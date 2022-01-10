You are here

JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to take a larger share of the region's wealth: Macro snapshot

JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to take a larger share of the region’s wealth: Macro snapshot
Updated 15 sec ago
Ruba Alrashed

JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to take a larger share of the region’s wealth: Macro snapshot

JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to take a larger share of the region’s wealth: Macro snapshot
Updated 15 sec ago
Ruba Alrashed

JPMorgan Chase & Co intends to increase the number of private banking employees in Asia by more than 100 people this year, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The firm is joining its peers in a bid to capture a larger share of the region's wealth.

Meanwhile, about a fifth of the new hires will focus on clients in mainland China, which is among the world's fastest growing wealth markets, despite unprecedented regulatory measures there.

Italy’s unemployment rate

Italy’s unemployment rate fell to 9.2 percent in November, from 9.4 percent in October, with about 64,000 jobs created a month.

Employment in the three months to November rose by 70,000, or 0.3 percent, compared to the June-August period, as the economy continued to recover after the recession caused by the coronavirus 2020, according to ISTAT.

The number of employed people rose by 494,000 or 2.2 percent, compared to November 2020.

However, employment was still down by 115,000 compared to the pre-pandemic level in February 2020, the last month before COVID-19 began in Italy.

Egypt’s inflation rate

Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rose to 5.9 percent on a yearly basis in December from 5.6 percent in November, according to the country's statistics agency CAPMAS.

Eurozone unemployment rate

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the eurozone declined in November 2021 to 7.2 percent from 7.3 percent in October 2021, and from 8.1 percent on an annual basis.

Meanwhile, the EU unemployment rate was 6.5 percent in November 2021, down from 6.7 percent in October 2021, and from 7.4 percent year on year, according to  Eurostat, the statistical office of the EU.

 

Kuwait Gulf Oil Company, Saudi Arabian Chevron to export spare gas from Wafra Joint Operations  

Kuwait Gulf Oil Company, Saudi Arabian Chevron to export spare gas from Wafra Joint Operations  
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait Gulf Oil Company, Saudi Arabian Chevron to export spare gas from Wafra Joint Operations  

Kuwait Gulf Oil Company, Saudi Arabian Chevron to export spare gas from Wafra Joint Operations  
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Kuwait Gulf Oil Co. has signed an initial agreement with Saudi Arabian Chevron Co. to export spare gas from the Wafra Joint Operations area. 

Initially, the company exported 12 million cubic feet of surplus gas. It expects to reach around 40 to 50 million cubic feet in the next five months, and around 80 to 100 million in four years, KGOC’s deputy CEO, Mohammed Al Haimer, said.

In line with the Kuwait Environment Public Authority gas burning regulations, the parties agreed to develop short and long term operating plans to export gas surplus from the Wafra Joint Operations area to the KGOC refineries, KUNA reported.

This comes as part of KGOC’s efforts to achieve an optimal utilization of oil in the joint operations area, Kuwait News Agency reported, citing Al Haimer. 

Covering an area of 5,000 square kilometres, the Wafra Joint Operations is located in the Partitioned Zone between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia and is operated jointly by both companies. 

TASI notches second day of gains despite omicron-driven volatility: Closing bell

TASI notches second day of gains despite omicron-driven volatility: Closing bell
Updated 10 min 28 sec ago
Salma Wael

TASI notches second day of gains despite omicron-driven volatility: Closing bell

TASI notches second day of gains despite omicron-driven volatility: Closing bell
Updated 10 min 28 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: The Saudi stock exchange was up for the second consecutive day, despite omicron fears and a slight fall in oil prices.

The main index TASI recorded gains amounting to 0.9 percent to close at 11,665 points, its highest value since November. The parallel market Nomu remained flat at 25,846 points.

Gains were boosted by the Kingdom’s Al Rajhi Bank, which added 1.5 percent, reaching a one-month high of SR146 ($38.9).

This was supported by a 1.1 percent increase in Saudi Investment Bank, SAIB, and a 0.2 percent increase in Alinma Bank, with more than 10 million shares traded in the latter.

SAIB’s positive performance came as the Saudi stock market regulator, CMA, approved its request to increase capital to SR10 billion through offering bonus shares.

One of the Kingdom’s largest firms by market value, fertilizer producer SABIC Agri-Nutrients, witnessed a 3 percent surge in its share price, up to SR175.

This came as Al Rajhi Capital estimated profit growth for SABIC Agri-Nutrients at 802 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021.

In energy trading, Brent crude settled at $81.3 per barrel, while US WTI crude oil edged down to $78.3 per barrel as of 3:34 p.m. Saudi time.

SAIB gets CMA approval to boost capital to $2.7bn through bonus shares

SAIB gets CMA approval to boost capital to $2.7bn through bonus shares
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

SAIB gets CMA approval to boost capital to $2.7bn through bonus shares

SAIB gets CMA approval to boost capital to $2.7bn through bonus shares
  • It will grant its eligible shareholders one bonus share for every three shares
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Investment Bank, known as SAIB, got the Capital Market Authority’s green light to increase its capital to SR10 billion ($2.7 billion) through offering bonus shares.  

This will raise SAIB’s capital by 33 percent, up from SR7.5 billion, a statement by the CMA on Jan. 9 revealed.

SAIB is to extract the amount, equivalent to SR2.5 billion, from its statutory reserve account.

It will grant its eligible shareholders one bonus share for every three shares.

The decision came as a step towards improving the bank’s capital base to support growth and meet future financial needs, SAIB said in a bourse filing last December.

Riyadh-based SAIB was established in 1977 and has a market cap nearing SR16 billion as of Jan. 10.

Egypt's mobile wallet transactions jump 160% in 2021

Egypt’s mobile wallet transactions jump 160% in 2021
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

Egypt’s mobile wallet transactions jump 160% in 2021

Egypt’s mobile wallet transactions jump 160% in 2021
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

Mobile wallet use in Egypt climbed 160 percent in 2021 with a total of 227 million completed transactions.

The total value of such purchases stood at 233 billion Egyptian pounds ($14.8 million), Daily News Egypt reported.

The North African country’s administration is implementing measures to encourage the gradual phase out of cash and the adoption of a digital society.

The Central Bank of Egypt launched a platform that tackles everything related to mobile wallets from general inquiries to subscription specific questions, and others.

In addition, a government-run electronic invoice system is to keep record of sales and purchases by corporations and legal entities. 

Under this system, corporations and legal entities are obliged to issue invoices or receipts in electronic form.

To date, 31,000 corporations in Egypt currently use the e-invoice system to conduct business-to-business deals with an average of 650,000 completed transactions on a daily basis. This number is anticipated to jump to one million by March.

Furthermore, Meeza – an electronic card payment system for domestic transactions — is to host the salaries of the country’s public sector workers as it substitutes state payrolls by the end of the month.

Egypt's plastic products exports grow by 43% in 11 months

Egypt's plastic products exports grow by 43% in 11 months
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

Egypt's plastic products exports grow by 43% in 11 months

Egypt's plastic products exports grow by 43% in 11 months
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

Egypt’s plastic products exports have increased by 43 percent during the 11 months from January to the end of November 2021, according to the minister of trade and industry. 

Nevin Gamea reported that exports have reached $2 billion during that period, up from $1.44 billion during the same period last year. 

The Egyptian government has supported the plastic industry, which is reflected in the allocation of the Marghem 1 and Marghem 2 complexes in Alexandria to the industry, providing it with a total of 442 industrial units, she added. 

Gamea noted that the government’s efforts in supporting the production and export sectors during the pandemic has prevented factory closures and exports annually are around the $100 billion mark.

The minister’s statements were made on the sidelines of Plastex 2022, an expo held in Egypt which focuses on the plastic and petrochemical industries.

