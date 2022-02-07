Xiaomi picks Broomstick Creative for social media remit

You are here

Xiaomi UAE has selected Dubai-based digital content and marketing agency Broomstick Creative to develop and deliver the company brand’s creative strategy. (Supplied)
DUBAI: Xiaomi UAE has selected Dubai-based digital content and marketing agency Broomstick Creative to develop and deliver the company brand’s creative strategy.

The agency’s goal will be to boost brand awareness and audience engagement through Xiaomi’s social media channels in the UAE.

Marketing manager for Xiaomi UAE, Sadaf Mazhar, said Broomstick Creative had helped Xiaomi with video campaigns for product launches last year, adding that the success of the promotions and client-partner relationship, had “persuaded us to cement this collaboration over a longer timeframe.”

She said: “(Broomstick Creative’s) strength in providing us social media strategy and content creation under one roof played a major role in our decision to bring them on board as our strategic creative partner.”

Founder and head of content and media for Broomstick, Fahad Ali, said: “We are thrilled to have built solid trust with Xiaomi UAE over a series of projects.

“We anticipate the next step is a collaborative development toward award-winning creative campaigns together.”

Founded in 2012 in Dubai, Broomstick Creative is a homegrown boutique agency specializing in digital content, social media, and performance marketing with a growing presence in North America, south Asia, and the Far East.

Trump’s Truth Social app, self-proclaimed foe of Big Tech, needs Apple and Google to survive

A person checking the app store on a smartphone for
A person checking the app store on a smartphone for "Truth Social", with it's website on a computer screen in the backgrounD. (AFP)
Updated 21 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

Trump’s Truth Social app, self-proclaimed foe of Big Tech, needs Apple and Google to survive

A person checking the app store on a smartphone for "Truth Social", with it's website on a computer screen in the backgrounD. (AFP)
  • The launch of Truth Social comes a year after the former US president was banned from Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Updated 21 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: With just weeks to go before an expected launch, Donald Trump’s new media venture is trying to strike a delicate balance with its app: giving Trump’s base the freedom to express themselves, without running afoul of Apple and Google’s app store policies.
The launch of Truth Social comes a year after the former US president was banned from Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. It will be a major test of whether Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) and other tech companies that describe themselves as champions of free speech can scale alongside the Silicon Valley gatekeepers that conservatives have accused of squelching free expression.
TMTG has pledged to deliver an “engaging and censorship-free experience” on its Truth Social app, appealing to a base that feels its views around such hot-button topics in American life as vaccines and the outcome of the 2020 presidential election have been scrubbed from mainstream tech platforms.
Yet Trump’s tech team must erect guard rails to ensure Truth Social does not get kicked out of the app stores run by Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc’s Google — a fate that befell popular conservative app Parler in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, riots in the US Capitol. Without these stores, there is no easy way for most smartphone users to download the app.
The risk of such “de-platforming” is a top priority for TMTG Chief Executive Devin Nunes, a former Republican congressman, as his team builds the app, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. Recognizing that the app will be a major target for hackers from day one, Nunes wants to have cyber talent at the “nation-state level,” one of the people said. Nunes has said publicly that the company’s goal is to launch its Truth Social app by the end of March.
A spokesperson for TMTG did not respond to a request for comment.
TMTG remains shrouded in secrecy and is regarded with skepticism by some in tech and media circles. Two conservative media executives pointed to the venture’s apparent failure to launch a beta service in November, as planned, and cited the lack of known involvement by high-profile media, tech or political players — other than Nunes — as evidence it may be more bluster than substance.
“No one has approached me or my team,” said one conservative media insider. “Trump has always been a bit of (his) own island.”
Content moderation
TMTG’s mission of standing up to Big Tech is limited by its reliance on Google and Apple, which operate app stores that dominate the smartphone market. TMTG is working with Hive, a San Francisco-based company that does AI-based content moderation, to flag sexually explicit content, hate speech, bullying and violent content. That partnership is driven in part by TMTG’s desire for the Truth Social app to remain in the Apple App and Google Play stores, according to a person familiar with the venture.
Truth Social will need robust content moderation in the form of both automated detection and in-person teams, as well as a way for users to report offensive posts, said David Thiel, the big data architect and chief technology officer of the Stanford Internet Observatory.
“Where it is going to become difficult is if they get into a situation like with Parler, where they have such a degree of hate speech that the hosting service and potentially the App Store starts to take notice,” he said.
The Truth Social app will be subject to Apple’s App Store rules that require developers to offer a way for users to report offensive content and provide “timely responses.” The rules also bar content that “encourages violence” or “depictions that encourage illegal or reckless use of weapons and dangerous objects.”
As of Feb. 4, TMTG had 12 job openings listed on the company website, for technical roles such as a developer to be part of the Android team and an iOS engineer. Salaries range from $80,000 to $220,000, according to the postings, which beckon candidates to work for a “well-funded,” “remote-first” and “conservative-leaning” startup. A requirement for the iOS engineer role is “knowledge of Apple’s Human Interface Guidelines and App Store Review Guidelines (which are more like rules).” One posting describes the ideal candidate as someone who “enjoy(s) companies that are scrappy and able to do more with less.”
Among other positions, the company is seeking to hire at least one developer with experience with Elixir, a back-end programming language, according to a job posting.
In a Jan. 13 interview with radio host Ray Appleton, Nunes said the Palm Beach, Florida-based company will be looking for a more “permanent” location – favoring states like Florida, Tennessee and Texas over Silicon Valley. In the company’s early months, some tech talent has been working in the Atlanta area, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

Spotify CEO to employees: Canceling Rogan not ‘the answer’

Spotify reportedly paid $100 million to exclusively host the Joe Rogan podcast. (File/AFP)
Spotify reportedly paid $100 million to exclusively host the Joe Rogan podcast. (File/AFP)
Updated 07 February 2022
AP

Spotify CEO to employees: Canceling Rogan not ‘the answer’

Spotify reportedly paid $100 million to exclusively host the Joe Rogan podcast. (File/AFP)
  • Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said in a message to employees released Sunday that the company would not part ways with Rogan
Updated 07 February 2022
AP

LOS ANGELES: Joe Rogan’s mouth has put Spotify in a tough spot, but the streaming giant is apparently not ready to part ways with the popular podcast host despite intense criticism over his anti-coronavirus vaccine comments and racial slurs.
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said in a message to employees released Sunday that the company would not part ways with Rogan.
“While I strongly condemn what Joe has said and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realize some will want more,” Ek said in the note. “And I want to make one point very clear – I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer.”
The letter is the clearest indication yet of where Spotify stands on Rogan’s fate with the company. It reportedly paid $100 million to exclusively host the podcast, so dropping Rogan threatens the bottom line but is also a key part of the company’s strategy to be a one-stop shop for audio.
“We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope. Looking at the issue more broadly, it’s critical thinking and open debate that powers real and necessary progress,” Ek wrote. He said he was “deeply sorry” for the impact the controversy was having on Spotify’s workforce.
Whether Spotify continues to keep Rogan or cuts ties, the decision likely won’t sit well with one side or the other in an increasingly polarized country.
On race, the choice is between keeping Rogan and sending a message that society has become too “woke” or showing that Spotify is more attuned to a multiracial society, said Adia Harvey Wingfield, a sociology professor at Washington University in St. Louis.
“If Spotify says ‘We can’t drop him. He has the right to say what he wants,’ that continues on the line where there is this implicit support to say racist things on these platforms,” she said in an interview before Ek’s letter.
The streaming site also has to decide whether offensive words are allowable elsewhere on its app, where songs with racist, homophobic and anti-immigrant messages are available, said John Wihbey, a Northeastern University professor and specialist in emerging technologies.
“There’s some real self-examination to be doing beyond Joe,” Wihbey said. “This is a big moment of reckoning for entertainment and streaming platforms to see where the window is, what’s over the line.”
The bottom-line question should be pretty simple for Spotify, said Erik Gordon, a University of Michigan business and law professor. The conservative Rogan stands in contrast to the much more liberal musicians who generate the bulk of Spotify’s profits, he said.
“They can’t blow off the artists. The artists make Spotify,” Gordon said. “They need to settle up with Rogan, let him go to a home that will be consistent with who he is. And everybody will be better off.”
Having Rogan on Spotify is like having a political party with Donald Trump as the presidential candidate and liberal Elizabeth Warren as vice president. “It isn’t going to work,” Gordon said.
Spotify reports having 406 million active monthly users, up nearly 20 percent from last year, and advertising has grown largely because of podcasting. The company had 31 percent of the 524 million music streaming subscriptions worldwide in the second quarter of 2021, more than double that of second-place Apple Music, according to Midia Research.
Rogan’s public troubles started on Jan. 24 when musician Neil Young asked to have his music removed because of concerns that Rogan was promoting skepticism about the COVID-19 vaccines. Other artists followed suit, including Joni Mitchell and Roxane Gay.
The scrutiny only intensified when a video compilation emerged last week showing Rogan repeatedly using racial slurs. Grammy-winning artist India.Arie posted it on her Instagram, using the hashtag #DeleteSpotify.
Spotify said previously that it would soon add a warning to all podcasts that discuss COVID-19, directing listeners to factual, up-to-date information from scientists and public health experts.
“They take this money that’s built from streaming, and they pay this guy $100 million, but they pay us like .003 percent of a penny,” Arie wrote. “I don’t want to generate money that pays that.”
Rogan apologized Saturday, saying that the slurs were the “most regretful and shameful thing” he has ever had to address and that he hasn’t used the N-word in years.
Ek told The Wall Street Journal last week that he took responsibility for being “too slow to respond” to the criticism over vaccine misinformation. It took the company five days to respond publicly to Young.
“It’s become clear to me that we have an obligation to do more to provide balance and access to widely accepted information from the medical and scientific communities guiding us through this unprecedented time,” Ek continued in a statement.
Rogan is an odd mix of shock-jock and host who leads discussions of public policy, arts and culture, Wihbey said, describing his brand as conservative “bro America.”
His comments were clearly racist, Wihbey said, but he hopes that Rogan will see this as a chance to substantively discuss race and vaccine issues in future episodes. His audience may not hear the discussions otherwise, Wihbey said.
“I do think that assembling this kind of audience is important,” he said. “He can say things that I think can move the needle.”
Wingfield said the controversy could be positive if it starts a shift to discussions of racial stereotypes.
“I think that if Joe Rogan kind of learns from this experience and becomes a driving voice for that conversation, that could be really valuable,” she said. “But I want to stress again that that’s a pretty big if, and I don’t know if it will come to that.”
Spotify Technology’s share price fell 0.5 percent early Monday in after hours trading. It jumped 9.2 percent on Friday.

Facebook owner Meta adds tool to guard against harassment in metaverse

Its new “personal boundary” tool will make users feel like they have nearly four feet between their virtual avatar and others. (File/AFP)
Its new “personal boundary” tool will make users feel like they have nearly four feet between their virtual avatar and others. (File/AFP)
Updated 07 February 2022
Reuters

Facebook owner Meta adds tool to guard against harassment in metaverse

Its new “personal boundary” tool will make users feel like they have nearly four feet between their virtual avatar and others. (File/AFP)
  • Facebook adds tool to safeguard against harassment and maintain personal space boundaries in the metaverse
Updated 07 February 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Facebook’s parent Meta Platforms said on Friday it is launching a tool for people using its virtual reality social platforms to maintain personal space boundaries, as concerns have mounted about user safety and sexual harassment in the metaverse.
Its new “personal boundary” tool will make users feel like they have nearly four feet (1.2 meters) between their virtual avatar and others when they access the immersive Horizon Worlds and Horizon Venues apps through VR headsets.
The company said in a blog post that this new default setting would make it easier to avoid unwanted interactions. The change comes as users of VR platforms including Horizon Worlds have raised alarms about virtual groping and other abusive behavior.
Facebook Inc. changed its name to Meta, and has invested heavily in virtual and augmented reality to reflect its new bet on the metaverse, a futuristic idea of a network of virtual environments accessed via different devices where users can work, socialize and play.
Horizon Worlds, an expansive VR social platform, and Horizon Venues, which is focused on virtual events, are early iterations of metaverse-like spaces.
Shares of Meta, which is pouring billions of dollars into its metaverse ambitions, plummeted 26 percent on Thursday in the biggest single-day slide in market value for a US company, after the social media giant issued a dismal forecast, blaming Apple Inc’s privacy changes and increased competition.
The company has long been under scrutiny from global lawmakers and regulators over its handling of problematic content and abuses on its existing social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.
Meta said the new tool built on its current “hand harassment measures,” where an avatar’s hands would disappear if they invaded someone’s personal space. It also currently has a “Safe Zone” feature where people can activate a bubble around their avatar if they feel threatened.
Meta’s vice president of Horizon Vivek Sharma said in the blog that the company believed the new personal boundaries would help set “behavioral norms.”
“It’s an important step, and there’s still much more work to be done. We’ll continue to test and explore new ways to help people feel comfortable in VR,” said Sharma.
He said in the future, Meta would look at the possibility of adding in controls like letting people change the size of their personal boundary.
For now, the company noted users will have to “extend their arms to be able to high-five or fist bump other people’s avatars.”

Fear grips journalists in Indian-administered Kashmir after prominent editor’s arrest 

Fahad Shah, right, editor-in-chief of Kashmir Walla, works on his computer inside the newsroom at his office in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP)
Fahad Shah, right, editor-in-chief of Kashmir Walla, works on his computer inside the newsroom at his office in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP)
Updated 07 February 2022

Fear grips journalists in Indian-administered Kashmir after prominent editor’s arrest 

Fahad Shah, right, editor-in-chief of Kashmir Walla, works on his computer inside the newsroom at his office in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP)
  • Police say Fahad Shah arrested for uploading ‘anti-national content’ on news portal he edits
  • Ruling BJP party says ‘price to be paid’ for anti-national reporting 
Updated 07 February 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: A fresh wave of fear and tension has gripped journalists in Indian-administered Kashmir after a prominent editor was arrested last week amid a widening crackdown on the press in the disputed region. 

Fahad Shah, a prominent journalist and editor-in-chief of the local news portal Kashmir Walla, was arrested on Friday after being summoned for questioning in the southern district of Pulwama over coverage of a police raid in late January that left four people dead. 

Though the portal reported both the police and civilian version of the story, police said in a statement that Shah was arrested for uploading “anti-national content” and had “criminal intention” to create fear among the public. Authorities also said the content amounted to “glorifying terrorist activities.”

Shah’s arrest comes a month after Sajad Gul, a Kashmir Walla contributor, was arrested over social media posts.

India has deployed tens of thousands of police and soldiers to keep the peace in the disputed Muslim-majority region after revoking its constitutional autonomy in 2019 to weld the region more tightly to the country. Journalists have since been caught in the crossfire between the Indian government and militant groups fighting for India-administered Kashmir’s independence, as both have battled to control the flow of information. 

“Journalists in the valley are in fear,” Srinagar-based Altaf Hussain, a former BBC journalist, told Arab News. “This fear in journalists has always been there in the valley ever since armed conflict broke out in Kashmir in the 1990s, but now the government has become more brazen.”

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi said arrests such as Shah’s should be expected by reporters who produced “anti-national” content. 

“Gone are the old days,” Srinagar-based BJP Spokesperson Manzoor Bhat told Arab News. “Today you have to follow a line and there is a price to be paid for doing anti-national reporting.”

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, with both countries claiming the territory in full and ruling it in part. The two nuclear-armed neighbors have fought two wars over the territory. More than 50,000 people died in a revolt that erupted in 1989, government figures show. Human rights and separatists put the toll at double that figure.

The media has always been tightly controlled in Indian-administered Kashmir, but its predicament has worsened since 2019. In the past two years alone, journalists in the scenic Himalayan valley have been threatened by militants, blinded by pellet guns fired by security forces, and murdered by unknown assailants. Many reporters say that self-censorship is now the only option to keep working safely in the region.

Sanjay Kapoor, a Delhi-based journalist and secretary of the Editors Guild of India, said the government was using national security as a pretext to crack down on press freedom. 

“Many journalists are finding themselves on the wrong side of the law for doing their job of asking questions from the authorities or critiquing the work of the government,” Kapoor told Arab News. “It’s seen as an anti-national act that undermines the security of the country.”

“They don’t want the journalists to bring out uncomfortable truths or criticism of what is happening to the people,” said Anuradha Bhasin, executive editor of Kashmir Times. “To do journalism is becoming more and more difficult.” 

Kuwait bans ‘Death on the Nile’ film with Israeli actress

Kuwait bans ‘Death on the Nile’ film with Israeli actress
Updated 06 February 2022
AFP

Kuwait bans ‘Death on the Nile’ film with Israeli actress

Kuwait bans ‘Death on the Nile’ film with Israeli actress
  • According to a Kuwaiti newspaper, decision was taken following demands on social media for film to be banned
  • The story is one of the most famous works of British author Christie, dubbed the “Queen of Crime”
Updated 06 February 2022
AFP

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait will ban a new film adaptation of Agatha Christie’s whodunnit “Death on the Nile” with a cast of Hollywood stars including Israeli actress Gal Gadot, authorities said Sunday.
The film, directed by and co-starring Kenneth Branagh, is due for release this month in the United States.
The story is one of the most famous works of British author Christie, dubbed the “Queen of Crime.”
But cinemagoers in Kuwait will not be able to watch it, information ministry spokeswoman Anouar Mourad told AFP, confirming press reports.
According to Kuwait’s Al-Qabas newspaper, the decision was taken following demands on social media for the film to be banned.
Social media users pointed to Gadot’s praise of the Israeli army and her criticism of the Palestinian Islamic movement Hamas during the 2014 war in Gaza.
The war left 2,251 dead on the Palestinian side, the majority civilians, and 74 on the Israeli side, most of them soldiers.
Gadot is best known for the lead role in the 2017 Hollywood blockbuster “Wonder Woman” which was banned in some Arab countries.
She has frequently come under criticism on social media because she did her mandatory service in the Israeli army.

