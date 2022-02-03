You are here

Yemeni government troops make new gains in Marib province 

Yemeni government troops make new gains in Marib province 
Fighters loyal to the Yemeni government man a car-mounted recoilless rifle on the Al-Jawba frontline, facing Houthi militia, Marib province, Yemen, Jan. 14, 2022. (AFP)
Saeed Al-Batati

  • The army and Giants Brigades troops seized control of several locations on the edges of Um Resh military base in Marib’s Juba district
  • The heavy fighting on the ground comes as the government condemned the latest Houthi drone attacks on the UAE
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni government troops, backed by air cover from the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, made limited military gains near a strategic military base in the central province of Marib, Yemen’s Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.

The army and Giants Brigades troops seized control of several locations on the edges of Um Resh military base in Marib’s Juba district after fierce fighting with the Iran-backed Houthis, which left dozens of rebels dead. 

Government troops have made a series of military gains in the area since the start of this year after the coalition redeployed hundreds of troops from the country’s west coast to Shabwa and Marib provinces. 

The new troops managed to liberate Shabwa and later pushed into the Houthi-controlled territory in Marib, seizing control of Hareb district, and are now fighting the Houthis in Juba and Abedia districts, south of the city of Marib. 

Coalition warplanes also carried out air sorties in support of troops in Marib, striking Houthi military reinforcements. 

The coalition on Thursday said its warplanes conducted 14 airstrikes that killed many rebels and destroyed 11 vehicles in Marib and Hajjah during the past 24 hours.  

Similar heavy fighting between government troops and the Houthis broke out on the western edges of the southern city of Taiz. 

The Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday that 15 Houthis were killed in Taiz’s Al-Anen after they mounted a counteroffensive to seize back locations held by government troops. 

Last week, soldiers mounted an offensive on the western outskirts of Taiz to control a strategic road that links the city with Hodeidah.

The heavy fighting on the ground comes as the government condemned the latest Houthi drone attacks on the UAE, and renewed calls for naming the group a terrorist organization. 

Yemen’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday expressed “firm” support for the UAE and its efforts to confront the Houthi threats and protect its people. 

“The ministry reiterated the firm position of Yemen in support of the UAE and stands by all measures it takes to confront these cowardly terrorist acts,” it said in a statement carried by the official news agency SABA. 

Yemen’s Vice President Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmer said the designation of the Houthi movement as a terrorist organization would lead to curbing their devastating behavior. 

On Wednesday, during a meeting in Riyadh with Marion Laliss, deputy head of mission of the EU delegation to Yemen, Al-Ahmer said the Houthis rejected peace initiatives to end the war and intensified deadly attacks on civilian targets in Yemen, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. 

The classification of Houthis as a terrorist organization would “have a positive impact as it would deter the Houthis’ barbaric and subversive practices, and would force them to comply with the peace process,” the vice president was quoted as saying during the meeting, according to SABA.

Topics: Yemen Marib Giants Brigades Houthis

Palestinians confront winter COVID surge fueled by omicron

Palestinians confront winter COVID surge fueled by omicron
Palestinians confront winter COVID surge fueled by omicron

Palestinians confront winter COVID surge fueled by omicron
RAMALLAH, West Bank: Palestinians are facing a winter coronavirus surge driven by the omicron variant, placing stress on the medical system even though vaccines are widely available.
The Palestinian Authority’s Health Ministry reported over 70,000 active cases in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, annexed east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip on Thursday, more than twice the number at the height of previous surges.
The real figure is likely much higher, as omicron tends to cause milder symptoms, especially in vaccinated patients, and many people are testing at home.
At least 268 people have been hospitalized in the parts of the occupied West Bank administered by the Palestinian Authority, including 80 in intensive care and 24 people on ventilators. Gaza currently has at least 63 serious cases.
The PA has reported at least 4,859 deaths in the West Bank and Gaza since the start of the pandemic.
Dr. Mahdi Rashed, director of health services for the Ramallah governorate, where the PA is headquartered, says hospitals across the territory are at about 85 percent capacity. “It’s a dangerous sign, and a sign that the worst is yet to come,” he said.
The number of serious cases is not yet as high as during a surge last spring, before vaccines were widely available, but Rashed said the current surge hasn’t yet peaked.
The outbreak follows a similar omicron surge in Israel, where the number of infections hit all-time highs and hospitals have been greatly strained. While infections remain high in Israel, the surge has begun to recede.
Israel launched one of the earliest vaccination rollouts in the world last year but initially declined to share its supplies with the PA. Last summer, it offered 1 million doses of vaccines that were about to expire, but the Palestinians refused, saying they didn’t meet their standards.
Israel captured east Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza, territories the Palestinians want for a future state, in the 1967 Mideast war. It annexed east Jerusalem in a move not recognized by most of the international community. It withdrew from Gaza in 2005. Two years later, the Islamic militant group Hamas seized power there, and Israel and Egypt imposed a blockade.
Rights groups said Israel was obliged to provide vaccines as an occupying power. Israel denied having any obligation, citing past agreements with the Palestinians. Israel has provided vaccines to its own Arab citizens, Palestinians in east Jerusalem and tens of thousands of Palestinians who enter Israel to work.
The Palestinian Authority has meanwhile secured its own supply of vaccines, including through a World Health Organization program for developing countries, but only around half of Palestinians have received them. A vaccination center in Ramallah was mostly empty this week.
A testing center adjacent to it was far busier, with dozens of Palestinians coughing through their masks and showing other symptoms of the virus.
Dr. Abdelbasit Zeineddin said up to 2,000 people show up each day, with around half testing positive.
“The numbers are much higher than before,” he said.
Lama Abu Hilou, 22, has had two vaccine doses but started showing symptoms of the virus this week. She said she came to be tested because she fears it spreading among her extended family. Like many Palestinians, they live in the same apartment building and often gather together.
“It’s not just one person getting it, you hear about entire families, the mother, the father, the children, all infected,” she said.
In Gaza, where the health system has been battered by years of conflict, including last year’s war, the Health Ministry is predicting an “unprecedented number of cases” in the coming weeks.
But Dr. Majdi Dhair, the director of preventive medicine at the ministry, said authorities are confident they can overcome the surge, given the relative youth of Gaza’s population of more than 2 million Palestinians.
“Our main concern is infections among health workers that may lead to a staff shortage,” he said.

Biden says US raid in Syria targeted leader of Daesh

Biden says US raid in Syria targeted leader of Daesh
Reuters

Biden says US raid in Syria targeted leader of Daesh

Biden says US raid in Syria targeted leader of Daesh
  • A senior US administration official told Reuters Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurayshi was killed in the raid
  • “At the beginning of the operation the terrorist target exploded a bomb that killed him,” the official said
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said a US special forces counter-terrorism raid in northwest Syria on Thursday targeted the leader of Daesh, adding he would address the operation in remarks later on Thursday.
“Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurayshi — the leader of Daesh. All Americans have returned safely from the operation,” Biden said in a statement.
A senior US administration official told Reuters Al-Quraishi was killed in the raid.
“At the beginning of the operation the terrorist target exploded a bomb that killed him and members of his own family, including women and children,” the administration official said.
After the killing of Daesh founder Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi in October 2019, the group named as his successor Al-Quraishi, an Iraqi who was once held in US custody.
“While we are still assessing the results of this operation, this appears to be the same cowardly terrorist tactic we saw in the 2019 operation that eliminated Al-Baghdadi,” the official said.
Biden planned to deliver remarks on the Syria operation at 9:30 a.m. ET/1430 GMT, the White House said.

Topics: Syria Idlib Turkey

European lawmakers push to classify Houthi militia as terrorist organization

European lawmakers push to classify Houthi militia as terrorist organization
Arab News

European lawmakers push to classify Houthi militia as terrorist organization

European lawmakers push to classify Houthi militia as terrorist organization
  • EU Parliamentarian, Lusia Regmenti, also highlighted the Houthi militias' crimes against women and girls
Arab News

DUBAI: Several European parliamentarians have reportedly stressed the importance to blacklist the Houthi militia as a terrorist organization due to their violations against civilians and for storing weapons in non-military facilities.

On Wednesday, Yemen’s state news agency, SABA, reported that talks took place during a virtual seminar organized by the center-right bloc in the European Parliament (EPP Group).

During the meeting, European MPs said the Houthis used civilians as human shields, stocked weapons in residential complexes, schools and hospitals and had turned Sanaa airport into a military base.

As such they said they would continue to push for the classification of the Houthi militia as a terrorist organization. 

EU Parliamentarian, Lusia Regmenti, also highlighted the Houthi militias' crimes against women and girls. 

Regmenti urged the EU to protect young girls and support children’s education in the war-torn country.

Topics: Europe Yemen Houthi militia

Washington threatens Houthi terror militia with new sanctions

Washington threatens Houthi terror militia with new sanctions
AFP

Washington threatens Houthi terror militia with new sanctions

Washington threatens Houthi terror militia with new sanctions
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US on Wednesday threatened Yemen’s Houthi rebels with new sanctions after a series of drone and missile attacks on the United Arab Emirates.
“We’ve taken a number of such actions, including in recent weeks and months alone, and I suspect we will be in a position to take additional action given the reprehensible attacks that we’ve seen emanate from Yemen from the Houthis in recent days and weeks,” said State Department Spokesperson Ned Price.
President Joe Biden’s administration is under increasing pressure to again formally designate the Houthis as a “foreign terrorist organization,” a label withdrawn from the group one year ago after Biden became president, to engender peace negotiations in the war-torn country.
But the war between the Iran-backed Houthis and the government, backed by the multination Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, has continued to rage.
“You heard from the president last month that this is a decision that is under review,” Price told reporters.
“We will not relent in designating Houthi leaders and entities involved in military offensives that are threatening civilians and regional stability,” he said.
Topics: Houthi militia US sanctions on Houthis UAE

Turkish strike Kurd targets in Iraq, Syria

Turkish strike Kurd targets in Iraq, Syria
Arab News

Turkish strike Kurd targets in Iraq, Syria

Turkish strike Kurd targets in Iraq, Syria
  • The strikes hit a Kurdish-run power station near the town of Al-Malikiyah in Hasakah province, where a brazen jailbreak attempt by Daesh extremists last month sparked days of clashes
  • The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the semi-autonomous Kurdish administration’s de facto army, said four of its fighters died in the attack and vowed vengeance against Turkey
Arab News

JEDDAH/BEIRUT: Turkey launched a wave of airstrikes by 60 warplanes early on Wednesday targeting Kurdish militia positions in northern areas of Iraq and Syria.

The Turkish military said the airstrikes hit Derik in northern Syria, and Sinjar and Karacak in northern Iraq. The targets were outlawed PKK militants, who have bases in Iraq, and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. Turkey regards both groups as terrorists.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said “many terrorists” were killed. 

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitor based in Britain, said four security staff died in an airstrike on a Kurdish-run power station near Al-Malikiyah in Hassakeh province.

Iraq’s military condemned what it called a Turkish infiltration into Iraqi air space as a violation of its sovereignty, although Baghdad is widely thought to be giving Ankara free rein to attack the militants.

It called on Ankara “to put an end to these violations,” and said “Iraq is fully prepared to cooperate (with Ankara) to stabilize the situation on the border.”

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the semi-autonomous Kurdish administration’s de facto army, said four of its fighters died in the attack and vowed vengeance against Turkey.

The YPG — which forms the backbone of the SDF fighting IS in Syria — also condemned the Turkish airstrikes, which followed an attack by Daesh on a prison in Hassakeh province last month in an attempt to free their fighters. 

“Turkey tries to continue what Daesh started,” the YPG said. “Everyone has to take action against this attack now.”

The YPG is viewed by Ankara as the PKK’s Syria offshoot.

On Wednesday, shelling on the Turkish-held city of Al-Bab in northern Syria killed eight people, including five civilians, according to the Observatory which relies on a network of sources inside Syria.

It didn’t specify who was responsible but Kurdish forces and Syrian regime troops are both deployed in the region.

Turkish forces escalated attacks in northeastern Syria on Wednesday evening, shelling “about 20 villages and sites... in the Hasakah countryside and north of Raqqa governorate,” the Observatory added later.

It said the attacks targeted residential areas and displaced a large number of people.

The Turkish strike came hours after hundreds of mourners gathered in Al-Malikiyah for mass funerals honoring Kurdish fighters killed in a week of battles with Daesh extremists who had attacked the Ghwayran jail on January 20.

Since the start of its military intervention in Syria in 2016, Ankara has sporadically bombed the YPG and carried out military operations targeting Daesh and Kurdish forces.

Turkey also routinely carries out attacks in Iraq, where the PKK has bases and training camps in the Sinjar region and on the mountainous border with Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has threatened to “clean up” parts of northern Iraq, accuses the PKK of using the border area as a springboard for its insurgency.

In December, Turkey carried out retaliatory air strikes in northern Iraq after three Turkish soldiers died in a PKK attack.

(With AFP)

Topics: Turkey Syria Iraq Kurds Ghwayran jail Daesh

