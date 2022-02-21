You are here

What We Are Reading Today: The Campus Color Line by Eddie R. Cole

What We Are Reading Today: The Campus Color Line by Eddie R. Cole
Updated 22 February 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Campus Color Line by Eddie R. Cole

What We Are Reading Today: The Campus Color Line by Eddie R. Cole
Updated 22 February 2022
Arab News

Some of America’s most pressing civil rights issues—desegregation, equal educational and employment opportunities, housing discrimination, and free speech—have been closely intertwined with higher education institutions. Although it is commonly known that college students and other activists, as well as politicians, actively participated in the fight for and against civil rights in the middle decades of the 20th century, historical accounts have not adequately focused on the roles that the nation’s college presidents played in the debates concerning racism. Based on archival research conducted at a range of colleges and universities across the US, The Campus Color Line sheds light on the important place of college presidents in the struggle for racial parity.

Focusing on the period between 1948 and 1968, Eddie Cole shows how college presidents, during a time of violence and unrest, strategically, yet often silently, initiated and shaped racial policies and practices inside and outside of the educational sphere. With courage and hope, as well as malice and cruelty, college presidents positioned themselves—sometimes precariously—amid conflicting interests and demands.

Julia Cooke’s Come Fly the World brings to life the story of Pan Am stewardesses’ role in the Vietnam War, as the airline added runs from Saigon to Hong Kong for planeloads of weary young soldiers straight from the battlefields, who were off for five days of R&R, and then flown back to war.

Required to have a college degree, speak two languages, and possess the political savvy of a Foreign Service officer, a jet-age stewardess serving on iconic Pan Am between 1966 and 1975 also had to be between 5’3” and 5’9”, between 105 and 140 pounds, and under 26 years of age at the  time of hire.

Julia Cooke’s intimate storytelling weaves together the real-life stories of a memorable cast of characters, from Lynne Totten, a science major who decided life in a lab was not for her, to Hazel Bowie, one of the relatively few black stewardesses of the era, as they embraced the liberation of their new jet-set life.

Finally, with Operation Babylift — the dramatic evacuation of 2,000 children during the fall of Saigon — the book’s special cast of stewardesses unites to play an extraordinary role on the world stage.

In True Story: What Reality TV Says About Us, sociologist and TV-lover Danielle J. Lindemann takes a long, hard look in the “funhouse mirror” of this genre. 

Reality TV, Lindemann argues, “uniquely reflects our everyday experiences and social topography back to us,” said a review on goodreads.com.

Applying scholarly research—including studies of inequality, culture, and deviance—to specific shows, Lindemann layers sharp insights with social theory, humor, pop cultural references, and anecdotes from her own life to show us who we really are.

“By taking reality TV seriously, True Story argues, we can better understand key institutions — like families, schools, and prisons — and broad social constructs such as gender, race and class,” said the review.

“At once an entertaining chronicle of reality TV obsession and a pioneering work of sociology, True Story holds up a mirror to our society: the reflection may not always be pretty—but we can’t look away.”

True Story includes an index, a bibliography, endnotes, and information about the author in a section at the end of the book, and within the book.

Author: David J. Hand

In the era of big data, it is easy to imagine that we have all the information we need to make good decisions. But in fact the data we have are never complete, and may be only the tip of the iceberg. Just as much of the universe is composed of dark matter, invisible to us but nonetheless present, the universe of information is full of dark data that we overlook at our peril. In Dark Data, data expert David Hand takes us on a fascinating and enlightening journey into the world of the data we don’t see.
Dark Data explores the many ways in which we can be blind to missing data and how that can lead us to conclusions and actions that are mistaken, dangerous, or even disastrous. Examining a wealth of real-life examples, from the Challenger shuttle explosion to complex financial frauds, Hand gives us a practical taxonomy of the types of dark data that exist and the situations in which they can arise, so that we can learn to recognize and control for them. In doing so, he teaches us not only to be alert to the problems presented by the things we don’t know, but also shows how dark data can be used to our advantage, leading to greater understanding and better decisions.

ROME: Italy will be the guest of honor at the International Book Fair in Algiers from March 24-31.

Its nomination was announced by Algerian Minister of Culture and Arts Wafaa Chaalal, who described Italy as “a neighbor and friend … known for its prolific cultural production.”

She discussed the fair and other upcoming cultural initiatives with Italy’s Ambassador to Algeria Giovanni Pugliese.

Italian diplomatic sources told Arab News that the decision to make Italy the guest of honor was taken by Algeria’s government after Italian President Sergio Mattarella’s state visit in November 2021. “As such, it’s of particular relevance from a political point of view,” a source said.

“The book: A continent” is the title of the fair, which will be hosted at the Palais des Expositions in Algiers.

It is being organized by the Culture Ministry under the patronage of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and will showcase around 800 publishers in Algeria that publish in Arabic and French.

The exhibition will be the first big cultural event in Algeria since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As such, Tebboune has exempted all participating publishing houses from the cost of renting spaces “in order to promote and develop cultural production, to encourage readability, to achieve sustainable development goals based on building the human being and creating a new awareness that guarantees the values ​​of citizenship and cultural justice and consolidates the civilizational identity of the Algerian people,” according to the fair’s website.

Italy’s national stand will include an exhibition and a bookshop.

“Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty” is a biography and genealogy book written by award-winning American author and investigative journalist Patrick Radden Keefe.
The book offers rich insights into 21st-century greed, through the story of three generations of one of the world’s wealthiest families — the Sacklers, founders of Purdue Pharma and Mundipharma.
Keefe explores the moral ambiguity of the Sackler’s rise to riches, focusing particularly on the family’s role in the marketing and selling of the highly addictive opiate Oxycodone, which many observers believe sparked the international opioid crisis that has taken the lives of more than 500,000 individuals.
“Empire of Pain” was published last year. It immediately reached The New York Times bestseller list and went on to win the 2021 Baillie Gifford Prize for nonfiction as well as being nominated for the Financial Times and McKinsey Business Book of the Year Award.

