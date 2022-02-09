You are here

Egyptian economy to grow 5.5% this fiscal year: World Bank economist
Egyptian economy to grow 5.5% this fiscal year: World Bank economist
RIYADH: The Egyptian economy is projected to grow by 5.5 percent in the 2021-2022 fiscal year as it restores pre-pandemic growth rates, according to the chief economist at the World Bank in Egypt, Sarah Al-Nashar.

Assuming the pandemic gradually recedes, the African country is also expected to achieve a similar growth rate in the fiscal year to follow as well, she added, according to Alarabiya.

While public debt remains a challenge facing the Egyptian economy, the country is following policies to reduce the budget deficit, and is pursuing methods to enhance debt management and diversify sources of funding, the chief economist explained.

The Egyptian debt is mostly local and could be recycled the same way the external debt was, via new types of financing such as green bonds, Al-Nahsar disclosed.

RIYADH: Saudi Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co., saw its losses shrink by 18 percent in the last nine months of 2021.

Net losses reached SR30.6 million ($8.16 million) compared to SR37.4 million a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

This was mainly due to an increase in gross profit of approximately SR6.9 million, led by the retail sector, the company said.

Tihama said the narrowing of losses was also because of the new branches they opened,  and the gradual recovery from the pandemic that hit the advertising industry.

JEDDAH: Work to regenerate central Jeddah is largely being carried out by Saudis, according to the head of the project.

CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Central Jeddah project Ahmed Abdul Aziz Al-Saleem oversees the SR75 billion ($20 billion) plan to develop 5.7 million square meters of the port city, which will include major international landmarks — such as an opera house, a museum, a sports stadium, and coral farms.

It will also feature a marina, restaurants, beach resorts, over 2700 hotel rooms and 17,000 homes in the Kingdom’s second-largest city, which has a population of around 4 million.

In an interview with Al-Ekhbariya, Al-Saleem said that the project is designed to turn the area into a cultural and sports tourist destination.

But he also pointed out that many of the workers across its sites are Saudi locals.

He said that the project has a mix of male and female engineers, with 85 percent of the company’s staff made up of Saudis, 30 percent of whom are women.

Al-Saleem went on to outline plans for the area’s existing desalination plant, hospital and sports stadium.

He said that the desalination plant will be developed into a museum showcasing the desalination sector, as well as other industries in the Kingdom.

Al-Saleem added: “As for the hospital, it will remain as it is, while the stadium will be demolished, and a new stadium, that has been designed to meet the highest FIFA requirements, will be constructed instead of the old one.

He said: “The project is bordered by the Al-Salam Palace from the south and extends to include the city’s desalination plant. It also lies between the sea and the King Abdul Aziz Road.”

The project head said that the state owns both locations on which the project will be built, according to the interview on the Saudi satellite TV channel.

This means that there will be no need for the expropriation of land, with legal property documents having already been transferred to the Saudi Public Investment Fund( PIF), which is behind the development. The sovereign wealth fund also plans to attract local and foreign investors.

In December 2021, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the master development of the project, formerly known as New Jeddah Downtown.

The development company is currently working with the relevant authorities to carry out the regeneration according to an approved timescale.

The project, which aims to add SR47 billion to the Kingdom's economy by 2030, will be carried out in three phases, the first of which will be completed by the end of 2027, and will then begin to cater to residents and visitors.

The operational work of the project will pave the way for the local private sector to play a part in the project.

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties plans to spend at least 5 billion dirhams ($1.36 billion) this year acquiring assets in the retail and education that generate recurring revenues, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.


Aldar, who counts Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala as a key investor, this month said it bought a shopping centre in the United Arab Emirates' Ras Al Khaimah for 410 million dirhams.


"We would look to modestly leverage anything we went into but we want to deploy our 5 billion (dirhams) surplus capital ... as quickly we can," Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer Greg Fewer said on a call with reporters.


"We see the richest pipeline in recurring revenue assets," he said, and that developer of Abu Dhabi's Formula One race track was also keen on residential and commercial property.


Fewer did not say where the investments would be made, but that Aldar was focused on the UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.


Aldar earlier reported annual profit up 21 percent year-on-year to 2.33 billion dirhams, with revenue up 2 percent to 8.6 billion dirhams.


The results exclude that of Egyptian developer SODIC, which was acquired late last year by a consortium that included Aldar, the Abu Dhabi company said.

Siemens is very close to selling its logistics business, sources have told Reuters, with a deal likely to be “imminent.”


Siemens’s supervisory board is due to meet on Wednesday, ahead of the company’s earnings on Thursday, and will make a decision on the successful bidder, the sources said.


The company declined to comment.


In September, people close to the matter told Reuters that Siemens was preparing to sell its logistics business, which makes gear used for unloading, conveying, sorting and coding parcels as well as preparing letters for delivery.


A deal could be worth roughly 500 million euros ($571.65 million), they said.


The sale would be the latest divestment by the German industrial conglomerate which has been simplifying its business in a shift to become a more focused technology company.


As part of the shake-up, Siemens sold its Yunex Traffic division to Italian infrastructure group Atlantia for 950 million euros last month.


Toyota’s Vanderlande, Honeywell, Kion , Daifuku, Interroll and the Netherlands’ MHS Houten (VanRiet) are competitors for Siemens’ logistics business and could become potential bidders.


Siemens’ airport logistics business — which makes machines that handle baggage and cargo — is not currently up for sale, but will be offloaded once air traffic has rebounded from the hit it took in the pandemic, sources told Reuters in September. 

CAIRO: Egypt has discussed the establishment of a factory to produce environmentally friendly plastic alternatives with the US company Okeanos and Income International for Petroleum and Industrial Services. 

As the first of its kind in the country, the factory will offer new opportunities, reduce the importation of plastic materials, go towards saving energy and strengthen Egypt's leadership in the field of plastic alternatives industries, the companies said. 

This comes as the government seeks to achieve comprehensive sustainable development, the Egyptian prime minister said. 

Egypt supports innovative solutions provided by the private sector, to contribute to efforts to address challenges related to climate change, Mostafa Madbouly added, stressing the government’s readiness to provide all possible incentives to environmentally friendly projects.

