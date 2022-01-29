You are here

Lebanese soprano Majida El-Roumi performs at AlUla's Maraya Concert Hall

Lebanese soprano Majida El-Roumi performs at AlUla’s Maraya Concert Hall
The pan-Arab star enjoys widespread popularity that goes beyond the Arab world. (Supplied)


Lebanese soprano Majida El-Roumi performs at AlUla’s Maraya Concert Hall
DUBAI: Iconic Lebanese soprano Majida El-Roumi performed on Thursday at AlUla’s Maraya Concert Hall as part of the Winter at Tantora events. 

The music sensation was accompanied by the Lebanese Orchestra led by Maestro Lubnan Baalbaki.

The pan-Arab star, who enjoys widespread popularity that goes beyond the Arab world, gave an unforgettable performance, during which she sang some of her timeless songs to an audience who sang along and interacted with her throughout her show.




The music sensation was accompanied by the Lebanese Orchestra led by Maestro Lubnan Baalbaki. (Supplied)

During her performance, El-Roumi, who is a UN goodwill ambassador, highlighted the historical relations between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon despite the recent economic and political difficulties in her country. 

“Saudi Arabia is a beloved country that has always welcomed us and provided us with the highest level of attention and care during the hardest years of the Lebanese war until today,” she told her fans.

During the concert, El-Roumi told Lebanese expats living in the Kingdom: “You are here, in Saudi Arabia, in good hands. You are living among relatives, brothers and sisters. Saudi people care for you just as much we care for you back home.




During her performance, El-Roumi highlighted the historical relations between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon. (Supplied)

“I pray to God to preserve the security, sovereignty and stability of this beloved country, every grain of its soil and every grain of soil in the Arab Gulf and the Arab world as a whole,” she added.

The Winter at Tantora Festival is part of several AlUla events, alongside AlUla Arts, AlUla Skies and AlUla Wellness Festival.

AlUla is one of the Saudi Kingdom’s most prominent touristic regions thanks to its long-standing history and unique natural beauty.

DUBAI: Part-Palestinian supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid this week starred in a new Versace campaign, with the power sisters posing alongside Donatella Versace, founder of the Italian luxury fashion house.  

The brand chose the US-Dutch sisters, who championed the label’s spring/summer 2022 collection, to represent the family-inspired shoot. 

“The Versace SS22 campaign is an exploration of family and belonging in its different forms, sisterhood, community, and an embrace of Donatella Versace’s global Versace family,” read the brand’s caption on Instagram. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Versace (@versace)

Campaign images feature Bella and Gigi wearing latex dresses and suits, as well as skirts in bright red and blue, and black.

In one of the shoots, the models posed with Versace on the floor, wearing black dresses with colorful cut-out tights. The pictures featured classic Versace motifs, such as safety pins and handkerchiefs. To spice up their look, Versace and the two models wore platform heels in pink, black and green. 

The catwalk stars also showed off the brand’s La Medusa handbags and minibags. 

Versace took to social media to further express her views on the campaign. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Versace (@versace)

“Family is so important to me, which is why I wanted these images to focus on sisterhood,” she wrote to her 7.5 million followers.

“I love this campaign so much that I couldn’t help but join my Versace queens Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid in a shot. Girls, you are inspirational and empowering, and I love you so much.” 

Gigi described working with her younger sister on the campaign as “a dream.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Versace (@versace)

“Being a Versace girl has been one of my greatest honors over the years, but the most valued moments are the ones with you, Donatella Versace,” she said on Instagram.

“If you get to know your heroes, and they’re better than you could have dreamed, remind them. I love you DV and appreciate you so much.”

Bella said on Instagram that the shoot still makes her get “body chills.” 

She wrote: “I can’t believe I get to work for one of my biggest idols, side by side my big sister. It’s unbelievable.”

Versace also tapped Colombian singer Maluma, the latest face of the brand who featured in the spring/summer 2022 menswear campaign earlier this month.

JEDDAH: A young Saudi has become a social media star with his videos in which he mimics his silent-movie hero, Charlie Chaplin.

Mohammed Fawaz Al-Shimmari recreates in impressive detail the exploits of Chaplin’s famous “Little Tramp” character, a familiar figure around the world for more than a century with his toothbrush mustache, bowler hat, single-breasted black suit, white shirt and black tie.

His four silent Chaplin videos, produced in an authentic-looking vintage style, have collectively attracted more than half a million views, and the comments sections are filled with positive messages and “love” emojis in appreciation of his remarkable work and talent.
“It is a difficult task to make people laugh through silent comedy,” Al-Shimmari told Arab News. He said that he gained thousands of followers in a single day when he posted his first Chaplin video.

The 22-year-old from Tabuk said he is a big fan of silent cinema and has seen as many of Chaplin’s films as he can. He has also watched documentaries and read books about the British actor, who was one of the biggest stars in the early days of Hollywood.
He said his favorite Chaplin movies are “The Circus” and the “The Kid,” and his favorite book about the actor is “Charlie Chaplin’s Own Story.”
Al-Shimmari said decided to recreate the work of Chaplin to entertain his family and followers and had no idea that his efforts would prove so popular with a wider audience.

“I started impersonating Charlie Chaplin out of my love for him, out of my love for his character as well as his life,” he said. “He faced a lot of difficulties in his life but the king of silent comedy still made people happy. After I took on his personality, many people asked me to do more scenes.”

The production of his videos is a solo effort, he said.
“I am three in one: Scriptwriter, actor and editor — I do everything by myself,” he added.
Al-Shimmari said he has loved to act since childhood, when he would grab his family’s attention by making them laugh with his unusual facial expressions.
“When we used to gather as a family, I had to include entertainment in our night,” he said. “So, I started off by impersonating some of my relatives and they were amazed by my act.”

He then began to impersonate Arab and Western actors and celebrities, filming himself and uploading the videos to his social media.
“I started to act like the late Kuwaiti actor Abdulhussain Abdulreda, Syrian actor Yasser Al-Azma, Saudi actor Nasser Al-Qasabi, Saudi singer Rabeh Saqer and other legendary Arab actors,” said Al-Shimmari. “At the same time I also impersonated American actors such as Sylvester Stallone, Marlon Brando and Al Pacino.
“I am a lover of films and imitate international and Arab actors, and I was able to adapt to the surrounding environment to reach my goals and prove my talent in silent comedy and other artistic models.”
Asked if he aspires to a professional career in acting, he said he hopes film and television producers might notice his work.

DUBAI: Algerian-Brazilian film director Karim Ainouz, Tunisian-French producer Said Ben Said and Algerian-Tunisian screenwriter Anne Zohra Berrached will join the international jury of the Berlin Film Festival, organizers announced this week.  

They will join international filmmakers including M. Night Shyamalan, Tsitsi Dangarembga, Hamaguchi Ryusuke, and actor Connie Nielsen who will all decide the Golden and Silver Bear winners.

Ainouz is an award-winning director and screenwriter. He is known for his productions “Invisible Life,” “Madame Sata” and “Mariner Of The Mountains.”

Said’s most recent films are “Good Mother” and “Tralala.” (AFP)

Said is most famous for his 2016 thriller “Elle,” his 2019 drama “Bacurau” and most recently his 2021 films “Good Mother” and “Tralala.”

Berrached’s debut short was “Der Pausenclown” (“The Class Clown”) in 2009. With around 10 productions under her belt, the director and writer has made a name for herself in the film industry. In 2018, she was appointed to the international jury of the 53rd Chicago Film Festival.

Ainouz, Said and Berrached are not the only Arab filmmakers to join the festival’s jury members.

Lebanese sound editor, director and actress Rana Eid was also named on the jury for the Berlinale Documentary Award.

She has worked on award-winning productions including “Costa Brava, Lebanon,” “Farha,” “Memory Box,” “The Sea Ahead,” “You Will Die at 20,” “Panoptic,” and more.

Eid will be joined by Chinese director Wang Bing and German cinematographer Susanne Schule.

The film festival will run from Feb. 10-16.

RIYADH: Italian luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana staged its Alta Moda, Alta Sartoria and Alta Gioielleria collections on Thursday against the backdrop of Saudi Arabia’s AlUla.

The heritage site, situated in the northeast of the Kingdom, played host to the fashion house’s haute couture. 

The models walked the runway in luxurious gowns in almost every color you could think of, from vibrant gold — that blended smoothly with the historical location — to eye-catching hot-pink designs.

The show launched with a voluminous princess-inspired dress. Italian duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana embellished rich fabrics such as duchesse satin, velvet, organza and chiffon with sequins and beads. 

The collection also featured glitzy designs for men.   

The fashion show took place alongside the Ikmah Fashion Cavalry Show, which was conceived and produced by Balich Wonder Studio. It wowed guests with a full parade of 12 Arabian horses sporting customized horse accessories and attire.

High-end jewelry is also part of the AlUla Moments festival season.

The collection also featured glitzy designs for men. (Arab News)

The event featured fashion bloggers and entrepreneurs from around the region, including Emirati host and actress Mahira Abdel Aziz, Saudi fashion designer Tamaraah Al-Gabaani, Saudi author Marriam Mossalli, fashion stylist Hala Al-Harithy and social media influencer Lama Alakeel.

Each of the celebrities took to Instagram to share clips from the show with their thousands of followers. “What an amazing experience,” wrote Mossalli on the social media app following the event. 

Dolce & Gabbana will also exhibit its one-of-a-kind collection in Maraya, the famed mirrored structure. The exhibition will be open to the public from Jan. 28- 31. Not only will guests have the opportunity to visit the exclusive space but they will also have the chance to be fitted by the Italian label’s master tailer and shop pieces from the collection.

The designer duo presented their label’s Alta Moda, Alta Sartoria and Alta Gioielleria collections in Venice in August. Meanwhile, in 2020, the fashion house unveiled their Alta Moda couture offerings via a digital show due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DUBAI: A haunting piano melody blends seamlessly with rhythmic beats and Arabic rap on the new single “See Beyond” — a collaboration between Egyptian hip-hop artist DB Gad and music and theater production duo Sisters Grimm.

The song, released last week, celebrates diversity and peaceful co-existence, according to its creators.

“Initially the song was supposed to be classical and theatrical, (but then we brought in) the flavor of the Egyptian streets. The rap was in sync with the energy of the diversity we see around us,” says Gad. “It’s been a crazy project, I loved it.”

Sister Grimm — composer and painter Ella Spira and ballerina Pietra De Mello Pittman — are based in the UK and the UAE, and “See Beyond” was recorded in their studio in Dubai. The song, co-written by Gad and Spira, urges people to look beyond cultural boundaries and accept everyone’s individuality.

The accompanying video features excerpts from Sister Grimm’s film “Daughters of the Wind,” in which Pittman portrays a modern Emirati woman in a ballet performance which is the perfect foil to Gad’s high-energy rap.

“Every element of the song happened so organically that it blossomed like a bud,” says Spira. “The recording happened as we wrote it together in our creative studio space. The filming process followed a similar route. I think that is why the piece has that fresh raw edge.”

One of the objectives for the artists was to break down barriers around cultural conflicts and bridge the gap between Western and Arabic music. The video shows the protagonist’s place of work, and how she battles with her colleagues — fighting to gain respect for her ideas.

“We wanted to show that we can find a way to coexist and recognize our differences. Through ‘See Beyond’ we also hope to play a part in (preparing the ground) for more international art to be produced here. There is great potential for artists and art produced across the Middle East to (seep) into the global music and art scenes more prominently,” says Pittman.

