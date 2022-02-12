You are here

US-allied Kurdish commander warns of growing Daesh threat

An officer of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) stands guard near the Syrian-Iraq border in this Oct. 31, 2012, photo. (Reuters)
An officer of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) stands guard near the Syrian-Iraq border in this Oct. 31, 2012, photo. (Reuters)
AP

  • The attack on the prison led to 10 days of fighting between US-backed fighters and IS militants that left nearly 500 people dead
HASSAKEH: Daesh is a growing threat to northeast Syria, and the group will again flourish unless immediate action is taken, the Kurdish-led region’s security chief said in the wake of last month’s deadly prison attack.
Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, said immediate security measures were taken to contain active Daesh sleeper cells, but the group is proving to be a resilient insurgency.
The threat remains high, he said, despite the death of the group’s leader in a US commando operation last week.
“We are surrounded by Daeshe” Abdi said.
“We have said this many times. If we don’t strive to fight Daesh now, they will spread again.”
A tenuous calm has prevailed in northeast Syria since the Jan. 20 attack by Daesh on Gweiran, or Al-Sinaa Prison — a Kurdish-run facility in Syria’s northeast where over 3,000 militants and juveniles were held.
The attack on the prison led to 10 days of fighting between US-backed fighters and IS militants that left nearly 500 people dead. US-backed Kurdish fighters brought the situation under control eventually.
Abdi said immediate security measures were taken to contain IS sleeper cells after the assault. Faulty detention centers prone to similar attacks have been emptied, security sweeps are ongoing and curfews limit nighttime movements.
But, the threat remains.
Last week, a raid by US commandos led to the death of Daesh leader Abu Ibrahim Al-Qurayshi in the Idlib region in Syria’s northwest. Abdi said the SDF had assisted in the operation by facilitating passage and logistics for the US, but did not participate with fighters on the ground.
“We provided safety and security for personnel who went in, that’s all I can say,” he said.
While the morale of Daesh may have been temporarily hit by Al-Qurayshi’s death in the aftermath of the prison attack, Abdi said he did not believe it would lead to the group’s decline.
“They depend on decentralization,” he said, behaving differently depending on local conditions and dynamics.
Abdi shared blame for the prison attack — the biggest and bloodiest since IS lost the last sliver of territory it held in 2019, bringing a formal end to it’s self-declared “caliphate” over large parts of Syria and Iraq. At least 121 SDF fighters were killed in the battles around the prison that raged for nearly two weeks.
“We didn’t execute our responsibilities well,” Abdi says.
The prison, located in Syria’s Hassakeh province, was a known threat. Abdi said on two occasions last year the SDF received intelligence that IS sleeper cells were plotting to launch an attack and free their comrades inside. One attack was even thwarted.
But not enough operations to root out IS cells were conducted in the areas around the prison, where militants are believed to have been clandestinely plotting the attack for months, he said. “There was intelligence before that they wanted to attack, and we took procedures, but then we failed,” he said.
But he also said the international community shares the burden, and should assume responsibility for the thousands of foreign nationals in prisons and camps overseen by the SDF, who continue to pose security risks.
Searches are being conducted across the 27 detention facilities housing IS detainees to identify security weaknesses.
Three prisons have been emptied, their inmates scattered to different facilities.
Abdi declined to name the facilities, but said two were close to the Turkish frontier, where bombardment is frequent. Another was found to have similar shortcomings as in Gweiran.

US Congress members speak during event organized by dissident Iranians

US Congress members speak during event organized by dissident Iranians
  • The online conference was hosted by the Organization of Iranian American Communities to mark the 43rd anniversary of the Iranian Revolution
  • 40 Congress members took part and condemned Iran as the world’s “worst sponsor of terror,” while some criticized President Joe Biden’s efforts to revive Iran nuclear deal
CHICAGO: Leaders of the Organization of Iranian American Communities hosted an online conference on Friday to mark the 43rd Anniversary of the Iranian Revolution.
It included words of solidarity from more than 40 members of the US Congress, who condemned Iran as the world’s “worst sponsor of terror.” But there was criticism from some of President Joe Biden’s efforts to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal.
On Jan. 7, 1978, Iranians began to protest against the oppressive rule of Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, eventually forcing him to flee to the US on Jan. 16, 1979. Ayatollah Khomeini, who had been exiled by the shah to France, returned to Iran soon after and took control of the country on Feb. 11, 1979. Since then, more than 120,000 Iranian protesters and dissidents have been murdered by the Mullah-led regime, according to resistance leaders.
Congressman Andy Barr, a Republican from Kentucky and member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, reflected the sentiment of many of the speakers when he highlighted House Resolution 118. Signed last year by 151 members of Congress, it condemns Iran’s “state-sponsored terrorism” and calls for American support for efforts to establish a democratic, secular, non-nuclear Republic of Iran.
“I am honored to address you and renew our shared support for a free Iran,” Barr said during the conference. “Thank you for all of the pro-democracy activists working tirelessly on behalf of this cause.
“I am also taking action to prevent the United States from rejoining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, otherwise known as the disastrous Iran nuclear deal.”
Barr introduced the Iran Nuclear Deal Advice and Consent Act of 2021, a law that prevents Federal funds from being used to rejoin what critics consider a flawed agreement, unless Congress ratifies the deal as a treaty. He said he and other representatives also introduced a law called the Maximum Pressure Act, which would reimpose Trump-era sanctions on the regime in Tehran.
“We know that tough sanctions work against Iran,” he said. “After the Trump administration implemented sanctions on the Iranian government, Iran’s foreign-currency reserves dropped 95 percent, the military budget dropped 25 percent and Iranian militia fighters had their pay cut in half.”
Greg Steube, a Republican from Florida and also a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, criticized Biden for adopting the “wrong approach to Iran.”
Congressman Don Bacon, a Republican from Nebraska and a member of the House Armed Services Committee, accused Iran of being in “constant violation of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”
He added: “It is my belief that it should be the policy of the United States to investigate and hold Iranian officials accountable for the extra-judicial killings of Iranian dissidents.”
Bacon noted that in recent years there have been hundreds of protests by citizens in Iran and the regime has responded to them with oppressive violence.
He said the US should investigate “the disgraceful actions of President (Ebrahim) Raisi and his involvement in the 1988 massacre (of political prisoners). He must be held accountable for crimes against humanity.”
Michigan Congresswoman Lisa McClain said: “This month marks the 43rd anniversary of Iran’s revolution, a revolution that began with the desire for religious freedom. Unfortunately, that revolution was usurped by a radical religious regime. I’m a proud cosponsor of House Resolution 118 and a proud supporter of the freedom of the Iranian people.”
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee from Texas, a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, quoted equality campaigner Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in demanding rights for people who promote democracy, freedom and human rights.
She said that King “had these words: ‘Why we can’t wait for democracy and justice.’ And he also had these words, and I remind you of them: ‘The Arc of the moral universe bends long but it bends towards justice.’”
She also noted that massacres took place in Iran in 1999, 2009, 2017 and 2019.
Maryam Rajavi, president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran opened the meeting by reminding participants and viewers that the revolution began with the overthrow of the shah and his “violent tyranny.”
She added: “But since the shah had practically destroyed all democratic movements, he paved the way for the reactionary mullah to take over. This mullah (Ayatollah Khomeini) stole the revolution’s leadership by resorting to religious deception. As a result, religious fascism replaced the shah’s dictatorship.”
The NCRI has adopted a 10-point plan that includes the right of Iranians to vote, free elections, a market-based economy, a rejection of nuclear technology and development, respect for human rights, and a call for an investigation into Raisi’s role in the massacres of 1988 and the killings of protesters during subsequent protests.
Rajavi warned that any lifting of sanctions on Tehran would “only lead to more conflict, carnage, and insecurity in the region.”
The conference also featured videos of incidents in which dissidents destroyed monuments and banners in praise of Raisi and the ayatollahs. Rajavi said the continuing protests at all levels show that a revolution for freedom continues on the streets of Iran.

Ethiopian woman is first domestic worker in Lebanon to file slavery case against employer

Ethiopian woman is first domestic worker in Lebanon to file slavery case against employer
  • The 40-year-old accused her former employer of illegal confinement, torture, verbal and physical abuse, and intimidation over a period of eight years
  • The woman was allegedly held in captivity and her family feared she was dead because they did not hear from her for more than seven years
DUBAI: An Ethiopian woman has become the first migrant domestic worker in Lebanon to lodge a criminal complaint accusing an employer of slavery.
In the lawsuit brought against a Lebanese dentist, the 40-year-old Ethiopian accused her former employer, a woman, of illegal confinement, torture, verbal and physical abuse, and intimidation over a period of eight years, during which she claims to have been treated as a “slave.”
In a short video posted online, the woman said she started working for the Dentist in February 2011, and alleged that she called her a “black slave” and used other bad words against her.
“I went to work in Lebanon to earn money and help my mother,” she said in the video.
The woman’s family feared she was dead as they did not hear from her for more than seven years.
Court documents allege that she was forced to work 15 hours a day, seven days a week and only received payment for 12 months of service. She also accuses her former employer of cutting her off from the world by locking her in an apartment, as well as beating, insulting and threatening her.
Following public pressure after her situation became known, the worker was released in 2019 and returned to Ethiopia, where she currently resides.
According to documents obtained by Arab News, Legal Action Worldwide, a nonprofit organization that provides legal assistance, offered advice to the worker before she left Lebanon.
Fatima Shehadeh, LAW’s Lebanon Program Manager, told Arab News on Friday that although her organization assists dozens of migrant domestic workers in cases related to forced labor and similar situations, the Ethiopian woman is the first to bring a criminal case in the country based on such accusations.
When asked whether the legal team representing the woman had also lodged a civil lawsuit against the employer seeking compensation for financial, moral or emotional damages, Shehadeh said that a request for compensation was submitted but she declined to reveal the details because of client confidentiality.
A judicial source told Arab News that the employer denied the woman’s accusations when questioned by prosecutors and pleaded not guilty at Baabda Criminal Court on Thursday. During the hearing, the accused asked presiding Judge Rania Yahfoufi for an adjournment until she can hire a lawyer to defend her when the court reconvenes on March 31.
“We are pleased we are moving forward with the fight for justice,” said Antonia Mulvey, LAW’s executive director. She added that thousands of migrant domestic workers are reportedly subjected to torture, physical and emotional abuse, and gender and race discrimination.
“(Her) case is critically important for challenging the human rights violations committed against MDWs because of an exploitative and abusive migration-sponsorship system that excludes them from Lebanese labor law, leaving them without any rights or legal protection,” she said.
The worker’s legal team also asked for an arrest warrant be issued a second suspect, an employee of the recruitment agency through which she was hired, but the request was rejected.

UN chief calls on 'all parties' to 'preserve stability' in Libya

UN chief calls on ‘all parties’ to ‘preserve stability’ in Libya
  • Antonio Guterres' appeal comes amid fears of renewed violence as Libya has found itself with two competing prime ministers
UNITED NATIONS: UN chief Antonio Guterres called Friday on “all parties to continue to preserve stability in Libya as a top priority,” after the country found itself with two competing prime ministers, raising the specter of renewed violence.
The secretary-general reminded “all institutions of the primary goal of holding national elections as soon possible,” in a statement saying that he “takes note” of the Libyan parliament’s naming of a new prime minister.
The UN chief’s statement did not mention by name either Libya’s interim Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dbeibah or the new prime minister appointed on Thursday, Fathi Bashagha.
Guterres also did not repeat what his spokesman had said a day earlier, namely that the UN has continued to support Dbeibah as interim prime minister.
War-torn Libya’s parliament, based in the country’s east hundreds of kilometers from the capital, voted to replace Dbeibah with former interior minister Bashagha, raising the prospect of a power struggle in the capital after a year and a half of relative calm.
Dbeibah, a construction tycoon appointed a year ago as part of United Nations-led peace efforts, has vowed only to hand power to a government that emerges from a democratic vote.
His unity government took office in early 2021.
But when December 24 elections were canceled amid deep divisions over their legal basis and several controversial candidates, his rivals charged that his mandate had ended.
 

 

Turkey, Israel foil Iran-led assassination attempt on businessman in Istanbul

CNC Advanced Technology chairman, Yair Geller. (CNC Advanced Technology)
CNC Advanced Technology chairman, Yair Geller. (CNC Advanced Technology)
  • Intelligence agencies work together to save CNC Advance Technologies owner Yair Geller
  • Joint effort comes as Turkey, Israel seek to normalize diplomatic relations
ISTANBUL: Intelligence agents from Turkey and Israel have thwarted an Iran-led plot to kill an Israeli-Turkish tycoon following a monthslong surveillance operation.

The planned victim was Istanbul-based Yair Geller, the 75-year-old owner of CNC Advance Technologies. He was targeted in retaliation for the killing of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in 2020, an act that Tehran considered to be an Israeli operation.

Turkey’s national intelligence agency, MIT, said a nine-person network of hit men tracked Geller for a long time, taking photographs of his daily life, his workplace and his home in Istanbul. The gang used multiple Turkish and Iranian phone numbers to avoid detection.

MIT informed its Israeli counterpart, Mossad, about the gang’s plan before it turned operational and the two sides worked together to move the businessman to a safe house protected by Mossad operatives.

Once Geller was safe, MIT moved in on the hit men and arrested all but one of them. Most are Turkish nationals, but the head of the group is Iranian Saleh Moshtagh Bigohouz. One member of the group, who has close ties to the Iranian intelligence service, remains at large.

This is not the first time Turkish authorities have foiled such an assassination attempt. In 2009 they prevented a Hezbollah attack on an Israeli target in Turkey by implementing high-security measures in three major cities.

That attack was planned as revenge for the death of Imad Mughniyeh, who was the founding member of Lebanon’s Islamic Jihad organization and No. 2 in Hezbollah’s leadership.

Experts said the timing of the operation to protect Geller was significant as it came amid the discussions between Turkey and Israel to normalize diplomatic relations, adding that Iran might have been motivated to disrupt such talks.

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have held four phone conversations this year in an attempt to mend frayed ties, and Herzog is expected to visit Turkey soon.

Dr. Nimrod Goren, president of Mitvim, the Israeli Institute for Regional Foreign Policies, said the cooperation between the two countries’ intelligence agencies would be beneficial in helping to improve bilateral relations.

“It conveys a message to the Israeli public that Turkey is not in the Iranian camp, that security cooperation between Israel and Turkey is possible and that improved channels between the countries can bring tangible benefits and save lives,” he told Arab News.

One of the topics for rapprochement between the two countries is energy, an industry in which Geller operates.

“Over the last few years, most media reports regarding Israel-Turkey relations carried negative crisis-related news, often portraying Turkey as a security threat to Israel given its ties with Hamas and Iran,” Goren said.

But the Geller story delivered the opposite message, as it portrayed Turkey as a potential security ally, he added.

“In that regard, the successful intelligence cooperation and the fact that it was made visible can help in rebuilding trust, improving perceptions, and preparing public opinion toward a new chapter in Israel-Turkey relations,” Goren said.

Jason M. Brodsky, policy director of United Against Nuclear Iran, agreed that the cooperation between the intelligence agencies represented a gesture by Erdogan ahead of Herzog’s visit.

“Turkish-Israeli relations over the last decade have been fraught, with Turkey reportedly compromising an Israeli intelligence ring working in Iran in early 2012,” he told Arab News.

“This latest episode is an attempt by Ankara to turn the page and build confidence, but there is still a long way to go, especially with curbing Hamas activity inside Turkey. That will test this exercise.”

Iranian operatives have been active on Turkish soil for a long time. They have been involved in several kidnapping and assassination attempts, and have been closely monitored by MIT. Last year, a gang of Iranian spies was captured after being accused of trying to kidnap an Iranian dissident military official.

Another Iranian citizen was arrested last year for helping to plan the assassination of Iranian dissident Masoud Molavi Vardanjani in Istanbul in 2019.

An Iranian cell also attempted to abduct Iranian dissident Shahnam Golshani, leading to another counterintelligence operation by Turkey that led to the arrest of 11 suspects, including an Iranian national.

Brodsky said there had been an uptick in the Turkish government’s disclosure of Iranian intelligence plots in the country in recent years.

“This latest revelation indicates some continued tension with Tehran against the backdrop of gas disputes and other irritants in the bilateral relationship,” he said.

Louis Fishman, associate professor at Brooklyn College, said the foiling of the assassination attempt on Geller in Turkey should not have come as a surprise.

“Turkey maintains strong economic ties with Israel despite the harsh rhetoric of the past between former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Erdogan. If Iran had succeeded in carrying out such an act, it would have been seen as a huge failure on the part of the Turkish security forces,” he told Arab News.

The intelligence operation also indicated that cooperation between the security teams was “working at high level,” Fishman said, adding that it was “another sign that Turkey is really serious about jump-starting its relations with Israel in the post-Netanyahu era.

“Such news stories are important in building trust among the Israeli public, which is still quite skeptical of Turkey’s attempts to mend ties. (But) Israeli government members will still want proof that Turkey will curb Hamas activities in Turkey.”

Lebanon blocks events by Bahraini opposition group in Beirut

Lebanese President Michel Aoun leads Thursday’s Cabinet meeting .The Cabinet has approved the state budget for the current year. (AP)
Lebanese President Michel Aoun leads Thursday’s Cabinet meeting .The Cabinet has approved the state budget for the current year. (AP)
  • Bahraini Youth Coalition was planning two political events at hotel in south of city
  • But Lebanon says ‘they would undermine official Bahraini authorities’
BEIRUT: Lebanon has banned Bahraini opposition forces from holding two political events at a hotel in Beirut’s southern suburbs, a stronghold of Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said he blocked the events at the Assaha Hotel on Beirut Airport Road for a group that calls itself the “Bahraini Youth Coalition,” which were due to take place on Friday and Monday.

“If these two events were to take place, they would undermine official Bahraini authorities and Gulf states, thus blocking efforts by Lebanon to boost ties with these countries,” the ministry said in a statement.

The office of the interior minister said: “After consulting with the prime minister, Mawlawi asked the General Directorate of the Internal Security Forces and the General Directorate of General Security to immediately instruct the hotel management not to host the two events because they did not obtain legal permissions, and to take all necessary investigative measures to collect information on the organizers and invitees.”

The ministry acted after invitations for the events appeared on social media.

The hotel denied having any knowledge of the nature of the events.

“Media agencies booked the hotel for two seminars without providing the management with details,” it said in a statement on Friday.

“Upon discovering that the seminars dealt with a specific political issue, the management contacted the concerned parties and canceled the reservations.”

The block comes two months after Lebanon ordered the expulsion of members of Bahrain’s opposition party, Al-Wefaq, after they held a news conference in Beirut that irked authorities in Bahrain, where the group is banned.

The ministry ordered security services to “deport all non-Lebanese members of the Bahraini opposition party Al-Wefaq,” the day after the press conference on Dec. 12.

Manama expressed its dissatisfaction at the time at “Lebanon allowing a group banned in Bahrain to hold a conference.”

The Lebanese government expressed its regret that Beirut hosted the event, with Prime Minister Najib Mikati saying he would not let groups “use Lebanon as a platform to offend Bahrain,” just as he refused to offend other Arab countries, especially the GCC states.

In October, Gulf states suspended diplomatic ties with Lebanon after the airing of comments on the Yemen conflict by then Information Minister George Kordahi.

BACKGROUND

Lebanese authorities are keen to prevent any attempt to obstruct efforts to strengthen relations with the Gulf in light of the recent Kuwaiti initiative.

Kordahi resigned in December in a bid to ease diplomatic tensions and restore trust between the two sides.

Lebanese authorities are keen to prevent any attempt to obstruct efforts to strengthen relations with the Gulf in light of the recent Kuwaiti initiative.

Media outlets close to Hezbollah announced that the event scheduled for Friday at the Assaha Hotel would be postponed until Tuesday, while Monday’s event would go ahead as scheduled.

Hezbollah suggested the events be held at the Resalat Theater in a suburb of southern Beirut supervised by the Hezbollah-affiliated Ghobeiry municipality. The party uses the venue for its events.

The interior minister on Friday night requested the General Directorate of the Internal Security Forces and the General Directorate of Public Security to inform the Resalat Theater management not to conduct the two events because they did not obtain permission.

They were also asked to take all necessary investigative measures to collect information on the organizers and invitees.

A Lebanese political source opposed to Hezbollah earlier told Arab News: “The party’s stance comes in the context of sending messages, albeit attenuated, to those concerned, through which Iran and Hezbollah want to convey that there will be no concession in this regard, as concessions usually have a price.”

The person added: “It is enough for Hezbollah to say that the events were held in Lebanon and the coverage of the two events may well be insignificant. Is it thus being considerate of the Lebanese government’s decision? Perhaps.”

