AMAALA project's first phase to be completed by the end of 2024, says TRSDC CFO

RIYADH: AMAALA's first phase will be completed by the end of 2024, according to Jay Rosen, group chief financial officer at The Red Sea Development Company and AMAALA.
In an exclusive interaction with Arab News, Rosen revealed that the construction work of AMAALA's first development Triple Bay is progressing steadily.
“We've already completed our construction camps. We have a 5,000 unit construction village for our contractors. Which is up and running and there's a lot of work that's been mobilized up on-site for earthwork,” Rosen told Arab News.
Last month, the ultra-luxury destination located along Saudi Arabia’s north-western coast, signed a major contract with Haif Trading and Contracting Co. for the infrastructure development of the first phase of its world-class accommodations at the Employee Village in Triple Bay. The accommodations to lodge over 20,000 AMAALA employees.
Rosen also revealed that the AMAALA and the Red Sea project, although now are combined under one group, will be very different.
According to Rosen, AMAALA is a coastal-based development project in a wonderful landscape with mountains and canyons in the backdrop. He noted that AMAALA will have 30 hotels and 3,000 hotel rooms. However, the Red Sea is a much larger project, accommodating 50 hotels, 8,000 hotel keys.
“Red sea is being developed on the islands. AMAALA is generally a coastal-based development. It does have one island that it will develop. It's genuinely a coastal development. And I can tell you both sites are absolutely spectrum. But they're very different,” added Rosen calling AMAALA.
Assuring the sustainability factor, Rosen asserted that the ultimate goal is to achieve green accreditation, which will help the company to tap several other capital markets with similar green financing schemes that TRSDC took.
Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion
Since the invasion of Ukraine, the value of the Russian currency, the ruble, has plunged by more than a third to a record low
Updated 06 March 2022
AP
NEW YORK: Mastercard and Visa are suspending their operations in Russia, the companies said Saturday, in the latest blow to the country’s financial system after its invasion of Ukraine.
Mastercard said cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by its network and any Mastercard issued outside the country will not work at Russian stores or ATMs.
“We don’t take this decision lightly,” Mastercard said in a statement, adding that it made the move after discussions with customers, partners and governments.
Visa said it’s working with clients and partners in Russia to cease all Visa transactions over the coming days.
“We are compelled to act following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed,” Visa Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Al Kelly said in a statement.
The twin suspensions were announced within 16 minutes of each other, and they followed a private video call earlier in the day between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine and US lawmakers. During that conversation, Zelenskyy “asked us to turn off MasterCard and Visa for Russia,” Rep. Brad Sherman, a Democrat from California, tweeted. “I agree,” he added, before Mastercard and Visa made their announcements.
Earlier in the week, Visa and Mastercard had announced more limited moves to block financial institutions from the networks that serve as arteries for the payments system. Russian people have already been hit hard by heavy sanctions and financial penalties imposed by the US government and others.
Since the invasion of Ukraine, the value of the Russian currency, the ruble, has plunged by more than a third to a record low. That’s pushing up inflation for Russian households, and all the fear has helped cause long lines at ATMs.
Many other companies around the world have also made moves to increase the financial pressure on Russia and its people because of its attack on Ukraine. Some are selling their stakes in Russian companies, such as energy giant BP, while others like Harley-Davidson halted product shipments to the country.
“This war and the ongoing threat to peace and stability demand we respond in line with our values,” Visa’s Kelly said.
The moves by Mastercard and Visa could make real differences to their bottom lines. Russia accounted for 4 percent of all of Visa’s net revenue in its last fiscal year, including money made from domestic and cross-border activities. Ukraine accounted for about 1 percent, Visa said in a filing with US securities regulators this week.
Mastercard said in its own filing that about 4 percent of its net revenues during 2021 came from business conducted within, into and out of Russia. Another roughly 2 percent was related to Ukraine.
Saudi Arabia’s ‘doors are open to international arms manufacturers’
Show aims to accelerate industry’s future by showcasing latest technology
Updated 18 min 38 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: In a bid to provide a fillip to the domestic defense industry, Saudi Arabia will launch its first-ever edition of the World Defense Show on Sunday. The four-day event held from March 6–9 will host 30,000 visitors, including high-level delegations and exhibitors from nearly 80 countries.
“March 6 will mark an important milestone in the Kingdom’s journey toward localizing 50 percent of its military expenditure by 2030,” said Ahmad Al-Ohali, governor of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries, the organizer of the World Defense Show.
“There has never been a better time to partner with Saudi Arabia’s defense and security ecosystem as we continue to transform a nascent industry with immense potential. Our doors are open to international manufacturers and service providers who share our vision for technology transfer, talent development, and defense industrialization,” he added.
March 6 will mark an important milestone in the Kingdom's journey toward localizing 50 percent of its military expenditure by 2030
Ahmad Al-Ohali, governor of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries, the organizer of the World Defense Show
The show will accelerate the industry’s future by showcasing the latest technological developments and demonstrating defense interoperability across all major domains — air, land, sea, space and security systems.
The show will feature products and demonstrations from hundreds of local and global exhibitors, including international partners such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing, General Dynamics, Navantia, BAE Systems, L3 Harris, and Norinco.
“The level of international demand is unlike anything we have seen before in the industry, and that is testament to Saudi Arabia’s position as a key market for the industry and its vision to support economic growth through developing the defense sector. We look forward to inspiring conversations about the future of defense among visitors, delegations, and exhibitors from over 80 countries,” said World Defense Show CEO Andrew Pearcey.
The show will facilitate a unique platform for networking, collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and the discovery of innovations. A tailored meet-the-buyer program will host up to 600 meetings, connecting buyers and suppliers across the global defense industry.
Another flagship networking platform is “Meet the KSA Government Program,” highlighting opportunities in Saudi Arabia for investors to meet with critical local defense players and learn more about the industry’s strategy, objectives, tendering and procurement guidelines, and partnership requirements.
The government representation will include main partners ministries of defense, interior, national guard, Presidency of State Security, GAMI, and the Saudi Arabian Military Industries.
The World Defense Show venue spans 800,000 sq. meters and features three large exhibition halls, outdoor exhibit spaces, a dedicated interoperability demonstration area, a purpose-built 3km-long runway, and space for static aircraft.
Running up to six times per day, an interactive and immersive command and control center will feature a 20-minute show simulating the future of interoperability at the highest levels. There’s also a dedicated startup zone that will display the latest technologies driven by small and medium companies worldwide.
Daily themed panel discussions and keynote presentations will introduce the audience to insights giving rise to the technologies exhibited at the show. Key Saudi entities developing the Kingdom’s industry and the economy will deliver sessions that offer insights into Saudi Arabia’s defense industry transformation.
On International Women’s Day, March 8, leading women in defense will gather at a special event to celebrate, promote, and accelerate participation in the defense industry. The full-day event will feature keynote presentations and interactive panel discussions to advocate for and connect with the diverse voices of today’s defense community.
The show’s final day will open its doors to 5,000 talented Saudi students from the Kingdom’s best STEM institutions for the Future Talent Program. The program will connect participants to career opportunities and apprenticeship programs in the defense and security sectors, offering valuable advice to young professionals to kickstart and progress their careers.
The Red Sea project secured capital for 1st phase; moving into operations: CFO
It has already hired the first general manager of the three hotels and is identifying top executives for the other two hotels
Updated 43 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI
RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co., the developer of one of the world’s largest sustainable tourism sites, has secured all necessary funds for the first phase of the project and it’s now accelerating work on the project, its chief financial officer said.
The company, known as TRSDC, which until now was focusing on execution and delivery of three hotels, has shifted gears and turned its attention toward operations. It has already hired the first general manager of one of the three hotels and is identifying top executives for the other two hotels, Jay Rosen told Arab News.
“We are at the starting point of the pre-opening process as we ramp up our operations over the next 12 months,” said the executive while adding that they remain on schedule to welcome first guests by next year.
FASTFACTS
• The Red Sea Project is a 28,000-square-kilometer sustainable tourism resort featuring more than 90 unspoiled islands along Saudi Arabia’s west coast.
• By completion in 2030, it will consist of 50 hotels with 8,000 rooms and 1,300 residential properties.
It has secured all the needed equity from the Public Investment Fund to partner with nine international hospitality brands that will operate resorts in the first phase of development at the Red Sea project.
“We made some additional signings. We haven’t announced those yet. And there are others we’re completing as well,” said Rosen. The company last year roped in marquee brands such as Marriott International, Fairmont Hotel & Resorts, Accor group, Hyatt Hotels, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts.
The project is a 28,000-square-kilometer sustainable tourism resort featuring more than 90 unspoiled islands along Saudi Arabia’s west coast. By completion in 2030, it will consist of 50 hotels with 8,000 rooms and 1,300 residential properties.
Using equity and green finance
TRSDC have seen a lot of interest from Saudi banks to provide green financing for its development. Rosen said the company is considering to rely on both equity and debt as well for its other development AMAALA, an ultra-luxury site north of TRSDC's main project.
True to its commitment to creating opportunities for the locals in the transformative Vision 2030 blueprint, the company is exploring avenues for Saudi citizens and investors to invest in the advanced stages of the project execution.
"At some point in time, we will make opportunities available for the retail investor through REITs. They can come in many forms, either through a fund or through a public offering," said the executive.
The company early last year received a capital infusion of a $3.76 billion loan to fund phase one of the project from Saudi National Bank, Riyad Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, and Saudi British Bank.
Last month, A consortium led by ACWA Power closed the financing for a $1.59 billion power project for the project.
ACWA Power-led consortium secured financing to design, build, & operate #TheRedSea's utilities infrastructure. This confirms our development as the largest tourism project powered solely by 100% renewable energy & shows the world that tourism development can be done sustainably. https://t.co/WidHalSrsy
— The Red Sea Development Company (@TheRedSeaGlobal) March 2, 2022
World's largest battery storage system
As the world gets serious about fighting climate change, Saudi Arabia's TRSDC is leading the pack with increasing emphasis on renewable energy and inclusive growth.
The energy requirements for the development will be generated on a sustainable, fully dispatchable basis by a 340MW solar photovoltaic plant with an associated storage system utilising a battery energy storage system plant for captive use, which at a design capacity of around 1.200 GWh will, upon deployment, be one of the world’s largest utility-scale BESS systems.
Acwa Power and its partners will design, build, operate and transfer a 100 percent renewable energy infrastructure to ensure sustainable power generation, water production, wastewater treatment, and district cooling.
Fresh from its recent ISO14001:2015 accreditation, the company is partnering with the best minds in business and finance to build the world's largest sustainable tourism project and encourage the ethos of responsible tourism.
"While there may be a cost associated with sustainability, we believe it is a great value add because it preserves and protects our environment. We think that's what luxury guests and travelers want these days. They want to travel to responsible and sustainable destinations," said TRSDC's Rosen.
"When people generally talk about sustainability, they mean using renewable energy during the day and switching to fossil fuel at night. When we talk about 100 percent renewable energy, we truly mean it's 24 hours a day and 365 days a year," said the executive.
TRSDC is going to be one of the main projects supporting Saudi Green Initiative, which aims at planting billions of trees to fight climate change.
The developer of the world's largest sustainable tourism sites is planning to create artificial wetlands to further improve the environment as the company is advancing construction work.
It will create 38 hectares of artificial wetlands which are expected to attract birds and bats to feed on the many insects and invertebrates that colonize the wetlands, Damian Smith, a senior manager in the project's environmental team told Arab News in February.
Saudi Arabia, UAE bolster defense expenditure to thwart threats
Their budget allocation aims to diversify defense imports, encourage local arms production
Updated 11 min 55 sec ago
Mona Alami
RIYADH: In view of growing geopolitical tensions in the region and threats of terrorism, countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council, particularly Saudi Arabia and the UAE, are bolstering their defense expenditure.
Their budget allocation aims to diversify the defense imports and encourage local arms production.
Saudi Arabia will spend SR171 billion ($46 billion) on its military in 2022, according to the Kingdom’s budget statement.
The Kingdom has already met most of its military demands and is now building its local military production capability.
According to the US-based International Trade Administration, its neighbor, the UAE, is among the top 15 defense spenders globally and was the fifth-largest arms importer worldwide in the period 2009–18.
The UAE spent $19.8 billion on defense in 2020. This figure represents 5.6 percent of GDP and makes it second to Saudi Arabia at the regional level. Between 2010 and 2019, the country spent nearly 15-16 percent of its annual defense budget on foreign contractors.
The consolidation was especially evident in 2021 when the UAE Armed Forces signed 86 deals worth $5.7 Billion at the International Defense Exhibition and the Naval Defense Exhibition.
“The GCC countries spend over $100 billion on defense,” said Haroon Sheikh, Partner with Strategy& Middle East, a leading think tank affiliated to the PwC network, in an interview with Arab News.
Earlier, both Saudi Arabia and the UAE depended heavily on the US, with which they hold defense cooperation agreements. Around 80 percent of the Kingdom’s defense purchases are allocated to the US. Washington currently has about $126.6 billion in military sales with Saudi Arabia.
But that seems to be changing. Last August, Saudi Arabia, and Russia signed a military cooperation agreement in Moscow. The agreement’s main objective was to develop joint military cooperation between the two countries. In February, the UAE announced plans to buy a dozen Chinese L-15 aircraft.
“Diversification of defense imports is not the only means used by the GCC to bolster its military industry. There is also an increasing thrust on localization of military expenditure,” says Sheikh while adding that the domestic military spends are in the range of 5-15 percent and increasing.
As part of the localization process, the GCC nations are actively putting regulations, incentives, and investments to build domestic defense capabilities. There is also a growing impetus towards empowering small and medium enterprises, making them partners in the growth of the defense industry.
“The process of building localization capabilities typically starts with maintenance, repair, and operations, followed by upgrades and modifications of equipment. Such activities create an ecosystem of small and medium-sized enterprises, and in turn, build the manufacturing and design capabilities of the region,” points out Sheikh.
Under the Vision 2030 diversification program, Saudi Arabia aims to local 50 percent of its military procurement, to which it has earmarked around $10 billion. Authorities in control of this vast transition are the General Authority for Military Industries, known as GAMI, and the Saudi Arabian Military Industries, SAMI. Those two act respectively as the military industry regulator and the country’s contractor with foreign or local companies.
In the UAE, EDGE, which includes 25 military entities including the Emirates Defense Industries Co., Emirates Advanced Investments Group, Tawazun Holding, and others, are responsible for purchases and growing localization efforts of the country’s military industry.
PwC believes the GCC is making great progress in the defense industry.
Today, GCC militaries have supply chains that are more digitized and automated than before thanks to improved contracting mechanisms that deliver efficiency and effectiveness, Sheikh explained.
“That is because GCC militaries have been investing in logistics and supply chain modernization over the years,” he added.
“The GCC countries are building domestic defense capabilities. The region currently hosts MRO, aircraft component manufacturing, land vehicle assembly, shipbuilding, advanced electronics, and the capabilities to produce unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition, and missiles,” Sheikh emphasized.
The region’s ambitious military projects fall within an international arms race, where the US remains the dominant player. David Des Roches, professor at the Near East South Asia Center for Strategic Studies, the National Defense University in Washington told Arab News that the usual military development powers — the US, UK, Russia, Germany and Israel, are leaders because of their advanced scientific and research culture.
However, Munira Mustaffa, a non-resident fellow at Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy, in Washington, DC, told Arab News that market outliers are gaining traction. “The Barracuda Camouflage System developed by Saab (Sweden) is an example of the application of new technology with old to protect vehicles, equipment and personnel. The UK firm 4GD is recognized as the leading exponent of Immersive Training Technology, allowing troops to rehearse Close Quarter Battle with realistic sounds and targets, while being monitored by an Operations Room and integrated with supporting fires such as snipers.”
SAMI aims to become one of the top-25 defense companies by 2030, says CEO
Updated 8 min 51 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Military Industries aims to become one of the top 25 defense companies in the world by 2030, said CEO Walid Abu Khaled.
In a statement issued on the eve of the World Defense Show, Abu Khaled said: “We have been building up our capabilities across our five business divisions of aerospace, land, sea, advanced electronics, and defense systems. Simultaneously, our efforts to support localization and strategic partnerships continue to accelerate our journey towards this goal through the transfer of technology, knowledge, and production to the Kingdom.”
Since its inception, SAMI has demonstrated its commitment to participate in supporting the strategic objectives of localizing the defense and security industries and building technical and human capabilities.
Inspiring young Saudi male and female professionals to join defense and security careers is yet another achievement of SAMI. The on-the-job training launched by its joint venture company SAMINavantia has been instrumental in attracting young Saudi engineers and technicians to the sector, providing them with key training and upskilling programs and the opportunity to contribute to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals and future aspirations. More than 30 Saudi engineers have completed their training to date.
SAMI has made remarkable strides in transferring production, knowledge, and technology to the Kingdom, attracted foreign direct investments, and supported the growth of the SME sector through its affiliates.
SAMI Chairman Ahmed Al-Khateeb thanked the Kingdom’s “visionary leadership” for the supervision and guidance of the General Authority for Military Industries and strategic partners in the sector.