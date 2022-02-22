Dubai airport is busiest for global travel as virus persists

You are here

Travelers wait with their luggage at the check-in counter at Dubai International Airport on Monday. (AFP)
  • The 2021 passenger figures are encouraging for the tourism-driven economy of Dubai
  • CEO of Dubai Airports, Paul Griffiths, said DXB forecasts 57 million travelers to come through the airport this year, and a full recovery to pre-pandemic figures by 2024
DUBAI: Dubai’s main airport said Tuesday it has retained its top place as the world’s busiest for international travel with around 29 million passengers shuttling through the global gateway last year.
The 2021 passenger figures are encouraging for the tourism-driven economy of Dubai, regarded as a critical link between East and West. The numbers are sign that international travel has picked up somewhat since the coronavirus pandemic spawned unprecedented global lockdowns and border closures in 2020. Last year’s figure represents a 12 percent increase in traffic at Dubai International Airport compared to 2020, which had recorded nearly 26 million travelers.
Still, even with 29.1 million passengers crisscrossing last year through Dubai International Airport, or DXB, the figure is nowhere near the pre-pandemic milestone of 86.4 million in annual traffic logged by the airport in 2019.
Dubai is currently hosting the six-month-long World’s Fair, which was delayed by a year due to the pandemic. Expo 2020, which opened in October and runs until the end of March, has attracted millions of visitors as well as heads of state, royalty and celebrities, helping to further cement Dubai’s reputation as a global destination. It’s unclear, though, what the overall contribution of the Expo has been to Dubai’s economic recovery.
Just over 70 percent of Dubai’s airport traveler figures last year represent arrivals, with much of that likely residents traveling to and from the emirate. Prior to the pandemic, around half of all passenger figures were transiting through Dubai.
CEO of Dubai Airports, Paul Griffiths, said DXB forecasts 57 million travelers to come through the airport this year, and a full recovery to pre-pandemic figures by 2024.
“Dubai has done such a good job in reassuring travelers. It’s a safe city to visit and to come and holiday and do business. So I think the actual trends to recovery are very encouraging, indeed,” Griffiths said.
It marks the eighth consecutive year that Dubai International Airport clinches the mantle of the world’s busiest for international travel, surpassing London’s Heathrow and Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson for global travelers, although the latter is among the busiest in terms of overall passenger traffic.
The largest share of traffic to Dubai came from India, with 4.2 million travelers, followed by Pakistan, with 1.8 million travelers last year. A key growth market for travel to and from Dubai is neighboring Saudi Arabia, which is actively working to attract business and tourism in direct competition with Dubai and the wider United Arab Emirates.
The UAE is home to more than 100,000 British citizens. Dubai’s main airport logged 1.2 million passengers from the UK last year, including 77,000 in December alone.
Dubai, under orders from the United Arab Emirates aviation authority, was forced to ground all passenger flights and close its airports for eight weeks in spring of 2020. Unlike the UAE’s capital of Abu Dhabi, though, Dubai quickly reopened its doors to travelers. Dubai has not required proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter and does not require a negative virus test to enter most places. This approach has not come without a cost. The UAE was red-listed as a “do not travel” country by the UK, US and other nations for much of last year.
“What we’re now trying to do is campaign globally for the relaxation of travel restrictions and testing,” Griffiths said. “But we now see the requirement for that is receding. We just need to get governments to recognize that fact and act quickly to remove the remaining travel restrictions.”
Overall, coronavirus infection figures remain relatively low across the UAE. The country has been aggressive in inoculating its population of more than 9 million people against COVID-19, most of whom are foreign residents and all of whom have been able to receive the vaccine free of charge.
While masks in public spaces are still required in Dubai, life in the city-state can otherwise feel unhindered by the pandemic. Just this week, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic stepped onto the tennis court to compete in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis championship, his first tournament since being ejected from Australia and missing the year’s first Grand Slam event over his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Topics: Dubai Dubai International Airport Travelers COVID-19

Egypt explores setting up a train factory with Spanish firm Talgo

Egypt explores setting up a train factory with Spanish firm Talgo
CAIRO: Egypt plans to set up a new train manufacturing facility in the country as it looks to extend its railway network to more than 2,000 kilometers in the coming years.  

It recently held discussions with the Spanish train company Talgo about establishing an integrated factory for the company in the country.

Egyptian president Abdelfattah El Sisi expressed an opportunity to establish a manufacturing partnership with Talgo to localize the rail industry in Egypt, an official spokesman for the country’s presidency stated. 

Talgo chairman Carlos Oriol has confirmed his interest in expanding their existing projects with Egypt, especially in light of the investment opportunities provided by the public transport sector in the country.

The head of the Spanish train company also praised Egypt’s progress in economic reform, which was reflected in an improved investment environment and the ongoing national projects. 

Topics: Talgo Egypt

Bahrain opens US trade zone, could widen economic cooperation

Bahrain opens US trade zone, could widen economic cooperation
Image: Shutterstock
Bahrain has laid the foundation stone for the United States Trade Zone, or USTZ, on Feb. 21 at the Salman Industrial City. 

The USTZ was formally opened by Bahrain's Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani. 

“It is my pleasure to formally open the US Trade Zone here in Bahrain, which stands as a prime example of the fruits of strong economic relations shared between our two countries,” said Al Zayani. 

The ceremony was attended by the US Ambassador to Bahrain, Steven C. Bondy, top members of the Bahrain Logistic Council, along with other senior officials.

The USTZ is expected to become operational by 2025, and  will widen economic cooperation between the two countries. 

The USTZ is the result of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU signed between Bahrain and the US in 2021. The trade zone will serve as regional manufacturing, logistics, and distribution hub for US companies with a presence in Bahrain and the wider GCC.  

“As part of a more extensive free trade agreement, the US Trade Zone will facilitate increased economic relations with the US, therefore aiding Bahrain’s post-Covid economic recovery,” added Al Zayani. 

Topics: economy Bahrain

Oil hits highest since 2014 on Russia-Ukraine escalation

Oil hits highest since 2014 on Russia-Ukraine escalation
Image: Shutterstock
Oil prices rose to their highest since 2014 on Tuesday after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, adding to supply concerns that are pushing prices toward $100 a barrel.


Germany put the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia on ice while the United States and European Union discussed potential sanctions as Ukraine reported continued shelling in east Ukraine.


“The potential for a rally over $100 a barrel has received an enormous boost,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM. “Those who have bet on such a move anticipated the escalation of the conflict.”


Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up $2.24, or 2.4 percent, at $97.63 by 1250 GMT, having earlier reached its highest since September 2014 at $99.50.


US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude jumped by $2.92, or 3.2 percent, from Friday to $93.99, with the market having been closed on Monday for a public holiday.

WTI also touched a seven-year high on Tuesday as it peaked at $96.


“We see the oil market in a period of frothiness and nervousness, spiced up by geopolitical fears and emotions,” said Julius Baer analyst Norbert Rucker.


“Given the prevailing mood, oil prices may very likely climb into the triple digits in the near term.”


The Ukraine crisis has added further support to an oil market that has surged on tight supplies as demand recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.


The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, together known as OPEC+, have resisted calls to boost supply more rapidly.


A senior British minister on Tuesday said that Russia’s move into Ukraine has created a situation as grave as the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, when a confrontation between the United States and Soviet Union brought the world to the brink of nuclear war.


Nigeria’s minister of state for petroleum on Tuesday stuck to the OPEC+ view that more supply was not needed, citing the prospect of more production from Iran if its nuclear deal with world powers is revived.


Talks are ongoing on renewing Iran’s nuclear agreement with world powers, which could eventually boost Iran’s oil exports by more than 1 million barrels per day.

Topics: economy Oil Brent crude US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Russia Ukraine

Qatar says “almost impossible” to quickly replace Russian supplies to Europe

Qatar says “almost impossible” to quickly replace Russian supplies to Europe
Image: Shutterstock
Neither Qatar nor any other single country has the capacity to replace Russian gas supplies to Europe with liquefied natural gas in the event of disruption due to a conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Qatar’s energy minister said on Tuesday.


Tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated on Tuesday after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.


The United States and its European allies are set to announce fresh sanctions against Russia after President Vladimir Putin formally recognized the independence of the two regions in eastern Ukraine.

The sanctions could affect the Russian flow of gas into Europe.


“Russia (provides) I think 30-40 percent of the supply to Europe.

There is no single country that can replace that kind of volume, there isn’t the capacity to do that from LNG,” minister Saad Al-Kaabi told reporters at a gas conference in Doha.


“Most of the LNG are tied to long-term contracts and destinations that are very clear. So, to replace that sum of volume that quickly is almost impossible,” he said.


Qatar, one of the world’s top LNG producers, has recently been approached by the United States to reroute gas supplies to Europe in case Russia attacks Ukraine and the United States imposes sanctions on Moscow.


It has most of its volumes locked up under long-term contracts mostly to Asian buyers but also sends cargoes to Europe.


Kaabi said that for Qatar the amount of divertable contracts that can be shipped to Europe is only 10-15 percent.


“It’s not that something is not contracted, the question is, is it divertible or not? And the majority is tied up to long term contracts. The divertible volume is probably 10-15 percent,” he said.


Europe’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals have limited available capacity to absorb extra supply from the United States or other major producers in the event gas from Russia is disrupted if it invades Ukraine.

Topics: economy Qatar gas supplies Energy crisis

Brookfield negotiating with First Abu Dhabi Bank to buy $1bn payments arm

Brookfield negotiating with First Abu Dhabi Bank to buy $1bn payments arm
Image: Shutterstock
Brookfield Asset Management is negotiating with First Abu Dhabi Bank to buy its payment arm, according to Bloomberg. 

According to the report, which cited confidential sources wishing to stay anonymous, Brookfield is the frontrunner to buy Magnati Payment Solutions. 

The report further noted that Brookfield has valued Magnati at more than $1 billion. 

FAB turned Magnati Payment Solutions into a fully-owned subsidiary in April.

Since then, the bank has been working together with Morgan Stanley to identify suitors for the business. 

If a possible sale happens, it is expected to add to a flurry of dealmaking in the payments industry, as several banks are offloading payment operations due to tough competition from specialist providers. 

Headquartered in Canada, Brookfield Asset Management is an active investor in the Middle East.

The company is one of the parties that made first-round bids to buy a stake in Alshaya's Starbucks franchise. 

Topics: economy First Abu Dhabi Bank

Related

First Abu Dhabi bank in talks to buy EFG Hermes: sources
Business & Economy
First Abu Dhabi bank in talks to buy EFG Hermes: sources

