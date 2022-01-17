You are here

Saudi FM discusses Africa's security with US officials

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets US Assistant Secretary of State for Horn of Africa Affairs Molly Phee and envoy for the Horn of Africa David Satterfield. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets US Assistant Secretary of State for Horn of Africa Affairs Molly Phee and envoy for the Horn of Africa David Satterfield. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets US Assistant Secretary of State for Horn of Africa Affairs Molly Phee and envoy for the Horn of Africa David Satterfield. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets US Assistant Secretary of State for Horn of Africa Affairs Molly Phee and envoy for the Horn of Africa David Satterfield. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets US Assistant Secretary of State for Horn of Africa Affairs Molly Phee and envoy for the Horn of Africa David Satterfield. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets US Assistant Secretary of State for Horn of Africa Affairs Molly Phee and envoy for the Horn of Africa David Satterfield. (SPA)
Saudi FM discusses Africa's security with US officials

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets US Assistant Secretary of State for Horn of Africa Affairs Molly Phee and envoy for the Horn of Africa David Satterfield. (SPA)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Monday received US Assistant Secretary of State for Horn of Africa Affairs Molly Phee and the newly appointed envoy for the Horn of Africa, David Satterfield, in the capital Riyadh.
During the meeting, they discussed both countries’ efforts to enhance security and stability in the African continent, and support everything that contributes to the development and prosperity of the African peoples and countries, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
They also “reviewed the strategic relations between the Kingdom and the US and ways to enhance them in all areas of cooperation and joint coordination” and discussed the latest regional and international developments of common interest.
Martina Strong, charge d’affaires of the US Embassy in Riyadh, also attended the meeting. 

Saudi Arabia's Jabal Al-Lawz blanketed in snow

People in the Kingdom can enjoy a rare snowy escape at Jabal Al-Lawz. (SPA)
People in the Kingdom can enjoy a rare snowy escape at Jabal Al-Lawz. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's Jabal Al-Lawz blanketed in snow

People in the Kingdom can enjoy a rare snowy escape at Jabal Al-Lawz. (SPA)
  The snow-capped mountain makes for a perfect winter destination, especially for adventure and nature lovers
TABUK: People in the Kingdom can enjoy a rare snowy escape at Jabal Al-Lawz, or the Almond Mountain, which takes its name from the large number of almond trees growing on its slopes.

Located in the northwest of the country and rising to more than 2,600 meters above sea level, the snow-capped mountain makes for a perfect winter destination, especially for adventure and nature lovers.

Saudi Arabia leads global condemnation of Houthi attack targeting Abu Dhabi

Men stand outside a storage facility of ADNOC in Abu Dhabi, on Jan. 17, 2022. Three people were killed in a suspected drone attack on ADNOC facilities on Monday. (AFP)
Men stand outside a storage facility of ADNOC in Abu Dhabi, on Jan. 17, 2022. Three people were killed in a suspected drone attack on ADNOC facilities on Monday. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia leads global condemnation of Houthi attack targeting Abu Dhabi

Men stand outside a storage facility of ADNOC in Abu Dhabi, on Jan. 17, 2022. Three people were killed in a suspected drone attack on ADNOC facilities on Monday. (AFP)
  Saudi Arabia affirmed its full support for the UAE in the face of all threats to its security and stability
  The UAE said it reserves the right to respond to the attack
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned in “the strongest terms” a “cowardly terrorist attack” that targeted Abu Dhabi International Airport on Monday.

The Kingdom affirmed its full support for the UAE in the face of all threats to its security and stability.

A suspected drone attack by the Houthis targeting a key oil facility in Abu Dhabi killed three people and sparked a separate fire at Abu Dhabi's international airport on Monday, police said.

READ MORE

Three people – one Pakistani and two Indian - were killed and six others injured after three fuel tankers exploded in the industrial area of Musaffah ICAD 3 near an ADNOC storage unit in Abu Dhabi. Click here for more.

A Saudi foreign ministry statement said that this terrorist act, which the Houthis are responsible for, “reaffirms the danger of this terrorist group and its threat to security, peace, and stability in the region and the world.” 

The Kingdom stressed that it continues to confront all Houthi terrorist attempts and practices through its leadership of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen.

The Kingdom offered its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the government and people of the UAE, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured in the attack.

Gulf condemnation

The UAE said it reserves the right to respond after the Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi killed three Abu Dhabi National Oil Company employees.

“We condemn the terrorist Houthi militia's targeting of civilian areas and facilities on UAE soil today,” the country’s foreign minister said.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan stressed that the attack would not go unpunished.

The foreign ministry described the attack “as a heinous crime committed by the Houthi militia” that goes against international and humanitarian law.

The ministry said that the militia continues its crimes unchecked in an effort to spread terrorism and chaos in the region in order to achieve its illegal aims and objectives.

It called on the international community to condemn and completely reject these terrorist acts that target civilians and civilian facilities.

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of those who died in the attack and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Earlier on Monday, Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, said the concerned authorities in the UAE are dealing with the “Houthi aggression” on civilian facilities in Abu Dhabi transparently and responsibly.

The militia’s violation of the region’s stability is too weak to affect the security and safety of the UAE, he added.

“The fate of this thoughtlessness and reckless foolishness is demise and defeat,” Gargash said.

Bahrain’s foreign ministry also condemned the attack and said that the “cowardly terrorist attack, which resulted in the death of three civilians and the injury of others, violates international humanitarian law and all other international laws.”

The attack “constitutes a blatant attack on the sovereignty of the UAE, reflecting the insistence of the terrorist Houthi militia to continue their cowardly criminal attacks,” the ministry said.

The ministry called upon the international community to take “necessary steps against the militia, whose hostile acts confirm that they are a terrorist organisation that poses a serious threat to the stability and security of the region.”

Kuwait also condemned the attack and the targeting of civilian areas in the UAE by the Houthi militia.

The country’s foreign ministry said the militia’s continued targeting of civilians and civilian areas and their insistence on violating international law confirms the danger of their behavior and the need for the international community to put an end to it.

The ministry said it supports any steps taken by the UAE to protect its security and stability.

Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack and said it considered the targeting of civilian establishments and vital facilities as a terrorist act that violates all international norms and laws.

The country’s foreign ministry reiterated Qatar's firm position on rejecting violence and terrorist acts that target civilians and civilian facilities.

Global condemnation 

The UN’s Secretary-General condemned the Houthi attack and urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint.

“Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited by international law,” Antonio Guterres’ spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

“The Secretary-General calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and prevent any escalation amidst heightened tensions in the region. There are no military solutions to the conflict in Yemen,” Dujarric added.

Yemen’s foreign ministry said the attack shows the frustration felt by the militia after their recent losses in Shabwa, which was completely reclaimed from them last week, and the oil-rich province of Marib.

The ministry renewed its support for the Kingdom and the UAE and any measures taken by the countries to “confront these despicable terrorist acts, preserve the safety of their citizens and residents on their lands, and protect vital facilities.”

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation strongly condemned the terrorist attack and said it stands in solidarity with the UAE and supports any steps that the country takes to protect its safety.

Jordan’s foreign ministry said the country condemned “this cowardly terrorist attack” and stressed its absolute solidarity with the UAE.

“The security of the UAE is an integral part of Jordan’s security,” the ministry said.

It extended condolences to the families of the victims, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The European Union condemned the attack and said targeting civilians is “unacceptable.”

The Houthi attack increases the risk of escalating the conflict in Yemen and undermines efforts to end the war there, the EU said.

Algeria also condemned the attack.

Saudi Arabia reports 5,505 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 5,505 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Saudi Arabia reports 5,505 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 5,505 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
  The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 569,296
  A total of 8,908 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced two deaths from COVID-19 and 5,505 new infections on Monday.

Of the new cases, 1,546 were recorded in Riyadh, 835 in Jeddah, 440 in Makkah, 326 in Madinah, 149 in Dammam, 117 in Al-Khobar, 115 in Taif, 102 in Hofuf, and 100 in Al-Lith. Several other cities recorded less than one hundred new cases each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 569,296 after 4,349 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,908 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 54 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Coalition in Yemen destroys 8 drones targeting Saudi Arabia

Coalition in Yemen destroys 8 drones targeting Saudi Arabia
Coalition in Yemen destroys 8 drones targeting Saudi Arabia

Coalition in Yemen destroys 8 drones targeting Saudi Arabia
  A number of the explosive-laden drones were launched from Sanaa airport
  Coalition kills 230 Houthi militants in 39 targeting operations in Yemen's Marib
RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said on Monday that it destroyed eight drones launched toward Saudi Arabia, according to Al-Ekhbariya TV.
“We have observed and are following a hostile escalation by the Houthis using drones,” the coalition said in a statement. 
Earlier on Monday, the coalition said three of the drones were targeting the Kingdom’s southern region, adding that some of the bomb-laden drones were launched from Sanaa International Airport.
Meanwhile, the coalition said it carried out 39 operations targeting the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Marib, killing 230 fighters and destroying 21 military vehicles in the last 24 hours.
In an earlier incident claimed by the Houthis, three people were killed in an explosion and subsequent fire involving three petroleum tankers at a storage plant in Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

International ice skaters laud Riyadh Season as Cirque de Glace show draws to close

International ice skaters laud Riyadh Season as Cirque de Glace show draws to close
International ice skaters laud Riyadh Season as Cirque de Glace show draws to close

International ice skaters laud Riyadh Season as Cirque de Glace show draws to close
RIYADH: One of Riyadh Season’s newest shows, Cirque de Glace, has proved a hit with audiences at the International Arena in Boulevard Riyadh City, one of the festival’s 14 zones.

Extravagant costumes, choreographed numbers, and special effects all tie together the show’s theme of the journey of human development.

Cirque de Glace performer, Alfonso Campa, told Arab News: “Cirque de Glace is an astonishing show with an amazing cast. All of the skaters are international and are all professionals performing an amazing show now in the Riyadh Season here in Saudi Arabia.”

The show’s organizers noted that Cirque de Glace was a separate French entity inspired by the Canadian circus, Cirque de Soleil. The ice show has been touring for more than 12 years around the world in 14 different countries including Saudi Arabia, India, the UK, Argentina, America, and Australia, and takes visitors on a journey through time of the planet’s evolution.

Campa from Mexico and Mery Acevedo from Argentina are two of the performers behind Flying on Ice, a figure skating duo who are the aerial performers in Cirque de Glass. The two have been performing together for more than 10 years and have brought their expertise to the ice in Riyadh.

Acevedo said: “I am a figure skater, but my main role is the aerial act with my partner, it’s a very tricky number, and people love to see skaters flying through the air.

“The audience is great, it seems like they’re really enjoying it, and just the smiles on their faces is what makes us happier and all of the work that goes into it is worth it,” she added.

 

The cast of 29 skaters that make up the show have been traveling around the world performing and made their debut in Riyadh Season on Dec. 27.

Campa is a fourth-generation circus performer and has been skating, juggling, and performing circus skills such as trampoline and acrobatics globally since the age of three.

On the Riyadh crowds, he said: “They get so excited when they see us flying and skating at the same time. We think the audience here is just amazing.”

Tour manager, Rob McClelland, said the show had been staged for years but due to the coronavirus pandemic many of the original cast had changed.

“We’ve been developing Cirque de Glace shows for about 12 years now, and we’ve traveled the world with our international team,” he added.

McClelland said: “Communication and equipment are the most challenging, whether that be the ice or lighting, but this has been a really good show for us here, and it’s been really easy to get on with it.

“We have taken the show to more than 14 countries, and it’s been a real pleasure to come to Saudi Arabia and Riyadh Season with the General Entertainment Authority.”

The show is in its final week as a part of Riyadh Season and Campa thanked festival organizers for their support and hospitality.

“We just want to say thank you to Riyadh Season for bringing this amazing show to audiences in Saudi Arabia, and we hope to come back soon,” he added.

