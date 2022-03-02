You are here

Al-Mazroua leading NIDLP to transform KSA into industrial powerhouse

Al-Mazroua leading NIDLP to transform KSA into industrial powerhouse
Suliman Al-Mazroua
George Charles Darley

Al-Mazroua leading NIDLP to transform KSA into industrial powerhouse

Al-Mazroua leading NIDLP to transform KSA into industrial powerhouse
  • Al-Mazroua leads the NIDLP’s objective to “transform the Kingdom into a leading industrial powerhouse and a global logistics hub by maximizing the value of its mining and energy sectors
RIYADH: Suliman Al-Mazroua has been CEO of Saudi Arabia’s National Industrial Development and Logistics Program since September 2019.

Al-Mazroua leads the NIDLP’s objective to “transform the Kingdom into a leading industrial powerhouse and a global logistics hub by maximizing the value of its mining and energy sectors while unlocking the full potential of local content and the 4th Industrial Revolution” as a key facet of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform program.

NIDLP promotes the economic diversification of the Kingdom towards more sustainable growth by nurturing an attractive commercial environment for both local and international investment.

Al-Mazroua obtained a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering in 2001 from the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals.

He joined Saudi Aramco in 2001 and remained there on and off, in various engineering and supervisory roles, until July 2017. In the meantime, he completed his MBA in 2007 from the University of Hull, UK. 

Al-Mazroua was appointed executive director of Saudi Arabia’s Delivery and Rapid Intervention Center in July 2017. The DRIC is related to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Economy and Planning and is responsible for following up implementation of priority initiatives with great economic and developmental value.

He became director general of the DRIC in October 2018 and remained in that post until February 2019.

Al-Mazroua joined the NIDLP as executive vice-president in February 2019 and was named CEO in September of the same year.

“Overall, by 2030, NIDLP targets to add some $453 billion in private sector investment, contribute $320 billion to GDP, add 1.6 million new jobs, and generate $266 billion growth in exports and re-exports,” Al-Mazroua said in an interview with investment analysis portal The Business Year.

Topics: National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) Suliman Al-Mazroua Industrial powerhouse

World’s exciting startups to chase Saudi Arabia's massive defense market

World’s exciting startups to chase Saudi Arabia's massive defense market
World’s exciting startups to chase Saudi Arabia's massive defense market

World’s exciting startups to chase Saudi Arabia's massive defense market
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to host some of the world’s most exciting startups to be part of over 800 exhibitors participating at the World Defense Show, WDS, early next week in Riyadh. 
As the Kingdom pushes ahead with localizing 50 percent of its defense spending under the Vision 2030 objectives, contracts worth millions of dollars will be up for grabs in the coming years – a slice of which these companies will be chasing during the four-day event.  
Consultancy firm Ernst & Young has estimated the WDS to create SR700 million ($186.6 million) of economic activity by 2030 as the event will boost visitor spend, imports and exports.  
The biennial event will offer a unique platform for defense companies to present their solutions from the air, sea, land, space and security sectors. Hundreds of startups and entrepreneurs have registered for the event to present their innovative ideas and defense-related technologies in a five-minute pitch under the Start-Up Hub program. 
The program will also act as a networking platform to introduce startups to investors and venture capital firms while offering an opportunity for all entrepreneurs to create an impact. 
Speaking exclusively to Arab News, World Defense Show CEO Andrew Pearcey said that the show would seek to overturn export licenses restrictions for startups and support their growth ambitions. 
“The dedicated Start-Up Zone is a structured channel for this. It will enable small- and medium-sized companies to pitch their ideas, capabilities and business strategies to generate interest for investors,” he said. 
Explaining how the participating startups will benefit from the WDS, Pearcey said, “We expect these startups to make the most of what World Defense Show has to offer — from unparalleled access to key industry stakeholders to investment opportunities.” 
He said the startups would seek to connect with the decision-makers, public and private investors and venture capitalists to exploit their unique selling proposition and growth potential. 
Defensphere is one of the many startups outside the Kingdom that has already set up its booth and is ready to present advanced technologies in defense. The one-year-old Estonia-based startup is a privately owned defense company specializing in tech-based military equipment.  
Its CEO, Ingvar Parnamae, a former undersecretary of the Estonian Ministry of Defense, said the future of military power would be based on technology solutions.  
His company has created Vegvisir, a disruptive mixed-reality situational awareness system, also called XRSAS, that provides armored vehicles with a visual understanding of the immediate surroundings, or as Parnamae calls it, “we enable the see-through-the-wall capability”.  
As Defensphere is excited to present Vegvisir at the five-minute pitch to investors, Parnamae said, “the full Vegvisir system enables the fusion and visualization of all collected data in one platform for increased situational awareness and support for decision making in the battle-field.”  
Defensphere looks to collaborate with countries in the Gulf region, “including Saudi Arabia, and supporting their military forces in building up the most advanced land forces”. 
The inaugural event will also offer opportunities to explore the latest defense technologies through interactive displays, live demonstrations and product areas.
Consulting agency startups like Makville LLC are also taking part in the exhibition to expand their connections and be part of the networking platform of the Start-Up Hub program.  
The Egypt-based business consulting agency provides military-related business support through its ex-military and highly experienced team.  
“Our edge is translated through our continuous understanding of client’s objectives in markets by customizing our partners’ marketing strategy, increasing their
profitability and leading them to success,” CEO of Makville, Mostafa El-Kabany, who is also a 19-year experienced ex-military officer, told Arab News.  
Startups like Makville believe that the show will offer opportunities for business expansion through networking with partners, investors and other small- and medium-sized businesses.  
With the presence of large-sized companies at the show, El-Kabany pointed out that the future of military defense would be built through “the integration and strengthening for all defense industry leaders, small and mid-size manufacturers with related complementary industries for the mutual benefits of them besides their clients”.  
Designed to amplify these entrepreneurial ideas, the Start-up Hub is set to provide a dedicated space to demonstrate businesses and new technologies throughout the four-day event, to be attended by over 30,000 visitors.  
Founded by the General Authority of Military Industries, also known as GAMI, the WDS will also include networking opportunities for its participants, visitors and partners with access to innovation hubs and programs.

Topics: WDS2022 Saudi Arabia defense sector

Halliburton opens chemical plant in Saudi Arabia

Halliburton opens chemical plant in Saudi Arabia
Halliburton opens chemical plant in Saudi Arabia

Halliburton opens chemical plant in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: Halliburton, the global oil company and Saudi Aramco’s partner, inaugurated its MultiChem facility in Jubail PlasChem Park on Tuesday. 
“The facility will equip the industry with the specialty chemicals and stimulation fluids needed to achieve production and reliability goals in applications from (the) reservoir to (the) refinery,” said Nasir K. Al-Naimi, senior vice president upstream at Saudi Aramco.
“This project captures the transformative dynamism of contemporary Saudi Arabia,” he added. 
“Pivoting our nation from (an) importer of specialty products to exporter. Catering not only to our own domestic needs but also to those of the broader region,” Al-Naimi said. 

Topics: Saudi Aramco Halliburton chemical plant

Sudan’s economy tumbles in post-coup deadlock

Sudan’s economy tumbles in post-coup deadlock
Sudan’s economy tumbles in post-coup deadlock

Sudan’s economy tumbles in post-coup deadlock
  • Sudan's long-running economic crisis had shown signs of abating before the coup
  • Military leaders have yet to name a prime minister and protests have raged for months
KHARTOUM: Sudan is once again lurching toward economic collapse in the aftermath of a coup in October, with exports plummeting more than 85 percent in January according to central bank data and the currency sliding on the black market.
Cut off from billions in foreign assistance, a military-led government is raising prices and taxes on everything from health care to cooking gas, but the increases have angered struggling citizens.
Sudan’s long-running economic crisis — a legacy of decades of war, isolation, and sanctions — had shown signs of abating before the coup, but now poses a fresh humanitarian risk as its population faces renewed violence and rising levels of hunger.
Military leaders have yet to name a prime minister and protests have raged for months. The political deadlock is paralysing business, said Amin Shibeika, a Khartoum banker.
“No one is making future plans, it’s all suspended. There’s a lack of transparency, with no light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.
The Oct. 25 coup ended a power-sharing agreement between the military and civilians struck after the overthrow of former leader Omar Al-Bashir in a 2019 uprising. Designed to lead to democratic elections, it had seen a civilian government implement painful economic reforms and secure foreign assistance and debt relief. That is now frozen.
In the latest effort by the leadership to rally scarce international support, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy leader of Sudan’s ruling council and commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, traveled to Moscow last week accompanied by finance minister and armed group leader Jibril Ibrahim.
While the delegation met senior figures including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, no major deals have been announced and Russia itself is now facing sweeping Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.
NO BAILOUT IN SIGHT
A senior Sudanese official said the government saw no foreign bailout on the horizon, and Ibrahim has said Sudan would rely on its own resources for this year’s budget.
According to a copy of the draft budget seen by Reuters, it is aiming for a 145 percent increase in tax revenues and a 140 percent increase in revenue from the sale of commodities and services.
Among the tax measures to achieve that is what traders say is a four- or five-fold increase on annual business license fees. But businesses are so used to not paying taxes that increases would be hard to impose, said Shibeika, the banker.
“Business has basically stopped in the last few months, so these are additional burdens in difficult circumstances,” said a business owner in central Khartoum. “This is the worst it’s been since I started trading 20 years ago.”
Revenues and spending are forecast to rise by more than a third, with a deficit of 363 billion Sudanese pounds ($820 million).
Though the government has ratified the budget, a senior finance ministry official said it was not realistic and not being applied on the ground.
Analysts say it would not be possible to pay salaries and meet other expenditures without resorting to inflationary printing of money, which Ibrahim last week denied doing.
The finance ministry did not respond to a request for comment.
’WE DON’T HAVE THE MONEY’
A weeks-long blockade of Port Sudan prior to the coup and barricades along a trade route with Egypt by anti-military protesters have restricted exports of goods such as sesame seeds, peanuts, cotton and gum Arabic that bring in badly needed dollars.
In January, Sudan exported only $43.5 million worth of goods, down sharply from $293 million in December, according to central bank data seen by Reuters, although this is a peak agricultural export season.
Following the devaluation of Sudan’s currency a year ago, the exchange rate had stabilized at about 450 pounds to the dollar. But in recent weeks the black market has resurfaced and the pound was changing hands at 530 against the dollar on Wednesday, compared with an official rate of 443.50.
Dollar auction results show the central bank has been selling lower quantities, hinting at depleted reserves. Inflation has eased slightly, but remains at one of the highest rates globally at 260 percent in January.
Prices for petrol and electricity have risen following global trends after subsidy reforms, as has the cost of government-issued paperwork and subsidised cooking gas.
In a move that was subsequently suspended, the cost of patient admissions at state health care facilities went from 250 pounds to 4,200 overnight last month, said Ali Shakir, head of one of the country’s largest public hospitals.
He said that while he had requested an increased budget, “we were surprised that they wanted us to take it from citizens’ pockets.”
Sudan’s ruling council said in a statement that prices would be reviewed and that the government did not consider health care a revenue earner.
But the rising costs could fuel further resentment over the kind of economic hardships that triggered the uprising against Bashir, including increasingly scarce subsidized bread.
“Life has become really, really terrible,” said Khartoum resident Amna of the time since the coup. “The bakery sells a piece of bread as big as a marble and say it’s 30 Sudanese pounds ($0.07). We don’t have the money for it.”

Topics: Sudan crisis economic collapse

Saudi Arabia facilitates world’s first 5G trial on Red Sea project site

Saudi Arabia facilitates world’s first 5G trial on Red Sea project site
Saudi Arabia facilitates world’s first 5G trial on Red Sea project site

Saudi Arabia facilitates world’s first 5G trial on Red Sea project site
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia facilitated the world’s first trial of 5G transmitters 14 km above land at the Red Sea Project site, the Communications and Information Technology Commission said in a statement. 

The trial, carried out by the UK-based Stratospheric Platforms Ltd, which is a partner of German firm Deutsche Telekom, was the “world’s first demonstration of the High-Altitude Platform System using aircraft to extend a 5G service” covering an area of 450 sq. km.

The aims of the new service include ensuring continuity of services, extending coverage to remote areas, and increasing environment-friendly technologies.

Also referred to as the 5G HAPS, the trial provided downlink speeds of up to 90 Mbit/s using 10MHz channel.

 “This successful demonstration puts us at the technological frontier globally and takes us closer to our Vision 2030 goal of extending high-quality ICT access to every part of the country,” the statement quoted CITC Gov. Mohammed Al-Tamimi as saying.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia CITC 5G Telecom

UAE fintech startup AlaanPay raises $2.5m seed round

UAE fintech startup AlaanPay raises $2.5m seed round
UAE fintech startup AlaanPay raises $2.5m seed round

UAE fintech startup AlaanPay raises $2.5m seed round
RIYADH: Dubai-based fintech AlaanPay has raised $2.5 million in a seed round led by investment firms, 468 Capital, Global Founders Capital, and Presight Capital. 

AlaanPay claims to be the Middle East’s first corporate spend management platform that enables multi-currency spend via corporate cards and automated payments. 

Founded in 2021 by Parthi Duraisamy and Karun Kurien, the company is now planning to launch its platform and has already secured multiple partners in several countries in the region. 

Topics: AlaanPay UAE fintech

