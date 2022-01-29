Lebanese soprano Majida El-Roumi performs at AlUla’s Maraya Concert Hall

DUBAI: Iconic Lebanese soprano Majida El-Roumi performed on Thursday at AlUla’s Maraya Concert Hall as part of the Winter at Tantora events.

The music sensation was accompanied by the Lebanese Orchestra led by Maestro Lubnan Baalbaki.

The pan-Arab star, who enjoys widespread popularity that goes beyond the Arab world, gave an unforgettable performance, during which she sang some of her timeless songs to an audience who sang along and interacted with her throughout her show.







During her performance, El-Roumi, who is a UN goodwill ambassador, highlighted the historical relations between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon despite the recent economic and political difficulties in her country.

“Saudi Arabia is a beloved country that has always welcomed us and provided us with the highest level of attention and care during the hardest years of the Lebanese war until today,” she told her fans.

During the concert, El-Roumi told Lebanese expats living in the Kingdom: “You are here, in Saudi Arabia, in good hands. You are living among relatives, brothers and sisters. Saudi people care for you just as much we care for you back home.







“I pray to God to preserve the security, sovereignty and stability of this beloved country, every grain of its soil and every grain of soil in the Arab Gulf and the Arab world as a whole,” she added.

The Winter at Tantora Festival is part of several AlUla events, alongside AlUla Arts, AlUla Skies and AlUla Wellness Festival.

AlUla is one of the Saudi Kingdom’s most prominent touristic regions thanks to its long-standing history and unique natural beauty.