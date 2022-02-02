Egypt, South Korea sign two MoUs in military cooperation

CAIRO: Mohamed Zaki, commander-in-chief of the Egyptian Armed Forces and minister of defense and military production, witnessed the signing ceremony of two memoranda of understanding in military cooperation with South Korea.

The Egyptian side also signed a contract for the joint manufacturing of K9 self-propelled howitzers with South Korean company Hanwha, in the presence of the South Korean Minister of Defence Procurement Kang Eun-ho.

Egyptian Deputy Minister of Defense Ahmed Khale signed two memorandums.

The first memorandum covers defence industries and logistical support, and the second covers organizing cooperation in defense research and development to coordinate and exchange military expertise between the two countries.

Osama Ezzat, head of the Armed Forces Armament Authority, also signed a contract for the management and joint local manufacturing of the howitzer system in the factories of the National Authority for Military Production with Hanwha, represented by Sun Gil, chairman of the company’s board of directors.

Zaki stressed that the General Command of the Armed Forces attaches paramount importance to military industrialization and the development of armament systems, which is one of the most important components of Egyptian forces’ military strength.

He pointed out the keenness of the General Command of the Armed Forces to keep pace with the development of global armament systems so that they always occupy a prominent position among the armies of the world. He added that this will enable them to fulfill their responsibilities in defense of the country.

Kang Eun-ho said that he looks forward to more joint military cooperation and coordination between the two countries.

Egyptian Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Ahmed Morsi praised the upgraded military relations with South Korea, stressing that Cairo will do whatever it takes to improve the security of the nation.

The signing ceremony included commanders of the armed forces, directors from companies in the National Authority for Military Production, the ambassador and defence attaché of South Korea in Cairo and other senior officials.