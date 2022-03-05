You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia to lift precautionary and preventive COVID-19 measures
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia to lift precautionary and preventive COVID-19 measures

Saudi Arabia will no longer require travelers to undergo mandatory COVID-19 quarantine upon arrival in the Kingdom, passengers will also no longer need to provide a PCR test. (Reuters/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia will no longer require travelers to undergo mandatory COVID-19 quarantine upon arrival in the Kingdom, passengers will also no longer need to provide a PCR test. (Reuters/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9vv7j

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to lift precautionary and preventive COVID-19 measures

Saudi Arabia will no longer require travelers to undergo mandatory COVID-19 quarantine upon arrival in the Kingdom, passengers will also no longer need to provide a PCR test. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Measures including social distancing and wearing masks outdoors are no longer mandatory in the Kingdom
  • Interior Ministry stressed importance of sticking to guidelines of the national plan for immunization
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will lift precautionary and preventive measures related to combating the coronavirus pandemic as of Saturday, an official source in the Ministry of Interior said.

Measures including social distancing and wearing masks outdoors are no longer mandatory in the Kingdom, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Interior Ministry also said social distancing in the Two Holy Mosques and all mosques in the Kingdom would end, but worshipers still have to wear masks.

Saudi Arabia will no longer require travelers to undergo mandatory COVID-19 quarantine upon arrival in the Kingdom. Passengers will also no longer need to provide a PCR test upon their arrival.

All arrivals to the Kingdom on visit visas of any kind are required to get insurance that covers the costs of treatment from any coronavirus infection.

The Interior Ministry stressed the importance of continuing to stick to the guidelines of the national plan for immunization, which includes getting a booster dose and applying procedures to verify health status in the “Tawakkalna” app to enter facilities, activities, events, planes and public transportation.

It explained that the measures taken above are subject to continuous evaluation by the competent health authorities in the Kingdom, according to the developments in the epidemiological situation.

 

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Virus surge begins to overwhelm Hong Kong’s COVID-19 measures
World
Virus surge begins to overwhelm Hong Kong’s COVID-19 measures
Clinical trials begin for Egyptian COVID-19 vaccine
Middle-East
Clinical trials begin for Egyptian COVID-19 vaccine

Saudi Arabia, Egypt sign MoU on digital transformation

Saudi Arabia, Egypt sign MoU on digital transformation
Updated 05 March 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Saudi Arabia, Egypt sign MoU on digital transformation

Saudi Arabia, Egypt sign MoU on digital transformation
Updated 05 March 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s National Telecom Regulatory Authority has signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of digital transformation with the Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commission.

The memorandum serves to work on cooperation and exchange of experiences in the field of smart cities, frequency spectrum management and human capacity building.

It also includes agreements to coordinate joint events, and to design training programs and workshops.

According to an official Egyptian statement, the signing of the memorandum comes within the framework of strengthening cooperation between the two countries, and attracting investment in Egypt’s telecommunications market.

The memorandum was signed by Hossam El-Gamal, CEO of the National Telecom Regulatory Authority, and Muhammad Al-Tamimi, governor of the Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commission.

It was signed in the presence of Ahmed Ihab Gamal El-Din, Egypt’s permanent representative to the UN, and his Saudi counterpart Abdulaziz Al-Wasel.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the World Conference on Telecommunication Measurements Standards in Geneva.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Egypt

Related

Forum on digital transformation of Hajj, Umrah visit system opens next week
Saudi Arabia
Forum on digital transformation of Hajj, Umrah visit system opens next week
Saudi digital transformation spending hits $3.19bn annually
Business & Economy
Saudi digital transformation spending hits $3.19bn annually

Preparations complete for Riyadh Marathon 2022

Preparations complete for Riyadh Marathon 2022
Updated 05 March 2022
Arab News

Preparations complete for Riyadh Marathon 2022

Preparations complete for Riyadh Marathon 2022
  • The marathon is being organized by the Saudi Sports for All Federation
Updated 05 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Preparations for the Riyadh Marathon 2022 have been completed as the city gets set to receive sports fans from all over Saudi Arabia and around the world to participate in the race on Saturday with a chance to win prizes totalling more than SR2 million ($533,086).

The marathon is being organized by the Saudi Sports for All Federation with direct support from the Ministry of Sport and the Quality of Life Program to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The 42-kilometer route starts from King Saud University at 06:15 a.m. and takes participants past a number of tourist attractions around the capital, including Diriyah, Digital City and the university.

The Riyadh Marathon 2022, which is open to anyone, is being accredited by the Asian and International Athletics Federations and has also partnered with the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, the Saudi Athletics Federation, the National Center for Events and other sponsors. It includes a range of races to encourage people of all ages and athletic abilities to participate.

There is a 21.1-kilometer Half Marathon for the over-18s, a 10-kilometer race for ages 17 and above, and a 4-kilometer race for beginners and children.

There are also marathon village events on Friday and Saturday, where visitors can enjoy a range of sports and recreational activities, eat different types of food and take part in fitness classes.

The Saudi Sports for All Federation, the main body responsible for the development of community sports in the Kingdom, organized the marathon after the success of the Riyadh Half Marathon in 2018.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture’s branch in Makkah, Saeed bin Jarallah Al-Ghamdi, crowned the participants in the 2022 Jeddah Marathon on Friday, in which 470 participants participated along the Corniche.

Mohammed Shawin won first place in the men’s category, Fatima Al-Radi won first place in the women’s category, and Mohammed Al-Zahrani won first place in the children’s category.

There were also other prizes, such as for the biggest and youngest contestants.

The Jeddah governorate, the Jeddah Municipality, the Jeddah Traffic Department and the Ministry of Sports branch in Makkah were thanked for their support.

Al-Ghamdi said that the marathon on Jeddah Corniche coincided with International Walking Day, which aims to promote public health and the concept of walking culture, adding that it coincides with the Saudi Water Forum 2022 in Riyadh, which aims to shed light on the security and sustainability of water, and its challenges.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Runners get ready to line up for Riyadh Marathon 2022
Sport
Runners get ready to line up for Riyadh Marathon 2022
Foustok, Roghi celebrate back-to-back wins in Riyadh Marathon
Sport
Foustok, Roghi celebrate back-to-back wins in Riyadh Marathon

Native species return home as Saudi Arabia heeds call of the wild

Ten Nubian ibex were released by the Royal Commission for AlUla to mark World Wildlife Day on Thursday. (Shutterstock)
Ten Nubian ibex were released by the Royal Commission for AlUla to mark World Wildlife Day on Thursday. (Shutterstock)
Updated 05 March 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Native species return home as Saudi Arabia heeds call of the wild

Ten Nubian ibex were released by the Royal Commission for AlUla to mark World Wildlife Day on Thursday. (Shutterstock)
  • Saudi Arabia marks World Wildlife Day with release of endangered animals in AlUla nature reserve
Updated 05 March 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has answered the call of the wild by releasing some of its most revered endangered native species into their ancestral home at AlUla’s Sharaan Nature Reserve.

The 20 Arabian oryx, 50 sand gazelles and 10 Nubian ibex were released by the Royal Commission for AlUla to mark World Wildlife Day on Thursday.
Commenting on the animal release program, Amr Al-Madani, the commission’s CEO, said that by sustaining ecosystems and wildlife, “our teams are unleashing the power of nature.”
He added that the program is a living example of the commission’s commitment to Saudi sustainability goals, as well as those of the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative.

Saudi Arabia declared Feb. 10 ‘Arabian Leopard Day’ in a bid to raise awareness of the endangered big cat. (SPA)

In line with global conservation guidelines, the commission will monitor the animals with satellite tracking collars, camera trapping and other high-tech tools.
Ahmed Al-Malki, the commission’s director of nature reserves, said that the release program will be expanded in coming years as part of a long-term goal to reintroduce 12 native species by 2035.
The Sharaan Nature Reserve is located in the eastern part of AlUla governorate. In all, the commission is creating six reserves covering about 12,400 square kilometers.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The 20 Arabian oryx, 50 sand gazelles and 10 Nubian ibex were released by the Royal Commission for AlUla to mark World Wildlife Day on Thursday.

• The Sharaan Nature Reserve is located in the eastern part of AlUla governorate.

• Princess Reema bint Bandar, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US, launched the nonprofit foundation Catmosphere to raise awareness of the many endangered cat species around the world, including the Arabian leopard.

It is also collaborating with the International Union for Conservation of Nature to develop a “protected area network” plan for the reserves to ensure sustainable adaptive management, enable movement of species and enhance climate change resilience.
Saudi animal reserves where endangered animals, such as the Arabian oryx, are being sheltered include Prince Saud Al-Faisal Center for Wildlife Research in Taif and Prince Mohammed Al-Sudairy Center for the Breeding of Reem Gazelles in Al-Qassim.

Twenty Arabian oryx were released by the Royal Commission for AlUla into Sharaan Nature Reserve. (Shutterstock)

The Prince Saud Al-Faisal center was established more than 35 years ago on an area of about 35 square kilometers. Today the desert-like nature reserve is fenced off, and surrounded by Talh trees and wild herbs. Houbara and Arabian oryx, two important endangered species, are cared for at the center.
The Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture and CEO of the National Center for Wildlife Development, Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli, last month inspected the King Khalid Wildlife Research Center in Al-Thumama to check on progress of the breeding and resettlement programs for endangered native species.
He also inaugurated a new veterinary clinic and research laboratory after attending a presentation about the center. The minister’s tour included antelope breeding units, oryx and mountain ibex units, and a review of a rehabilitation area. He also released 20 goitered antelopes in the rehabilitation area.
In December 2020, Minister of Culture and Governor of the Royal Commission for AlUla Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan established a global fund to protect the Arabian leopard from extinction, with the aim of sustaining the leopard population and its prey, and protect its natural habitat in the Sharaan Nature Reserve.
Princess Reema bint Bandar, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US, launched the nonprofit foundation Catmosphere to raise awareness of the many endangered cat species around the world, including the Arabian leopard.
The Kingdom also works closely with Panthera, which is devoted to the conservation of the world’s wild cat species.
Last month, Saudi Arabia declared Feb. 10 “Arabian Leopard Day” in a bid to raise awareness of the endangered big cat.
The move, which was announced by the Council of Ministers last month, is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to protect the species, now classed as critically endangered, from extinction.
The Arabian leopard is the chief predator in Saudi Arabia and plays a major role in the Kingdom’s culture. But overhunting and a lack of natural prey means there are now fewer than 200 left in the wild.
Meanwhile, 10 billion mangrove trees will be planted across Saudi Arabia as part of the Saudi Green Initiative launched last year with the aim of tackling climate change, reducing carbon emissions and improving the environment.
The initiative is expected to “turn the desert green” and rehabilitate 40 million hectares of land in coming decades.
A study is underway to develop a masterplan for planting the trees, which will help to improve air quality, reduce sandstorms, combat desertification and lower temperatures in nearby areas.
Saudi Arabia is also helping the Middle East region and Africa to protect the environment, reduce emissions and raise regional coordination.
Following an invitation by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Middle Eastern and African leaders, along with international officials in the environment and climate change sector, gathered last year for the inaugural Middle East Green summit in the Saudi capital.
The forum reviewed several targeted programs and projects announced by the Kingdom to help achieve the Middle East Green Initiative’s goals.
Ambitious green plans will support efforts and cooperation in the region to reduce and eliminate carbon emissions through natural solutions and adaptations.
This includes the planting of 50 billion trees in the region, equivalent to 5 percent of the global target for afforestation and the most extensive program of its kind worldwide, according to a Middle East Green Initiative summit statement.

Topics: World Wildlife Day Saudi wild animals

Related

Saudi wildlife agency, partners agree 4-month mission to explore secrets of Red Sea
Saudi Arabia
Saudi wildlife agency, partners agree 4-month mission to explore secrets of Red Sea
Saudi Wildlife Authority celebrates Migratory Bird Day with stress on conservation
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Wildlife Authority celebrates Migratory Bird Day with stress on conservation

New cookbook showcases Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage

Authors attend the launching of ‘Cooking Her Heritage, Saudi Arabia’ at the Diriyah Art Biennale Foundation. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
Authors attend the launching of ‘Cooking Her Heritage, Saudi Arabia’ at the Diriyah Art Biennale Foundation. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
Updated 05 March 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

New cookbook showcases Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage

Authors attend the launching of ‘Cooking Her Heritage, Saudi Arabia’ at the Diriyah Art Biennale Foundation. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
  • Five female co-authors seek to highlight regional dishes, more than 100 recipes drawn from Kingdom’s homes
  • Over 100 recipes drawn from Kingdom’s homes published in Arabic and English
Updated 05 March 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: A new cookbook focusing on traditional meals titled “Cooking Her Heritage, Saudi Arabia” was launched on Wednesday at the Diriyah Art Biennale Foundation.

Five women prepared the book: Dr. Awatif Alkeneibit, Sahar Jamal, Begoña Mateos, Jacqueline Jackaman, and Cristina Sanchez.
Jackaman said: “We are proud that Cooking Her Heritage, Saudi Arabia is a book that not only presents traditional Saudi dishes from across many regions but also displays through its photography the beauty this amazing country has to offer.”
Jamal, a chef, explained: “The book is a cultural masterpiece combining ancient and time-honored recipes with breathtaking original photographs of people, food, natural landscape, and monuments.”

HIGHLIGHT

The book is divided into five sections, each incorporating specific recipes from the Kingdom’s regions. It highlights the most classic and iconic Saudi dishes, revealing the cooking secrets and culinary practices handed down over many years in the nation’s homes.

The book has over a hundred recipes, conveying a story of cultural authenticity, local traditions, and a love for food.
It is divided into five sections, each incorporating specific recipes from the Kingdom’s regions. It highlights the most classic and iconic Saudi dishes, revealing the cooking secrets and culinary practices handed down over many years in the nation’s homes.

(From left) Dr. Awatif Alkeneibit, Jacqueline Jackaman and Sahar Jamal during the signing of the book Wednesday at the Diriyah Biennial on Wednesday. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)

The book is published in hardcover and is ideal for the coffee table with its exquisite colors, super-luxury paper and mouthwatering descriptions of salads, soups, breads, main dishes, desserts, and drinks. It comes in Arabic and English.
The authors indicated that they had gained access to many recipes because several Saudi women had welcomed them into their homes and revealed the family histories behind the dishes.
“We hope the pages of this book will (ensure) its readers discover the origins of Saudi cuisine and the warmth of the Saudi people, as we did during our trips throughout the provinces of the Kingdom,” Alkeneibit said.
She said the book was another “clear example” of how Saudi women were showing their professional competence in various professions.
Several social, cultural and media personalities who attended the launch event praised the authors for their work.

Topics: Saudi cookbook Saudi Food

Related

As well as developing Arab recipes for Saudi dairy products, Tawfiq Qadri has cooked up more than 3,000 different hot, cold, and pastry meals. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi chef to kings reveals latest recipes for culinary success
Special Saudi chef’s passion for cooking burns bright despite challenges of multiple sclerosis
Lifestyle
Saudi chef’s passion for cooking burns bright despite challenges of multiple sclerosis

Saudi Arabia condemns suicide attack on Pakistan mosque

Saudi Arabia condemns suicide attack on Pakistan mosque
Updated 05 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia condemns suicide attack on Pakistan mosque

Saudi Arabia condemns suicide attack on Pakistan mosque
  • A powerful bomb exploded inside a Muslim mosque in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar
  • The UAE, Kuwait, Egypt, Jordan and the OIC also condemned the attack
Updated 05 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Friday strongly condemned and denounced a terrorist bombing that targeted a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, killing and injuring dozens of people.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the Kingdom’s position against “targeting places of worship, terrorizing civilians and shedding innocent blood,” adding that it supports Pakistan against all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism.
A suicide bomb claimed by Daesh killed at least 56 people and injured 194 at a mosque during Friday prayers, the deadliest attack in the country since 2018.
The ministry offered condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, the government and the Pakistani people, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

The UAE issued a statement condemning the attack as well and said it rejected all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilizing security and stability and inconsistent with humanitarian values ​​and principles.
Kuwait affirmed its solidarity with Pakistan and its support for all measures it takes to maintain its security and stability, while Egypt and Jordan also issued similar statements condemning the attack.
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation said it supports the Pakistani government in confronting terrorism.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Pakistan Daesh mosque attack Peshawar

Related

People move an injured on a stretcher after a bomb blast in a mosque during Friday prayers, at a hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, March 4, 2022. (REUTERS)
World
At least 50 killed, scores wounded in blast at mosque in northwest Pakistan
Saudi FM calls for dialogue in Russia-Ukraine crisis during call with Lavrov
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM calls for dialogue in Russia-Ukraine crisis during call with Lavrov

Latest updates

Dutch football legend Clarence Seedorf announces conversion to Islam on Instagram
Dutch football legend Clarence Seedorf announces conversion to Islam on Instagram
Saudi Arabia to lift precautionary and preventive COVID-19 measures
Saudi Arabia will no longer require travelers to undergo mandatory COVID-19 quarantine upon arrival in the Kingdom, passengers will also no longer need to provide a PCR test. (Reuters/File Photo)
One statue at a time, activists reclaim India’s looted cultural heritage
A statue of Buddha is seen on March 30, 2007, at the Grand Palais Museum in Paris as part of the exhibition 'L'âge d'or de l'art classique.' (Classical art golden period). (File/AFP)
Yemen troops repulse ‘major’ Houthi attacks in Hajjah
Fighters loyal to Yemen's government man a position near al-Jawba frontline, facing Iran-backed Houthi rebels, in the country's northeastern province of Marib. (AFP file photo)
SAMI aims to become one of the top-25 defense companies by 2030, says CEO
SAMI aims to become one of the top-25 defense companies by 2030, says CEO

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.