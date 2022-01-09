Al-Ittihad win, Al-Shabab stumble: 5 things we learned from latest round of SPL matches

You are here

As Al-Hilal, who did not play this weekend, continue to lag behind the leading pack, the Talisca-inspired Al-Nassr could join leaders Al-Ittihad and Al-Shabab in three-way race for the championship.
Updated 09 January 2022
John Duerden

  • As Al-Hilal, who did not play this weekend, continue to lag behind the leading pack, the Talisca-inspired Al-Nassr could join leaders Al-Ittihad and Al-Shabab in three-way race for the championship
The top four teams were in action once again in the latest round of action in the Saudi Pro League. Below are five things we learned.

1. Talisca makes spectacular use of greater freedom

It was hardly the most fluid of performances from Al-Nassr as they beat Damac 2-0, but the Yellows will not care as that makes it four wins in a row and five from the past six. The title challenge is well and truly on, though the gap behind Al-ittihad in first remains six points with one more game played.

Pity Martinez, with his first goal in almost a year, would normally be the one making the headlines, but this game was all about Talisca, though Waleed Abdullah pulled off some good saves in goal.

Since taking charge last month, coach Miguel Angel Russo has given the Brazilian greater freedom to roam. As Al-Nassr built an attack in the first half, Damac were perhaps expecting Talisca to be in the area. Instead he arrived late just outside the box, was given too much time and then fired a delicious shot into the top corner. The goal took him to 11 for the season and first place in the scoring standings, pretty impressive for someone who is not an out and out striker. 

 

2. When even Hawsari scores then all is going well for Al-Ittihad

Al-Ittihad’s 2-0 win over Al-Feiha was a sixth league victory in a row and a welcome return to clean sheets after two successive 3-2 wins. It is almost crazy to think that Al-Ittihad fired their coach after losing two of the first three games of the season.

That is ancient history now with the Tigers three points clear at the top with a game in hand. It was a comfortable and deserved victory with the second goal a thing of beauty: A chipped pass from deep from Bruno Henrique into the area was met first time by Romarinho who lifted the ball over the goalkeeper in a way that only an expert poacher can.

Though less easy on the eye, the opening goal was noteworthy. Omar Hawsawi rose high to head Henrique’s first-half corner home. It was a regulation move but the first league goal the 36-year-old has scored since 2016. If the center-back is getting in on the scoring act then this really could be Al-Ittihad’s year. A first title since 2009 is looking increasingly possible. 

 
3. Ighalo back in action, but can’t shoot Al-Shabab to victory

Nigeria may not be happy that Al-Shabab refused to release Odion Ighalo for the African Cup of Nations campaign but the Super Eagles’ loss should be the Riyadh club’s gain. Not quite on Saturday, however, as despite the best efforts of the former Manchester United man, Al-Shabab were held to a 1-1 draw by Abha.

It could have been worse as the title-chasers fell behind early but then had the chances to win the game and then some. It is a case of two points dropped to leave the six-time champions three points off the pace, even if there is a long way to go.

If Ighalo was annoyed at not getting the chance to become AFCON top scorer for the second successive tournament, he did not show it. The Nigerian worked hard and had the ball in the net early in the game, only for the strike to be ruled offside by VAR by the narrowest of margins. He came close again, but it was not to be. At least Ighalo looked sharp and Al-Shabab still look dangerous. 

 

4. Damac lack game changers

It has been pointed out before that Damac’s title challenge was always unlikely to last. The 2-0 loss to Al-Nassr means they have taken just two points from the last four games, but the fact that they still sit in fourth place in the standings is testament to just how good they were earlier in the season. 

This game was a pretty even affair, but the difference between the two teams was clear to see. Simply put, Damac lack talents of the caliber of Talisca and Pity Martinez. Croatian playmaker Mijo Caktas is a fine player who has had an excellent campaign so far, but the former Hajjduk Split star is unable to consistently change a game in the way that Al-Nassr’s creative players do.

For Damac, the important thing now is to keep their heads. There was always likely to be a dip at some point in a long season. The real challenge is to ensure that the slump does not become a major slide. Damac performed well enough against the in-form Al-Nassr, but the big game is next weekend’s clash with Al-Tai and the target is a win that will get the former leaders back on track.

 

5. Al-Taawoun trying to escape fierce relegation scrap

A 2-1 win over bottom club Al-Hazem looks to have given the Buraidah outfit some much-needed breathing space. It has been a roller-coaster few years for the Al-Taawoun faithful. In 2019, they finished third, almost got relegated the season after and last time around managed to take fourth spot in the league. 

This campaign has been hugely disappointing. No wins, though plenty of goals, from the first nine games had the team in real trouble but the situation is improving. Last week’s 3-0 victory over Damac gave Al-Taawoun confidence and the latest victory pulls them up into the dizzy heights of 11th.

There is still a long way to go, however, and the relegation battle is shaping up to be fierce. Al-Hazem are in danger of getting cut off at the bottom, but then just four points separates the next eight teams. It is unfortunate for Al-Taawoun that their new-found momentum may well be broken next week at the home of champions Al-Hilal.

Topics: Al-Hilal Al-ittihad Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League

Updated 09 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi women weightlifters win gold in weightlifting tournaments

Saudi women weightlifters win gold in weightlifting tournaments
  • Al-Ameri was able to take home a whopping six gold medals at the 2021 Arab Weightlifting Championship in the youth 55kg category
Updated 09 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi sportswomen have been making history, one championship at a time. The latest of these achievements was made possible by Saudi Hanan Al-Ameri, 19, whose passion led her to Iraq after taking part in several local championships in the Kingdom.

Al-Ameri was able to take home a whopping six gold medals at the 2021 Arab Weightlifting Championship in the youth 55kg category.

Prior to the tournament, Al-Ameri made extensive preparations as she joined a 25-day camp in Jeddah under the technical supervision of the coach of the Saudi women’s national team Rania Bahloul. Bahloul stressed that Al-Ameri’s victory stemmed from her passion for the sport, her strength, her preparations, her discipline and her technical performance.

“It was a good tournament. It benefited me a lot to compete against other weightlifters, and I gained much experience by participating next to Arab champions,” Al-Ameri said.

National team coach Bahloul noted that Al-Ameri possesses strong techniques and has a passion for the sport, which has helped her to overcome the difficulties she faced when she came to Iraq and joined the championship in Erbil.

The coach said: “Hanan did not surrender. She tried her best to stay in the competition and rank among the winners. Her journey lasted a whole day. She spent more than 12 hours at an airport in Amman before arriving in Erbil on the weighing day for the tournament at 10:00 a.m. It was a strenuous day, and she feared she would be delayed to the championships. However, she was able to join the tournament in time and win gold thanks to her power snatch, power clean and push jerk movements.”

“I want to thank my fellow players who stood with me in this tournament so that I could win. I want also to thank my friends, family and followers on Snapchat for their support and encouragement throughout my trip and during the delay, helping me to get rid of any pressure and tension. I dedicate this success to all of them,” said Al-Ameri.

Weightlifter Dhikra Khurrami grabbed three golds and three silvers. She had already participated in the international weightlifting championship in Jeddah and in a local championship in Riyadh.

“I love this game and my family totally supports me. I hope to represent the Kingdom in the Olympics, but I am also very happy to raise high the name of the Kingdom in the Arab world,” she said.

Saudi weightlifter Lian Al-Qurashi, 15, also won three bronze medals and one silver medal in the same tournament in Iraq. She expressed her happiness in taking part in this tournament, remarking how she gained a lot of experience coming into contact with top-notch Arab women weightlifters and trainers.

“I participated in a local championship in Riyadh in 2020 and then took part in the International Weightlifting Championship held in Jeddah in 2021,” she said.

She added: “I chose this game because it is unique in terms of performance, but it requires several skills, the most important of which are technique and strength.”

Topics: Women's Sport Saudi Arabia weightlifting

Arab stars have a shot at immortality as they head into Africa Cup of Nations

Arab stars have a shot at immortality as they head into Africa Cup of Nations
Updated 09 January 2022
Liliane Tannoury

Arab stars have a shot at immortality as they head into Africa Cup of Nations

Arab stars have a shot at immortality as they head into Africa Cup of Nations
  • Former greats will inspire today’s generation as a record seven Arab nations take part in delayed edition of the competition
Updated 09 January 2022
Liliane Tannoury

The Africa Cup of Nations is finally here, and after delays, disruptions and false rumors of cancelations, fans can finally settle down and watch some of the world’s best players face off over the next three weeks.

The profile of African players, especially those who play abroad, has never been higher, yet there is something about the competition that ensures even the most prominent of global stars end up attaining legendary status in their home countries with a successful continental showing.

The AFCON has often proved the perfect stage to showcase players to the world.

Arab teams have won the competition 12 times: Seven by Egypt, two by Algeria, with Morocco, Tunisia and Sudan weighing in with one each.

For today’s star Arab players, the feats of footballing predecessors will act as an inspiration.

Egypt, with seven title wins, remain in a league of their own in this competition, and the current generation of players will have big shoes to fill, with their predecessors having provided some of the competition’s most iconic teams and moments.

In the 1998 edition, Hossam Hassan lead Egypt to their fourth title, scoring seven goals on the way to glory in Burkina Faso.

Hassan has contributed to three of the Egypt’s seven titles, having been part of the squad that took the championship in 1986 at home and then crowning his international career with the AFCON 2006, also in Cairo.

Under the leadership of Hassan Shehata, it was Egypt’s fifth title and marked Hassan as the only player to win the competition 20 years apart.

Then there is Mohamed Aboutrika, who lead the Pharaohs to title wins in 2006 and 2008, when he scored the winning goal in the final against Cameroon.

It is arguable that Mohamed Salah has already overtaken all his countrymen to become Egypt’s — even the Arab world’s — greatest-ever player, thanks to his exploits with Liverpool in recent years.

Still, an AFCON eludes him, and putting that right could be one of the crowning moments of his astonishing career.

For Algerian legends, you cannot look past Rabah Madjer and Lakhdar Belloumi, who both scored and starred in their nation’s greatest win — the 2-1 victory over mighty West Germany at the 1982 World Cup in Spain.

Both ended up on 28 goals for Algeria as well, but it is their 1986 World Cup teammate Djamel Menad who scored four goals on the way to winning the 1990 AFCON title with a 1-0 win over Nigeria.

Riyad Mahrez was standout player of the 2019 edition, leading Algeria to a second title with a 1-0 win over Senegal in Cairo.

Now a single goal separates him from becoming the historical top scorer for his country in the tournament, and Belloumi’s record of six goals could well go in Cameroon.

Led by Hatem Trabelsi, Tunisia won their only AFCON title after beating Morocco 2-1 in 2004 on home soil. Trabelsi remains one of the most prominent players to have represented the Carthage Eagles, having excelled for Ajax Amsterdam, Manchester City and Al-Hilal in Riyadh.

If Tunisia’s current captain, Youssef Msakni, recovers from a positive COVID-19 test, he will lead his nation in an impressive seventh personal participation in the competition.

Moroccan hero Ahmed Firas, meanwhile, holds the rare distinction of taking part in his country’s lone AFCON triumph in 1976, as well as being their historical top scorer in the competition with six goals.

Today, Morocco’s star man is Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi, who at only 23 has had a hugely successful career in Europe playing for Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan before his move to the French capital.

Alongside Salah and Mahrez, he is one of the most recognizable African players in the world today and could end up being one of the stars of the tournament.

This edition of the Africa Cup of Nations will see a record seven Arab nations take part: Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Sudan, Mauritania and Comoros.

For one, or more, of their star player, immortality awaits.

Topics: africa cup of nations

Al-Mamlaka overwhelm Challenge to claim first-ever Saudi women’s National Football Championship

Al-Mamlaka overwhelm Challenge to claim first-ever Saudi women’s National Football Championship
Updated 09 January 2022
Arab News

Al-Mamlaka overwhelm Challenge to claim first-ever Saudi women’s National Football Championship

Al-Mamlaka overwhelm Challenge to claim first-ever Saudi women’s National Football Championship
  • Bahraini Hessa Al-Essa scores five goals in 7-0 win, while Al-Yamamah secures third place with 3-0 victory over Jeddah Eagles
Updated 09 January 2022
Arab News

Al-Mamlaka have been crowned champions of the Saudi women’s National Football Championship after a stunning five-goal performance by Hessa Al-Essa swept them to a 7-0 win over Challenge at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Saturday.

Al-Mamlaka, who last month finished runners-up in the inaugural Regional Football League’s Eastern division, took the lead through Munira Al-Hamdan, who later scored another along with the Bahraini Al-Essa’s five goals.

Al-Essa’s haul ensured she finished as the competition’s top scorer, with Tunisian teammate Samia El-Aouni second with four goals.

Samia Khaled of Al-Mamlaka claimed the best goalkeeper award after conceding only two goals in the national championship, which kicked of on new year’s day and is organized by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation. Al-Bandari Hawsawi was crowned the competition’s best player.

The champions pocketed SR300,000 ($79,000), while second-place Challenge took home SR250,000, and the Al-Yamamah team won third place and a prize of SR200,000.

Al-Yamamah claimed third place and SR200,000 after beating Jeddah Eagles 3-0 earlier in the day, thanks to goals by Moudhi Abdel Mohsen, Al-Bandary Mubarak and Anya Fermat.

Topics: Saudi Arabia women

Djokovic begins 4th day in Australian detention as legal hearing looms

A billboard depicting Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic on a building in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP)
A billboard depicting Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic on a building in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP)
Updated 09 January 2022
Reuters

Djokovic begins 4th day in Australian detention as legal hearing looms

A billboard depicting Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic on a building in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP)
  • Anti-vaccine protesters, refugee advocates and Djokovic fans have converged outside the modest building, which is under police guard
Updated 09 January 2022
Reuters

SYDNEY: Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic on Sunday began his fourth day in immigration detention as Australian authorities finalized a legal defense explaining their decision to cancel his visa over questions about his COVID-19 vaccine exemption.
The Serbian sports superstar was hoping to win his 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open later this month, but has instead of training been confined to a hotel used to accommodate asylum seekers. He is challenging a decision to cancel his visa after being stopped on arrival at Melbourne Airport early on Thursday.
A vocal opponent of vaccine mandates, Djokovic had declined to reveal his vaccination status or reason for seeking a medical exemption for sidestepping Australia’s vaccine rules. He broke his silence on Saturday by filing a legal challenge saying he was granted an exemption due to contracting — and recovering from — the virus in December.
The Australian government has said its health department notified Australian Open organizing body Tennis Australia last November that a recent COVID-19 infection was not necessarily grounds for exemption in the country, as it was elsewhere. Djokovic’s lawsuit says the Department of Home Affairs wrote to him this month to say he had satisfied the requirements to enter the country.
Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt, asked about the Djokovic furor at a media conference on Sunday, declined to comment since it was before the court, but noted that several other people involved in the tournament had their visas revoked.
Czech player Renata Voracova, who was detained in the same detention hotel as Djokovic and had her visa revoked after issues with her vaccine exemption, left the country without challenging her status, the Czech Foreign Ministry said.
The Djokovic matter is scheduled to go to a hearing on Monday.
The tennis star’s situation has drawn an unlikely crowd to the Melbourne hotel which, until this month, was best known in Australia for media reports about its asylum seeker occupants claiming they were served food containing maggots.
Anti-vaccine protesters, refugee advocates and Djokovic fans have converged outside the modest building, which is under police guard.
“Djokovic’s detention has got nothing to with rules; it’s got everything to do with political opportunism,” Ian Rintoul, spokesperson for the Refugee Action Coalition, said in a statement, ahead of a planned protest on Sunday.
“Inadvertently, the government’s detention of Djokovic in the Park hotel has put the focus squarely on the systematic abuse of refugees’ rights in Australia’s detention system.”
Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said the player had been given gluten-free food, tools to exercise and a SIM card to stay in contact with the outside world.
“It’s a positive tone from the Australian side. The Serbian government is ready to provide all the guarantees necessary for Novak to be allowed to enter Australia, the Serbian president is also involved,” Brnabic said.

Topics: Novak Djokovic

Eddie Howe thanks Newcastle ownership for support despite shock Cambridge defeat

Cambridge United players celebrate as Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier looks dejected after the match. (Reuters)
Cambridge United players celebrate as Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier looks dejected after the match. (Reuters)
Updated 09 January 2022
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe thanks Newcastle ownership for support despite shock Cambridge defeat

Cambridge United players celebrate as Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier looks dejected after the match. (Reuters)
  • Yasir Al-Rumayyan paid a visit to the Newcastle United dressing room in the aftermath of the team’s FA Cup embarrassment
Updated 09 January 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Head coach Eddie has revealed PIF chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan paid a visit to the Newcastle United dressing room in the aftermath of the team’s FA Cup embarrassment on Saturday.

The chairman, along with co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi, spoke to the players following the club’s shock 1-0 home loss to third tier Cambridge United in the third round of the competition.

Howe said the message from the club’s ownership was positive, despite the awful result.

“They did pop in to see the players,” Howe confirmed. “They also saw me with my staff. I believe they were very supportive to the players, highlighting that we are in this fight to stay in the league together. I can’t thank them enough for that support.

“It was very beneficial for the players to feel that because this journey we are going on currently, the fight we are in, is a united effort.

“The owners wanted to show their support for the players and it was welcomed by me.”

Reflecting on the result itself, Howe stopped short of criticising his players, pointing more to the fact they lacked quality in the final third. “It was a really difficult day for us,” he said.

“A lot of our play was OK up to the last part. And the quality was missing for us today,” he said.

“I thought we put a huge amount of crosses into the box with very limited success. We did create chances but didn’t take them. Their goalkeeper played very well, made a number of good saves.

“I think the longer we went without that goal, confidence seemed to dip. I thought the body language and the attitude of the players was good — I have no issues with that. We prepared and the players desperately wanted to win but we were just not good enough in front of goal.”

Meanwhile, Howe revealed Callum Wilson, injured last time out against Manchester United, will not be out as long as expected, with the striker set to miss the next two months of football.

“He had a scan yesterday because there was a slight doubt in the first scan as we had to let it heal a bit further. We think he is going to be out for eight weeks.”

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United FA Cup Eddie Howe

