Record subscriptions in Al Rajhi Bank's first $1.7bn Sukuk issuance: Chairman
Updated 13 sec ago
RIYADH: Al Rajhi Bank's chairman said it has successfully completed the issuance of its Tier 1 Saudi Riyal denominated Sukuk with a record number of investors.

The aggregate principal amount was set at SR6.5 billion ($1.7 billion) with a fixed profit rate of 3.5 percent per annum. The issuance saw an unprecedented number of participants exceeding 600 investors, according to a statement by Abdullah Suliman Al-Rajhi, the bank’s chairman.




Abdullah Suliman Al-Rajhi

This issuance marks the largest by a financial institution in Saudi Arabia and the first of its kind in the bank’s history as well, Al-Rajhi said.

Al-Rajhi added that subscriptions received from qualified individual investors were fully allocated and constituted 38 percent of the total issuance. This step is part of the bank’s efforts to expand its investor base, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives to diversify sources of income and enhance the investment climate.

 

  Exxon Mobil Co. pledged to cut to zero its net carbon emissions from its global operations by 2050
HOUSTON: Exxon Mobil Co. pledged to cut to zero its net carbon emissions from its global operations by 2050, catching up with rivals who are minimizing their carbon footprints.

Exxon’s 2050 plan, first mulled last year covers emissions from its oil, gas, and chemical production and from the power those operations consume, so-called scope 1 and 2 targets. It made no commitment for emissions from consumers using those products.

“We are developing comprehensive roadmaps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from our operated assets around the world,” Exxon Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods said in a statement.

The company is “working with our partners to achieve similar emission-reduction results” in properties where Exxon is not in charge of operations, he said.

Last year, the company’s major shareholders tossed out three Exxon directors and replaced them with candidates proposed by a hedge fund pressing the company to boost returns and better prepare itself for a low-carbon world.

Exxon’s new pledge puts it a step ahead of U.S. rival Chevron Corp, which last October pledged to bring emissions from its upstream operations to zero by 2050 and lower the intensity of emissions elsewhere.

In November, Exxon said it would increase spending on projects dedicated to lower-carbon emissions to $15 billion through 2027. That includes development of technologies that are currently not commercial, like carbon capture and storage, hydrogen power and biofuels from algae.

In December, it pledged to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its operations in the U.S. Permian Basin by 2030.

U.S. oil producers have lagged many European rivals in embracing Paris climate agreement goals of reducing the emissions that contribute to global warming. BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc have also pledged to cut emissions from fuels and products sold to consumers, so-called scope 3 targets.

European oil producers have been leading the energy transition with plans to slowly reduce oil production and substitute it with renewable wind and solar power.

Fuel price rises could slow airline industry recovery from COVID-19: IATA

Jet fuel price rises are putting pressure on airlines as they cope with suppressed demand caused by the omicron variant of COVID-19, according to a new report from the International Air Transport Association.

The IATA has warned the rise in fuel to its highest level since late-2018 could threaten the airline industry’s recovery, which is also managing a revenue hit thanks to pandemic-related flight cancellations.

The concerns come after financial results from Q3 of 2021 showed an easing of the pressure on profits, with a sample of 87 airlines showing the operating loss improved from 13.6 percent of revenues in Q2 to 2.6 percent in the next quarter. 

Additionally, the global airline share price index started the year 2022 on a positive note, rising by 5.8 percent in the first half of January. 

The report said: “The improvement was driven by investors’ confidence that the new omicron variant will lead to fewer hospitalizations than other strains and therefore might cause less disruption than previously expected.”

  Goldman Sachs said its fourth-quarter profits fell by 13 percent from a year earlier
New York: U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Tuesday as technology stocks were slammed by rising Treasury yields, while Goldman led declines among big banks after missing profit expectations.

Goldman Sachs said its fourth-quarter profits fell by 13 percent from a year earlier, largely due to the bank preparing to pay out hefty pay packages to staff.

Microsoft is also falling after saying it will buy videogame maker Activision Blizzard for nearly $69 billion.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 250.05 points, or 0.70 percent, at the open to 35,661.76. The S&P 500 opened lower by 30.61 points, or 0.66 percent, at 4,632.24, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 211.92 points, or 1.42 percent, to 14,681.83 at the opening bell.

Rate-sensitive tech stocks came under pressure as two-year Treasury yields, which track short-term rate expectations, crossed 1 percent for the first time since February 2020. Rising bond yields tend to put pressure on stocks, as investors reassess their asset allocations and take a closer look at share prices, especially higher valued ones.

Later in the week, a US Senate panel is set to debate a bill that aims to rein in app stores of companies that some lawmakers say exert too much market control, including Apple and Alphabet’s Google.

A monthly survey conducted by Deutsche Bank found that a majority of respondents believed US technology stocks are in a bubble as investors remained more bearish on hawkish policy moves and higher yields.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund signed a MoU with Korea's Posco and Samsung C&T to develop a new green hydrogen production plant.

The MoU’s main objective is to complete project feasibility for an export oriented green hydrogen project, the PIF said in a statement.

The three party MoU was signed during the Saudi-Korean Investment Forum held in Riyadh, which took place during the visit of the President of the Republic of Korea, to the Kingdom.

The cooperation between the three entities is set to contribute to a giant leap in the reduction of carbon emissions, as well as the transfer of knowledge and expertise between Saudi Arabia and South Korea.

This collaboration goes well with PIF’s 2021-2025 strategy, which aims to develop new and promising sectors, the PIF said.

“PIF welcomes this collaboration with POSCO and Samsung C&T, which is in line with PIF’s intent to increase its investments in green hydrogen and other sustainability-linked projects.  PIF plays a vital role in realizing the Kingdom’s aim to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060 and this partnership is a natural and significant extension to activities already underway” said Yazeed Al-Humied, Deputy Governor and Head of MENA Investments at PIF.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has the potential to produce some of the lowest cost renewable energy in the world and is one of the most important countries for POSCO, which is planning to develop significant hydrogen production operations” said Yoo, Byeong-Og the Head of industrial gases and hydrogen business unit of POSCO. 

“Samsung C&T is expanding its capability across the entire value chain from production to utilization, by focusing on hydrogen at the center of future energy. Samsung C&T will be a close partner to Saudi Arabia, with aims to help position the Kingdom to be one of the largest hydrogen exporters globally” said Oh Se-chul, the President and CEO of Samsung C&T Engineering & Construction Group.

Samsung C&T is a leading South Korean construction company that specializes in building, infrastructure and plant businesses, while POSCO is the largest steel manufacturer in South Korea. PIF acquired a 38 percent stake in POSCO E&C in 2015, which is one of the affiliates of POSCO.

Additionally, POSCO and Samsung C&T signed a Master Service Agreement covering technical development of liquid nitrogen for global green hydrogen production and storage in November 2021. POSCO promotes hydrogen production projects with the vision of becoming a top 10 global hydrogen producer, producing approximately 7 million tons of hydrogen in 2050 through initially targeting 0.5 million tons of hydrogen production. 

  Morocco will provide 2 billion dirhams ($220 million) in aid to help tourism businesses and workers
RABAT: Morocco will provide 2 billion dirhams ($220 million) in aid to help tourism businesses and workers cope with COVID-19 restrictions, the tourism ministry said on Tuesday.

Morocco has kept its borders shut since last November and reinforced its vaccine pass requirements in response to the omicron coronavirus variant.

The aid package includes 1 billion dirhams to help hotels renovate and stay afloat after a 22-month-long crisis, and a 2,000-dirham monthly payment in the first quarter of this year to affected workers, the ministry said in a statement. Other measures include loan payment deferrals and a local tax waiver for 2020 and 2021.

Tourism generated $8 billion, or 7 percent of Morocco’s economy in 2019, when the country received 13 million tourists. But the central bank expects it to have made only $3.6 billion last year.

