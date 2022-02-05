You are here

  • Home
  • Queen Elizabeth quietly marks 70 years on the British throne

Queen Elizabeth quietly marks 70 years on the British throne

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth views a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain. (Reuters)
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth views a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gw63k

Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

Queen Elizabeth quietly marks 70 years on the British throne

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth views a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain. (Reuters)
  • Elizabeth has continued to carry out official duties well into her 90s, but has been little seen in public since she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified ailment and was then instructed by doctors to rest
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth marks 70 years on the British throne on Sunday, a milestone never reached by any of her predecessors over the last 1,000 years, and one which only a few monarchs across the globe have ever achieved.
Elizabeth, 95, became the queen of Britain and more than a dozen other realms including Canada, Australia and New Zealand on the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952, while she was in Kenya on an international tour.
The news was broken to her by her husband Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99 after more than seven decades by her side.
Elizabeth will mark ‘Accession Day’ in private as is customary, not viewing it as something to celebrate. But there will be four days of national events to mark her Platinum Jubilee in June.
“While it is a moment for national celebration, it will be a day of mixed emotions for Her Majesty as the day also marks 70 years since the death of her beloved father George VI,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament on Wednesday, thanking the monarch for “her tireless service”.
Elizabeth has continued to carry out official duties well into her 90s, but has been little seen in public since she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified ailment and was then instructed by doctors to rest.
However, Buckingham Palace on Friday released footage ahead of Sunday’s landmark, showing her viewing items from previous royal jubilees, such as a fan given to her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria to mark her 50th year on the throne in 1887, signed by family, friends and politicians.
Ironically Elizabeth was not destined to be monarch at her birth, and only became queen because her uncle Edward VIII abdicated to be with American divorcee Wallis Simpson. But in 2015, she overtook Victoria as Britain’s longest-reigning sovereign in a line that traces its origin back to Norman King William I and his 1066 conquest of England.
“Inevitably a long life can pass by many milestones - my own is no exception,” Elizabeth said in 2015, adding that the record was not one “to which I have ever aspired”. Her son and heir Prince Charles said it was a moment other people were more excited about than she was.
While small in stature — standing at 5ft 3ins according to reports — she has been a towering figure in Britain for seven decades.
When she ascended the throne, Josef Stalin, Mao Zedong and Harry Truman were running the Soviet Union, China and the United States, respectively, while Winston Churchill was British prime minister.
Including Churchill, she has been served by 14 prime ministers — a quarter of all there have been in Britain since Robert Walpole 300 years ago. During her reign, there have been 14 U.S. presidents, all of whom she has met bar Lyndon Johnson.

Topics: Queen Elizabeth

Related

Queen Elizabeth II holds in-person meeting with Oman’s sultan
World
Queen Elizabeth II holds in-person meeting with Oman’s sultan
Update Barbados ditches Britain’s Queen Elizabeth
World
Barbados ditches Britain’s Queen Elizabeth

Sri Lanka to focus on sending skilled manpower to Saudi Arabia

Falah Al-Hebshi Mowlana. (Supplied)
Falah Al-Hebshi Mowlana. (Supplied)
Updated 04 February 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lanka to focus on sending skilled manpower to Saudi Arabia

Falah Al-Hebshi Mowlana. (Supplied)
  • Saudi Arabia is one of the main sources of remittance inflows from Sri Lankan expats
  • Colombo’s new consul in Jeddah commits to focus on diversifying bilateral trade relations
Updated 04 February 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will focus on sending more skilled manpower to the Kingdom and inviting Saudis to tap into its family tourism market, Colombo’s new consul in Jeddah has said, in a fresh bid to help kickstart its struggling economy.

Remittances and tourism are the main sources of the island nation’s foreign inflows.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a disastrous impact on Sri Lanka’s economy, which has been deprived of its tourism revenues while workers’ remittances from abroad have fallen sharply.

“I will be concentrating on the export of skilled manpower to Saudi Arabia, since Sri Lanka is more dependent on its migrant workers remittance to its national treasury,” Falah Al-Hebshi Mowlana, the incoming head of Sri Lanka’s consulate general in Jeddah, told Arab News earlier this week.

He said that there are nearly 500,000 Sri Lankan nationals already living and working in the Kingdom, mostly in Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Makkah and Madinah, making Saudi Arabia one of Colombo’s main sources of remittance inflows.  

Mowlana would also seek to attract more Saudi travelers, especially families, to visit Sri Lanka, with the island nation declaring 2022 the “Visit Sri Lanka Year.”

As Sri Lankan ministers seek to exploit its tourism offering, Mowlana said: “Sri Lanka is an ideal destination for a family holiday for Saudis, since they wish to travel with their families.”

With its famed palm-fringed white beaches and seaside resorts offering water sports, UNESCO World Heritage cultural sites, and rich wildlife on both land and water, Sri Lanka is popular among family travelers.

While encouraging more Saudis to make the country their family holiday destination, Mowlana is also set to work on attracting Sri Lankan visitors to the Kingdom, especially those traveling for religious tourism.

Improving bilateral trade ties will also be high on Mowlana’s agenda as he will take office in the Kingdom’s commercial hub.

Trade relations between Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia are currently based on two commodities — tea and petroleum — and valued at $300 million.

“We can do much in this area after identifying our pluses and minuses and forge ahead,” he said, adding he would organize delegation exchanges to find new avenues for cooperation.

“With the help of the Ministry of Commerce, Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, and the Exports Development Board, I will arrange a trade delegation from Sri Lanka. I will coordinate with the Saudi authorities to reciprocate with a similar delegation to Colombo to identify new areas of cooperation in trade and investment.”

 

Topics: Sri Lanka Saudi labor

Related

Special Power outages sweep Sri Lanka amid worst financial crisis in decades
World
Power outages sweep Sri Lanka amid worst financial crisis in decades
Elephant deaths lift lid on Sri Lanka waste problem
World
Elephant deaths lift lid on Sri Lanka waste problem

UK lawmaker submits letter of no confidence in PM Johnson

UK lawmaker submits letter of no confidence in PM Johnson
Updated 04 February 2022
Reuters

UK lawmaker submits letter of no confidence in PM Johnson

UK lawmaker submits letter of no confidence in PM Johnson
  • Bell said he was profoundly disappointed in the situation after he backed Johnson to become leader
Updated 04 February 2022
Reuters
LONDON: Aaron Bell, a British lawmaker in the ruling Conservatives, said on Friday he had submitted a letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson, saying the prime minister’s handling of Downing Street lockdown parties had made his position untenable.
Johnson could face a vote of no confidence in his leadership if 54 of his 360 Conservative lawmakers submit a letter to the chairman of the party’s 1922 Committee.
Bell said he was profoundly disappointed in the situation after he backed Johnson to become leader.
“However the breach of trust that the events in No. 10 Downing Street represent, and the manner in which they have been handled, makes his position untenable,” he said in a statement on Twitter.

Related

Betting omicron has peaked, PM Johnson drops COVID-19 rules in England
World
Betting omicron has peaked, PM Johnson drops COVID-19 rules in England
UK PM Johnson faces ‘pork pie’ plot to trigger leadership challenge
World
UK PM Johnson faces ‘pork pie’ plot to trigger leadership challenge

Blinken to travel to Australia next week for Quad group meeting

Blinken to travel to Australia next week for Quad group meeting
Updated 04 February 2022
AFP

Blinken to travel to Australia next week for Quad group meeting

Blinken to travel to Australia next week for Quad group meeting
  • President Joe Biden's top diplomat also heads to Fiji, in the first visit by a US secretary of state to the island nation since 1985
  • Blinken also heads to Honolulu, Hawaii on February 12 to host a trilateral meeting with his counterparts from Japan and South Korea
Updated 04 February 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken travels to Australia next week for a Quad group ministerial meeting also involving his counterparts from India and Japan to discuss maritime security and cooperation against Covid, the State Department said Friday.
President Joe Biden’s top diplomat also heads to Fiji, in the first visit by a US secretary of state to the island nation since 1985, to discuss what the department called “ways to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific,” using the administration’s term for the Asia-Pacific region.
After Fiji, Blinken heads to Honolulu, Hawaii on February 12 to host a trilateral meeting with his counterparts from Japan and South Korea to “deepen our cooperation in addressing threats from the DPRK’s (North Korea’s) nuclear and missile programs” and other current global “challenges.”
China was not mentioned in the statement announcing Blinken’s trip, but the Quad grouping is focused on countering a rising Beijing.
And while the phrase “free and open” was mentioned in the context of the Fiji visit, the wording has become code for expressing the big regional powers’ worry about swelling Chinese economic, diplomatic and military presence — including threats to vital international sea lanes.
Biden held an in-person summit at the White House last September with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan as they highlighted the Quad’s role in safeguarding a stable, democratic Asia-Pacific.
Beginning Wednesday, Blinken will meet his counterparts to discuss multiple bilateral and global priorities.
“With our Quad partners, we are delivering results for our populations and the region, including by advancing cooperation on Covid-19 vaccination delivery, humanitarian assistance/disaster relief, maritime security, counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, countering disinformation, climate change, and critical and emerging technologies,” according to the State Department.

Topics: US Australia US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Related

Blinken discusses Palestinian Authority reform with Mahmoud Abbas
Middle-East
Blinken discusses Palestinian Authority reform with Mahmoud Abbas
Update Blinken condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, UAE in call with Saudi FM
Saudi Arabia
Blinken condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, UAE in call with Saudi FM

‘All-American’ female Daesh recruit denied bail from US jail

‘All-American’ female Daesh recruit denied bail from US jail
Updated 04 February 2022
Arab News

‘All-American’ female Daesh recruit denied bail from US jail

‘All-American’ female Daesh recruit denied bail from US jail
  • Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, allegedly led female battalion of fighters in Syria
  • Bail denied on basis of danger she poses to local community
Updated 04 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A Kansas woman once described as a doe-eyed “all-American girl” has been denied bail from a jail in the US, where she faces terrorism charges for allegedly leading a female Daesh battalion in Syria.

Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, is accused of training children as young as 6 to use machine guns and planning to commit “violent jihad.”

She was denied bail after appearing in court in Virginia on Thursday, and could face decades behind bars.

Fluke-Ekren, a former school teacher, rose through the ranks of Daesh to ultimately command her own battalion of fighters.

Her former science teacher Larry Miller told the BBC that he was utterly stunned at the news of her ties to the terror group.

“She was a very, very good student. She was intelligent and had a sense of humor,” he said. “Her parents were very, very supportive.”

About 15 years ago, he received an email from her saying how much she admired him as a teacher.

“It was this really nice letter, saying how she had this love for science and nature, and that she was getting a degree to teach,” he said. “She never did anything that indicated to me that she wanted to harm another living thing.”

Witnesses later told US prosecutors that her views were “a ‘11 or a 12’ on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being extremely radicalized.”

It is not clear how she became radicalized, but prosecutors believe it was around the time that her and her husband lived in the Middle East with their children in the late 2000s.

She was smuggled to Syria in 2021, where she began her life as a Daesh acolyte. Fluke-Ekren is believed to have become deeply involved with Daesh activities, marrying several fighters after her husband died, and training women and girls to use guns, detonate bombs and use suicide belts.

One witness said they had observed one of her children, then aged 5 or 6, holding a machine gun at her residence while living in Syria.

Fluke-Ekren did not contest the judge’s ruling that she should remain in jail without bail, a decision made on the basis of the threat she poses to the local community.

Miller asked: “How does someone like Allison, an all-American girl, become a person that wants to go out and kill?” She must have been “brainwashed,” he concluded.

Topics: Daesh US Allison Fluke-Ekren terrorism

Related

US woman charged with leading all-female Daesh battalion that targeted colleges
World
US woman charged with leading all-female Daesh battalion that targeted colleges

Russia hands life sentence over 2010 Moscow metro bombing

Russia hands life sentence over 2010 Moscow metro bombing
Updated 04 February 2022
AFP

Russia hands life sentence over 2010 Moscow metro bombing

Russia hands life sentence over 2010 Moscow metro bombing
  • Two female suicide bombers struck two Moscow metro stations
  • The coordinated attacks killed 39 and injured dozens
Updated 04 February 2022
AFP

MOSCOW- A Russian court on Friday handed a life sentence to an accomplice in the 2010 deadly bombing attack on the Moscow metro.
In March 2010, two female suicide bombers, both from the North Caucasus region of Dagestan, struck two Moscow metro stations. The coordinated attacks killed 39 and injured dozens.
An extremist group based in the North Caucasus claimed responsibility.
A military court in Moscow found Magomed Nurov “guilty of organizing terrorist attacks and illegally manufacturing explosives.”
Nurov denied his guilt and said he was acting “under pressure” from others involved in the attack, prosecutor Natalia Troshkina told reporters.
The organizers of the attack were killed in a security operation several years ago, Troshkina said.
Nurov was sentenced to life in jail and ordered to pay 17 million rubles ($224,000) in damages to the Moscow metro.
He was arrested in 2019 in Dagestan. Investigators said he acted as a fixer, driving members of the criminal gang to meetings and helping them hide from police, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.
The Moscow metro — famous for the lavish architecture of its stations — has seen several major attacks in its history.
Between 2000 and 2010, when Russia’s armed forces fought against separatists in the Muslim-majority North Caucasus region of Chechnya, the Moscow metro became the target of several bombing attacks that killed more than 100 people in total.

Topics: Russia Moscow metro bombing Life Sentence

Related

Russia says it won’t start a war as Ukraine tensions mount
World
Russia says it won’t start a war as Ukraine tensions mount
California man handed life sentence over hate attack on synagogue and mosque
World
California man handed life sentence over hate attack on synagogue and mosque

Latest updates

Riyadh Front hosts new women’s fitness center 
The chain of women's fitness gyms Nuyu opened its newest branch, feb. 2, in Riyadh Front. (Supplied)
Queen Elizabeth quietly marks 70 years on the British throne
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth views a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain. (Reuters)
Saudi Space Commission’s latest ‘Space Talk’ event will explore India’s achievements
Saudi Space Commission’s latest ‘Space Talk’ event will explore India’s achievements
Coalition strikes targets in Yemeni capital
Coalition strikes targets in Yemeni capital
Saudi authorities deploy robots to dispense Zamzam water in Two Holy Mosques
The Zamzam water dispensing robot can distribute 30 bottles in one round. (SPA)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.