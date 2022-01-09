You are here

This will be South Sudan's hungriest year ever, experts say

This will be South Sudan’s hungriest year ever, experts say
People travel in a dugout canoe at sunset in Old Fangak in Jonglei state, South Sudan Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP)
Updated 09 January 2022
AP

This will be South Sudan’s hungriest year ever, experts say

This will be South Sudan’s hungriest year ever, experts say
  • While flooding is the main driver of hunger, it’s compounded by government deadlock as the country’s two main political parties try to share power
Updated 09 January 2022
AP

OLD FANGAK, South Sudan: Nyayiar Kuol cradled her severely malnourished 1-year-old daughter as they traveled for 16 hours on a crowded barge to the nearest hospital to their home in rural South Sudan. For months she had been feeding her four children just once a day, unable to cultivate because of disastrous flooding and without enough food assistance from the government or aid groups. She worries her daughter might die.
“I don’t want to think about what could happen,” she said.
Seated on her hospital bed in Old Fangak town in hard-hit Jonglei state, the 36-year-old Kuol tried to calm her daughter while blaming the government for not doing more. Nearly two years have passed since South Sudan formed a coalition government as part of a fragile peace deal to end a five-year civil war that plunged pockets of the country into famine, and yet Kuol said nothing has changed.
“If this country was really at peace, there wouldn’t be hunger like there is now,” she said.
More people will face hunger this year in South Sudan than ever, said aid groups. That’s because of the worst floods in 60 years, as well as conflict and the sluggish implementation of the peace agreement that has denied much of the country basic services.
“2021 was the worst year since independence in the 10 years of the life of this country and 2022 will be worse. Food insecurity is at horrific levels,” said Matthew Hollingworth, country representative for the World Food Program in South Sudan.
While the latest food security report by aid groups and the government has yet to be released, several aid officials familiar with the situation said preliminary data show that nearly 8.5 million people — out of the country’s 12 million — will face severe hunger, an 8 percent increase from last year. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak to the media.
Aid officials say worst affected Fangak county is now as bad as Pibor county was this time last year, when global food security experts said some 30,000 Pibor residents were likely in famine.
During trips to three South Sudan states in December, some civilians and government officials expressed concern to The Associated Press that people were beginning to starve to death.
In October, a mother and her child died in Pulpham village because they didn’t have food, said Jeremiah Gatmai, the humanitarian representative for the government in Old Fangak.
Nearly 1 million people across South Sudan have been affected by the floods, according to the United Nations, which last year had to reduce food aid by half in most places because of funding constraints, affecting some 3 million people.
Two years of floods have prevented people from farming and killed more than 250,000 livestock in Jonglei state alone, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.
Some displaced families in Old Fangak said ground-up water lilies were their only daily meal. “We eat once a day in the morning and then sleep without food,” said Nyaluak Chuol. The 20-year-old like some others lost her fishing net in the floods. When she has enough money, she pays a boy to fish for her.
Many residents from Jonglei have fled to neighboring states for food and shelter but have found little respite. In Malakal town, some 3,000 displaced people were crammed into abandoned buildings or sheltered under trees with nothing to eat.
“We’re eating leaves and look like skeletons,” Tut Jaknyang told the AP. The 60-year-old has received food assistance just once since fleeing floods in Jonglei in July, he said. He and others said a sack of donated rice had to be shared among 20 people.
North of Malakal in the town of Wau Shilluk, health workers said the number of malnourished children coming into the medical center rose from 10 between January and July to 26 between August and December, according to Christina Dak, a health worker with the International Medical Corps.
While flooding is the main driver of hunger, it’s compounded by government deadlock as the country’s two main political parties try to share power.
Local officials in Malakal aligned with the opposition accused members of longtime President Salva Kiir’s party of undermining them by blocking political appointees and not letting them fire corrupt staff, making it hard to govern and provide services.
“We’re not working as one team. No one’s looking out for the people,” said Byinj Erngst, the health minister in Upper Nile state.
Adding to the political tensions is ongoing fighting between government and opposition-aligned militias in the country’s breadbasket in the southwest.
Government spokesman Michael Makuei said some relief such as medical services continues but there is only so much help that national authorities can give. “The floods have destroyed crops, what can the government do in that case?” he said.
Observers’ frustration is growing. In a speech to the UN Security Council in December, the head of the UN mission in South Sudan, Nicholas Haysom, warned of a collapse in the country’s peace deal if all parties didn’t renew their political will.
Jill Seaman, who works in Old Fangak with the South Sudan Medical Relief and has more than 30 years of local experience, concluded: “There are no resources, no harvest, and no cows, there’s no place to look for food.”

Topics: Sudan

Kazakhstan to supply Egypt with 5 million doses of its QazVac COVID-19 vaccine 

Kazakhstan to supply Egypt with 5 million doses of its QazVac COVID-19 vaccine 
Updated 39 min 50 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Kazakhstan to supply Egypt with 5 million doses of its QazVac COVID-19 vaccine 

Kazakhstan to supply Egypt with 5 million doses of its QazVac COVID-19 vaccine 
  • Minister stated that the procedures for registering and approving the QazVac vaccine in Egypt would soon begin
  • Vaccine will be subject to the necessary analyses and checks by Egyptian Drug Authority to ensure its safety
Updated 39 min 50 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Kazakhstan intends to supply Egypt with 5 million doses of its locally made QazVac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as soon as it is approved by the Egyptian Drug Authority.

The decision came during a meeting between Kazakh Ambassador to Egypt Khairat Lama Sharif and Egyptian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and acting Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar.

The meeting saw the two parties discuss cooperation in manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines, through Egyptian vaccine producer Vacsera and the Medical Research Center in Kazakhstan, as well as cooperation in the medical field at large.

The minister stated that the procedures for registering and approving the QazVac vaccine in Egypt would soon begin and that the vaccine would be subject to the necessary analyses and checks in the laboratories of the Egyptian Drug Authority to ensure its safety and effectiveness before it is approved.

The two parties also discussed travel safety and movement between Egypt and Kazakhstan, as well as the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates.

The ambassador expressed his hopes that cooperation between the two countries would continue and that Egypt would continue sharing its expertise in manufacturing vaccines with Kazakhstan.

Topics: Coronavirus QazVac Egypt Kazakhstan

Marwan Habib: Lebanese serial assaulter’s long and dark tenure

Lebanese serial assaulter Marwan Habib was arrested on Friday in Miami. (Screenshot)
Lebanese serial assaulter Marwan Habib was arrested on Friday in Miami. (Screenshot)
Updated 09 January 2022
Arab News

Marwan Habib: Lebanese serial assaulter’s long and dark tenure

Lebanese serial assaulter Marwan Habib was arrested on Friday in Miami. (Screenshot)
Updated 09 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: In late 2019, over 50 women came forward and shared their painful testimonies of encounters with Lebanese serial assaulter Marwan Habib.

“He followed me into the showers after my boxing lessons and tried to corner me in one of the shower stalls. I pushed him out and filed a complaint,” read one.

“I saw him during the thawra (protests) and he tried to convince me to go with him for lunch and stuff when I told him I'm ONLY 15,” another revealed. “I'm a minor. He said he likes young girls. I ran away from him and he kept following me until I threatened to call the police. When I did call them, they did absolutely nothing.”

Despite the growing number of allegations, Habib remained free and continued to harass women across the capital.

Last Friday, Habib was jailed without bond after he was arrested for sexually assaulting a woman at a hotel in Miami.

Habib met his victim at a club, but later followed her to her hotel and then convinced the clerk to give him a key to her room.

Police told reporters that Habib had entered the victim’s room at Hotel Victor in South Beach on Friday night and then sexually assaulted her.

The arrest report stated: “Criminal Investigations Division has received various complaints about different females reporting the defendant’s odd and concerning behavior. The defendant is known to pursue females in order to have sex or date them even after they advised them to stop doing so on multiple occasions.”

While the Lebanese rejoiced at the news of his arrest, it was long overdue as multiple lawsuits filed against him had fallen on deaf ears.

Local news channel MTV invited Habib onto one of its shows in 2019 to respond to the testimonies - all of which he denied - and so he continued to prey on women in Lebanon.

In early 2020, an arrest warrant was issued for Habib but, due to alleged and suspected connections with a prominent political party, he avoided arrest multiple times.

“Marwan was caught at the airport upon his arrival to Beirut. His phones were detained for investigations and he was then released due to political interference,” read a tweet shared by lawyer Kareem Majbour. “Marwan is a threat to society and shouldn’t have been released.”

An Instagram page dedicated to exposing harassers in the country continued to document victims’ testimonies, even highlighting places he had been spotted at in order to rally people against him.

One such incident occurred when Habib was spotted in the popular restaurant Roadsters Diner, leading the Instagram page to call for a boycott of the establishment after it repeatedly welcomed him.

Now that Habib’s notorious exploits have seen the light of day in the US, many still look toward the Lebanese government for answers as to why it did not act sooner and whether it would act on future testimonies against others accused of assault.

Topics: Marwan Habib Lebanon Sexual Assualt Miami

Iraq’s newly elected parliament starts first session — Statement

Iraq’s newly elected parliament starts first session — Statement
Updated 09 January 2022
Reuters

Iraq’s newly elected parliament starts first session — Statement

Iraq’s newly elected parliament starts first session — Statement
Updated 09 January 2022
Reuters

CAIRO: Iraq’s newly elected parliament opened its first session on Sunday, preparing the way for lawmakers to put a new government in place.
Parliament is due to elect a speaker and two deputies during its first meeting. Legislators will later elect a new president who will task the largest bloc with forming the government.

Topics: Iraq Parliament

Egypt says it supports international movement to achieve stability in Sudan

Egypt says it supports international movement to achieve stability in Sudan
Updated 09 January 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt says it supports international movement to achieve stability in Sudan

Egypt says it supports international movement to achieve stability in Sudan
  • Ministry called on parties to work on choosing a new, consensual and transitional PM and to form government
  • UN has announced the launch of a political process to resolve the current crisis in Sudan
Updated 09 January 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was closely following the latest developments in Sudan and that it supported the international movement aimed at achieving stability in the country.

The statement added that activating dialogue between Sudanese parties would solve and overcome the current crisis and prevent the country from slipping into a cycle of chaos.

The ministry called on all parties to work on choosing a new, consensual and transitional prime minister and to form a government as soon as possible.

It stressed that the security and stability of Sudan was an integral part of the security and stability of Egypt and the region.

The UN has announced the launch of a political process to resolve the current crisis in Sudan by organizing and sponsoring a comprehensive dialogue between all parties and components in the country.

Topics: Sudan Egypt UN

Sudan security forces fire tear gas as thousands protest coup

Sudan security forces fire tear gas as thousands protest coup
Updated 8 min 25 sec ago
AFP

Sudan security forces fire tear gas as thousands protest coup

Sudan security forces fire tear gas as thousands protest coup
  • “No, no to military rule,” the demonstrators chanted as they waved the national flag
  • Medics in white coats were seen joining Sunday’s rallies to protest the security forces’ storming of hospitals
Updated 8 min 25 sec ago
AFP

KHARTOUM: Security forces fired tear gas Sunday as thousands rallied in Sudan’s capital Khartoum and other cities, witnesses said, keeping up pressure on the military following a coup 11 weeks ago.
The coup, led by army chief General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on October 25, derailed a power-sharing transition between the military and civilians that had been painstakingly established in the wake of longtime autocrat Omar-Al-Bashir’s ouster in 2019.
Security forces fired tear gas as pro-democracy protesters headed toward the presidential palace in central Khartoum as well as in North Khartoum, witnesses said.
Main streets around the capital have been sealed off to prevent people converging there and at army headquarters — the epicenter of mass demonstrations that forced Bashir out.
Protesters also rallied in Omdurman, Khartoum’s twin city across the Nile, and Wad Madani to the south, witnesses said.
“No, no to military rule,” the demonstrators chanted as they waved the national flag.
“We will not take less than a full civilian government,” said 27-year-old protester Ammar Hamed in Khartoum.
The protests since the coup — one of several power grabs in Sudan’s post-independence history — has been met with a crackdown that has killed at least 60 people, according to medics.
Authorities have repeatedly denied using live ammunition in confronting protesters and insist scores of security forces have been wounded during demonstrations that have often “deviated from peacefulness.”
Medics in white coats were seen joining Sunday’s rallies to protest the security forces’ storming of hospitals and medical facilities during previous demonstrations.
The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, affiliated with the protest movement, said Saturday that medics will deliver a memorandum to UN officials listing and complaining about “assaults” against such facilities.
Last week, Sudan’s civilian prime minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned saying the country was at a “dangerous crossroads threatening its very survival.”
He had only taken his position back up on November 21, having originally been ousted along with his government in the October coup.
On Saturday, the United Nations said it would facilitate talks between key Sudanese stakeholders in a bid to resolve the crisis.
But the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), the civilian alliance which spearheaded the protests against Bashir and became integral to the transition government, said it had not received “any details” about the UN initiative.
On Sunday, the Sudanese Professionals Association — similarly instrumental in the anti-Bashir protests — said it completely “rejected” the UN-facilitated talks.
“The way to resolve the Sudanese crisis begins with the complete overthrow of the putschist military council and the handover of its members to face justice over the killings committed against the defenseless (and) peaceful Sudanese people,” the SPA said in a statement.
Burhan has insisted that the October military takeover “was not a coup” but only meant to “rectify the course of the Sudanese transition.”
The UN Security Council is to meet on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments in Sudan.

Topics: Sudan protests Sudan Khartoum

