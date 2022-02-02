You are here

Egypt, South Korea sign two MoUs in military cooperation

Egypt, South Korea sign two MoUs in military cooperation
Republic of Korea Armed Forces fire K9 Thunder howitzers during a training exercise. (Getty Images)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • The Egyptian side also signed a contract for the joint manufacturing of K9 self-propelled howitzers with South Korean company Hanwha
  • Mohamed Zaki stressed that the General Command of the Armed Forces attaches paramount importance to military industrialization and the development of armament systems
CAIRO: Mohamed Zaki, commander-in-chief of the Egyptian Armed Forces and minister of defense and military production, witnessed the signing ceremony of two memoranda of understanding in military cooperation with South Korea.

The Egyptian side also signed a contract for the joint manufacturing of K9 self-propelled howitzers with South Korean company Hanwha, in the presence of the South Korean Minister of Defence Procurement Kang Eun-ho.

Egyptian Deputy Minister of Defense Ahmed Khale signed two memorandums. 

The first memorandum covers defence industries and logistical support, and the second covers organizing cooperation in defense research and development to coordinate and exchange military expertise between the two countries.

Osama Ezzat, head of the Armed Forces Armament Authority, also signed a contract for the management and joint local manufacturing of the howitzer system in the factories of the National Authority for Military Production with Hanwha, represented by Sun Gil, chairman of the company’s board of directors.

Zaki stressed that the General Command of the Armed Forces attaches paramount importance to military industrialization and the development of armament systems, which is one of the most important components of Egyptian forces’ military strength.

He pointed out the keenness of the General Command of the Armed Forces to keep pace with the development of global armament systems so that they always occupy a prominent position among the armies of the world. He added that this will enable them to fulfill their responsibilities in defense of the country.

Kang Eun-ho said that he looks forward to more joint military cooperation and coordination between the two countries.

Egyptian Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Ahmed Morsi praised the upgraded military relations with South Korea, stressing that Cairo will do whatever it takes to improve the security of the nation. 

The signing ceremony included commanders of the armed forces, directors from companies in the National Authority for Military Production, the ambassador and defence attaché of South Korea in Cairo and other senior officials.

Lebanon’s taxi, bus and van drivers block roads in protest

Lebanon’s taxi, bus and van drivers block roads in protest
Lebanon’s taxi, bus and van drivers block roads in protest

Lebanon’s taxi, bus and van drivers block roads in protest
BEIRUT: Scores of Lebanon’s taxi, bus and truck drivers started a three-day strike on Wednesday, blocking roads and demanding the government address surging prices and a broader economic crisis.
It was the second time in three weeks unions held strike action, forcing schools, universities, and many shops to close. With public transport virtually nonexistent in Lebanon, many rely on such shared taxis, buses or minivans for their daily commute and travel.
Beirut was eerily quiet as protesting drivers blocked its main highways and intersections, some with burning tires. Unions have said the strike actions will last from 5:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
“There was a time when a taxi driver’s son could become a doctor, an engineer, anything prestigious,” said taxi driver Hussein Assam, 55, who was protesting near central Beirut’s once thriving Hamra Street. “Now the taxi driver can’t even feed his children.”
Lebanon’s crippling economic crisis has been described by the World Bank as one of the worst in the past century, and unions have routinely held protests and strikes since the government officially ended state subsidies in October.
A full tank of gasoline now costs more than the monthly minimum wage.
A government gridlock seemed to ease somewhat on Jan. 24, when the powerful Hezbollah group and its main Shiite ally ended months of boycott on the body. It now hopes to elaborate the 2022 budget and an economic recovery plan.
Back near Hamra street, taxi driver Assam was joined by two other drivers as they waited for orders to shut down traffic.
“If there’s no outcome today, there will be later,” he said, looking on the former commercial boulevard that has been reduced to penury. “The poor person who can’t eat anymore is going to burn the entire country.”

El-Sisi seeking bilateral trade boost with Kuwait

El-Sisi seeking bilateral trade boost with Kuwait
Mohammed Abu Zaid

El-Sisi seeking bilateral trade boost with Kuwait

El-Sisi seeking bilateral trade boost with Kuwait
  • El-Sisi said that the Egyptian government is keen to communicate with Kuwaiti investors in order to support their activities in Egypt
  • Presidential spokesman Ambassador Bassam Radi said that El-Sisi believes that “the historical relations between Egypt and Kuwait are firm on all levels”
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said that he hopes to increase trade and joint investment projects between Egypt and Kuwait.

During a reception on Wednesday with Mohamed Jassem Al-Saqr, chairman of the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry, El-Sisi said that the Egyptian government is keen to communicate with Kuwaiti investors in order to support their activities in Egypt and overcome any obstacles they face.

Presidential spokesman Ambassador Bassam Radi said that El-Sisi believes that “the historical relations between Egypt and Kuwait are firm on all levels,” and that support for the stability of Kuwait and the entire Gulf region is part of Egypt’s national security.

The spokesman added that the meeting included discussions on ways to support the Egyptian-Kuwaiti Business Council in its efforts to increase communication and interaction between business leaders in the two countries, reviewing available investment opportunities and discussing joint projects, especially in the fields of infrastructure, clean energy and water desalination.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz arrives in Bahrain

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz arrives in Bahrain
Arab News

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz arrives in Bahrain

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz arrives in Bahrain
LONDON: Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz arrived in Bahrain on Wednesday, Al Arabiya reported.

In a statement, the Israeli Defence Ministry said Gantz flew to Bahrain on an Israeli air force plane, adding that it was the first time an Israeli defence chief had visited the Gulf nation or that an Israeli military aircraft had landed there.

The Gulf nation normalised relations with Israel in 2020 as part of the Abraham Accords. 

 

ADNOC offers jobs, education funding to families of victims killed in Abu Dhabi Houthi attack

ADNOC offers jobs, education funding to families of victims killed in Abu Dhabi Houthi attack
Arab News

ADNOC offers jobs, education funding to families of victims killed in Abu Dhabi Houthi attack

ADNOC offers jobs, education funding to families of victims killed in Abu Dhabi Houthi attack
  • Sudhir said ADNOC would offer education funding to the victims’ children so they can choose their preferred career paths
DUBAI: The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) will provide employment opportunities to family members of the two Indian employees who were killed by the Houthi’s attack in the company’s facility in Mussafah area. 

State news agency WAM reported, citing Sunjay Sudhir, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, who spoke on Tuesday in a media briefing held at the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi. 

“India is deeply grateful for the concern and support received from the UAE leadership and ADNOC to the families of the two Indians killed and [other] two Indians injured in the incident,” said Sudhir. 

Sudhir said ADNOC would offer education funding to the victims’ children so they can choose their preferred career paths.

He added during his press briefing that ADNOC had covered all repatriation and travel costs for family members who transported the remains of the deceased, Hardev Singh and Hardeep Singh.

The national oil company also accelerated the distribution of service benefits and salary compensation to the families of the victims. 

The Houthi militia’s attack on Jan. 17 in Abu Dhabi killed three people and injured six others. 
 
Two Indian civilians and one Pakistani civilian were killed, and six other civilians were injured in the Houthi terrorist attack on Jan. 17 in Abu Dhabi.

The media briefing comes after Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology in the UAE, extended his condolences to the victims’ families and “assured them that the UAE would continue to offer its full support,” in a tweet by ADNOC. 

Al Jaber also visited those who were injured in the attacks in order to wish them a speedy recovery.

US State Department calls for ‘full accountability’ from IDF over death of elderly Palestinian-American

US State Department calls for ‘full accountability’ from IDF over death of elderly Palestinian-American
Arab News

US State Department calls for ‘full accountability’ from IDF over death of elderly Palestinian-American

US State Department calls for ‘full accountability’ from IDF over death of elderly Palestinian-American
  • The Israeli army confirmed on Tuesday that it was stripping two officers of their commands
DUBAI: The US State Department has called for a thorough criminal investigation into the death of an elderly Palestinian-American man who died while being detained by members of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the US expected “full accountability” from the IDF, over the death of Omar Abdalmajeed As’ad, 78, of Jiljilya earlier this month,The Jerusalem Post reported.

The Israeli army confirmed on Tuesday that it was stripping two officers of their commands.
A third soldier - a battalion commander – will be reprimanded over the death.

But speaking to journalists in Washington, Price said “We expect a thorough criminal investigation and full accountability in this case.”

“We welcome receiving additional information on these efforts as soon as possible. We continue to discuss this troubling incident with the Israeli Government,” he added.

The Israeli army said the death of As’ad during a late-night security operation, on Jan. 12 was the result of “moral failure and poor decision-making.”

Troops arrested As’ad at an impromptu checkpoint on his way home.

He shouted at them, drawing attention to the soldiers who did not want people to know the surprise inspection was taking place, the Post reported.

A soldier covered the man’s mouth with his hand, before using a cloth gag, which As’ad pulled off.

As’ad’s hands were zip-tied behind his back and he was taken to an abandoned courtyard, where he was detained along with several other Palestinians, for about 30 minutes.

It was during this time that troops say they thought As’ad had fallen asleep, claiming they had seen no signs of distress and did not call for medical assistance, or attempt to wake him before they left.

Having noticed he was unresponsive, residents took him to a Ramallah hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy, later carried out by the Palestinian Authority, concluded that As’ad died of a “stress-induced sudden cardiac arrest due to external injuries.”

“We continue,” Price said, “to be concerned by the circumstances of the death of Mr Omar Assad. He, of course, was a US citizen who was found dead on January 12 after Israeli soldiers detained him in the West Bank.”

A command-level inquiry has already taken place alongside an ongoing Military Police investigation, in which a number of military personnel and other witnesses being questioned.

The investigation was given to IDF Chief of Staff Lt-Gen Aviv Kohavi on Monday by the head of the Central Command Maj-Gen Yehuda Fuchs, the Post reported.

As’ad’s death was an extremely grave ethical failure and goes against IDF values, Kohavi said.

“Nobody should be left this way on the ground, no matter how old he is, even if he is asleep,” Fuchs added.

“We arrested him, therefore it was our responsibility to take care of him.”

(With AFP)

