Data and AI firm Artefact to launch in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: International data services and artificial intelligence focused consulting firm Artefact is to open a new office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia amid efforts to expand its presence in the Middle East and Africa, region.

The new office will include operations in the US, Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, the company said.

Under the expansion, Artefact will bring its data, relevant experience, knowledge on the region, AI practices, knowledge, and partnerships to the Kingdom.

The corporation will also invest in domestic talent to establish the various skill sets required to set the path for an AI driven economy.

“We expect to become partners with several clients in the Kingdom as they undertake their data and AI transformation journeys,” co-founder and CEO Vincent Luciani said.

The expansion also falls in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s framework, with data and AI contributing to 70 percent of its strategic objectives.