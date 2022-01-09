Sonia Ben Ammar steals the show at ‘Scream’ photocall

DUBAI: Sonia Ben Ammar is on her way to becoming one of film’s most promising young stars. The French-Polish-Tunisian model, singer and actress is poised to make her Hollywood debut on Jan. 14 when the hotly-anticipated film “Scream” hits theaters globally. While the fifth faceoff against the Ghostface killer has fans around the world waiting with bated breath, Ben Ammar is making headlines in her own right due to her electrifying press tour style.

The 22-year-old gave fans a sneak peek of her on-duty fashion when she attended the “Scream” photocall in Beverly Hills this week.

She joined fellow cast members Courtney Cox, Neve Campbell and David Arquette, who reprised their roles in the Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett-directed horror flick alongside newcomers Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding and Dylan Minette and Ben Ammar.







The French-Tunisian model and actress is the next red carpet star to watch. Instagram



For the occasion, the Paris-born multi-hyphenate wore a multi-hued Maison Valentino mini dress that was embroidered with red, yellow, pink, blue and green sequins. She paired the look with matching sparkling sandals. Her glossy auburn hair was separated at center and left to cascade in soft waves. She upped the ante with vibrant red lipstick.

“I can’t believe we just made a scream movie!! WHAT IS LIFE?!?” wrote an incredulous Ben Ammar to her 766,000 Instagram followers.

The new film takes place 25 years after the events of the first film as Woodsboro is once again rocked by a series of murders committed by someone donning the Ghostface mask with the goal of digging up secrets from the town’s deadly past.

The new “Scream” is the first instalment of the franchise made without the involvement of film director Wes Craven, who died in 2015.

Early “Scream” reactions began pouring in and film critics are raving about the horror sequel.

“The new #ScreamMovie is a SCREAM, baby! It completely delivers for fans of the franchise,” wrote a Screen Rant journalist on Twitter. “Can’t wait to watch (it) again. Right now, it’s hitting the middle of my ranking (of all very, very great movies).”

Editor-in-Chief of Collider Steven Weintraub said: “The new #Scream is the real deal. Such a well written script that keeps you guessing and wades into the treacherous waters of fandom in 2022. ‘Scream’ fans are going to love it.”