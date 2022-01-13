You are here

  • Home
  • Fact checkers say YouTube lets its platform be ‘weaponized’

Fact checkers say YouTube lets its platform be ‘weaponized’

YouTube has been urged by a group of fact checkers to address rampant misinformation on its platform. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
YouTube has been urged by a group of fact checkers to address rampant misinformation on its platform. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b36wq

Updated 13 January 2022
AP

Fact checkers say YouTube lets its platform be ‘weaponized’

Fact checkers say YouTube lets its platform be ‘weaponized’
  • YouTube urged to focus on providing context and debunks that are “clearly superimposed” on videos
Updated 13 January 2022
AP

More than 80 fact checking organizations are calling on YouTube to address what they say is rampant misinformation on the platform.
In a letter to CEO Susan Wojcicki published Wednesday, the groups say the Google-owned video platform is “one of the major conduits of online disinformation and misinformation worldwide.”
YouTube’s efforts to address the problem, they say, are proving insufficient.
“What we do not see is much effort by YouTube to implement policies that address the problem,” the letter says. “On the contrary, YouTube is allowing its platform to be weaponized by unscrupulous actors to manipulate and exploit others, and to organize and fundraise themselves.”
The problem, these groups said, is especially rampant in non-English speaking countries and the global south.
The fact checkers are all members of the International Fact Checking Network and include Rappler in the Philippines, Africa Check, Science Feedback in France and dozens of other groups. They lambasted YouTube, saying it frames discussions about disinformation as a “false dichotomy” of deleting or not deleting content.
Displaying fact-checked information is more effective than deleting content, the fact checkers wrote.
They propose that YouTube focuses on providing context and debunks that are “clearly superimposed” on videos. They also called for YouTube to act against repeat offenders and beef up efforts against misinformation in languages other than English.
In a statement, YouTube spokesperson Elena Hernandez said the company has “invested heavily in policies and products in all countries we operate to connect people to authoritative content, reduce the spread of borderline misinformation, and remove violative videos.”
She called fact checking “a crucial tool to help viewers make their own informed decisions,” but added that it is “one piece of a much larger puzzle to address the spread of misinformation.”

Topics: Youtube Susan Wojcicki Google International Fact Checking Network Rappler Africa Check Science Feedback

Related

TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat defend impact on kids at US hearing
Media
TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat defend impact on kids at US hearing
Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims
Media
Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

Report: Consumers spent 3.8 trillion hours on mobile devices in 2021

Report: Consumers spent 3.8 trillion hours on mobile devices in 2021
Updated 13 January 2022
Arab News

Report: Consumers spent 3.8 trillion hours on mobile devices in 2021

Report: Consumers spent 3.8 trillion hours on mobile devices in 2021
Updated 13 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The time spent on digital devices saw a meteoric rise since the beginning of the pandemic with mobile becoming widely used for everything from video calls to gaming.

App Annie’s new report “State of Mobile 2022” found that last year, consumers around the world spent an average of 4.8 hours per day on their mobile — an increase of 30 percent from 2019.

Some 230 billion apps were downloaded around the world. Social media apps and photo and video apps were the most popular. Out of every 10 minutes spent on mobile, seven were spent on social and photo and video apps.

TikTok was the most downloaded app worldwide, with users spending 205 percent more time on it compared to 2019. The increased time spent on apps like TikTok and YouTube, however, did not come at the expense of pre-existing habits, as users turned their non-mobile time into time spent on these apps.

The affinity for photo and video apps resulted in a 16 percent increase in total hours spent on video streaming apps. Netflix dominates the streaming space with the largest global footprint surpassing 1 million local downloads in over 60 countries.

A big contributor to the overall health of the mobile ecosystem was gaming, with consumers spending $16 billion on mobile gaming. Downloads of mobile games reached nearly 83 billion last year, with casual games “Bridge Race” and “Hair Challenge” leading the pack, as well as classics such as “Pokemon UNITE” and “PUBG: New State.”

With more and more people switching to e-commerce during the pandemic, time spent in shopping apps reached over 100 billion hours globally. Tangentially, downloads of finance apps also increased by 28 percent year-on-year (YOY) to 5.9 billion worldwide.

The pandemic also increased users’ reliance on delivery apps, especially for food and drinks. Globally, users spent 49 percent more sessions YOY in 2021 on food and drink apps, with the total number of sessions reaching 62 billion.

The past year accelerated the growth of the mobile industry not only in terms of the number of users, but also its many uses. 

The growth of the mobile ecosystem was reflected in advertising dollars, with mobile advertising representing 70 percent of digital spend. Total mobile advertising reached $295 billion in 2021 — up 23 percent YOY — and is poised to see a further 23 percent increase of $350 billion in 2022.

Topics: media social media mobile apps

Related

Special Mobile devices spell danger for Gulf children
Media
Mobile devices spell danger for Gulf children
A woman shops for snacks at a supermarket in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh. (AFP file photo)
Saudi Arabia
Plan to improve consumer experience launched in Saudi Arabia

Streaming services send Saudi film talent around the world

Netflix — Middle East and North Africa has recently introduced a great range of Saudi content to regional, international and non-English-speaking audiences. (Supplied)
Netflix — Middle East and North Africa has recently introduced a great range of Saudi content to regional, international and non-English-speaking audiences. (Supplied)
Updated 12 January 2022
Nada Hameed

Streaming services send Saudi film talent around the world

Netflix — Middle East and North Africa has recently introduced a great range of Saudi content to regional, international and non-English-speaking audiences. (Supplied)
  • Netflix is among the best platforms for promoting Saudi films to a global audience
Updated 12 January 2022
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: The Saudi film industry has enjoyed significant growth in the past few years, with the rise of thriving Saudi talent indicating the Kingdom’s global reach in the industry.

Filmmakers and actors have received support from the Saudi Film Commission to enhance their efforts, which has accelerated production, marketed Saudi films domestically and overseas, and encouraged investment in development.

Netflix is among the best platforms for promoting Saudi films to a global audience.

The streaming service has partnerships with two of the most important Saudi film companies: A seven-year exclusive deal with animation studio Myrkott to produce Saudi-focused content, and a partnership with production and financing group Telfaz11 for eight new films.

Netflix — Middle East and North Africa has recently introduced a great range of Saudi content to regional, international and non-English-speaking audiences.

The world-leading streaming service shared an updated list of all the Saudi films and series being streamed, including dramas, comedies, cartoons, community-based stories, horror films, romances and teen movies.

Titles include “Six Windows in the Desert”, “Whispers”, “Masameer the Movie,” and “Carnival City.” 

Faris Godus, a Saudi film writer and producer of “The Book of Sun,” told Arab News: “The film did great in cinemas, selling more than 100,000 tickets which got Netflix’s interest. It is the most streamed film in Saudi Arabia.”

The film attracted critical acclaim and huge audiences in Saudi theaters in 2020, two years after cinemas were reopened in the Kingdom. The film, which was also streamed on Netflix, was one of the most trending pieces in Saudi Arabia.

Godus said that he strongly believes that streaming services help films to be approached by a wider audience. However, nothing can replace movie theaters.

“I think streaming services are the replacement for physical media, it is where a film would eventually reach the masses, especially in countries where the film is not available in theaters. However, it should not replace cinemas. Movies should be collectively experienced. It is what creates a dialogue between communities.”

Godus added that he and the cast were happy to stream the film on one of the biggest video streaming services and expressed how satisfied he was with the response.

“Although the film is not a Netflix original, it really did well on Netflix. I’m very satisfied. Until its last day, tickets were sold out.”

He said that the film industry in Saudi Arabia is very promising. 

“What I like about this period is that everyone is still experimenting (with) new ideas, every short and feature film is fresh, and the momentum of Saudi film growth every year is just astonishing.”

In a previous interview with Arab News, Majed Samman, head of performing arts and cinema at The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra), said: “Ithra has produced more films in Saudi Arabia than any other entity. Including 20 films to date for the past three years now, two feature films and 18 short films. Most of these films are now on Netflix, Shahad and Saudi airlines.”

“Wasati,” a Saudi comedy-adventure film directed by Ali Kalthami, was the first Ithra movie to stream on Netflix in 2016.

Samman, who is also a Saudi filmmaker, producer, actor and editor, said that there are four other Saudi films produced by Ithra that are streaming on Netflix: “Is Sumiyati Going to Hell?”, “Predicament in Sight”, “Zero Distance,” and “Last Visit.”

Samman believes that Netflix is an effective way to reach a global audience, adding: “We are aiming to have participation in international film festivals to reach more audiences.”

Saudi Arabia recently hosted the first iconic Red Sea International Film Festival in its first tournament in Jeddah’s Al-Balad district.

The festival featured world premieres of selected films made by the Kingdom’s up-and-coming talent, with 138 films from over 60 countries in total.

Topics: media Streaming Saudi Arabia film

Related

OSN Streaming to introduce new content every day for 2 months
Media
OSN Streaming to introduce new content every day for 2 months
STARZPLAY streaming ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ in MENA
Media
STARZPLAY streaming ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ in MENA
Egyptian filmmaker Hadi El-Bagoury discusses Netflix’s ‘Finding Ola’
Lifestyle
Egyptian filmmaker Hadi El-Bagoury discusses Netflix’s ‘Finding Ola’
Arabic remake of ‘Perfect Strangers’ gets Netflix release date
Lifestyle
Arabic remake of ‘Perfect Strangers’ gets Netflix release date

BBC pledges to broadcast views of ‘flat-earthers’

BBC is reportedly dealing with internal staff battles over its approach to covering topics such as politics, race and gender self-identification. (Shutterstock)
BBC is reportedly dealing with internal staff battles over its approach to covering topics such as politics, race and gender self-identification. (Shutterstock)
Updated 12 January 2022
Arab News

BBC pledges to broadcast views of ‘flat-earthers’

BBC is reportedly dealing with internal staff battles over its approach to covering topics such as politics, race and gender self-identification. (Shutterstock)
  • ‘Cancel culture’ has no place on BBC’s airwaves, says director of editorial policy
Updated 12 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The BBC said on Wednesday that the channel will not subscribe to “cancel culture” and will actively provide a platform for individuals with contrary and opposition viewpoints.

The BBC’s director of editorial policy, David Jordan, told the House of Lords communications committee that the broadcaster should “represent all points of view” and that the BBC’s impartiality rests on its commitment to freedom of speech.

“We are very committed to ensuring that viewpoints are heard from all different sorts of perspectives and we don’t subscribe to the ‘cancel culture’ that some groups would put forward,” he said.

Jordan said that everyone should expect their views to be appropriately represented by the national broadcaster – even if they believe the Earth is flat.

“It’s critical to the BBC that we represent all points of view and give them due weight,” he said.

“Flat-earthers are not going to get as much space as people who believe the Earth is round, but very occasionally it might be appropriate to interview a flat-earther and if a lot of people believed in a flat Earth we’d need to address it more.”

BBC is reportedly dealing with internal staff battles over its approach to covering topics such as politics, race and gender self-identification.

Tim Davie, BBC’s director general said he was aware that this policy change might deter journalists from taking risks and making bald editorial decisions.

Topics: media BBC Flat Earth theory

Related

BBC appoints Deborah Turness as CEO of BBC News and Current Affairs
Media
BBC appoints Deborah Turness as CEO of BBC News and Current Affairs
Special Legendary English naturalist Sir David Attenborough’s five-part BBC series “The Green Planet” premiers in the Middle East on Jan. 10. (Supplied/BBC) photos
World
Sir David Attenborough sounds fresh call to save plant life with BBC production ‘The Green Planet’ TV series

Hong Kong government denounces ‘biased reporting’ by the Economist

The British magazine published an editorial on Jan. 8 headlined “Pliant patriots” with a subheadline that said “Hong Kong’s new legislature has been sworn in. It is a mockery of democracy.” (File/AFP)
The British magazine published an editorial on Jan. 8 headlined “Pliant patriots” with a subheadline that said “Hong Kong’s new legislature has been sworn in. It is a mockery of democracy.” (File/AFP)
Updated 12 January 2022
Reuters

Hong Kong government denounces ‘biased reporting’ by the Economist

The British magazine published an editorial on Jan. 8 headlined “Pliant patriots” with a subheadline that said “Hong Kong’s new legislature has been sworn in. It is a mockery of democracy.” (File/AFP)
Updated 12 January 2022
Reuters

HONG KONG: The Hong Kong government has criticized the Economist magazine over an article about the city’s recent Legislative Council election, saying it is “appalled by the biased reporting” and “baseless accusation that the polls were rigged.”
Candidates in the Dec. 19 city assembly election were vetted so only “patriots” could stand. Pro-Beijing candidates swept to victory though turnout was a record low for a vote that came some 18 months after Beijing cracked down on a pro-democracy movement in the city with a new national security law.
Critics described the election as undemocratic but authorities in the former British colony have repeatedly said it was “conducted in an open, fair and honest manner.”
Hong Kong’s second most senior official, John Lee, denounced what he said was a serious but baseless accusation by the Economist that the poll was rigged.
“If anything was ‘rigged’, it was the deliberately distorted image of Hong Kong that has been manipulated from the dark side of one’s personal internal bias,” Lee said in a letter dated Jan. 11 and posted on a city government website.
The Economist did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The British magazine published an editorial on Jan. 8 headlined “Pliant patriots” with a subheadline that said “Hong Kong’s new legislature has been sworn in. It is a mockery of democracy.”
Beijing imposed the national security in mid-2020 after months of at times violent pro-democracy protests.
Since then, more than 150 democracy activists, newspaper editors and journalists have been arrested and the clampdown on one of Asia’s most vibrant media hubs has sent a chill through the global financial center.
Critics of the legislation say it is being used to crush dissent but Hong Kong and Beijing authorities reject that.
Hong Kong authorities also deny targeting the media.
Authorities have also criticized recent commentaries by the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg regarding the election.
In November, the Economist said Hong Kong had declined to renew the visa of one of its journalists and urged the city to maintain foreign media access.
The government and immigration department said at the time they could not comment on individual cases.
When Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997, it was with the promise that wide-ranging individual rights, including a free press, would be protected. Pro-democracy activists and rights groups say freedoms have been eroded, in particular since Beijing imposed the national security law.

Topics: Hong Kong The Economist China

Related

UAE warns against mocking COVID-19 safety measures on social media
Media
UAE warns against mocking COVID-19 safety measures on social media

BMW retains Serviceplan Middle East

BMW retains Serviceplan Middle East
Updated 12 January 2022
Arab News

BMW retains Serviceplan Middle East

BMW retains Serviceplan Middle East
  • The appointment means that Serviceplan maintains its role as lead creative agency for BMW Middle East
Updated 12 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Following a multi-agency pitch that began in July 2021, BMW Group Middle East has retained Serviceplan Middle East as its lead creative agency.

“Our partnership with Serviceplan Group has always been built on trust and mutual growth. With this decision, we once again reinforce this trust in their product and people,” said Dr. Hamid Haqparwar, managing director of BMW Group Middle East.

The agency has been working with the group and all of its importers for the past 11 years and will continue to do so. In 2022, Serviceplan Middle East will tap into new audiences in the Middle East region and look for innovative ways of connecting BMW Group brands with consumers.

“It’s an honor for us to be selected once again as BMW Group’s lead creative agency. We used every creative muscle for this pitch, and we’re truly excited that our pitch ideas are soon going to be produced and launched in the region,” said Natalie Shardan, managing director of Serviceplan Middle East.

“I concede we had an unfair time advantage working on this pitch — we’ve been working on it for the last 5 years, and the work for the next one has already started,” said Akhilesh Bagri, chief creative officer of Serviceplan Middle East.

Topics: BMW

Related

TikTok tops Google as most popular website of the year, data suggests
Media
TikTok tops Google as most popular website of the year, data suggests
Emma Watson’s Instagram account shares message of solidarity with Palestinians
Middle-East
Emma Watson’s Instagram account shares message of solidarity with Palestinians

Latest updates

Houthi militia spreads 15 marine mines in Red Sea, 5 destroyed
Houthi militia spreads 15 marine mines in Red Sea, 5 destroyed
UAE extends remote learning for schools, universities due to spike in COVID-19 infections
UAE extends remote learning for schools, universities due to spike in COVID-19 infections
Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth, six others out of India Open with COVID-19
Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth, six others out of India Open with COVID-19
Great games: The biggest titles coming your way this year
Great games: The biggest titles coming your way this year
REVIEW: ‘Belfast’ — a portrait of love and hope during dark times
REVIEW: ‘Belfast’ — a portrait of love and hope during dark times

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.