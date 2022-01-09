You are here

Sonia Ben Ammar steals the show at 'Scream' photocall
The 22-year-old wore a Maison Valentino mini dress to the ‘Scream’ photocall in Beverly Hills. Instagram
Updated 09 January 2022
Sonia Ben Ammar steals the show at 'Scream' photocall
DUBAI: Sonia Ben Ammar is on her way to becoming one of film’s most promising young stars. The French-Polish-Tunisian model, singer and actress is poised to make her Hollywood debut on Jan. 14 when the hotly-anticipated film “Scream” hits theaters globally. While the fifth faceoff against the Ghostface killer has fans around the world waiting with bated breath, Ben Ammar is making headlines in her own right due to her electrifying press tour style.

The 22-year-old gave fans a sneak peek of her on-duty fashion when she attended the “Scream” photocall in Beverly Hills this week.

She joined fellow cast members Courtney Cox, Neve Campbell and David Arquette, who reprised their roles in the Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett-directed horror flick alongside newcomers Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding and Dylan Minette and Ben Ammar.




The French-Tunisian model and actress is the next red carpet star to watch. Instagram

For the occasion, the Paris-born multi-hyphenate wore a multi-hued Maison Valentino mini dress that was embroidered with red, yellow, pink, blue and green sequins. She paired the look with matching sparkling sandals. Her glossy auburn hair was separated at center and left to cascade in soft waves. She upped the ante with vibrant red lipstick.

“I can’t believe we just made a scream movie!! WHAT IS LIFE?!?” wrote an incredulous Ben Ammar to her 766,000 Instagram followers.

The new film takes place 25 years after the events of the first film as Woodsboro is once again rocked by a series of murders committed by someone donning the Ghostface mask with the goal of digging up secrets from the town’s deadly past.

The new “Scream” is the first instalment of the franchise made without the involvement of film director Wes Craven, who died in 2015. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Early “Scream” reactions began pouring in and film critics are raving about the horror sequel.

“The new #ScreamMovie is a SCREAM, baby! It completely delivers for fans of the franchise,” wrote a Screen Rant journalist on Twitter. “Can’t wait to watch (it) again. Right now, it’s hitting the middle of my ranking (of all very, very great movies).”

Editor-in-Chief of Collider Steven Weintraub said: “The new #Scream is the real deal. Such a well written script that keeps you guessing and wades into the treacherous waters of fandom in 2022. ‘Scream’ fans are going to love it.”

Christian Louboutin produced a perfume line crafted specifically for regional consumers. Supplied
Khaoula Ghanem

  French nose Fanny Bal reveals the secrets behind appealing to regional customers
DUBAI: Scent is an essential part of the beauty regimes of Arab men and women. According to Euromonitor, the fragrance market in the Middle East is projected to reach $4.4 billion in 2027, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE making up the region’s two largest markets for scents.

These statistics prove extremely beneficial for the revenue of luxury brands, many of which have produced perfume lines crafted specifically for regional consumers.

“The Middle Eastern consumers, they are really in love with perfume,” said the renowned French nose Fanny Bal, who recently dreamed up Loubiprince, one of the musk-infused scents that makes up Christian Louboutin Beauty’s unisex fragrance collection launched exclusively for the region.

Loubiprince is the brainchild of French nose Fanny Bal. Supplied

“Fragrance is part of the culture in the Middle East. It goes way deeper than in any other region in the world,” she added.

When it comes to their preferences, Saudi Arabia and the UAE both favour traditional scents, and tend to gravitate towards perfumes boasting potent ingredients such as oud and musk, she said.

“It was very interesting developing the fragrances because you can go deeper in terms of intensity and the choice of the ingredients. Unlike in Europe or America, where consumers prefer fruity or floral scents, we were able to explore stronger notes that we wouldn’t typically use for the European market,” said Thomas James, Chief Brands Officer for Niche Brands at Puig. “For instance, we wouldn’t use incense for European customers, but in the Middle East, of course, incense is so important.”

For this specific fragrance, Bal — who has conceived perfumes for Givenchy, Frederic Malle, Issey Miyake and even popstar Shakira — looked at ingredients that have become synonymous with Middle Eastern fragrances, including resin, amber, spice and sandalwood.

The three-piece fragrance collection pays homage to the Middle East. Supplied

There are two other fragrances that make up the exclusive Louboutin collection: Loubicharme and Loubiluna by French perfumer Christophe Raynaud.

Loubiluna is a blend of fig milk, cedar wood and papyrus, while Loubicharme boasts floral notes of geranium and rose balanced by incense and patchouli.

In addition to the ingredients, Christian Louboutin also paid homage to the region in the presentation of each scent. They come in an opulent red bottle with a gold cap depicting a scarab beetle, pyramid and a crescent moon. 

Bal reveals that Louboutin’s roots served as the starting point of the collection. The designer, best known for his red-soled footwear, was born in Paris to a French mother and an Egyptian father, a discovery he only made recently. The godfather of part-Egyptian model Elisa Sednaoui, he has always felt a connection to the North African country. He owns property in Luxor, a purchase made well before he discovered his heritage.

For instance, one of the main ingredients used in the perfumes is papyrus, a thick paper-like material that was used in ancient Egypt for writing on. “When you think of papyrus, you also think of Egypt. Perfumers don’t use papyrus often, but it made sense with Louboutin’s story,” shared Bal.

Instagram/@olafarahat
Khaoula Ghanem

DUBAI: These are the biggest hairstyle trends to have on your radar for 2022, according to stylist Michay Alexander from Dubai’s Stay Flawless Beauty Lounge.

Brown Balayage

This is a great way to revive dark hair colors without opting for a drastic change. A brown balayage will give the hair a good amount of dimension and a subtle sun-kissed look that works for almost everyone. The varying shades of brown placed throughout the hair add a pop of liveliness whilst looking natural.

Grown-out Curtain Bangs

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is for people who fancy a change, but don’t want to cut a short fringe. Grown-out curtain bangs are shorter in the middle with slightly winged longer sides, giving hair the volume and shape it needs. This cut falls between a fringe and front layers, making it versatile and easy to maintain to look beautiful on all hair textures.

The ‘Bixie’

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This haircut is a combination of two distinctive haircuts – the bob and the pixie. It gives a length that is considered to be too long for a pixie, and too short to be a bob. This style comprises of a mix of layers that adds dimension and texture to the hair. Although popular back in the 90s, the “bixie” is ready to make a dazzling comeback in 2022.

The Boy Bob

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This classic cut has several variations, but the one trending this year will be the chunky boy bob. It will be a fuller version of the original bob cut with a lot of natural texture. The cut can range from chin to collarbone length with slightly rough, undone ends to add texture and bounce.

Curl-Ready Hairstyles

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This year, curly hair and hairstyles are going to be more popular than ever. It is time to embrace natural texture and make the most out of curly locks. Adding layers and air-drying the hair will add more body and life to the curls.

Hair Accessories

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

No matter what hairstyle you opt for, this year is all about accessorizing those luscious locks. Whether you want to bling it up, or tone it down, adorn your hair with headbands, clips, scarves or bows to complete your look.

DUBAI: The 14th Abu Dhabi Art fair will take place on Nov. 16-20 at Manarat Al-Saddiyat, it was announced on Saturday. 

The fair brings together local and international galleries, exhibitions, artist commissions and installations at the venue and across the emirate.

The curators and artists for the upcoming edition are yet to be announced.

The guest curators for the 2021 fair were the Paris-based writer Simon Njami and curator and consultant Rose Lejeune.

The participating artists for the program included Lebanese-British artist Aya Haidar, Palestinian-Italian contemporary creative Hazem Harb, Emirati visual artist Najat Makki, London-based conceptual artist, sculptor and painter Rasheed Araeen and Uganda-born sculptor Richard Atugonza.

DUBAI: Italian luxury fashion house Moschino unveiled this week the first look into its spring/summer 2022 campaign featuring part-Arab supermodels Gigi Hadid and Imaan Hammam.

Photographed by US fashion lensman Steven Meisel and styled by French stylist Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, the US-Palestinian-Dutch and the Dutch-Moroccan-Egyptian stars posed in a series of pictures on the brand’s Instagram page in pastel-colored outfits.   

In one shot, Hadid wore a matching set featuring a plaid jacket, a crop top and a mini skirt. The look, by creative director Jeremy Scott, was accessorized with a chained belt, statement earrings and a pink bag with the label’s letters written on it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hammam wore a colorful gown with cartoon characters printed on it. The one-shoulder dress featured a thigh-high slit. 

The campaign also featured French-Japanese model Mika Schneider, who posed in a pink skirt suit with a heart-shaped bag and pink accessories, and US star Abby Champion, who wore an animal-printed suit.

Hadid and Hammam shared the images with their followers on Instagram and took the opportunity to thank the team they worked with.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“New Moschino by the one and only Steven Meisel (and Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele happy belated birthday to our queen!) Always and forever an honor Jeremy Scott thank you my friend,” wrote Hadid.

“Such an honor to be part of this,” Hammam captioned her image.

The campaign’s hairstylist was Guido Palau, the makeup artist was Pat McGrath and the manicurist was Jin Soon Choi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In September, Hadid and Hammam walked Moschino’s runway show in New York Fashion Week, wowing the audience with the brand’s 2022 collection. It was the brand’s NYFW debut.

Hammam wore a bright yellow set that had images of rabbits, cows, elephants, birds, and more, while Hadid closed the show wearing the colorful gown Hammam wore in the just-released campaign images.

Hadid also wore a colorful suit, accessorized with a bulky necklace that had letters dangling from it, and Hammam stepped out in a strapless dress, with a thigh-high slit that featured a 3-D design of a bunny around the chest area.

Nino Barbu

DUBAI: Dubai-based former professional rugby player and current fitness coach Nino Barbu, who comes armed with a master’s degree in sports performance, walks us through the process of easing muscle stiffness that comes after an intense workout. If you plan to hit the gym to kick of 2022, make sure to follow these expert tips. 

For the past few decades fitness and health experts have been trying to find a way to explain or cure muscle soreness usually felt after an intense workout.

The bad news is that a complete cure has not been found, but the good news is exercise physiologists discovered some methods that can ease the symptoms of muscle soreness.

Researchers found that when muscle temperature is increased, blood flow increases, bringing fresh oxygen and healing nutrients to the sore area. (Shutterstock)

What is muscle soreness or delayed onset muscle soreness, also knowns as DOMS?

Specialists describe it as the gradually increasing discomfort that occurs between 24 and 48 hours after activity, and it is perfectly normal and is simply an indication that muscles are adapting to your fitness regimen. The mild muscle strain during the effort creates microscopic damage to the muscle fibers. Scientists believe this damage, coupled with the inflammation that accompanies these tears, is the cause of the symptoms.

Here are some tips to reduce these symptoms…

Stretching

Stretching is one of the most underrated remedies and best performed straight after a workout during the cool down period. If you are not sure how to stretch the muscles you worked out, find some inspiration on the internet where there are a multitude of resources to guide you.

Apply heat 

Brigham Young University in Utah has researched the use of heat remedies to treat muscle soreness. Researchers found that when muscle temperature is increased, blood flow increases, bringing fresh oxygen and healing nutrients to the sore area. 

Ice baths

Ice baths or cold showers can also ease symptoms due to the fact that they lower the damaged tissue’s temperature and constrict the blood vessels. This helps reduce swelling and inflammation, and even numbs the nerve endings, usually bringing immediate relief. Ice baths can also help your central nervous system by aiding in sleep, and consequently, making you feel better by reducing fatigue. They can be performed after each workout for intervals of 3-6 minutes. In order to maximize the benefits of cold therapy combine it with hot therapy (a hot shower or sauna). The recommended routine for an athlete would be three rounds alternating three minutes of a hot shower or sauna with three minutes of a cold shower or ice bath.

Anti-inflammatory treatment

A naturally occurring anti-inflammatory compound is curcumin. Research suggests that curcumin can help in the management of oxidative and inflammatory conditions, metabolic syndrome, arthritis, anxiety and hyperlipidemia. It may also help in the management of exercise-induced inflammation and muscle soreness, thus enhancing recovery and subsequent performance in active people. Speak to your doctor about other anti-inflammatory treatments if you wish to take the allopathic route. 

Rest

In more severe DOMS cases, the best solution might be to give your muscles a chance to heal by themselves and repair. Ideally, it is recommended to skip any kind of high-intensity cardio or power lifting sessions when sore which may only worsen and delay recovery.

