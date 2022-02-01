Dubai Investments firm net profit grew by 78% to $168m

NEOM's tech arm moves from spending to luring investors as its metaverse takes shape
NEOM Tech & Digital is planning to invest up to $1 billion in 2021 to advance the project's technology plans
Co. also investing in Zero Point data center project and in M3LD data consent system
WAEL MAHDI Salma Wael
RIYADH: Having people living physically in NEOM won't be necessary for Saudi Arabia’s futuristic $500 billion giga-project to generate money. The developers of NEOM have another revolutionary idea: a metaverse network blending the digital world with the physical environment.
In what would be a new approach to combine the mega-city with the meta-city, NEOM is targeting people abroad to experience its XVRS, a digital twin of NEOM accessible for all for a charge.
Joseph Bradley, the executive in charge of digital development NEOM described XVRS as “the world’s truly first metaverse platform.”
“Because we are building NEOM from scratch, we can provide unique experiences that actually blend the two worlds together,” Bradley said in an interview with Arab News as he is attending the LEAP event in Riyadh.
“No one else in the world can do this,” he said.
XVRS' features
Bradley, the CEO of NEOM's subsidiary Tech & Digital, said XVRS had three main engines. The first one allows people to create digital versions of physical assets.
Secondly, “it has an integrated, mixed reality engine. That means I can show up as a hologram and show up there physically, and vice versa,” he said.
The third feature it has is a marketplace, allowing people to buy and sell digital content.
In a statement, Bradley stated that “the future will be defined not by megacities, but by cognitive meta cities. It is a vision focused on experiences rather than scale, XVRS puts human needs at its core.”
Making Money
NEOM Tech & Digital is planning to invest up to $1 billion in 2021 to advance the project's technology plans. However, it is also focusing on how to create income with products such as XVRS.
Bradley said the project is now attracting local and international investment and will soon in a position to export its technology across the world.
Bradley added: “Bringing investors and bringing revenue to Saudi, that is the whole vision behind 2030 and we are super excited to do that.”
He said: “We have several real estate developments, several cities that would like to be able to take their existing cities and create a digital version to allow people to interact with it.”
Last year it was revealed that tech giant Oracle would be the first tenant of a new hyperscale data center in NEOM.
Bradley also reiterated his view that NEOM will be a leading component of the Kingdom’s ambitions to diversify its exports away from fossil fuels.
Bradley said: “The vision is to export technology,”
If you do not get any data, you cannot create value. It is very simple. No trust means no data. No data means no value
Joseph Bradley, CEO of NEOM Tech & Digital
NEOM's data privacy solution
Bradley added that NEOM will have cutting edge safeguards to allay increasing concerns about the so-called “data privacy paradox”, whereby users of tech, primarily on social media, have their personal information appropriated and used without their full knowledge.
Bradley said: “Around 80 percent of people are concerned about sharing their data. They are sharing more and more and more of the information knowingly or unknowingly.”
He added: “If you think about an iceberg, the tip of the iceberg, when you go to the average [website], I won't name the site, but people go to this very well-known site and they believe when they hit consent that they're selling they're sharing information. What they don't know is they just shared it below the iceberg with 400 other sites.”
The solution will be NEOM’s pioneering end-to-end consent management platform, called M3LD, part of a $1 billion investment by the city in AI-based products.
M3LD is set to be released during the first quarter of 2023, according to a statement by NEOM Tech and Digital.
The platform will give consumers control over the use of their personal data and reward them accordingly, while simultaneously adding value to data controllers, or third parties, who wish to use the data.
Bradley said: “We have not run from this problem. We're addressing it head on. “
He emphasized the importance of building trust with consumers.
“If you do not get any data, you cannot create value. It is very simple. No trust means no data. No data means no value.”
Saudi Arabia ploughs $6.4bn into future tech: Minister tells LEAP
Arab News
Saudi Arabia has invested $6.4 billion in future technologies, the Kingdom’s information technology minister Abdullah Alswaha told delegates at LEAP 2022
Speaking from the stage at the forum in Riyadh, Alswaha set out how global tech firms including Apple, Microsoft, and Google are making their presence felt in Saudi Arabia.
Reflecting on homegrown advances, the minister hailed the Kingdom’s start-up ‘unicorns’ — firms which have gone on to achieve a market value of at least $1 billion — saying that of the six such companies in the past two years, two are from Saudi Arabia: stc pay and Jahez.
Talking up established Saudi companies, Alswaha said: “When we’re talking about the future tech, you’re talking about the only company in the region that have pledged a billion dollars towards the future of tech, cognitive AI solutions: Neom Tech and Digital.
“When we’re talking about…we can consume this kind of technology for the planet and the people, you’re talking about the largest tech and digital customer on the face of the earth: Aramco.
“They are leveraging talent and technology to sustain innovation within the energy sector to become number one in maintaining the lowest uplift costs when it comes to extracting oil, but more importantly pivoting to climate tech and green tech to make sure that we also have the lowest carbon intensity and cleanest activities.”
Huawei to build new ‘cloud region’ in Saudi Arabia
Chinese technology giant Huawei plans to build a cloud region in Saudi Arabia
Arab News
RIYADH: Chinese technology giant Huawei plans to build a cloud region in Saudi Arabia, allowing businesses and governments in the Middle East to have more access to the company’s cloud services.
Rotating Chairman, Duo Ping, made the announcement at LEAP in Riyadh, noting the Kingdom’s aggressive plans to become one of the world’s top technology-driven economies in the world.
“Over the past three years alone, many global enterprises have fully embraced digitalization, with the top 10 percent of these organizations growing their revenue as much as five times faster than those who have not embraced digitalization,” he explained.
Ping reiterated Huawei’s role in the ongoing digitalization trend in Saudi Arabia, citing examples where it helped crucial industries to adopt new ways of engaging customers.
“For the past 17 years, the company has assured stable Saudi telecom networks during major national events such as the Hajj that demands high quality networks,” the Huawei executive said in a statement, also adding it worked with Aramco on intelligent oil field operations.
The Kingdom, under its Vision 2030, has identified technology as a key success factor for its goals to diversify its economy, including exploring ways to apply artificial intelligence in key industries.
Huawei has pledged to support this endeavor, Ping said, particularly working wit Saudi Arabia to develop a large-scale AI model to be used in language identification, medical research and development, and disease detection among others.
The LEAP conference in Riyadh is taking place until Feb. 3.
Saudi Arabia is set to continue championing fintech VC investments, companies say
Arab News
Saudi Arabia’s move to encourage financial intermediaries to invest in the private sector is expected to boost the Kingdom’s fintech sector, according to two companies focusing on entering the Saudi market.
In the first eight months of last year, the Kingdom had witnessed venture capital deals in the fintech sector worth $157.2 million, compared to only $7.8 million in the prior year.
Sovereign and Arabian Enterprise Incubator, or Sovereign AEI, said that SAMA’s recent Open Banking initiative — which aims at growing the digital economy — will further bolster the sector and develop an advanced capital market in Saudi Arabia.
“Saudi Arabia is fast becoming a regional hub for inbound investment as a result of the economy's growth, particularly during the pandemic, when many investors were forced to pivot due to supply chain delays and inflation in their home countries. Saudi investors, on the other hand, are looking to diversify their portfolios through outbound investment in order to bring global expertise and capabilities to Saudi Arabia,” Paul Arnold, managing director of Sovereign Saudi Arabia, said.
The two companies also noted that the Kingdom is well-placed to experience a higher growth of mergers and acquisitions in 2022 due to the government’s efforts to boost the private sector and battling the pandemic.
Saudi Arabia to seek mining agreement with South Africa
Arab News
Saudi Arabia will discuss closer cooperation in the mining industry with South Africa, it was agreed at a meeting of the Kingdom’s Cabinet.
According to a statement on the Saudi Press Agency, the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources – or a deputy – has been authorized to hold talks with the South African side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding in the sector.
The move comes as South Africa seeks to develop its mining industry in line with the Vision 2030 initiative to diversify its economy away from oil.
At the same meeting, held on Tuesday Feb. 1, it was also agreed that Saudi Arabia would hold talks with Oman regarding a draft cooperation agreement in the field of marine transport.