Palestinians upbeat following meeting with Lapid

Hussein Al-Sheikh and Mahmoud Abbas. (Twitter Photo)
  • Hussein Al-Sheikh: We broke the ice with the Israeli coalition government’s total refusal to deal politically with the aspirations of the Palestinian people
  • Al-Sheikh: While Palestinians need humanitarian and economic support, nothing replaces the need for an end to the occupation
AMMAN: Senior Palestinian leaders feel that they have finally made headway in their efforts to get the Israeli government to deal politically with their aspirations.

Hussein Al-Sheikh, a senior official in President Mahmoud Abbas’s administration, who met with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Jan. 23, told Arab News that their hour-long meeting in Tel Aviv was successful.

“We broke the ice with the Israeli coalition government’s total refusal to deal politically with the aspirations of the Palestinian people. The discussion was all political and was focused on the need for providing Palestinians with a political horizon,” he said.

Al-Sheikh who was recently nominated by Fatah to replace Saeb Erekat on the Palestine Liberation Organization’s executive committee, told Arab News he feels confident of the important, albeit small, steps being taken.

“This was a humble small step in the direction of moving things closer and closer to the political issues,” Al-Sheikh said.

“While Palestinians need humanitarian and economic support, nothing replaces the need for an end to the occupation,” he added.

“What we need more than economic support is a mechanism that can provide freedom for our people and an end to the Israeli occupation.”

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, the Palestine Central Council is due to meet on Feb. 6 to elect a new speaker and a new executive committee, as well as to chart the political direction of the Palestinian struggle.

Speaking to Arab News, Al-Sheikh said that he reiterated the Palestinian position, stressing the need for a political Israeli-Palestinian meeting, based on international law, under the auspices of the Quartet, which is made up of the US, EU, Russia and the UN.

According to Al-Sheikh, Lapid, who is due to become Israel’s prime minister in 2023, supports the two-state solution.

“Although he stated that things are complicated due to the nature of the coalition agreement, he is in support of negotiations to reach the two-state solution,” Al-Sheikh said.

“Lapid didn’t repeat his earlier statement that when he becomes prime minister, he would not change the current policies of the (Premier Naftali) Bennett administration,” he said.

Al-Sheikh said he briefed Abbas and the Palestinian leadership about the outcome of the meeting.

“What we talked about is what the Palestinian president and our leadership have been calling for. Any meeting with the Israelis that touches on political issues makes things move in a positive direction,” he said.

Al-Sheikh said the meeting concluded with an agreement to hold further talks, though no specific date or place for them was agreed.

  • During the evening of 24 January, 9 MSF staff members were detained by the Sudanese authorities in Khartoum
  • The team was released on Tuesday morning
KHARTOUM: Sudan on Tuesday released nine medics from Doctors Without Borders, the aid group said, a day after they were arrested during a broadening crackdown on anti-coup protests.
“During the evening of 24 January, nine MSF staff members were detained by the Sudanese authorities in the capital Khartoum,” the group said in a statement, using its French acronym.
They were detained as they were making their way back to their office from a hospital, said the organization.
“MSF’s emergency medical teams are working in Khartoum to support the health authorities with their response to injuries from ongoing protests and Covid-19,” the statement said.
The team was released on Tuesday morning, it added.
Among those arrested were staff members from both Sudan and other countries, according to the pro-democracy Central Committee of Sudan Doctors.
Sudan has been rocked by protests calling for civilian rule since an October 25 military coup led by general Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.
The military takeover derailed a power-sharing transition between the military and civilians that had been painstakingly negotiated after the 2019 ouster of longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir.
The crackdown on anti-coup demonstrations has left at least 76 people dead and hundreds wounded, according to the doctors’ committee.
Hundreds of people have also been rounded up in the crackdown, including pro-democracy activists.
On Saturday, a leading women’s rights campaigner, Amira Othman, was arrested following a raid on her home in Khartoum, according to a statement by the “No to Women’s Oppression” initiative which she leads.
Other activists from the “resistance committees,” informal groups which have been instrumental in organizing the anti-coup protests, were also detained late Sunday, according to members who requested anonymity because they feared reprisals.
The United States has slammed the protest crackdown.
On Tuesday, the US Bureau of African Affairs said Sudan’s military leaders had committed to dialogue to resolve the crisis in the country during a visit last week by senior US diplomats to Khartoum.
“Yet their actions — more violence against protesters, detention of civil society activists — tell a different story, and will have consequences,” the bureau said on Twitter.
Sudan is one of the world’s poorest countries and has seen vital foreign aid cut as part of the international community’s condemnation of the coup.

Australian teenager trapped in Daesh prison siege begs for help

Australian teenager trapped in Daesh prison siege begs for help
  • Boy, 17, said he has seen dead children as young as 10, and fears he too will die
  • Gweiran prison holding thousands of suspected Daesh members has been under attack since last week
LONDON: An Australian teenager trapped in a Syrian prison overrun by Daesh fighters has begged for help in a series of messages warning that he will die amid the fighting, like other children around him already have.

“There’s a lot of people dead in front of me, I’m scared I might die any time because I’m bleeding, please help me,” the boy said in voice notes sent to family in Australia.

He is detained in Gweiran prison in the northeastern city of Hasakah, which was attacked in a sophisticated assault by hundreds of Daesh insurgents last week.

Clashes are ongoing. On Monday, representatives from the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is in control of the territory, told the Telegraph that Daesh had seized the “childrens’ section” of the prison.

Gweiran prison is a major facility used to detain former Daesh members, holding an estimated 3,000 inmates from a variety of countries.

Some children have already died in the fighting, said the Australian teenager.

“I've seen a lot of bodies of kids, 8 years, 10 years, 12 years. My friends got killed here. I’m by myself, I’m very scared, there’s a lot of people dead, a lot of people injured,” he said.

Fighters from the SDF are said to be closing in on the final wing held by prison attackers, and the situation is said to be becoming increasingly worrying for those within the prison.

“People are screaming next to me, people are scared. I really need help, I really want to come back home. Please help me,” said the boy, who said he had been wounded in the head and hand by an Apache helicopter, after the US-led coalition against Daesh carried out airstrikes.

The unnamed boy has been detained in Gweiran since 2019 after being separated from his mother after surrendering to the SDF in the final days of Daesh’s so-called caliphate, according to Kamalle Dabboussy, an advocate for Australians detained in northeast Syria.

Dabboussy said the boy was never involved in any fighting and that he had been taken to Syria when he was 11 or 12 by his family.

“We’ve been advocating for him intensely for three years, the Australian government knew very well that he was there and that he needed assistance,” said Dabboussy.

He added: “He should not be in a men’s prison, he should not be in that part of the world, he should be brought home.”

The prison siege has once again highlighted the plight of hundreds of foreigners living in SDF-run prisons across northeastern Syria.

Humanitarian groups have renewed calls for governments to repatriate their citizens.

“All foreign children must be repatriated — with their families — without any further delay,” said Sonia Khush, Save the Children’s Syria country director. 

“The international community cannot have the blood of any of these children on their hands.”

SDF-run prisons in northeast Syria hold about 12,000 men and boys suspected of links to Daesh, including several thousand foreigners, according to Human Rights Watch. Two detention camps hold a further 60,000 mostly women and children who were also affiliated with the group.

UAE confirms 2,504 new coronavirus infections

UAE confirms 2,504 new coronavirus infections
  • There has been a marked reduction in daily infection numbers since last week when they topped 3,000
DUBAI: The UAE on Monday confirmed 2,504 new coronavirus infections while five more people died from COVID-19 complications. 
An additional 965 individuals have recovered.
The country’s caseload stands at 830,832 known confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,224 deaths since the pandemic started.
The UAE has one of the world’s highest vaccination rates, at 235.99 doses administered per 100 people, with over 23.339 million vaccines provided so far.
There has been a marked reduction in daily infection numbers since last week when they topped 3,000. Despite this, health authorities continue the call for residents to adhere to basic health and prevention protocols, including social distancing and wearing masks.
The World Health Organization earlier said new infections globally have increased by 20 percent over the past week, with nearly 19 million total reported cases, mostly attributed to the omicron variant.

Israeli expert panel advises fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose for adults

Israeli expert panel advises fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose for adults
  • Israel is already offering a second booster to everyone over the age of 60 and those at high risk
  • Israel has been on the leading edge of vaccine distribution since they were approved by health authorities in late 2020
JERUSALEM: An expert panel on Tuesday advised the Israeli government to begin offering a fourth vaccine dose to everyone over the age of 18, citing research showing it helps prevent COVID-19 infection and severe illness.
The advisory committee said research shows a fourth dose provides three to five times the level of protection against serious disease and double the protection against infection compared to three doses. The Health Ministry’s director must approve the recommendation.
Israel is already offering a second booster to everyone over the age of 60 and those at high risk as it struggles to contain a wave of infections fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant. It began offering third doses to the general population last summer.
Figures from Israel’s Health Ministry show there are currently some 580,000 active patients, with just 845 listed as seriously ill. Nearly half the population has received a third dose and more than 600,000 have gotten a fourth. Israel has reported 8,487 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Israel has been on the leading edge of vaccine distribution since they were approved by health authorities in late 2020. It has gathered extensive data that is informing other countries’ responses to the pandemic.

Help build solid basis for Libyan elections and don’t fixate on dates, Security Council told

Stephanie Williams, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s special adviser on Libya, recently reiterated the importance of holding elections “in the shortest possible time frame.” (Reuters/File Photo)
Stephanie Williams, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s special adviser on Libya, recently reiterated the importance of holding elections “in the shortest possible time frame.” (Reuters/File Photo)
Help build solid basis for Libyan elections and don’t fixate on dates, Security Council told

Stephanie Williams, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s special adviser on Libya, recently reiterated the importance of holding elections “in the shortest possible time frame.” (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Lawyer and activist Elham Saudi condemned “weak” vetting that resulted in candidates implicated in corruption and crimes against humanity being cleared to stand
  • US envoy highlighted concerns about deteriorating human rights situation in the country and continuing reports of violence and abuse targeting migrants, asylum seekers and refugees
NEW YORK: Mediators need to take into account the lessons learned in Libya in the past two years and focus on “creating milestones” for the country’s political transition, rather than fixating on the time frame involved, according to Elham Saudi, co-founder and director of Lawyers for Justice in Libya.

These milestones include an electoral law, a code for conducting elections, and a solid constitutional basis “that appropriately sequences presidential and legislative elections in line with the broader road map to complete (the) transition effectively,” he said.

Addressing the UN Security Council on Monday during its regular meeting about developments in Libya, Saudi said that when these steps are implemented, elections will naturally follow and will be “far easier to manage, protect and successfully deliver.”

Stephanie Williams, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s special adviser on Libya, recently reiterated the importance of holding elections “in the shortest possible time frame.” She said this month that “it is possible, and needed, to have elections before the end of June.”

However, Saudi said that “focusing on the dates for the elections instead of a clear process to facilitate them risks once again compromising due process for the sake of perceived political expediency.”

Growing polarization among political powers in the country and disputes over key aspects of the electoral process — including shortcomings in the legal framework for the elections, contradictory court rulings on candidacies, and political and security concerns as cited by the High National commission for Elections — resulted in the postponement of the elections, which had been scheduled to take place on Dec. 24 last year.

Saudi reminded members of the Security Council that “accountability is a prerequisite to political progress. Poorly defined and fundamentally weak vetting criteria applied to candidates applying for elections resulted in individuals implicated in corruption or crimes against humanity and human rights violations, including persons who have been indicted by the ICC (International Criminal Court), being accepted as candidates.”

Following the postponement of polling in December, Libya’s House of Representatives established a “road map committee” to develop a new path toward national elections. The committee will present its first report for debate on Tuesday in Tripoli.

Rosemary DiCarlo, the UN’s under-secretary-general for political and peacebuilding affairs, welcomed what she described as renewed efforts by Libya’s Presidency Council to advance national reconciliation but lamented the political uncertainty in the run-up to the elections. which she said has “negatively impacted the overall security situation, including in Tripoli, resulting in shifting alliances among armed groups affiliated with certain presidential candidates.”

She expressed concern about the human rights situation in Libya, citing “incidents of elections-related violence and attacks based on political affiliation, as well as threats and violence against members of the judiciary involved in proceedings on eligibility of electoral candidates, and against journalists, activists and individuals expressing political views.”

DiCarlo added: “Such incidents are an obstacle to creating a conducive environment for free, fair, peaceful and credible elections.”

Taher El-Sonni, Libya’s permanent representative to the UN, told the Security Council that while some people had been surprised by the postponement of elections, it had been widely expected.

“In light of the crisis of trust and the absence of a constitution for the country, or a consensual constitutional rule as advocated by most political forces now, it will be very difficult to conduct these elections successfully because the elections are supposed to be a means of political participation and not a means of predominance and exclusion, and a means to support stability and not an end in itself that may open the way for a new conflict,” he said.

El-Sonni called on the UN to offer more “serious and effective” support to the electoral process and send teams to assess the requirements on the ground.

“This would be a clear message to all about the seriousness of the international community in achieving elections that everyone aspires to, without questioning it or its results,” he said.

The Libyan envoy invited the council to “actively contribute” to the processes of national reconciliation and transitional justice, “two concomitant and essential tracks that have unfortunately been lost during the past years, although they are the main basis for the success of any political solution that leads to the stability of the country.”

He also once again called on the African Union to support his country’s efforts in this area.

Ambassador Jeffrey DeLaurentis, senior advisor for special political affairs to the US mission at the UN, said it is time for the wishes of the millions of Libyans who have registered to vote to be respected.

“It is time to move beyond backroom deals between a small circle of powerful individuals backed by armed groups, carving up spoils and protecting their positions,” he said “The Libyan people are ready to decide their own future.

“Those vying to lead Libya must see that the Libyan people will only accept leadership empowered by elections and that they will only tolerate so much delay.”

Like many other ambassadors at the meeting, DeLaurentis also addressed the migrant crisis and reports of violence and abuses directed at migrants, asylum seekers and refugees in Libya.

“Libyan authorities must close illicit detention centers, end arbitrary detention practices and permit unhindered humanitarian access to affected populations,” he said.

