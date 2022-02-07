Libyan parliament interviews prime minister candidates

You are here

Interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah has said he will only hand power to an elected administration. (File/AFP)
BENGHAZI: Libya's parliament on Monday began hearings of hopefuls to replace interim prime minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, a process that could spark new east-west power struggles in the troubled North African nation.
Dbeibah's government took power a year ago with a mandate to lead Libya to December elections aimed at dragging the country out of a decade of conflict.
But since the polls were indefinitely postponed amid deep divisions over their legal basis and controversial presidential candidates, parliament speaker Aguila Saleh has led efforts to have Dbeibah replaced.
Both eastern-based Saleh and Dbeibah, in the western capital Tripoli, were presidential candidates.
Dbeibah has said he will only hand power to an elected administration.
Saleh's House of Representatives, based in eastern Libya since a violent schism in 2014, said two out of seven candidates had made it through to the final round.
Powerful former interior minister Fathi Bashagha, 59, and outsider Khaled Al-Bibass, 51, a former official in the interior ministry, will face a parliamentary vote on Thursday.
Bashagha told the assembly that he wanted to unify divided state institutions, improve security and revive the country's dismal public services. He also vowed not to stand for future elections.
Bibass said he would work to overcome the country's divisions and fight inflation.
Libya has seen a decade of conflict since the 2011 revolt that toppled dictator Moamer Kadhafi, leaving a patchwork of militias vying for control over an oil-rich country riven by deep tribal and regional divisions.
Thursday's vote could see a repeat of a 2014 schism which saw two parallel governments emerge.
The parliament also adopted a "roadmap" towards elections, which looks set to delay the polls further.
It says they must take place within 14 months of an agreement on another divisive issue -- a new constitutional declaration.
Kadhafi scrapped Libya's last constitution when he seized power in 1969.
The assembly is not fully united, and some members have called for Dbeibah to stay in office until elections are held.

BAGHDAD: Iraqi lawmakers failed to elect a new head of state Monday, as key factions foiled the attempt by boycotting the parliament session.
A two-thirds quorum of the legislature’s 329 members is required for an electoral session. Monday’s vote could not be held as lawmakers, many of them allied with powerful Iraqi cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr, stayed away. Only 58 lawmakers showed up.
The failure to elect a president reflects the deep divisions among Iraq’s political factions that have only grown since the Oct. 10 parliament elections, whose results have been rejected by political groups supported by neighboring Iran.
Iraqi politicians have so far failed to agree on a compromise candidate for the country’s top post, and the delay Monday raised concerns of a presidential vacuum that would also prevent the appointment of a prime minister.
Political analyst Ihsan Al-Shammari said the failure to elect a president is a prelude to political crises that will continue to rage in Iraq until a consensus can be reached.
“Continuing to violate the constitution is an indication of the depth of the political differences between the political blocs and political forces in Iraq,” he said.
With no quorum, parliament Speaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi kept the session open without scheduling a new date for a vote to elect a new president.
The boycott by Al-Sadr was announced after Iraq’s Supreme Court temporarily suspended the nomination of front-runner Hoshyar Zebari, whose presidential bid is supported by Al-Sadr. The high court cited pending corruption charges against the veteran Kurdish politician and former foreign minister.
The 2016 charges against Zebari, for which he was never convicted, stem from his time as finance minister, when he was dismissed from the job over alleged graft. Zebari on Sunday denied the charges and said he respected the court’s decision to temporarily suspend his candidacy until the issue is resolved.
According to Iraq’s post-war convention, the largely ceremonial post of president should be held by a member of the country’s Kurdish minority, the prime minister must be a Muslim Shiite and the parliament speaker a Muslim Sunni. The other front-runner for the presidency is incumbent Barham Saleh.
Sadr, who heads the largest parliamentary bloc with 73 seats, announced the boycott Saturday and was followed by Al-Halbousi, who heads a bloc of 51 seats. The 31-seat Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) then followed suit. Zebari represents the KDP party and has denied the corruption allegations.
Outgoing President Barham Saleh represents the KDP’s main rival in Iraqi Kurdistan, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

LONDON: The world must act now to tackle Afghanistan’s growing humanitarian crisis, England’s children’s commissioner has said.

Responding to Sky News reports of children being locked up in prisons for “stealing bicycles,” growing hunger and the sale of young children and organs, Dame Rachel de Souza echoed calls by politicians to help those in need through a “pledging conference.”

She told Sky News: “An international conference is the least we can do. This needs major action. It’s absolutely heartbreaking to see those reports, but we mustn’t turn away, and I think this is one of those situations where everybody — all of us — every government, internationally, must act to support those children.”

She added: “To think of those children in the middle of winter ... and the stories about selling young girls, is just awful and we really must act. We can’t in 2022 have children experiencing this.”

Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown has been among the most vocal advocates of a donor conference to raise $4.4 billion in funds to stave off mass starvation and death among Afghan children.

He said the money “must come now or Afghans will conclude the West will never help them — even in their hour of greatest need.”

Afghanistan is “now a land all but forgotten — and our eyes have turned away as the planet’s biggest humanitarian disaster unfolds and people die, many frozen to death,” he wrote in the Daily Mirror.

“Urgently needed aid to pay for food, healthcare and girls’ schooling is not flowing in anything like the amounts needed.”

Mark Lowcock, a former UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs, said: “The vast majority of the population are starving and that is the reason people resort to these extreme measures.

“It’s not at all appropriate to enforce a sort of collective punishment on the total population of the country because you don’t like the regime that those people haven’t chosen.”

Baroness Amos, another former UN undersecretary-general, told Sky News that if money is not urgently sent to the country, 3 million children under 5 “will face acute malnutrition by March. Of those, a million children will die.”

The UK Foreign Office last month pledged to release an additional £97 million ($131 million) in promised emergency aid for Afghanistan, which the department said will provide 2.7 million people with food, health services and water.

But even with additional funds, millions in Afghanistan will remain in danger of starvation, impoverished and freezing until a longer-term solution is found.

Billions of dollars’ worth of Afghan money held in overseas banks or organizations was frozen when the Taliban seized the country from the Western-backed government.

Late last month, the World Bank came under pressure from a group of charities, including Save the Children, to release more than $1.2 billion in Afghan cash which has been frozen since last year.

Gwen Hines, head of Save the Children UK, urged the US and UK to push to unblock the trust fund to support education and health. 

“It becomes a vicious circle with everybody waiting for everybody else. But people need to get through winter or they will starve,” she said. “Parents are selling their children. We can’t wait, we have to act now.”

TEHRAN: Hard-hit Iran on Monday registered more than 100 new deaths from COVID-19 over a 24-hour period as the aggressive omicron variant spreads in the country, state TV reported.
The report said 104 patients died from the disease since Sunday, when the Islamic Republic announced 85 new deaths over a day’s time. Monday’s new tally more than doubled that of Feb. 1, when the death toll was 50.
With 132,934 total deaths by Iran’s official count, the country has the highest national toll in the Middle East. Iran says it has has vaccinated some 80 percent of its population above age 18 with two vaccine shots. It has only vaccinated 27 percent of that group with three shots.
Authorities say the aggressive omicron variant is now dominant in the country and have urged hospitals to prepare for a new wave of hospitalizations.
“Every day we see a 10 to 15 percent increase in cases,” said Nader Tavakkoli a health official in Tehran province, the semiofficial ISNA news agency reported on Monday.
The Monday report said 2,615 patients were in critical condition — 220 more than Sunday. Health professionals registered 39,819 new cases since Sunday, about 4,390 more than reported that day.
On Sunday, Health Minister Bahram Einollahi urged people to follow health measures like wearing a mask and social distancing. Iranian authorities say less than 50 percent of Iranians are following the rules.
“Unfortunately, the sixth wave has begun and we are in the middle of the wave. We think that we will receive the peak of the wave in two to three weeks,” he said. “We ask people to follow protocols.”
Some 50 lawmakers in Iran’s parliament have contracted the virus. The chamber has 290 seats.
Also on Monday, Iran said it will celebrate the 43rd anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution with the participation of only cars and motorbikes for the second straight year because of the pandemic.
Iran has relied on Sinopharm, the state-backed Chinese vaccine, but offers citizens a smorgasbord of other shots to choose from, including Oxford-AstraZeneca, Russia’s Sputnik V, Indian firm Bharat’s Covaxin and its homegrown COVIran Barekat shot. British-Swedish AstraZeneca makes up a substantial amount of Iran’s inoculations.

CAIRO: During Egypt’s upcoming hosting of COP27 in November, it will seek to “speak with Africa’s voice” with regard to facing the impacts of climate change, said Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

Severe weather phenomena in recent years are a clear reminder of the impact of climate change on the continent, he added during his participation on Sunday in a meeting of African leaders on climate change in Ethiopia on the sidelines of the 35th African Union Summit.

As the next president of the climate change conference, Egypt will adopt a comprehensive approach that takes into account the concerns and priorities of various parties, and looks forward to the support of all African countries in this regard, Shoukry said.

African countries have limited ability to obtain the modern technology necessary to enhance their capabilities to adapt to the negative repercussions of climate change, he added.

Shoukry praised the results of COP26 in Glasgow last year, but said much still needs to be done in terms of efforts to confront climate change.

He added that Egypt seeks to build on the momentum generated by COP26, and to move from commitments to implementation.

TUNIS: Tunisian police have locked the doors of the Supreme Judicial Council, which President Kais Saied dissolved on Sunday, and have stopped staff from entering, the head of the council told Reuters on Monday.
Saied’s announcement has raised fears for the rule of law in Tunisia after his seizure of almost total power last summer in a move his critics call a coup, with judges associations accusing him of an illegal act that undermines judicial independence.

