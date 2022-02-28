Egyptian Brimore invests $5m in logistics startup Milezmore

High female participation at WDS reflects their growing presence in defense sector
An increasing number of women are joining the military in the Gulf Cooperation Council region
Mona Alami
RIYADH: The World Defense Show has traditionally been dominated by men, but more than 25 women are down to speak at next week’s Riyadh WDS conference.
This reflects a change in the GCC, where an increasing number of women are joining the military. This fresh dynamic prevails now in the UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
The UAE has been the leading GCC country to integrate women into the defense sector.
“It goes back as far as 1991. The Khawla bint Al Azwar Military School was established to train women for service in UAE’s military sector. Every year, a batch of women soldiers graduate and begin their national service duties,” said Myriam Sfeir, director of the Arab Institute for Women at the Lebanese American University, in an interview with Arab News.
While the participation of women in the defense sector has been slow in the region compared to the Western world, the trend has showed signs of changing recently, with some of the incredibly talented women taking up national duties for their countries.
One such inspiring story is of Capt. Reem Al-Buainain, who became the first female officer from the GCC to train in Germany. A programmer for the UAE military, she was chosen in 2018 to attend the NATO school for military personnel.
Looking at another example, Sfeir said that “in 2014 Maj. Mariam Al-Mansouri became the UAE and the Arab world’s first woman to fly a fighter jet (F-16), in an air campaign against Daesh in Syria.”
The headlines these women make in the local media fuels the aspirations of young women who have begun to look at defense as a respected career option.
Defense isn’t always about war— armed forces play equally important roles in peacekeeping and saving people’s lives.
As part of a UN drive to create a force of female peacekeepers, the UAE Armed Forces decided to train hundreds of women from war-plagued nations in Africa and Asia.
And in 2019, the UAE partnered with the UN Women to launch the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Security Initiative to train more than 300 women from Arab, African and Asian countries to join the security forces in their countries.
Other countries are also joining the fray.
Last December, the Kuwaiti Army started accepting women’s applications from women who had a university diploma or secondary school degrees.
FASTFACT
On the first day of eligibility, 137 Kuwaiti women applied for various military positions according to the US-based Al-Monitor.
“However, (in Kuwait) women are not allowed to hold weapons without the consent/permission of a male guardian. Therefore, their roles will be limited to the service and medical sectors,” said Sfeir.
Last year, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense announced the recruitment of its first female members. Now Saudi women will be allowed to join the Saudi Arabian Army, Royal Saudi Navy, Royal Saudi Air Defense, Royal Saudi Strategic Missile Force and Armed Forces Medical Services.
Female applicants to the defense sector must be between 21 and 40. Women can be recruited as soldiers, lance corporals, corporals, sergeants, and staff sergeants, according to the Saudi news magazine Al-Majala.
“Saudi Arabia also allows the recruitment of women in the military as border guards,” Sfeir said.
This comes on the back of Princess Reema bint Bandar’s appointment in 2019 as the ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the US — a role long dominated by the Kingdom’s defense and diplomatic concerns. She will be a speaker at next week’s WDS.
Saudi women are also taking high positions in defense-related posts. For example, Moudhi Al-Jamea, who is also a speaker at next week’s forum in Riyadh, is the vice president of Saudi Telecom Co. and dean of STC’s technology and leadership academy.
“In 2018, Qatar also allowed the voluntary participation of women in the country’s national service,” Sfeir said.
Women joining the military across the GCC reflects the region’s transformation. The momentum unlocks technological and economic sectors through diversification and encouraging women’s role in society, government and businesses.
This transformation has also faced opposition in certain countries.
“Women’s integration in Arab armies has been slow, inconsistent and socially and politically problematic,” said a joint report by the Carnegie Middle East Center and the Arab Institute for Women entitled: Women in the Arab Armed Forces.
However, Sfeir said, “things are changing, gradually.”
The WDS underlines the transition of women into the world of defense. A number of women with illustrious resumes will be leading and speaking at the WDS military panels.
Events like this on the back of changing trends in the region will provide wings to the aspirations of millions of young women who can become the pride of their nations.
Walid Abukhaled is leading his company ‘to be benchmark globally’
Abukhaled holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial and management systems engineering from the University of South Florida
George Darley
RIYADH: Walid Abukhaled is the acting CEO of Saudi Arabian Military Industries, a leading Saudi manufacturer and service provider in the fields of aeronautics, land systems, weapons and missiles, and defense electronics.
His appointment, on April 23, 2020, was made in recognition of his “in-depth knowledge and almost three decades of distinguished career in the military industries,” according to the company’s website. He succeeded Andreas Schwer, who had held the position since January 2018.
Abukhaled gained his corporate experience through a succession of prominent executive positions, including spells as CEO for the Middle East at Northrop Grumman; president and CEO of General Electric in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain; and chairman of the operations board and director of the Strategic Investments Group at BAE Systems in the UK and Saudi Arabia, among others. He also served as deputy minister of industrial affairs at the Saudi Ministry of Commerce and Industry
As CEO of SAMI, Abukhaled leads the management of the company’s operational business and its mission to achieve its stated objective “to provide world-class military products and services to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its allies,” while contributing to efforts to localize 50 percent of total government military spending in the Kingdom.
He defines his personal goal as “managing a respected company and leading it to be the benchmark globally … and setting the strategy for growth and prosperity to enable the organization to maximize its profit and shareholders’ value and to build on its reputation.”
Abukhaled holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial and management systems engineering from the University of South Florida. While serving as CEO of SAMI he also maintains his positions as director of the board of the Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Company, also known as Dussur; vice chairman of the board of Northrop Grumman Mission Systems Arabia; and a member of Northrop Grumman Council for Diversity and Inclusion.
He has received several prestigious awards and accolades, including being ranked in the Top 3 Revolutionary CEOs in the Middle East in 2011, Saudi CEO of the Year in 2015, and Middle East CEO Thought Leader of the Year 2018.
US imposes sanctions on Russian Central Bank, all transactions to be prohibited
This latest move also bans any foreign financial firm from sending American dollars to the Russian Central Bank
Updated 28 February 2022
Arab News
In an attempt to exert more pressure on Vladimir Putin and the Russian government, the US Treasury Department, on Feb.28, banned transactions with the Central Bank of Russia and the Russian foreign investment fund.
The sanction will immediately immobilize any assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation held in the United States or by its citizens.
This latest move also bans any foreign financial firm from sending American dollars to the Russian Central Bank, wealth fund, and finance ministry.
“The unprecedented action we are taking today will significantly limit Russia’s ability to use assets to finance its destabilizing activities, and target the funds Putin and his inner circle depend on to enable his invasion of Ukraine,” said Secretary of the Treasury Janet L Yellen, in a statement.
However, the Treasury Department noted that it would make exceptions for certain energy-related payments to combat the rising oil and natural gas prices.