Woman describes 'horrible' ordeal of being gang raped in virtual reality world

Nina Jane Patel (L) has spoken out about her experience of being “virtually gang raped” in Facebook’s metaverse. (Screenshot)
Nina Jane Patel (L) has spoken out about her experience of being "virtually gang raped" in Facebook's metaverse. (Screenshot)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Woman describes ‘horrible’ ordeal of being gang raped in virtual reality world

Nina Jane Patel (L) has spoken out about her experience of being “virtually gang raped” in Facebook’s metaverse. (Screenshot)
  • Incident not first case of metaverse sexual assault to be reported
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A psychotherapist has spoken out about her experience of being “virtually gang raped” in Facebook’s metaverse.

Nina Jane Patel, 43, said the technological advancement of the simulation made it feel like it had happened in real life.

The metaverse researcher added that she was left “shocked” after three to four avatars attacked her moments after she stepped into the virtual world.

In a post on Medium, Patel said: “Within 60 seconds of joining — I was verbally and sexually harassed — three to four male avatars, with male voices, essentially, but virtually gang raped my avatar and took photos. As I tried to get away, they yelled, ‘don’t pretend you didn’t love it.’”⁠

She described it as a “horrible experience that happened so fast” that she did not have time to think about using “the safety barrier.”

Patel pointed out that her “physiological and psychological” reaction made it feel as though it was happening in real life and she “froze.”

A spokesperson for Meta said the tech company was sorry to hear about Patel’s ordeal and wanted Horizon Venues users to have a “positive experience and easily find the safety tools that can help in a situation like this — and help us investigate and take action.”

It is not the first time such claims of sexual violence in the metaverse have been flagged up. In early December, reports showed that a beta tester had alleged that a stranger had groped her avatar.

Following the incident, the tester said: “Sexual harassment is no joke on the regular internet but being in virtual reality adds another layer that makes the event more intense. Not only was I groped last night, but there were other people there who supported this behavior, which made me feel isolated in the Plaza.”⁠

Topics: media social media Metaverse

Meridian names ALISA PR as PR agency for Middle East

Meridian names ALISA PR as PR agency for Middle East
Updated 03 February 2022
Arab News

Meridian names ALISA PR as PR agency for Middle East

Meridian names ALISA PR as PR agency for Middle East
  • Independent agency to handle Meridian’s public relations operations in the Middle East
Updated 03 February 2022
Arab News

Globally renowned men’s grooming brand Meridian has appointed independent communications agency ALISA PR as its public relations agency in the Middle East.

The agency will be responsible for Meridian’s PR operations and strategies in the Middle East region. Its primary focus is to raise awareness and mass brand recognition across target audiences in key markets including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Israel.

“We’re passionate about telling stories and building an emotional connection between the brand and its audience,” said Alisa D’souza, founder and PR consultant, ALISA PR.

She added that the agency will be “working closely with lifestyle media and influencers to educate our audience groups on the benefits of personal care and grooming for men.”

Meridian is part of Panagea Holdings, which creates digital consumer brands specializing in men’s personal care.

“The Middle East men’s grooming market is estimated to grow 25 percent over the next four years,” said Dylan Chou, general manager of Meridian.

“With males paying more attention to their appearance, men’s grooming forms the fifth largest segment in the Middle East personal care market, making it a very vital region for Meridian’s presence,” he added.

“We are excited and look forward to working with ALISA PR to create awareness about Meridian grooming products that celebrate you,” said Chou.

Anthony Nakache succeeds Lino Cattaruzzi as MD of Google MENA

Updated 03 February 2022
Arab News

Anthony Nakache succeeds Lino Cattaruzzi as MD of Google MENA

Anthony Nakache succeeds Lino Cattaruzzi as MD of Google MENA
  • Cattaruzzi moves to take on leadership role as global customer partner
Updated 03 February 2022
Arab News

Google has announced that Lino Cattaruzzi, its managing director for the Middle East and North Africa, will be leaving the region to take on a company leadership role as global customer partner.

Cattaruzzi has been with the technology firm for 13 years, leading the MENA business and operations since 2016. During that time, he has grown the regional business and presence through office expansions.

Anthony Nakache, who will take over as MD for Google MENA based in Dubai, joined the business 13 years ago and most recently headed the online partnerships group responsible for scaling Google’s monetization solutions for publishers and developers throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Prior to that, he led sales and account management for strategic partners at Google, namely in gaming and media agencies in France, southern and eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Before moving to Google, Nakache worked in IT consulting and gained a master’s degree in business administration from INSEAD, and an engineering degree in telecommunications.

He told Arab News: “I’m very pleased to continue my journey with Google and lead its business and operations in the Middle East and North Africa.

“There are so many opportunities in MENA to unlock, from helping more people access the information and knowledge they seek through products like Search and YouTube, to helping local businesses, developers, publishers, and creators grow and succeed in the new digital economy.

“Google is deeply committed to the region through continued investments and partnerships, and I’m excited to be a part of that,” Nakache said.

Topics: Google

2021 strongest year globally for marketing budgets

WARC has released its annual review of global marketing index, a monthly indicator of the international state of the industry compiled by tracking and analyzing conditions among more than 1,000 marketers. (Supplied)
WARC has released its annual review of global marketing index, a monthly indicator of the international state of the industry compiled by tracking and analyzing conditions among more than 1,000 marketers. (Supplied)
Updated 02 February 2022
Arab News

2021 strongest year globally for marketing budgets

WARC has released its annual review of global marketing index, a monthly indicator of the international state of the industry compiled by tracking and analyzing conditions among more than 1,000 marketers. (Supplied)
  • Report reveals growth led by digital, mobile, TV, out-of-home
Updated 02 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The advertising and marketing sectors last year witnessed a marked recovery from the coronavirus pandemic with global ad spending up 23.8 percent, an industry report has revealed.

The strong year of growth was highlighted in marketing intelligence firm WARC’s annual review of its global marketing index, a monthly indicator of the international state of the industry compiled by tracking and analyzing conditions among more than 1,000 marketers.

The report focusses on marketing budgets, trading conditions, and staffing levels, and is complemented by additional analysis from WARC Data.

Zoe McCready, senior research executive at WARC, said: “The global marketing index 2021 shows a consistent overall increase in growth throughout the year, which culminated in November recording the highest global headline index value since the inception of the report in 2011.”

The recovery was led by digital, mobile, TV, and out-of-home, with OOH seeing growth in 2021, after steep declines the previous year, owing to the lifting of restrictions.

The total increase of 23.8 percent in advertising spend, valued at $771 billion, was spread across digital and mobile media, which rose 41.9 percent, OTT or streaming video (41.6 percent), and search (39.4 percent). TV was up by 5.5 percent, and OOH by 21.8 percent.

Over the last year, growth was maintained across all key indices. Despite ups and downs in different markets around the world initiatives, such as vaccine programs, helped markets to adapt and live with COVID-19 rather than despite it.

McCready pointed out that the overall increase in growth of budgets through the year reflected “an industry that is largely weathering the impact of the pandemic as it rapidly adjusts to new trading conditions, which point to the ongoing strength of digital and mobile channels driven by the continued rise of e-commerce.”

Key indices in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, and the Americas, remained in growth, but APAC saw some fluctuations through the year.

During 2021, many countries adopted a zero-COVID-19 strategy aimed at eliminating transmission of the virus. Markets in the APAC region that took such an approach, saw decreased rates of growth in the summer when restrictions were imposed.

However, markets in Europe and the Americas that did not adopt the same strategy saw the highest rates of growth over the same period.

Since then, markets in APAC have recovered with marketing budgets and trading conditions showing a higher level of growth compared to Europe and the Americas, the report found.

The economic fallout of the pandemic resulted in people leaving their jobs, particularly in the US, leading to the term The Great Resignation. WARC’s GMI reported that staffing levels in the Americas consistently outperformed Europe and APAC in 2021.

The phenomenon, however, was not limited to the Americas, with staffing levels in Europe and APAC seeing increased growth in the last quarter of 2021. From August, global staffing levels have seen the highest rates of growth since the inception of the GMI in 2011, with November and December scoring the highest index value of 65.3.

“Increased staffing levels recorded globally make up for the impact of The Great Resignation. However, this could present productivity challenges in 2022, especially in the Americas, due to factors such as skills shortages,” McCready added.

The full report can be found here.

Topics: media Marketing

CNN's President Jeff Zucker resigns after relationship with co-worker

Zucker said he acknowledged the relationship when asked about it as part of an investigation into Chris Cuomo. (AFP)
Zucker said he acknowledged the relationship when asked about it as part of an investigation into Chris Cuomo. (AFP)
Updated 03 February 2022
AFP

CNN’s President Jeff Zucker resigns after relationship with co-worker

Zucker said he acknowledged the relationship when asked about it as part of an investigation into Chris Cuomo. (AFP)
Updated 03 February 2022
AFP

LONDON: CNN President Jeff Zucker resigned abruptly after nine years at the media company after acknowledging a consensual relationship with a co-worker.
Zucker said he acknowledged the relationship when asked about it as part of an investigation into Chris Cuomo, the former CNN anchor who was fired after it was discovered he aided his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he navigated a sexual harassment investigation.
“I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t,” Zucker wrote. “I was wrong.”
Chris Cuomo actively helped craft his his brother’s responses to sexual harassment charges, according to emails and a transcript of his testimony to investigators working for state Attorney General Letitia James. Her office found Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women; the former governor resigned in August to avoid a likely impeachment trial.
In a statement Zucker said he had wished that his tenure had ended differently but, “it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute.”
Jeff Zucker was named Chairman, WarnerMedia News and Sports in March, 2019. He has also served as President of CNN Worldwide since 2013.
Zucker oversees all of WarnerMedia’s live programming, including all divisions of CNN Worldwide and Turner Sports. At CNN, that includes the US television network, CNN International, HLN, and CNN’s digital properties. His sports portfolio includes Turner Sports, and Bleacher Report.

Topics: CNN

Germany blocks German-language Russian channel

The decision comes amid rising tensions between Moscow and the West over the massing of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine. (File/AFP)
The decision comes amid rising tensions between Moscow and the West over the massing of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 February 2022
AFP

Germany blocks German-language Russian channel

The decision comes amid rising tensions between Moscow and the West over the massing of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine. (File/AFP)
  • Germany blocks German-language RT channel from broadcasting in the country amid rising tensions between Moscow and the West
  • RT's Editor in Chief said the channel “will not stop broadcasting”
Updated 02 February 2022
AFP

FRANKFURT: The German broadcasting regulator said Wednesday it had banned the transmission of the German-language channel of Russian state broadcaster RT, amid rising tensions between Moscow and the West.
The transmission of the channel “RT DE” was “prohibited because it does not have the necessary broadcasting license,” the regulator’s authorization and oversight commission said in a statement.
“This is complete nonsense,” RT’s editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said on Twitter, adding that the channel “will not stop broadcasting.”
RT DE was blocked from Europe’s satellite network on December 22 at the request of German authorities, less than a week after going on air, but was still available over the Internet and via a mobile app.
In its response to the suspension, RT DE said it was broadcast from Moscow and had a Serbian broadcasting license, which it said gives it the right to broadcast in Germany under European law.
“We cannot understand why a supposedly informed and independent regulator should act on what appears to be a purely political basis, based on a false version of reality that serves its own purpose,” it said.
But the German regulator said the channel was based in Berlin did not have a “legitimate permit under European law.”
RT DE said it would seek to appeal in court against the regulator’s decision.
Vladimir Soloviev, president of the Russian journalists’ union, told the Russian TASS news agency Germany was seeking to “ban an alternative point of view” and violating “principles of freedom of expression.”


The decision comes at a moment of rising tensons between Moscow and the West over the massing of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in January said he was “concerned” about the RT DE situation and that the government would take steps in response “if needed.”
Launched in 2005 as “Russia Today,” state-funded RT has expanded with broadcasters and websites in languages including English, French, Spanish and Arabic.
It has been accused by Western countries of distributing disinformation and Kremlin-friendly propaganda.
It has generated controversy in many countries, including the United States, where it was required to register as a “foreign agent,” and in Britain, where authorities have threatened to revoke its broadcasting license.
The channel has been banned in several countries, including the ex-Soviet republics of Lithuania and Latvia.
In September, Google-owned YouTube issued a warning to RT DE for violating its coronavirus disinformation guidelines and then shuttered two channels for breaching user terms.
A third channel was blocked in December for trying to circumvent the earlier terminations.

Topics: Russia Today Germany Ukraine

