 2021 as it is the most searched cryptocurrency in the country’s 23 states, according to research.

This survey was conducted by financial adviser The Advisor Coach to establish the cryptocurrency each US might want to invest in based on searches.

Analysis of the Google Trends data revealed that Dogecoin had the highest number of states who were interested in investing in the digital coin with a total of 23 states, including Illinois, Florida, Hawaii and New Jersey. The rise in interest can be partially attributed to the endorsement of US billionaire Elon Musk who said in December that his electric carmaker Tesla would accept Dogecoin as a form of payment.

Bitcoin was the second most popular with 10 states looking up investments opportunities in cryptocurrency, including Connecticut, Alaska, Mississippi, and New Hampshire.

A total of eight states inquired into Ethereum, the third-highest spot in the research, with states such as Georgia, Louisiana, Virginia and Ohio showing an interest.

 

Who’s mining

Most Bitcoin mining took place in China, according to internet protocol, or IP, addresses that used the mathematical functions needed to search for the digital coin.

In 2021, the world’s top Bitcoin mining pools all came from China, with five pools being responsible for over half of the cryptocurrency's total hash, or mathematical mining functions. 




Cryptocurrency mining facilities are seen in Pristina, Kosovo. (REUTERS/Hazir Reka/File Photo)

This is likely related to energy prices around the world as the cost of electricity in Germany is more than 10 times the price in China. Successful mining for Bitcoin uses banks of high-powered computers that use a great deal of energy.

Digital coin mining companies bought a lot of hardware this year, which resulted in the price of some mining accessories jumping roughly 10 percent a week in 2021, according to Statista.

However, on the currency’s dark side, the US Internal Revenue Service revealed in November that $3.5 billion of cryptocurrency was seized last year.

This represents 93 percent of all funds seized by the criminal investigation unit during 2021.

The agency expects to confiscate billions more dollars in cryptocurrency next year.

“I expect a trend of crypto seizures to continue as we move forward into fiscal year 2022. We are seeing crypto involved in a number of our crimes as we move forward,” IRS Criminal Investigation Chief Jim Lee said.

New privatization rules signed off in Saudi Arabia to encourage investors

Updated 07 January 2022
Arab News

New privatization rules signed off in Saudi Arabia to encourage investors
Updated 07 January 2022
Arab News

Riyadh: Fairness, transparency, and feasibility will now all be taken into consideration before private public partnerships are given the green light in Saudi Arabia after a law change was signed off. 

The National Center for Privatization and PPP have approved a new set of rules which govern how such agreements are reached. 

The Private Sector Participation Law Implementing Regulations will also require there to be real competition in the tendering process and make sure the public interest is protected. 

The new laws also provide provisions that ensure all participants are dealt with fairly and any conflict of interest is avoided. 

The change has been made in a bid to encourage investors to bid for contracts and therefore increase private sector contribution to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product.

It is also a key aim of Saudi Vision 2030 to unlock state-owned assets to the private sector and privatize selected government services.

The new rules were first published in the official newspaper Umm Al-Qura.

Oil price rises as Kazakhstan turmoil adds to supply concerns

Updated 07 January 2022
Reuters

Oil price rises as Kazakhstan turmoil adds to supply concerns
Updated 07 January 2022
Reuters

Oil prices rose and were heading for their biggest weekly gains since mid-December on Friday as unrest in Kazakhstan and outages in Libya spurred concerns over supply, according to Reuters.

Brent crude climbed 70 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $82.69 a barrel at 1229 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 59 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $80.05 a barrel.

Brent and WTI were on track for gains of almost 6.5 percent in the first week of the year, with prices at their highest since late November, as supply concerns overtook worries that the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant might hurt demand.

“The upward jump in oil prices mostly reflects the market jitters as unrest escalates in Kazakhstan and the political situation in Libya continues to deteriorate and sideline oil output,” Rystad Energy analyst Louise Dickson said.

Security forces appeared to be in control of the streets of Kazakhstan's main city Almaty on Friday and the president said constitutional order had mostly been restored, a day after Russia sent troops to put down an uprising.

The protests began in Kazakhstan's oil-rich western regions after state price caps on butane and propane were removed on New Year's Day.

Oil production at Kazakhstan's top field Tengiz was reduced on Thursday, its operator Chevron said, as some contractors disrupted train lines in support of protests taking place across the central Asian country.

Meanwhile, supply additions from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allies, together called OPEC+, are not keeping up with demand growth.

OPEC's output in December rose by 70,000 barrels per day from the previous month, versus the 253,000 bpd increase allowed under the OPEC+ supply deal, which restored output that was slashed in 2020 when demand collapsed under COVID-19 lockdowns.

Production in Libya has dropped to 729,000 barrels per day, down from a high of 1.3 million bpd last year, partly due to pipeline maintenance work.

While the Omicron coronavirus variant is rapidly taking hold, demand-side concerns are easing amid rising evidence that it is less severe than previous variants.

“The concerns about a massive slump in oil demand have faded now that it has become clear that Omicron leads to milder forms of the disease than previous variants of the virus, meaning that massive mobility restrictions are not likely,” said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

Saudi Arabia's 'unprecedented growth' set to cement position as M&A leader in 2022

Updated 07 January 2022
Mona Alami

Saudi Arabia's 'unprecedented growth' set to cement position as M&A leader in 2022
  • “The Saudi market is probably one of the most active M&A markets in the region,” says financial expert
  • Vision 2030 is the “main driver” to the flurry of M&A activity in Saudi Arabia
Updated 07 January 2022
Mona Alami

Saudi Arabia has become one of the most attractive markets for international companies seeking new mergers and acquisitions, and it is set to maintain its position in 2022. 

The country’s growth stood at 6.8 percent for the third quarter. This is due to rising world demand for crude oil, ambitious Saudi Vision 2030 targets, cutting the Kingdom’s dependence on the sale of hydrocarbons through the development of non-oil sectors, as well as advances in fighting the COVID pandemic.

This has helped set Saudi Arabia for continued growth in merger and acquisitions in the coming year. 

“The Saudi market is probably one of the most active M&A markets in the region, together with the UAE and Egypt,” said Fikry Younis, the Riyadh-based partner of Lumina Capital Advisers.

Economist Robert Mogielnicki from the Arab Gulf State Institute in Washington underlines that the most obvious spaces to watch for M&A activity in Saudi Arabia are the energy and technology spaces. 

“Saudi Arabia possesses a comparative advantage in the energy sector and really wants to monetize its energy assets. Technology firms are thriving globally, and Saudi Arabia is pushing to become a global technology hub,” he added.

According to Younes, Saudi Arabia is witnessing M&A activity across all sectors, with a focus in social infrastructure — including healthcare, education and logistics — tourism, entertainment and sports, Environmental, Social, and Governance investing and green energy. 

There is also significant action in technology which acts as an enabler to other sectors, such as healthtech, edutech, and fintech.

Tourism is expected to account for more than 10 percent of Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product by 2030 through Neom — a $500bn futuristic city including a nature reserve and heritage sites on islands on the Red Sea alongside a major entertainment and sports project called Qiddiya. 

The Kingdom plans to invest more than $1tn in the tourism sector over the next 10 years. 

For Habib Aoun, partner at Broadgate Advisers, if one looks at ranking by deal value, energy and materials remain the most buoyant sectors by far, driven by strategic acquisitions often involving governmental entities such as ARAMCO. 

However, looking at deal count, rather than deal size, demand is big for assets in the consumers, healthcare, education and ICT sectors, both from strategic as well as financial investors. 

“Saudi Arabia has always been and remains one of the main M&A markets in the region, driven by its large population, numerous government initiatives and the recent recovery in oil prices,” says Aoun. 

The expert estimates that in 2021, there were $44 billion of announced deals in the Kingdom, compared to $75 billion for the whole of the Middel East and North Africa region including Saudi Arabia.

The largest announced transactions this year were the acquisition of 49 percent stake in Aramco’s Oil Pipeline Co by a consortium led by EIG Global Energy; the acquisition of an Aramco portfolio of gas assets by US-based Air Products and ACWA Power, and the acquisition of a 50 percent stake in Saudi National Petrochemical Company by the Saudi Industrial Investment Group, according to Aoun. 

The Saudi British Bank, the HSBC Holdings affiliate, also completed its merger with Alawwal Bank. The year also saw the merger of National Commercial Bank and Samba Financial Group under the name of Saudi National Bank. SNB will be accounting for a market share of 25 percent, with a combined equity of SR120 billion ($31.96 billion)

Other than those large deals in the energy and materials sectors, there have been notable mid-cap deal activity including the sales of Naturepack Beverage Packaging to Norway-based Elopak; HSBC’s asset management business to Alawwal Invest;  Saudi Enaya Cooperative to Amana cooperative, and; Fourth Milling Co. to a consortium of Saudi strategic Agri investors. 

In education, King’s College Riyadh — an offshoot of the Dorset King’s College — became the first British boarding school to set up in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund and London hospitality company Ennismore established a $400m fund to bring Ennismore’s lifestyle brands to the kingdom. 

“Mega deals like the merger between Samba-NCB as well as PIF acquisition of Newcastle United take all the publicity, however, there are many private deals of all sizes that are taking place below the radar,” says Younes. 

Without a doubt Vision 2030 is the main driver to the flurry of M&A activity in Saudi Arabia, says Younes. 

"One of the core pillars of Vision 2030 is localization of know-how. We have therefore seen many sub-industries across the wider manufacturing spectrum benefit from governmental initiatives — chemicals & materials, pharmaceuticals, etc. Other main sectors that are expected to benefit from Vision 2030 are infrastructure — including telecom, education, tourism — including F&B, and healthcare where investment is needed in order to support the anticipated economic growth. Covid did have an impact of course, mainly during H1 2020, but as is the case globally, most sectors have recovered well in 2021,” adds Aoun.

M&A activity in Saudi Arabia is both inbound and cross-border, agree specialists. 

One example is Saudi Arabian companies’ deals with their Omani counterparts worth $10 billion. 

“Within Saudi, investors and family offices are reviewing their portfolios and divesting from non-core assets to redirect funds to expanding core assets,” says Younes, adding: ”Cross-border is inbound and outbound where the key word is scaling in Saudi Arabia to capture the opportunities that are being presented as a result of Vision 2030. 

“International investors are investing inbound to Saudi in order to benefit from the unprecedented growth, especially with the challenges that many are facing in their home countries: COVID, supply chain challenges, inflation, etc. Local investors who are investing outbound are investing in order to bring expertise and capabilities from abroad to Saudi Arabia.” 

For Aoun, forecasts for M&A activity in the Kingdom are upbeat, driven by current oil price levels and the government’s continuous efforts to modernize the country and positioning Riyadh as the financial capital of the region.

Bitcoin slips ahead of hunt for rate clues in US payrolls: Reuters

Updated 07 January 2022
Reuters

Bitcoin slips ahead of hunt for rate clues in US payrolls: Reuters
Updated 07 January 2022
Reuters

Global shares largely held their ground on Friday after nerves steadied on Wall Street while investors waited to see if US payroll numbers alters the pace of interest rate hikes expected from the Federal Reserve this year, Reuters is reporting.

Oil was headed for its best weekly gains since mid-December, fuelled by supply worries amid escalating unrest in Kazakhstan, where an Internet shutdown hitting global computing power of the bitcoin network helped to send the cryptocurrency tumbling to its lowest level since September.

The MSCI All Country stock index was flat at 744.71 points, also down 2 percent from a record high on Tuesday.

In Europe, the STOXX index was off 0.5 percent at 485 points, down 2 percent from its record high on Tuesday. Key eurozone inflation data was due at 1000 GMT.

The stellar start to 2022 went into reverse on Wednesday after minutes from the Fed's December meeting signalled the central bank may have to raise interest rates sooner than expected.

Some Fed policymakers also want to shrink the central bank's $8 trillion-plus balance sheet as well as raise rates, the minutes showed.

Wall Street steadied by Thursday evening, though analysts at ING bank said the minutes were still reverberating across markets, driving bond yields higher, hitting growth stocks and keeping the dollar reasonably well-supported.

“We have non-farm payrolls today and will that have an effect on rate hike expectations? I don't think it will,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. “The Fed is on a course to start gradual, incremental rate increases and the key question will be how many the markets will allow them to get away with and a lot of that will be down to guidance.”

Non-farm payrolls likely increased by 400,000 jobs last month after rising 210,000 in November, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

Goldman Sachs said it expects an above consensus rise of 500,000.

S&P 500 e-mini stock futures were slightly weaker.

 

Crude rallies, Bitcoin slumps

Asian shares mostly rose on Friday, snapping two days of losses.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.7 percent, boosted by gains in Australia where the local benchmark climbed 1.3 percent, led by bank stocks. Japan’s Nikkei was little changed.

China and Hong Kong stocks edged higher on hopes that Beijing will roll out more support measures to prioritise economic stability.

An index of Hong Kong-listed mainland property stocks jumped 4.6 percent on media reports that Chinese policymakers plan to exclude debt accrued from acquiring distressed assets when assessing debt ratio compliance.

Investors are likely adjusting to “attractive, cheaper” Asian stocks as the year kicks off, said Jim McCafferty, joint head of APAC equity research at Nomura.

“With rates about to go up, from a global risk diversification point of view, investors are likely moving their money from US markets into Asian markets, specifically China because it's increasingly independent of what the US does,” he said.

US Treasury yields paused for breath, having risen sharply this week after the Fed minutes.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was last at 1.7249 percent having reached 1.7530 percent overnight, its highest since April 2021 and up sharply from its 2021 close of 1.5118 percent.

The dollar was set to notch broad weekly gains, hitting a five-year peak on the yen at 116.35 on Tuesday, hovering around 115.87 on Friday.

Oil prices rallied, which some analysts linked to news that Russian paratroopers had arrived to quell unrest in Kazakhstan, though production in the OPEC+ producer country remains largely unaffected so far.

Brent crude futures rose 0.48 percent to $82.38 a barrel, and US crude rose 0.5 percent to $79.83.

Spot gold stood at $1,789 an ounce after touching a two-week low of $1,788.25 on Thursday, as rising US Treasury yields hurt demand for the non-interest bearing metal.

Bitcoin dropped 2.3 percent to around $42,095 after hitting its lowest since late September as the hawkish Fed minutes also sapped appetite for riskier appetites.

Kazakhstan update: Oil market 'jitters' after unrest in central Asian country

Updated 07 January 2022
Arab News

Kazakhstan update: Oil market 'jitters' after unrest in central Asian country
Updated 07 January 2022
Arab News

Oil prices rose and were heading for their biggest weekly gains since mid-December on Friday as unrest in Kazakhstan and outages in Libya spurred concerns over supply, according to Reuters.

Brent crude climbed 70 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $82.69 a barrel at 1229 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 59 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $80.05 a barrel.

Brent and WTI were on track for gains of almost 6.5 percent in the first week of the year, with prices at their highest since late November, as supply concerns overtook worries that the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant might hurt demand.

“The upward jump in oil prices mostly reflects the market jitters as unrest escalates in Kazakhstan and the political situation in Libya continues to deteriorate and sideline oil output,” Rystad Energy analyst Louise Dickson said.

 

Kazakhstan bonds 

Kazakh dollar bonds and Russia’s rouble ticked up after Kazakhstan's president said constitutional order has mostly been restored in the country.

Kazakh 2045 dollar bond enjoyed small gains after hefty falls to over 20-month lows in recent days.

Security forces appeared to be in control of the streets of Kazakhstan's main city Almaty on Friday morning, a day after Russia sent troops to put down a countrywide uprising.

“I would say that the immediate market impacts or economic impacts from the current situation in Kazakhstan will be very limited,” said Minna Kuusisto, chief analyst, global macro research at Danske Bank.

 

Fuel price cap

Kazakhstan has imposed a 180-day price cap on vehicle fuel and halted any utility rate increases, as the government seeks to quell the unrest that has left dozens of protestors and police dead.

Kazakhstan has experienced the worst street protests since the country gained independence three decades ago.

The demonstrations began over a near-doubling of prices for a type of vehicle fuel and quickly spread across the country, reflecting wider discontent over the rule of the same party since independence.

The uprising led to a rise in the global price of uranium, as the central Asian country is responsible for about 40 percent of global supplies of the metal.

However, Kazatomprom, the world's biggest uranium producer, said on Thursday it was operating normally with no impact on output or exports despite the unrest.

 

“Bandits” resposible, says President

Speaking on Friday, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he had given shoot-to-kill orders to deal with further disturbances from those he called bandits and terrorists, adding that those who failed to surrender would be “destroyed.”

Up to 20,000 “bandits” had attacked the biggest city Almaty and had been destroying state property, Tokayev said in a televised address after a week when protests over fuel prices exploded into a countrywide wave of unrest.

He said as part of the “counter-terrorist” operation, he had ordered law enforcement agencies and the army “to shoot to kill without warning.”

“The militants have not laid down their arms, they continue to commit crimes or are preparing for them. The fight against them must be pursued to the end. Whoever does not surrender will be destroyed,” Tokayev said on state television.

He dismissed calls to hold talks with protesters.

“What stupidity. What kind of talks can we hold with criminal and murderers?” he said.

“We had to deal with armed and well-prepared bandits, local as well as foreign. More precisely, with terrorists. So we have to destroy them, this will be done soon.”

Tokayev thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of China, Uzbekistan and Turkey for their assistance.

He said peacekeeping forces sent from Russia and neighbouring states had arrived on Kazakhstan's request and were in the country on a temporary basis to ensure security.

It was critically important to understand why the state had “slept through the underground preparation of terrorist attacks, of militant sleeper cells,” Tokayev added.

