Iranian poet's custody death 'emblematic of dire situation' for Tehran's critics: HRW

Iranian poet’s custody death ‘emblematic of dire situation’ for Tehran’s critics: HRW
Poet and writer Baktash Abdin died while jailed in Iran. (Twitter)
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

  • Baktash Abtin, 47, died while battling his second COVID-19 infection since being jailed in 2020
  • Human Rights Watch: ‘Prisoners continue to die in the face of the authorities’ utter lack of care for their lives’
LONDON: The death of a jailed writer and poet who criticized the Iranian regime is “emblematic” of the way it treats its critics, Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday.

Baktash Abtin, 47, died in hospital over the weekend after being jailed by Iran in September 2020, accused of what HRW called “abusive” national security charges.

On Jan. 8, the Iranian Writers’ Association reported that he had died while battling his second COVID-19 infection since being jailed.

Abtin was known for his intimate portrayals of lesser-known aspects of Iranian culture in his writing and films.

His death in custody “is emblematic of the dire situation Iranian authorities have created for imprisoned critics of the government,” HRW said.

“Iranian officials should conduct transparent and impartial investigations into recent reported deaths in custody due to alleged negligence, hold those responsible accountable, and release all wrongfully detained dissidents.”

Tara Sepehri Far, a senior Iran researcher at HRW, said: “Iran’s justice officials bear responsibility for the death of Baktish Abtin, who should never have been imprisoned for his work. All prior government promises about investigating detention abuses ring hollow when prisoners continue to die in the face of the authorities’ utter lack of care for their lives.”

The Iranian regime has long faced criticism for how it treats its critics. On Jan. 7, a coalition of rights groups penned a joint letter to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, urging him to release all those “unjustly detained for their writing or expression.”

They added that the COVID-19 pandemic, which has ravaged Iran and its prisons in particular, provides further impetus to the release of unjustly detained prisoners.

“We also urge that other political prisoners battling COVID-19 or other serious health concerns be granted timely access to adequate medical care and/or immediate release,” said the rights groups.

“Unfortunately, mistreatment of prisoners and denial of medical care is a systemic problem in Iranian prisons.”

Other political prisoners who have contracted COVID-19 while behind bars include women’s rights campaigner and accomplished lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh and Narges Mohammadi, an engineer-turned-writer who Tehran has jailed multiple times for her work campaigning for human rights and detailing sexual abuse experienced by women in Iranian prisons.

The forgotten Arabs of Iran
A century ago, the autonomous sheikhdom of Arabistan was absorbed by force into the Persian state. Today the Arabs of Ahwaz are Iran's most persecuted minority

Topics: Iran Baktash Abdin iran human rights COVID-19

Updated 11 January 2022
AP

In Egypt, 2 die as truck slides off ferry, plunges into Nile

In Egypt, 2 die as truck slides off ferry, plunges into Nile
  • The accident happened just outside of Cairo on Monday, in the town of Monshat el-Kanater in Giza province
Updated 11 January 2022
AP

CAIRO: At least two people died and eight were still missing Tuesday after a small truck they were riding in slid off a ferry and plunged into the Nile River, said authorities in Egypt.
The accident happened just outside of Cairo on Monday, in the town of Monshat el-Kanater in Giza province, the office of the public prosecutor said in a statement.
The statement said the driver lost control of the truck while the unlicensed, rickety ferry was transporting it across the river. The truck was carrying 24 workers, including children, returning home from a farm where they worked, it said.
Fourteen were rescued, and rescue workers were still searching for the missing, it said.
Authorities have arrested the truck diver and three ferry workers, and were searching for the ferry’s owner, the statement said.
Ferry, railway and road accidents are common in Egypt mainly because of poor maintenance and the lack of regulations.

Topics: Egypt Nile river accident

Ras Al Khaimah offers Kazakh tourists support as violence escalated in home country

Ras Al Khaimah offers Kazakh tourists support as violence escalated in home country
Updated 11 January 2022
Arab News
Agencies

Ras Al Khaimah offers Kazakh tourists support as violence escalated in home country

Ras Al Khaimah offers Kazakh tourists support as violence escalated in home country
  • As violence increased, Kazakh visitors to Ras Al Khaimah found themselves unable to return home due to disruptions to air travel between Kazakhstan and the rest of the world
Updated 11 January 2022
Arab News Agencies

DUBAI: For days, Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city has been rocked by violent protests that have led to the death of 164 people. The unrest’s repercussions have been far-reaching, affecting citizens that found themselves unable to return home.

One such example is a group of about 500 visitors to Ras Al Khaimah Emirate, the popular destination for tourists looking to explore breathtaking coastlines and rich, terracotta desert planes.

As violence increased, these visitors found themselves unable to return home due to disruptions to air travel between Kazakhstan and the rest of the world.

“In light of the current situation in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) committed to support and assist all Kazakhstan tourists that were unable to leave the Emirate last week due to airline connectivity issues in their home country,” RAKTDA said in a statement.

“The Authority provided all those without a flight home complimentary full board accommodation, inclusive of food and beverage and other amenities in their current hotel until the situation improves and travel is once more possible,” it added.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s office said on Sunday that order has stabilized in the country and that authorities have regained control of administrative buildings that were occupied by protesters, some of which were set on fire. Protests first kicked off in response to a hike in fuel prices before reflecting discontent beyond that.

Almaty’s airport, which had been taken by protesters last week, remained closed but gradually resumed operating on Monday.

“The response has been very appreciative, and we have received an outpouring of messages and letters of thanks for support during this time, although people are, of course, anxious to get home,” Kate Fox, a spokeswoman for RAKTDA, told Arab News.

As flights have resumed, visitors are now heading home, she added.

“Our thoughts go out to the people of Kazakhstan during this challenging time and we sympathize with those last week who were unable to return home. Our utmost priority is the wellbeing and safety of our valued visitors during this stressful time and we remained committed to providing support until they were able to safely travel back to the Republic.” Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said.

A Russian-led military bloc will begin withdrawing its troops from Kazakhstan in two days' time after fulfilling its main mission of stabilizing the Central Asian country after serious unrest, Tokayev said on Tuesday.

Topics: Ras Al Khaimah Kazakhstan

Sultan of Oman marks second anniversary of accession to power

Sultan of Oman marks second anniversary of accession to power
Updated 11 January 2022
Arab News

Sultan of Oman marks second anniversary of accession to power

Sultan of Oman marks second anniversary of accession to power
Updated 11 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq gave a speech on Tuesday on the second anniversary of his accession to power, Al Arabiya TV reported.

Sultan Haitham said the nation has dealt with a number of challenges in the country with “wisdom and patience”.

He also emphasized the significant role the youth can play with their involvement in building the nation, and their effectiveness in contributing to the country's progress.

The sultan also urged for more local investment, and said he looks forward to making the Sultanate a foreign investment destination. 

Sultan Haitham stressed on the importance of the security services and their role in defending the country.

As for the climate changes that Oman was subjected to months ago, he announced that he directed the government to swiftly support the climate early warning system.

 

Topics: Oman

Updated 11 January 2022
Arab News

Dubai announces new law to preserve rights of people with special needs

Dubai announces new law to preserve rights of people with special needs
  • A committee has been established to supervise the affairs of people with special needs
Updated 11 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: A new law has been introduced in Dubai to ensure the inclusivity of people with special needs in different fields and sectors in the emirate. 

According to the new decree issued by the Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, people with special needs will be included in the process of drafting any policies related to this segment of society. 

The Dubai Media Office also clarified on Twitter that a committee has been established to supervise the affairs of people with special needs, and a system has been established to report any violation of their rights. 

Additionally, the law will ensure that they are not deprived of an education, can participate in various activities and encourages their employment across all sectors in the emirate. 

The new directive will help facilitate greater access to services and facilities for those with special abilities and will give them priority when opting for housing services.

Topics: UAE Dubai Special needs

6.6-magnitude quake hits off west coast of Cyprus: USGS

6.6-magnitude quake hits off west coast of Cyprus: USGS
Updated 11 January 2022
AFP

6.6-magnitude quake hits off west coast of Cyprus: USGS

6.6-magnitude quake hits off west coast of Cyprus: USGS
  • Temblor felt as far away as Egypt, Turkey, Israel and Lebanon
  • In 1953, a 6.3-magnitude quake killed 40 people and destroyed hundreds of homes in Cyprus
Updated 11 January 2022
AFP

NICOSIA: A 6.6-magnitude quake hit off the west coast of Cyprus early Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
The strong and relatively shallow quake that struck at 0107 GMT was centered 48 kilometers (30 miles) west-northwest of the town of Polis on the Mediterranean island, the USGS said.
The tremor was felt across Cyprus and around the region with reports from as far away as Turkey, Israel and Lebanon, according to the USGS.

But there was a low likelihood of casualties and damage from the quake, it said in a preliminary assessment.
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center measured the tremor at 6.5 magnitude at a depth of 51 km.
Cyprus lies in a secondary earthquake-prone zone, but tremors of such magnitude are uncommon.
The biggest quake in recent years was a magnitude 6.8 in 1996, which killed two people in Paphos along the west coast.
In 1953, a 6.3-magnitude quake killed 40 people and destroyed hundreds of homes, mostly in the Paphos region.
 

Topics: Cyprus earthquake

