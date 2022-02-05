Saudi Arabia allows individuals to receive booster shot immediately after their recovery from COVID-19

You are here

Saudi Arabia confirmed 3,555 new COVID-19 infections in the previous 24 hours. (Shutterstock)
Updated 05 February 2022
  • Those who have tested negative could receive the booster shot in three months after taking the second dose
  • Earlier on Thursday, the interior ministry required the Kingdom’s citizens traveling outside the country to take a third dose starting from Feb. 9
DUBAI: People infected with COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to receive the booster dose immediately after their recovery, Al-Arabiya TV reported citing the Saudi Ministry of Health.

Those who have tested negative could receive the booster shot in three months after taking the second dose.

Earlier on Thursday, the interior ministry required the Kingdom’s citizens traveling outside the country to take a third dose starting from Feb. 9.

“Exceptions to this rule include those younger than 16 years of age and citizens who have an exempt status on the Tawakkalna application,” the report said.

Those who have taken the booster shot are considered “immune” in the country’s Tawakkalna app for those over 18 years old who were vaccinated more than eight months ago.

Saudi Arabia confirmed 3,555 new COVID-19 infections in the previous 24 hours, meaning 702,624 people are known to have contracted the disease.

The ministry further confirmed three new coronavirus related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,950 since the pandemic began.

The health ministry also announced that 4,023 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 657,995.

  • Founded in 2012 by Princess Sara Al-Saud, NuYu was the first female-only fitness club in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: The Nuyu chain of women’s fitness gyms has opened its latest branch at Riyadh Front.
The gym will appeal to women who are looking for the latest fitness technologies in a high-quality Nuyu environment that can motivate citizens to engage in sports activities and follow healthy lifestyles.
The new branch combines a modern design, including halls equipped with the latest equipment, with studios for various forms of exercise.

Samira Raouaha, Nuyu general manager, said that after 10 successful years Nuyu was now opening its eighth branch.
“Nuyu gym is special for a number of reasons. We offer sport classes, our trainers have international experience and we have a medium capacity which means that the gym is never full because every client has her schedule,” Raouaha told Arab News.
Founded in 2012 by Princess Sara Al-Saud, NuYu was the first female-only fitness club in Saudi Arabia.
Riyadh Front is considered a strategic location because it is a hub of work, shops and entertainment, and is one of the capital’s biggest projects as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan.

Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Kattan has been an adviser at the Saudi Royal Court with the rank of minister since January.
Kattan had been the minister of state for African affairs from 2018 and was the dean of the Arab diplomatic corps from 2013.
Kattan also served as the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the Arab League from 2005 to 2018.
He was ambassador to Egypt between 2011 and 2016.
Kattan received a bachelor’s degree in economics and business administration from Cairo University in 1978.
He joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1978, and went to the Saudi Embassy in London in 1982.
He was at the Saudi Embassy in Washington, DC, between 1984 and 2005, becoming deputy to Prince Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz in Washington between 2002 and 2005.
He served as the Kingdom’s permanent observer to the Organization of American States between 1996 and 2005.
Kattan also participated in UN sessions in New York from 1984 to 2005, and in Arab League summits from 2005.
In 2009, he was the deputy president of the advisory committee of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East for International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

  • Guest Shantanu Bhatawdekar of the Indian Space Research Organization will discuss its work to harness space technology to benefit national development
RIYADH: The Saudi Space Commission will host the sixth of its Space Talk events on Saturday, Feb. 5, during which it will explore the evolution and accomplishments of India’s space program.
The commission said on Friday that guest Shantanu Bhatawdekar, director of Earth observation applications and the disaster management support program at the Indian Space Research Organization, will talk about his work and the efforts of the organization to harness space technology to benefit national development and governance.


The discussion will cover remote sensing, digital image processing, and geographic information systems and their roles in supporting decision-making.
The event is organized by the Space Commission in cooperation with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology’s ThinkTech initiative. With its Space Talk series the commission aims to help transfer knowledge and expertise through discussions with influential people in the sector and those with an interest in its discoveries and activities.
It also aims to raise awareness of the importance of space science and technologies, and enhance the commission’s role in inspiring and encouraging content-sharing related to the space sector.

 

  • The robot contains upper and lower cameras, and laser sensors that help it avoid any surrounding obstacles
JEDDAH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia have introduced specialized robots to distribute Zamzam water to visitors to the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said the move comes to keep pace with the latest developments in global service excellence, development plans and programs that meet the leadership’s aspirations toward services provided in the Grand Mosque, and in support of the “How to be a Role Model in the Digital World” initiative.
The Zamzam water dispensing robot, which can distribute 30 bottles in one round, has obtained a Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) patent with a high-performance atomization unit that has an early warning feature with voice transmission.
The robot can work between 5 to 8 hours without human intervention and with a fast and energy-saving battery charging feature, and marks a huge development in the history of Zamzam water irrigation.
The robot contains upper and lower cameras, and laser sensors that help it avoid any surrounding obstacles.
The presidency said it continues to develop the methods for providing Zamzam water to pilgrims, including a plan to instal automatic filling stations according to international standards, in the Grand Mosque and the third Saudi expansion, and using smart technology to measure water levels and temperatures.
It added that it will also continue to study ways to use robots and artificial intelligence to distribute Zamzam water bottles in the Grand Mosque.

  • Meanwhile, King Salman Royal Natural Reserve launches field survey to protect resources
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve Development Authority released several wild species on Friday, including Goitered gazelle, oryx, and red-necked ostrich in the Al-Taysiyah area, as part of the authority’s efforts to preserve and resettle endangered wildlife.
The move, which coincides with the winter activities of the Zubaydah trail to develop wildlife and biodiversity and restore ecological balance in the reserve, also aims to restore their role in their environment, promote self-reproduction, and contribute to the balance and sustainability of the environment.
The authority also seeks to raise societal awareness about the gazelle, oryx and ostriches, through its various activities, including the winter trail.
The CEO of the reserve, Mohammed Al-Shaalan, said that the concept of natural reserves in the world has developed thanks to the interest of researchers and investors in wildlife, as well as tourism companies.
He added that the authority is working to attract investors to revitalize eco-tourism and work on building eco-friendly lodges and diversifying activities.
The Imam Turki bin Abdullah Reserve, which covers an area of 91,500 square kilometers and is located in the north-east of the Kingdom, is a magnet for visitors, especially those interested in eco-tourism, bird watching, hiking and nature.
Meanwhile, the King Salman Royal Natural Reserve has launched a field survey project that will cover 40 percent of the reserve, in the first project of its kind in the Middle East.
The reserve will cooperate with the University of Tabuk to obtain basic data to plan future projects, including rehabilitating threatened local plants and preserving wildlife.

