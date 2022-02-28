You are here

Egyptian Brimore invests $5m in logistics startup Milezmore
(Milezmore)
Updated 28 February 2022
Egyptian Brimore invests $5m in logistics startup Milezmore
RIYADH: Egypt-based logistics platform Milezmore has raised $5million from social commerce firm Brimore in a pre-seed investment.

Milezmore is a logistics startup that provides cloud fulfillment, last-mile delivery, and customizable operations. 

The firm will use the funding to scale its cloud solutions through technology, expand its storage area, increase delivery capacity, and grow its team as well as its customer base. 

The one-year startup achieved 15 delivery hubs, delivering over 1 million packages, and attracting over 25 new customers. 

