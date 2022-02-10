You are here

  Twelve injured in Houthi drone attack targeting Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Twelve injured in Houthi drone attack targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

Twelve injured in Houthi drone attack targeting Saudi Arabia's Abha airport
Abha airport, along with its neighboring city Khamis Mushait, had seen repeated drone and missile strikes in the recent years. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Twelve injured in Houthi drone attack targeting Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Twelve injured in Houthi drone attack targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport
  • The coalition asked people in Sanaa to evacuate civilian sites that are being used militarily for the next 72 hours
  • It said it will bomb “conclusive points” in Sanaa that the Houthis are using to launch drones from
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Twelve people were injured by shrapnel at Abha airport after an explosive-laden drone was intercepted by Saudi air defences on Thursday.

Saudi air defenses thwarted a cross-border hostile attack involving a booby-trapped drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthis at 12:05 p.m. in a deliberate attempt to target civilians traveling and working at Abha International Airport, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said. 

Shrapnel scattered when the drone was intercepted and fell inside airport grounds, coalition spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Malki said, adding that some glass facades were damaged.

The injured include two Saudi citizens, four Bangladeshis, three Nepalese, an Indian, Filipino, and Sri Lankan.

Al-Maliki said the hostile attempt to target Abha International Airport, civilian travellers, and airport workers constituted a war crime.

He added that the attack was a violation of international humanitarian law and its customary rules as Abha airport is a civilian airport that is protected under international law.

The spokesman said that the joint forces of the coalition will take and implement the necessary operational measures in response to the threat and neutralize the sources of it in a manner that ensures the protection of civilian objects and civilians, in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.

The coalition later asked people in Sanaa to evacuate civilian sites that are being used militarily for the next 72 hours as it will bomb “conclusive points” that the Houthis are using to launch drones from.

Topics: abha airport Saudi Arabia Houthis Yemen Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen

Saudia promotes Riyadh Season with special livery and promotional flight from Paris to Riyadh

Saudia promotes Riyadh Season with special livery and promotional flight from Paris to Riyadh
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudia promotes Riyadh Season with special livery and promotional flight from Paris to Riyadh

Saudia promotes Riyadh Season with special livery and promotional flight from Paris to Riyadh
  • National carrier promotes festive atmosphere of Riyadh Season among guests on board a specially decorated aircraft with exciting surprises for passengers
  • Passengers boarded a decorated aircraft featuring Riyadh Season’s official colors on the plane’s seats, safety instruction cards, and meal wrappers
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudia airline, the flag carrier of Saudi Arabia and a strategic partner and official carrier for Riyadh Season, delighted guests with a series of festival-themed surprises during a special flight from Paris to Riyadh on Feb. 8.

The initiative came as part of the airline’s efforts to promote the popular culture and entertainment event among guests arriving in the Kingdom.

Passengers boarded a decorated aircraft featuring Riyadh Season’s official colors on the plane’s seats, safety instruction cards, and meal wrappers. Cabin crew members also wore brooches bearing the official logo of the festival.

Guests enjoyed a promotional video highlighting the main attractions of the cultural and entertainment event, which was shared on the aircraft’s inflight entertainment system.

Passengers also received special branded gifts and free tickets for several of Riyadh Season 2021’s most prominent events, including Riyadh Boulevard.

Khaled Tash, group chief marketing officer at Saudia, said: “We are proud of our initiatives to promote Riyadh Season among our guests and highlight Saudi Arabia as a major global tourist and entertainment destination.

“We hope that these activities and the special gifts provided to our passengers will encourage them to visit the festival and discover its many unique events and attractions.

“Our sponsorship of Riyadh Season comes as part of our commitment to serving as the ‘Wings of Vision 2030’ by supporting the growth of travel, tourism, and entertainment in the Kingdom, in line with our ambitious target of welcoming 100 million visits annually by 2030.”

Saudia has launched a series of holiday packages and attractive deals to promote Riyadh Season and help position the capital as a leading global destination for tourists and visitors.

Topics: Saudia Riyadh season Khaled Tash Paris

Saudi creative program sees 1st immersive technology ideas brought to digital life

Saudi creative program sees 1st immersive technology ideas brought to digital life
Updated 33 min 49 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

Saudi creative program sees 1st immersive technology ideas brought to digital life

Saudi creative program sees 1st immersive technology ideas brought to digital life
  • Year-long Ithra initiative designed to boost Saudi Arabia’s creative economy
  • 5 winning teams created prototypes individuals can test at Ithra until April 23
Updated 33 min 49 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

DHAHRAN: The first fruits of a special creative program launched in Saudi Arabia to generate innovative ideas using the latest immersive technologies are being showcased at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture.

Visitors to Ithra, in Dhahran, will be able to test prototypes of the first five winning projects to emerge from the center’s Creative Solutions initiative.

Using augmented, virtual, and extended reality, haptics, and immersive audio, the products will remain on public display until April 23.

Speaking at a recent demo day, Ithra’s head of programs, Ashraf Alfagih, said: “At Ithra, innovation takes center stage. Here is where imagination is powered, ideas are born, and knowledge is shared. We at Ithra aim to support, inspire, and nourish the growth of Saudis, both locally and internationally.”

Program participants have spent the last 10 months working to bring their visions to life and from thousands of potential ideas, five were selected to be developed into prototypes.

One was Alqatt XR, featuring the women-centric traditional Al-Qatt art form from southern Saudi Arabia. The other creations consisted of a mixed reality, location-based experience focused on the sensations which come from heavy rainstorms, the Jawaab interactive gamified museum tour project, a storytelling experience about great scientists involving holograms, virtual reality, and multi-speaker immersive sound, and the Wamdah virtual journey through time and space in Saudi Arabia.

Some of the finalists had no previous experience of immersive technologies, while program judges focused on looking for original ideas in storytelling with marketability.

As well as receiving up to SR375,000 ($87,400) to develop their prototypes, the innovators behind the selected projects were given access to Ithra’s ideas and immersive labs housing equipment including a haptic suit for physical VR experiences, a special VR treadmill, one of the technology sector’s highest-resolution mixed-reality headsets, and a state-of-the-art VR camera.

Hamish Jenkinson, the program’s creative director who also served as a mentor, connector, and one of the judges for the 30 selected cohorts, told Arab News that he became involved in the scheme in 2019 after being encouraged by the large pool of applicants and the potential for technology to foster gender equality in the Kingdom.

He said: “The Saudi youth is more digitally connected than most in the region, so this program represents a huge opportunity. It speaks to other great changes that come to the country. When it comes to things like esports, there’s great equality there — it’s how fast you can think and move your thumbs.

“When it comes to immersive technology, there is no reason why women in Saudi Arabia can’t be leading — just look at the cohorts. There are three prototypes that are led by female teams and two by men. It’s a great example of how women in Saudi Arabia are really stepping up,” he added.

The Ithra initiative aims to enrich, educate, and inspire creative individuals by developing digital immersive content that connects participants with global experts and investors to promote and nurture new and innovative products.

Through interactive projects, workshops, and talks, the center hopes to help build a national ecosystem of innovators working on realities that expand beyond the physical.

Applicants for the next cohort have until April 30 to apply online.

Topics: Dhahran Ashraf Alfagih King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra)

Saudi Arabia reports 2,866 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 2,866 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Updated 10 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 2,866 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 2,866 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 681,711
  • A total of 8,965 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 10 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced three deaths from COVID-19 and 2,866 new infections on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 956 were recorded in Riyadh, 189 in Jeddah, 158 in Dammam, and 116 in Hofuf. Several other cities recorded less than one hundred new cases each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 681,711 after 3,379 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,965 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 59 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Djibouti gives backing to Saudi bid to host EXPO 2030 in Riyadh

Djibouti gives backing to Saudi bid to host EXPO 2030 in Riyadh
Updated 10 February 2022
Arab News

Djibouti gives backing to Saudi bid to host EXPO 2030 in Riyadh

Djibouti gives backing to Saudi bid to host EXPO 2030 in Riyadh
  • Bamakhrama said his country was building on the “strong ties and special relations” with KSA
Updated 10 February 2022
Arab News

Djibouti has given its backing for for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030 in its capital city, Riyadh.

The announcement was made by Dya Eddine Said Bamakhrama, ambassador of Djibouti to Saudi Arabia and dean of KSA’s Diplomatic Corp.

Bamakhrama said his country was building on the “strong ties and special relations” with KSA.

He added that Djibouti trusted Saudi Arabia’s ability to organize “outstanding world events with a clear vision.”

“We in Djibouti support hosting Expo 2030 in Riyadh,” he said.

“Saudi Arabia is an important geopolitical country with a strong economy.”

He said Expo 2030 would coincide with Saudi Arabia accomplishing its modernization project Vision 2030.

“Our support to Saudi Arabia will be also demonstrated by mobilizing international support and ensuring success for this event,” he added.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced in October that Riyadh had formally requested to host the Expo in 2030, the year that would see the culmination of a multi-year reform program called Saudi Vision aimed at remaking the Kingdom for the future.

Topics: World Expo 2030 Saudi Arabia Djibouti

Tech experts discuss smart ways to make Madinah a city of the future

Tech experts discuss smart ways to make Madinah a city of the future
Updated 10 February 2022
Nada Hameed

Tech experts discuss smart ways to make Madinah a city of the future

Tech experts discuss smart ways to make Madinah a city of the future
  • First Smart Madinah Forum considered how the Saudi city might become one of the most tranquil yet dynamic cities in the world through the use of technology and innovation
Updated 10 February 2022
Nada Hameed

MADINAH: Local and international technology leaders, experts and businesses gathered this week for the first Smart Madinah Forum, during which they discussed, shared and exchanged knowledge and experience of smart cities.

The aim of the two-day event, held on Feb. 6 and 7 and organized by Al-Madinah Region Development Authority under the patronage of Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, deputy governor of Madinah, was to explore ways to ensure Madinah is one of the top three most livable cities in Saudi Arabia.

Specific goals that were discussed included increasing its annual economic growth by 3 percent and reducing unemployment by 5 percent by 2030 as part of the efforts to transform it into one of the most tranquil yet dynamic cities in the world through the use of technology and innovation.

The forum considered a number of improvements that might help to achieve these goals, including the development of 5G and fiber optic networks, enhanced communication and information technology infrastructure, and smart technology solutions.

In considering what we actually mean by the term “smart city,” Jonathan Reichental, the founder of Human Future, a global business and technology advisory, investment and education business, said: “I often have the privilege to travel to many cities of the world to talk to their smart city leaders, mayors and managers — and I hear lots of different answers to that question.

“One of the conclusions I’ve come to is that the definition isn’t as important as the outcomes. The definition isn’t as important as what we’re trying to achieve. And every community, every city has a different goal. This is another insight.

“There is no recipe that every city can follow and get the same results because every city has different demographics, different geography, different resources, different capabilities — significant differences. But I do know one thing, which is clear: This is a topic about people.”

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The aim of the two-day event, held on Feb. 6 and 7 and organized by Al-Madinah Region Development Authority under the patronage of Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, deputy governor of Madinah, was to explore ways to ensure Madinah is one of the top three most livable cities in Saudi Arabia.
  • The forum considered a number of improvements that might help to achieve these goals, including the development of 5G and fiber optic networks, enhanced communication and information technology infrastructure, and smart technology solutions.

Under the heading “Where technology meets tranquility,” the forum presented three panel discussions and several presentations featuring 12 renowned national and international speakers who explored Madinah’s strategy for becoming a smart city and identified six sectors for development: tourism, environment, business, old neighborhoods, well-being and mobility. About 148 attendees took part in six workshops that generated about 500 ideas, based on which they prepared case studies for developing each sector.

“We conducted several workshops and involved the key stakeholders, including the residents themselves, and we identified the challenges that the city is facing; we categorized them under six priority sectors,” Abdulrahman Ibrahim, chief data analytics and innovation officer at Al-Madinah Region Development Authority, told Arab News.

“The strategy and goals of the smart Madinah program are highly human-centric and residents need to help highlight the challenges and find the right technological solutions.”

Transportation is one of the key challenges that the city is facing. Consequently, one of the key priority sectors in Madinah’s smart city strategy is mobility.

Abdulrahman Ibrahim, Chief data analytics and innovation officer at Al-Madinah Region Development Authority

Madinah is a popular destination for Muslims from around the world and the heavy traffic in the city is a major issue for commuters and civic bodies.

“Transportation is one of the key challenges that the city is facing,” said Ibrahim. “Consequently, one of the key priority sectors in Madinah’s smart city strategy is mobility. This challenge will be addressed in that strategic priority and we have a group of case studies that we want to implement using technology as a means to solve this challenge.”

The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority is exploring ways to create a smart country and has established two innovation labs its says are vital to the development of artificial intelligence solutions.

“SDAIA is focusing on smart cities, heavily based on the directions from the chairman of the board, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” said Nasser Al-Rayes, the authority’s deputy CEO.

“We’ve been engaged with our colleagues from the Madinah authority since the beginning of developing this strategy, so this is not just a one-time meeting. Now, it’s multiple workshops and multiple engagements to ensure that whatever they aspire to have is definitely aligned with the national directions and, most importantly, it is aligned with the agenda of data and AI that SDAIA is leading.”

During the forum, the experts also discussed smart city issues under the heading “All for one and one for all.”

Lakshita Wijerathne, chief operating officer at technology company Eutech, said: “To help a smart city platform cater for your purpose, one key thing is when you have so many sensors … you have your visitors, your residents, your citizens … so the platform will be able to collect and analyze large volumes of data. So that will give you valuable information related to the understanding of your situational awareness.”

The second Smart Madinah Forum is expected to take place in February 2023.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Smart Madinah Forum

