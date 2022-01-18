You are here

Short term US yields surge above 1% for first time since Feb 2020

Short term US yields surge above 1% for first time since Feb 2020
(Shutterstock)
Updated 30 sec ago
Reuters

Short term US yields surge above 1% for first time since Feb 2020

Short term US yields surge above 1% for first time since Feb 2020
  • Two-year U.S. Treasury yields, which track short-term interest rate expectations, rose above 1 percent for the first time since February 2020
Updated 30 sec ago
Reuters

SYDNEY: Two-year U.S. Treasury yields, which track short-term interest rate expectations, rose above 1 percent for the first time since the start of the pandemic in February 2020, as traders positioned for the possibility of a hawkish surprise from the Federal Reserve that could end with four rate hikes this year.

Benchmark 10-year yields rose over 6 bps to 1.855 percent in early trade whereas Fed funds futures dived as markets baked in a hike in March and three more by the end of the year.

The Fed meets next week after a lead-in of comments by officials taken as fairly hawkish by markets, highlighting the central bank’s readiness to act in the face of stubbornly high inflation.

“There appears to be an outside chance that the Fed may want to act a tad more aggressively in the early part of the tightening cycle,” said Eugene Leow, senior rates strategist at DBS Bank in Singapore in a note.

“This could come in the form of ending quantitative easing completely in January, instead of waiting till March. Back-to-back hikes (something not seen since the 2004-2006 hike cycle) may also come into play,” he said.
Today’s moves extend a sharp Friday sell-off, following a market holiday on Monday. The two-year yield is already up 30 bps in January, set for its biggest monthly rise since December 2009.
 

Aldrees shares up as it reports 46% rise in net profit in 2021

Aldrees shares up as it reports 46% rise in net profit in 2021
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Aldrees shares up as it reports 46% rise in net profit in 2021

Aldrees shares up as it reports 46% rise in net profit in 2021
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co., one of the biggest operators of fuel stations in the Kingdom, saw its shares surge on Tuesday after announcing a 46 percent net profit hike in 2021.

Profits reached SR177 million ($47 million), compared to SR121 million a year earlier, and revenues leaped 83 percent to reach SR9.1 billion amid a revival of the pandemic-hit economy.

In response to the announcement, shares of the Riyadh-based petroleum company surged over 2 percent in early morning trading on Jan 18. By 2.05 p.m. Saudi time, the stocks were up 1.36 percent.

The profit growth was due to a rise in sales of the transport and petroleum services sector, as well as the reevaluation of its investments, Aldrees said in a bourse statement.

This came despite higher expenses and financial and Zakat charges, in addition to a decrease in profit from joint ventures, it added. 

In a separate statement, Aldrees announced its board of directors’ recommendation to distribute around SR113 million dividends to shareholders for the fiscal year 2021. This equates to SR1.5 per share.

Topics: Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. Finance

Egypt's first SPAC to list on EGX by next month

Egypt’s first SPAC to list on EGX by next month
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 9 min 25 sec ago
Yassin Mohammad

Egypt’s first SPAC to list on EGX by next month

Egypt’s first SPAC to list on EGX by next month
Updated 9 min 25 sec ago
Yassin Mohammad

Egypt’s first-ever special purpose acquisition company, known as a SPAC, will merge with or acquire another company to list on the stock exchange, the head of the country's financial regulatory authority said. 

Mohamed Omran explained that the SPAC will be established no later than next month, February. 

Last November, the FRA announced the rules and regulations for listing and writing off securities on the Egyptian bourse. It also introduced an article that allows the registration of SPAC shares.

The authority approved setting a number of controls for targeted investment in line with the primary objective of establishing SPACs as a preferred method for many experienced founders and major shareholders. 

Topics: economy Egypt SPAC MENA

Global unemployment set to exceed pre-COVID-19 levels going into 2023

Global unemployment set to exceed pre-COVID-19 levels going into 2023
Updated 18 January 2022
Arab News

Global unemployment set to exceed pre-COVID-19 levels going into 2023

Global unemployment set to exceed pre-COVID-19 levels going into 2023
Updated 18 January 2022
Arab News

Global unemployment is expected to remain above pre-pandemic levels until at least 2023, the International Labor Organization said in a report.

The number of jobless people is set to be 207 million in 2022, higher than 186 million recorded in 2019. 

The report added that the actual effect on employment might be much larger as many people left the labor force.

The 2022 global participation rate is predicted to be 1.2 percent lower than that of 2019, the organization added.

The slump in 2022 forecasts could be attributed to the new COVID-19 variants and the uncertainty of the pandemic.

“There can be no real recovery from this pandemic without a broad-based labor market recovery. And to be sustainable, this recovery must be based on the principles of decent work – including health and safety, equity, social protection and social dialogue,” Guy Ryder, ILO Director-General, said.

The organization also forecasts working hours in 2022 to be lower than the 4Q 2019 level by the equivalent of 52 million full-time jobs. This is much higher than the previous estimate – made in May 2021 – of the equivalent to 26 million full-time jobs.

Topics: unemployment

Saudi-based glass maker's IPO price set at $21 per share

Saudi-based glass maker’s IPO price set at $21 per share
Getty Images
Updated 18 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi-based glass maker’s IPO price set at $21 per share

Saudi-based glass maker’s IPO price set at $21 per share
Updated 18 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian glass maker Raoom Trading Co.’s initial public offering price has been set at SR80 ($21.3) per share.

This comes as the firm plans to list on Saudi Arabia’s parallel market, Nomu.

The offering period will start on Jan. 30 and run through Feb. 3, 2022, the financial advisor of the offer, Wasata Capital, said in a bourse statement.

Earlier, Raoom Trading had announced the prospectus for floating one million shares, representing 20 percent of the company’s share capital.

Established in 1992, Raoom Trading is based in the Kingdom's city of Buraydah.

Topics: economy IPO Saudi Arabia Investors

Housing crisis shrinks China's property sector 

Housing crisis shrinks China’s property sector 
Updated 18 January 2022
Arab News

Housing crisis shrinks China’s property sector 

Housing crisis shrinks China’s property sector 
Updated 18 January 2022
Arab News

The housing crisis in China caused output in the property sector to narrow by 2.9 percent in the final quarter of last year, accelerating from the 1.6 percent decline in the previous quarter.

This is the first back-to-back quarterly slump in the sector’s production, Bloomberg reported.

In addition, the country’s construction sector suffered from a 2.1 percent contraction, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

When combined, these two sectors make up 13.8 percent of GDP output in 2021.

The Chinese government’s efforts to alleviate restrictions in the sector didn’t prevent developers from reporting lower sales, investments, land purchasing and financing activities.

According to calculations made by Bloomberg, property investment fell 14 percent in December from a year ago.

Topics: China Housing

