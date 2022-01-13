You are here

Israel extends detention of ill Palestinian teen: father

Israel extends detention of ill Palestinian teen: father
Muamar Nakhleh, father of Amal Nakhleh, a 17-year-old Palestinian with a rare neuromuscular disorder, held without charge for nearly a year in what Israel refers to as “administrative detention,” shows his photo at his office in Ramallah. (AP)
Israel extends detention of ill Palestinian teen: father

Israel extends detention of ill Palestinian teen: father
  • Amal Nakhleh, 17, is one of the few minors held under what is known as administrative detention
  • His father told AFP after the latest hearing: "The occupation tribunal renewed my son's administrative detention for the fourth time despite his illness"
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Israel has extended for four more months the detention without charge or trial of a chronically-ill Palestinian teenager already held for a year, his father told AFP on Thursday.
Amal Nakhleh, 17, is one of the few minors held under what is known as administrative detention. The controversial practice allows for suspects to be detained without charge for renewable six-month terms while investigations continue.
His father, Moammar Nakhleh, told AFP after the latest hearing: “The occupation tribunal renewed my son’s administrative detention for the fourth time despite his illness.”
Nakhleh, a journalist, added that his son will remain in detention until May 18, under the new order.
The Shin Bet domestic security agency declined to comment to AFP on the reasons for Amal Nakhleh’s detention. It has previously been quoted as saying he was “suspected of having taken part in terrorist activity.”
Israeli authorities in the occupied West Bank first arrested him in November 2020.
A football fan, he was out with friends after recovering from cancer surgery, his family said. The teen has myasthenia, a rare neuromuscular disease.
Accused of throwing stones at soldiers, Nakhleh was held for 40 days but then set free by an Israeli judge.
In January last year, he was re-arrested and placed in administrative detention, which has now been renewed again.
Administrative detention has been criticized by the Palestinians, human rights groups and foreign governments, who charge that Israel abuses it.
Israel’s foreign ministry has defended the practice, saying that “due to the complex and volatile security situation in the West Bank, detention orders are issued against those who plan terrorist attacks, or those who orchestrate, facilitate or otherwise actively assist in the commission of such acts.”
The foreign ministry says it is “an effective and lawful security measure.”
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA has taken up the teen’s case with Israeli authorities, demanding his immediate release for medical reasons and because he is a minor.
More than 450 Palestinians have been held in excess of 12 months under administrative detention, which prominent Israeli newspaper Haaretz has called an “undemocratic, corrupt practice.”

Israel says Iran ‘spy network’ recruited women online

The Iranian handler, who called himself Rambod Namdar, allegedly approached the women on Facebook. (Social media/Facebook)
The Iranian handler, who called himself Rambod Namdar, allegedly approached the women on Facebook. (Social media/Facebook)
Israel says Iran 'spy network' recruited women online

The Iranian handler, who called himself Rambod Namdar, allegedly approached the women on Facebook. (Social media/Facebook)
  • Women, whom the Shin Bet did not identify, were recruited by an Iranian agent who called himself “Rambod Namdar”
  • Missions included covertly photographing US embassy in Tel Aviv
JERUSALEM: An Iranian “espionage network” used Facebook to recruit Israeli women who were manipulated into photographing the US embassy and other activities, the Shin Bet domestic security agency said Wednesday.
The women, whom the Shin Bet did not identify, were recruited by an Iranian agent who called himself “Rambod Namdar” and said he was a Jew living in Iran, the Israeli agency said in a statement.
“Despite the fact that the women suspected that the man in question was an Iranian intelligence operative, some of them maintained contact with him, agreed to perform various tasks he asked of them and received funds from him,” it said.
After being approached through Facebook, “Rambod” asked that communication continue using the encrypted messaging app WhatsApp, the Shin Bet added.
It said there were four prime suspects, and indictments have been issued.
One of the women, aged 40, was allegedly in contact with “Rambod” for several years and carried out various missions.
These included covertly photographing the US embassy in Tel Aviv, and taking pictures inside the interior ministry in her hometown of Holon.
“Rambod” also asked the woman to guide her son, prior to his military enlistment, into the Intelligence Directorate with the aim of obtaining sensitive documents, the Shin Bet alleged.
Another suspect, aged 57, was also tasked with steering her son toward military intelligence.
She “received an accumulated sum of about $5,000 on several occasions” over a period of more than four years, the Shin Bet said.
Her other missions allegedly included trying to get close to a member of Israel’s Knesset, or parliament.
The woman “transferred information about their relationship to her operator,” said the Shin Bet, which jointly investigated with Israeli police.
The Shin Bet’s accusations about the spy network come during negotiations in Vienna between Iran and world powers seeking to revive a 2015 agreement that offered Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.
Israel is not a party to the Vienna talks but is watching with concern, fearing arch-enemy Iran could develop a nuclear weapon. Tehran insists its nuclear program is peaceful.
“The State of Israel is in an ongoing campaign with Iran. It is clear: We see never-ending efforts and attempts by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps to recruit Israeli citizens,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said.
“These attempts go beyond security and intelligence. They are expanding to efforts to influence the citizens of Israel and Israeli society, sow discord and polarization, undermine political stability in Israel and damage the public’s trust in the government,” he added.
Bennett urged Israelis to be cautious, saying: “It is possible that behind the information that you consume or share on social media are the Iranians.”
In November, Israel indicted a man employed as a cleaner in the home of Defense Minister Benny Gantz for attempting to spy for the Black Shadow hacking group, which is purportedly linked to Iran.
Black Shadow hacks are seen as part of a years-long covert war between Israel and Iran, including physical attacks on ships and cyber offensives.

‘No end to mounting repression’ in Iran: HRW

'No end to mounting repression' in Iran: HRW
'No end to mounting repression' in Iran: HRW

'No end to mounting repression' in Iran: HRW
  • Country makes up significant portion of Human Rights Watch’s World Report 2022
  • Deputy Mideast director: Repression ‘causing an entire nation irreplaceable harm’
LONDON: Human Rights Watch has decried another year of abuses and repression in Iran in its World Report 2022.

“Iranian intelligence and judicial authorities continued their crackdown on dissent in 2021, while lawmakers passed and debated laws that further violate human rights,” HRW said on Thursday, in a statement supporting the release of the report.

The annual World Report challenges human rights violations globally, and this year a significant portion of the 752-page paper was dedicated to Iran.

“Iranian authorities repressing popular demands for civil and political as well as economic, social, and cultural rights is causing an entire nation irreplaceable harm,” said Michael Page, deputy Middle East director at HRW. “Change, of course, is necessary, unavoidable, and urgent.”

HRW said poverty has increased and living conditions have deteriorated in Iran over the past year “due to government mismanagement, the Covid-19 pandemic, and US sanctions.”

But instead of taking constructive action to deal with the array of internal challenges such as COVID-19 effectively, Tehran has “mismanaged and politicized its response to the pandemic, especially its national vaccine procurement plan that was slow and untransparent during the first months of 2021.”

In the early days of the pandemic, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei made the controversial decision to ban vaccines made by the UK and US — then the most effective vaccines available. He later reversed that decision, but many Iranians had already died.

HRW also slammed Tehran’s continued use of arbitrary detention against human rights campaigners to quell dissent, and highlighted the judiciary’s continued opacity in its investigation of the Iranian downing in 2020 of a Ukrainian plane that killed 176 people.

Iran leader's website showcases Trump drone strike assassination animation

The video, posted Wednesday on the website of Khamenei’s office, appears to show Trump, on the golf course at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida. (Screenshot)
The video, posted Wednesday on the website of Khamenei’s office, appears to show Trump, on the golf course at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida. (Screenshot)
Iran leader's website showcases Trump drone strike assassination animation

The video, posted Wednesday on the website of Khamenei’s office, appears to show Trump, on the golf course at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida. (Screenshot)
  • The video mirrored a propaganda poster last year also showing Trump on a golf course
TEHRAN: The website of Iran’s supreme leader has showcased an animated video that appears to show a robot calling in a drone strike to assassinate former President Donald Trump.
The animated video was part of a contest to mark the Jan. 3, 2020 killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was slain in an American drone strike in Baghdad.
The video, posted Wednesday on the website of Khamenei’s office, appears to show Trump, on the golf course at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, being targeted in a drone strike.
The video mirrored a propaganda poster last year also showing Trump on a golf course, calling for revenge for Soleimani’s slaying.
Earlier this month, Iran’s hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi demanded Trump be “prosecuted and killed.”
“If not, I’m telling all American leaders, don’t doubt that the hand of revenge will come out of the sleeves of ummah,” Raisi said, referring to the worldwide community of Muslims.

 

First Sudan security death as coup opponents keep up protests

First Sudan security death as coup opponents keep up protests
First Sudan security death as coup opponents keep up protests

First Sudan security death as coup opponents keep up protests
  • Police said an officer was killed while providing security to the protest close to the presidential palace
  • Demonstrators, mostly young people, marched in different locations in Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman
KHARTOUM: Sudanese anti-coup protesters stabbed to death a police general on Thursday, authorities said, as thousands who kept up rallies against an October military coup faced tear gas.
Brig. Gen. Ali Bareema Hamad, “fell martyr while doing his duties and securing protests” in the capital Khartoum, a police statement said on Facebook.
Hamad “received deadly stabs by groups of protesters ... in different parts of his body,” police spokesman Idris Abdalla Idris told Sudan TV.
Other police personnel “suffered severe wounds,” he added.
Hamad’s was the first fatality announced among security forces since protests calling for a return to civilian rule began more than two months ago.
A security crackdown has left at least 63 people dead and hundreds wounded, according to medics, who said many of the protesters were killed by live rounds.
Thursday’s rallies converged from several parts of Khartoum and came after a United Nations bid to facilitate talks between rival Sudanese factions received tepid support.
The UN push aimed at resolving the crisis since the October 25 military coup led by General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the resignation of the civilian prime minister Abdalla Hamdok earlier this month.
Sudan has no government, foreign aid has been suspended, and regular demonstrations against the coup — attended by up to tens of thousands — are routinely met by a violent response from authorities.
Demonstrators also took to the streets in the capital’s twin city of Omdurman as well as in Port Sudan in the country’s east, according to witnesses.
Protesters in Khartoum converged on the city center chanting: “With all our power, we are heading to the palace.”
Following a repeated pattern, security forces fired volleys of tear gas to disperse the protesters in Khartoum and Omdurman, witnesses said.
Online footage appeared to show demonstrators hurling stones and unexploded canisters of tear gas at security forces near the presidential palace.
The military takeover derailed a fragile transition to civilian rule following Omar Al-Bashir’s ouster.
Authorities have repeatedly denied using live ammunition in confronting protesters and insist scores of security forces have been wounded during demonstrations that have often “deviated from peacefulness.”

On Monday, UN special representative Volker Perthes said he was launching “consultations” with political and social actors as well as armed and civil society groups.
The UN push has received a mixed response.
“We don’t accept this initiative at all,” 62-year-old protester Awad Saleh said.
“It’s not clear what points it constitutes and so for us it is deficient.”
The Sudanese Professionals Association, an independent trade union confederation instrumental in organizing the protests, said it completely rejects the UN initiative.
The mainstream faction of the Forces for Freedom and Change, the leading civilian pro-democracy group, said it will “discuss” the invitation internally before announcing its stand.
But spokesman Wagdy Saleh said the FFC rejected “any partnership” with the military.
The ruling Sovereign Council — formed by Burhan following the coup with himself as chairman — has welcomed the proposed talks, as have the United States, Britain, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.
On Wednesday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi called for stability in Sudan saying it “will not be reached except by consensus among all forces.”
Burhan has insisted that the military takeover “was not a coup” but only meant to “rectify the course of the Sudanese transition.
Hamdok resigned as prime minister on January 2, only six weeks after being reinstated following his house arrest in the wake of the coup.
In his resignation speech, Hamdok warned that Sudan was now at a “dangerous crossroads threatening its very survival.”

Coalition says over 360 Houthis killed in strikes on Marib, Al-Bayda

Coalition says over 360 Houthis killed in strikes on Marib, Al-Bayda
Coalition says over 360 Houthis killed in strikes on Marib, Al-Bayda

Coalition says over 360 Houthis killed in strikes on Marib, Al-Bayda
  • On Wednesday, the UN envoy to Yemen expressed concern at the Houthi militia’s militarization of ports in Hodeidah
  • Several council members condemned the Houthi seizure of UAE-flagged ship Rwabee during the meeting
RIYADH: More than 360 Houthis have been killed in various operations in Yemen, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said on Thursday.

In oil-rich Marib province, more than 220 Houthi fighters were killed and 18 military vehicles destroyed in operations over the last 24 hours.

The coalition also carried out strikes in Al-Bayda province which resulted in the deaths of over 120 Houthis and the destruction of 13 military vehicles.

On Wednesday, the UN envoy to Yemen expressed concern at the Houthi militia’s militarization of ports in Hodeidah.

“The accusations of the militarization of the ports of Hodeidah are worrying and the threats of attacking them are equally disturbing given that these ports are a lifeline for many Yemenis,” Hans Grundberg said at a UN Security Council meeting.

Several council members condemned the Houthi seizure of UAE-flagged ship Rwabee during the meeting and the UAE's permanent representative to the UN called it a “dangerous escalation.”

“We condemn, in the strongest terms, the Houthi act of piracy against the civilian cargo vessel Rwabee off the port of Hodeidah,” Lana Nusseibeh said.

“This is a dangerous escalation against the safety of maritime navigation in the Red Sea. It requires the adoption of a firm position by the Security Council,” she added.

