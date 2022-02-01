You are here

South Korea reach 10th straight World Cup finals

South Korea reach 10th straight World Cup finals
South Korea’s Hwang Ui-jo is marked by Syria’s defender Mohamed Sahyouni during their 2022 Qatar World Cup Asian Qualifiers match between Syria and South Korea, at Rashid stadium in Dubai, on Tuesday. (AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

South Korea reach 10th straight World Cup finals

South Korea reach 10th straight World Cup finals
  • The Koreans, who have appeared at every finals since Mexico in 1986, go to Qatar alongside Iran
  • Even without injured English Premier League star Son Heung-Min, Paulo Bento's side dominated the game
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

DUBAI: South Korea beat Syria 2-0 in Dubai on Tuesday to reach their 10th straight World Cup finals.
The Koreans, who have appeared at every finals since Mexico in 1986 and came fourth when they co-hosted the tournament in 2002, go to Qatar alongside Iran, who had already clinched a place from Asia’s preliminary Group A.
Even without injured English Premier League star Son Heung-Min, Paulo Bento’s side dominated the game but they did came close to scoring until forward Cho Gue Sung’s shot from close in went wide in the 43rd minute.
Two minutes later, Cho, who got the winning goal in the last match against Lebanon, headed the ball against the post.
Kim Jin-Su opened the scoring with a 54th minute shot that gave Syrian goalkeeper Ibrahim Alma no chance.
Kwon Chang-Hoon shot from outside the penalty area to double the score in the 74th minute.
Iran beat Iraq last Thursday to reach their third straight finals.
The third-place teams from Asia’s two qualifying groups will clash in a playoff for the right to play a South American team for a place in Qatar.
The first World Cup finals in an Arab country will start in Qatar on November 21.
South Korea have a history of World Cup upsets. They knocked out Italy to reach the semifinals in 2002 and at the last World Cup in Russia beat Germany 2-0 but failed to reach the knockout rounds.

Topics: South Korea Syria 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

Greg Norman and LIV Golf Investments partner with Asian Tour to unveil $300m International Series

Greg Norman and LIV Golf Investments partner with Asian Tour to unveil $300m International Series
Updated 25 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Greg Norman and LIV Golf Investments partner with Asian Tour to unveil $300m International Series

Greg Norman and LIV Golf Investments partner with Asian Tour to unveil $300m International Series
  • 2022-2023 destinations and prize purses announced for ground-breaking series of 10 marquee international events ushering in new era for Asian Golf backed by PIF and Greg Norman
  • Greg Norman: In my years as a pro, I’ve seen many parts of the world that have benefitted from golf. We now have the opportunity to do that in the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions
Updated 25 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

NEW YORK: LIV Golf Investments and the Asian Tour has unveiled The International Series and the 2022-2023 destinations and prize purses for the ground-breaking series of 10 marquee global events that were announced in November 2021.

In what is one of the most significant recent developments in the history of Asian golf, what is now to be known as The International Series will be integrated into the full 2022-23 Asian Tour schedule, kicking off in Thailand in March followed by visits to England, Korea, Vietnam, the Middle East, China, Singapore and Hong Kong, featuring prize purses ranging from $1.5 million to $2 million per event.

The announcement also saw the unveiling of the new brand, name and logo for The International Series, as well as an increase in the lucrative and unprecedented investment into the Asian Tour by LIV Golf to $300 million from $200 million.

The International Series will support playing opportunities and prize funds for the 10 events to be played every season over the next decade. It has been designed to drive greater engagement among fans, attract new commercial interest and to help stabilize professional golf following a sustained period of worldwide disruption and uncertainty.

“We are on the threshold of a new era for Asian golf,” said Cho Minn Thant, commissioner and CEO of the Asian Tour. “The International Series is a new upper-tier of elite events, the likes of which the region has not seen before, that will mark the start of a phenomenal period of growth for the Asian Tour. It also signifies the furthering of our relationship with our new strategic partner LIV Golf Investments and its CEO, Greg Norman.”

Thant added: “Importantly, The International Series will add to the Asian Tour’s backbone of established events to comprise a 25-event season, expected to represent a record-breaking combined prize-fund,” he said. “Each of the 10 events will be broadcast live across the globe, with plans to attract an international field of headline talent.”

In October last year, Greg Norman was announced as CEO of LIV Golf Investments — a newly formed company whose purpose is to improve the health of professional golf on a global scale to help unlock the sport’s untapped worldwide potential. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is the majority shareholder in LIV Golf Investments.

“We are setting the Asian Tour up as a powerful new force on the world golf stage,” said Norman. “In my 40 years as a professional golfer, I’ve seen many parts of the world that have benefitted tremendously from golf and its growth and development. We now have the opportunity to do that in the Asia Pacific region and the Middle East with this incredible investment platform.

“Everyone benefits: Professional players, amateurs, grassroots golf, fans, economies, communities, stakeholders. I’ve never been so optimistic about the future of the sport.”

The widely acclaimed Black Mountain Golf Club in Hua Hin, Thailand will host The International Series Thailand from March 3 to 6, boasting a prize purse of $1.5 million, before London stages the next event at Centurion Club from June 9 to 12, offering a $2 million purse. The second half of the year will see stops in Korea, Vietnam and Indonesia before heading to the Middle East and then culminating in China, Singapore and Hong Kong.

The announcement comes on the eve of the Asian Tour’s new season with the $5 million PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers starting this Thursday, Feb. 3 at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

With six of the top 20 players in the world competing — including Americans Dustin Johnson, the 2019 and 2021 champion, and Bryson Dechambeau — as well as over 50 of the Asian Tour’s most prominent players, the star-studded event is the strongest field in the history of the Asian Tour. The tournament, which is not part of The International Series, also offers one of the Asian Tour’s most lucrative purses.

The Asian Tour’s 2020-21 season was recently completed and saw Joohyung Kim, Korea’s 19-year-old rising star, claim the coveted Asian Tour Order of Merit.

Speaking at today’s press conference, Kim said: “I have been fortunate to enjoy an amazing start to my professional career but for this to happen at the same time as the Asian Tour is going through such incredibly positive changes is a huge bonus for me, as well as for all the Asian Tour players.”

Topics: Asian Tour The International Series LIV Golf Investments Greg Norman Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Saudi Arabia made to wait for World Cup spot after 2-0 loss to Japan 

Saudi Arabia made to wait for World Cup spot after 2-0 loss to Japan 
Updated 01 February 2022
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia made to wait for World Cup spot after 2-0 loss to Japan 

Saudi Arabia made to wait for World Cup spot after 2-0 loss to Japan 
  • A win in Saitama would have taken Green Falcons to Qatar 2022
  • Herve Renard’s team must now wait until March for another shot at qualification
Updated 01 February 2022
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia’s FIFA World Cup hopes suffered a blow on Tuesday with a deserved 2-0 loss to Japan in Saitama.

From going into the game knowing that a win would clinch a spot in Qatar with two matches to spare, the first Saudi loss in Group B means that it could go all the way to the wire.

Goals from Takumi Minamino in the first half and Junya Ito in the second gave Japan what was ultimately a comfortable win, and while Saudi Arabia are still on top in the group, they are now only a point above Japan.

If Australia defeat Oman later today then just two points will separate the top three sides with two games to go, and with only the top two qualifying automatically, one of the trio will have to go through the playoff route.

The Green Falcons are still in a good position, but March’s game in China is now huge and they are going to have to perform better than this.

The opening exchanges had gone as Saudi Arabia would have wanted. It was quiet and the home team did not burst out of the gate and failed to build momentum. The early talking point was Ali Al-Buhaili, who received an early booking — that could have been worse — and then was seemingly set on getting a red card.

A change had to be made before the midway point of the first half as Abdulelah Al-Maiki was fouled by Ito, by some distance Japan’s best player, and had to go off.

The first attempt on goal from the away side came soon after, after 26 minutes, though Yasser Al-Shahrani’s low shot from a clear corner was always going a long way right of the Japanese post.

Japan had barely threatened but moved ahead with their first attempt on goal. Ito ran past Al-Bulaihi down the right and his low cross found Minamino inside the area. The Liverpool man made a little space for himself and while Al-Owais looked to have made a good save with his feet, the ball looped into the net.

Eight minutes later, the goalkeeper palmed away a shot from Ito inside the area, but while VAR checked for a possible penalty for a foul on Ao Tanaka from the rebound, nothing was given.

In the final moments of the first half, Saudi Arabia added to their corner count to take it to five, but never caused any problems for the home defense. Changing that was the priority for coach Herve Renard as he made his way into the dressing rooms at the break.

Instead, it went from bad to worse soon after the restart. Ito collected the ball just inside the right corner of the area and then let fly with a rocket that zoomed into the top right corner of the Saudi net, with Al-Owais helpless.

Saudi Arabia continued to have plenty of possession but never really looked like getting back into the game. Japanese goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda had his first real save to make after 67 minutes, getting down low to gather a deflected shot from substitute Saud Abdulhamid.

The group leaders pushed forward but were still unable to create clear openings, and it was Japan, much more impressive in the second half, who looked more likely to score.

Neither team did as the game petered out with Saudi Arabia devoid of creativity or threat. Regardless, they still fly home as Group B leaders and will hope that Oman can take points from Australia later on Tuesday. If they fail to, March is going to be very tense indeed.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Japan

Sunny Edwards to defend IBF flyweight title against Muhammad Waseem in Dubai

Sunny Edwards to defend IBF flyweight title against Muhammad Waseem in Dubai
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

Sunny Edwards to defend IBF flyweight title against Muhammad Waseem in Dubai

Sunny Edwards to defend IBF flyweight title against Muhammad Waseem in Dubai
  • Probellum’s first boxing showcase of 2022 will take place at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on March 18-19
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium is set to host one of the UAE’s biggest boxing showcases yet when Probellum returns to The Irish Village on March 18 and 19 with a card featuring a combination of current and former world champions, Olympic medalists, and talented young fighters.

Olympic gold medalist Estelle Mossely will face Argentinian Yanina del Carmen Lescano on the first night, with the fighters making history by competing in the Middle East’s first-ever female world title match.

The bout completes the line-up for Probellum’s first event of 2022, with Jono Carroll also in action on the opening night.

The two fights will be followed on the second night with the headline event that will see IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards (17-0, four knockouts), from the UK, defend his title against Muhammad Waseem (12-1, eight knockouts), one of Pakistan’s biggest boxing stars.

That will be preceded by a clash between Ireland’s WBO intercontinental super-lightweight champion Tyrone McKenna (22-2-1, six knockouts) and Regis Prograis (26-1, 22 knockouts), the American former super-lightweight world champion.

Undefeated IBO world lightweight champion Mossely (9-0, one knockout), the 2016 Olympic and World Champion, will become the first female boxer to headline an event in the Middle East.

Carroll (21-2-1), meanwhile, will be looking to build on his impressive win at Probellum’s previous Dubai show at the Coca-Cola Arena in December.

Richard Schaefer, president of Probellum, said: “History will be made on the opening night of our upcoming event in Dubai as Estelle Mossely and Yanina del Carmen Lescano go head-to-head.

“Our first show in Dubai last year was a huge success and this upcoming event, which includes two consecutive nights of top-level boxing, promises to be even bigger and better.

“These two shows will feature many top-quality fighters from around the world, including Sunny Edwards, Muhammad Waseem, Tyrone McKenna, and Regis Prograis,” he added.

Topics: IBF

Saudi Arabia beat Iran to take bronze at 2022 Asian Handball Championship in Dammam

Saudi Arabia beat Iran to take bronze at 2022 Asian Handball Championship in Dammam
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia beat Iran to take bronze at 2022 Asian Handball Championship in Dammam

Saudi Arabia beat Iran to take bronze at 2022 Asian Handball Championship in Dammam
  • Qatar secured 5th straight title after victory over Bahrain in final
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia have claimed bronze at the 20th Asian Men’s Handball Championship after beating Iran 26-23 in Dammam on Monday.

The Saudi team ended the first half with a 15-12 lead and managed to maintain the three-point difference until the end of the third-place playoff match, hosted by the Ministry of Sports.

It was the second time that the team from the Kingdom had won bronze at the expense of Iran, having previously beaten them 24-23 in 2008.

Saudi Arabia also finished third in the 2002 and 2012 editions.

Qatar were crowned champions with a 29-24 victory over Bahrain, to emulate South Korea’s feat of winning the title five times in a row.

The Qatari team have now taken gold in every edition from 2014 to 2022, while the Koreans had exerted similar dominance between 1983 and 1993.

South Korea still hold the record for the most titles with nine, with Qatar second on five.

The tournament’s top five teams — Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and South Korea — also secured qualification for the 2022 World Handball Championship that will take place in Sweden and Poland.

Topics: 2022 Asian Handball Championship

Beijing Olympics venues could be 50 percent full, official says

Beijing Olympics venues could be 50 percent full, official says
Updated 01 February 2022
AFP

Beijing Olympics venues could be 50 percent full, official says

Beijing Olympics venues could be 50 percent full, official says
  • Dubi said the spectators would not be restricted to Chinese nationals, foreigners living in China have also been invited
Updated 01 February 2022
AFP

BEIJING: A senior Olympics official said Tuesday that venues at the Beijing Winter Games could be up to 50 percent full, countering fears that Covid-19 would lead to a second consecutive Games without spectators.
Last year’s Tokyo Summer Olympics took place largely behind closed doors and Chinese organizers decided not to sell tickets for the Beijing Games because of fears about the virus.
But Christophe Dubi, Olympic Games Executive Director at the International Olympic Committee, said he hoped venues in China would be filled to between 30 and 50 percent.
“In terms of capacity we are not there yet, because it has to be fine-tuned at a venue-by-venue basis, but I’d say if we have one person out of three (available spots) or out of two, that would already be a good result,” Dubi said in an interview on the official Beijing Games’ website.
“It could also depend on whether it is outdoors or indoors. But the great thing is that we are going to have spectators,” he added.
Dubi said the spectators would not be restricted to Chinese nationals — foreigners living in China have also been invited.
“We were very insistent on that,” he said. “So they are also reaching out to the expat community and making sure, through the embassies and other ways and means, to identify those who live in Beijing and could attend the Games.”
The Beijing Olympics are taking place in a highly policed “closed loop” with competitors, journalists and members of the Chinese workforce cut off from the local population and tested daily for Covid-19.

Topics: Beijing 2022 Beijing Olympics sports

