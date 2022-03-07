Cloud seeding could be another renewable water source for Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Cloud seeding can help Saudi Arabia combat its water scarcity as the desert country has no permanent rivers or lakes and little rainfall to meet growing water demand.
“The Kingdom is considered one of the countries with the least rainfall, with an average of 100 mm annually," said Ayman Ghulam, chief executive officer of the National Center of Meteorology.
"Cloud seeding is one of the most promising solutions in Saudi Arabia,” he told a conference in Riyadh on Sunday.
Currently, the country relies heavily on groundwater and desalinated seawater to meet its water demand that has grown manifold in recent years as the Kingdom is undertaking massive developments to keep pace with the rising population.
Saudi Arabian authorities have been searching for other sources of water and maximizing its use, which is considered an integral part of Vision 2030.
The National Artificial Rain program, affiliated with the Saudi Green initiative, is expected to roll this year and continue for five years. The program aims to increase rainfall by up to 20 percent over the current rate.
The cloud seeding technology involves using salt flares to target specific types of clouds and stimulate rainfall.
This technology involves flying light aircraft into the base of clouds, releasing flares containing potassium chloride, sodium chloride, and magnesium. The flares are capable enough to turn water vapor into clouds, which later fall to the ground as rain.
The UAE is among the first in the region to successfully experiment with cloud seeding.
Oil spikes to 2008 highs as US, Europe mull Russian oil import ban
SINGAPORE: Oil prices soared more than 9 percent on Monday, touching their highest since 2008.
Oil prices rose as the United States and European allies mull a Russian oil import ban and delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets fueled tight supply fears.
Brent crude futures jumped $12.61, or 10.6 percent, to $130.72 a barrel by 0449 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate, WTI, crude climbed $10.41, or 9 percent, to $126.09.
In the first few minutes of trade on Monday, both benchmarks spiked more than $10 a barrel to their highest since July 2008 with Brent at $139.13 and WTI at $130.50.
Monday’s intraday highs are near record levels seen for both contracts in July 2008 when Brent hit $147.50 a barrel and WTI touched $147.27.
The United States and European allies are exploring banning imports of Russian oil, Blinken said on Sunday, and the White House coordinated with key Congressional committees moving forward with their own ban.
“A boycott would put enormous pressure on oil and gas supply that has already felt the impact of increasing demand,” CMC Markets analysts said.
“Prices are likely to rise in the short term, with a move toward $150 a barrel not out of the question.”
“Such a move will put further pressure on global economies, pushing inflation higher, leaving central banks debating how quickly rate hikes should be implemented.”
Global oil prices have spiked 67 percent since the start of 2022, along with other commodities, raising concerns about world economic growth and stagflation. China, world’s No. 2 economy, is already targeting a slower growth of 5.5 percent this year.
Fuel prices have surpassed 2008 records with US gasoline at a high of $3.890 per gallon and heating oil futures at $4.237 per gallon.
Analysts at Bank of America said if most of Russia’s oil exports are cut off, there could be a 5 million barrel or larger shortfall, and that means oil prices could double from $100 to $200 a barrel, while JP Morgan analysts said this week oil could soar to $185 per barrel this year.
“If the supply tightness does not ebb, oil may exceed way above its record high,” Howie Lee, an economist at Singapore’s OCBC bank said.
“In the worst case scenario of a complete sanction on Russia’s energy exports, I won’t be surprised to see Brent trading above $200,” he added.
Russia is the world’s top exporter of crude and oil products combined, with exports at around 7 million bpd, or 7 percent of global supply. Some volumes of Kazakhstan’s oil exports from Russian ports have also faced complications.
Despite the oil price surge, US energy firms cut the number of operating oil rigs last week, underscoring supply concerns. In Libya, the closure of the El Feel and Sharara oilfields resulted in the loss of 330,000 barrels per day (bpd), the National Oil Corporation said on Sunday, more than 25 percent of its output in 2021.
IRAN
Talks to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers were mired in uncertainty on Sunday following Russia’s demands for a US guarantee that the sanctions it faces over the Ukraine conflict will not hurt its trade with Tehran. China has also raised new demands, according to sources.
In response to Russia’s demands, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the sanctions imposed on Russia over its Ukraine invasion have nothing to do with a potential nuclear deal with Iran.
“Iran was the only real bearish factor hanging over the market but if now the Iranian deal gets delayed, we could get to tank bottoms a lot quicker especially if Russian barrels remain off the market for long,” said Amrita Sen, co-founder of Energy Aspects, a think tank.
Eurasia Group said fresh Russian demands could disrupt nuclear talks although it still kept the odds of a deal at 70 percent.
Iran will take several months to restore oil flows even if it reaches a nuclear deal, analysts said.
Separately, US and Venezuelan officials discussed the possibility of easing oil sanctions on Venezuela but made scant progress toward a deal in their first high-level bilateral talks in years, five sources familiar with the matter said, as Washington seeks to separate Russia from one of its key allies.
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince inaugurates World Defense Show in Riyadh
Over 590 global companies representing 42 countries are participating in the event.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman inaugurated on Sunday in Riyadh the first World Defense Show, which will last until March 9.
The crown prince opened the WDS, which is being organized by the General Authority for Military Industries, on behalf of King Salman.
Over 590 global companies representing 42 countries are participating in the event. A number of national government agencies in the defense, military and security sectors are also among those taking part.
The crown prince was briefed on the virtual command and control center, which was equipped with the latest systems and technologies that simulate the future of command and control centers produced by major international defense companies.
He was accompanied by ministers and senior military officials as he visited the various booths.
Frankly Speaking: ‘We have a huge program to discover more and more mineral resources,’ says Saudi industry and minerals minister
Bandar Alkhorayef says oil industry can be used as a springboard for diversification and transformation of Saudi economy
Response to “Made in Saudi” initiative has been overwhelming, he tells video interview series featuring leading policymakers
RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian oil industry still dominates the country’s economy, but can be used as a springboard for diversification and transformation, the minister of industry and minerals told Arab News.
Bandar Alkhorayef, who is overseeing an expansion of the Kingdom’s industrial base and its vast mineral resources, said: “Definitely, (the expansion) is going to help the industrial sector in developing its capabilities, to ensure that the sector is built in a manner that will help our oil and gas (sector), by supporting the base to make it resilient and providing the local (industry) time (to build up its) oil and gas capabilities.
“It is important to look at how we can use this resource of oil and gas for downstream industries. This is a very important part of our strategy — how to increase and maximize the utilization of our natural resources in oil and gas. (The same applies) now to mining, because mining development is going to be more and more (important).” he said.
Alkhorayef’s comments came as part of a wide-ranging interview on “Frankly Speaking,” the series of video interviews with leading policymakers in business and government.
He also spoke of the Kingdom’s ambitious plans to become the leading economic and industrial hub in the Middle East, the huge potential of its natural mineral resources, and the need to promote local manufacturing under the “Made in Saudi” brand.
Earlier this year, Alkhorayef hosted one of the biggest business gatherings Riyadh has seen with the first Future Minerals Forum, which is to become an annual event. He is enthusiastic about prospects in the Kingdom’s mining industry.
“The mining sector is really very much untapped so far in Saudi Arabia, but what we know today is that our natural resources, by conservative estimates of minerals, is about $1.3 trillion, with huge reserves in the Arabian Shield,” he said, referring to the geological formations running down the Red Sea coast of the Kingdom. “We have a huge program to discover more and more, providing data and analyzing the resources in the country.
“Definitely, we have great quantities of very important elements, like gold, copper, zinc and phosphate. I’m talking about quantities that are commercially viable and economically viable so these quantities are already definite.”
Alkhorayef revealed that the Kingdom is planning a series of global auctions of mineral assets in order to attract international investment into the booming sector.
“We are planning an auction that is coming out next month, just very close to Riyadh. It’s a resource we believe has almost 26 million tons of copper and zinc — these amounts are very interesting for global players to come and be part of these auctions. We have another two coming hopefully by the end of this year,” he said.
Last year, Alkhorayef launched the “Made in Saudi” initiative to encourage local manufacturing and encourage consumers to buy local produce. The response has been “overwhelming,” he said.
“This is really very close to my heart: The Made in Saudi program is something that I’m proud of as a Saudi (not because I am an official). Since we launched the program it has been a great success. The engagement that we have seen from the public is just overwhelming, also from companies who are interested in joining the program. The numbers are very encouraging.”
The National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, launched in 2019 with a view to making the Kingdom an industrial and logistics powerhouse, is progressing according to schedule.
“The program simply is trying to link four sectors that are naturally connected with each other — industry, mining, energy and logistics. These sectors need to operate in synchronization to ensure that we maximize their impact on the economy and also on their competitiveness (individually),” he said.
“So far we have been progressing as you can imagine — these sectors are all heavy when it comes to infrastructure, so there are a lot of infrastructure projects going on as we speak in industrial cities, in gas supply, in renewable projects and in logistics solutions in different areas.”
Part of the NIDLP strategy is the creation of special economic and industrial zones in the Kingdom. Other countries in the Arabian Gulf have also successfully used free zones as part of their development strategy, but Alkhorayef said Saudi Arabia had natural advantages in this regard.
“When it comes to economic development, I believe that every country is different. (This is especially true for) Saudi Arabia, with its size, with its population and local consumption; it has different characteristics when it comes to what are the different tools to move the economy going forward. So our focus has been to build a strong industrial base, which we did, and we can see it today really giving us the right return on the investment.
“If we look at cities like Yanbu and Jubail, which 50 years ago were just desert, today they are industrial cities, exporting worldwide — petrochemicals and so on — so it is very important for us in Saudi Arabia. It has been in the past, and it will continue to be, to expand our local capabilities,” he said.
Four new special economic zones would be unveiled “very soon,” he said.
His ministry collaborates with mega-projects such as NEOM and Qiddiya, which are flagship initiatives of the Vision 2030 strategy to transform the Saudi economy, he said.
“If we look at NEOM or Qiddiya, there is a very close relationship when it comes to the targets that they have to achieve, in (terms of) local content and (our ability to) ensure that they are able to reach those targets (on the strength of) different projects and (the project outputs),” Alkhorayef said.
Vision 2030 also seeks to encourage Saudi nationals to join private sector employment and to use local industry in the supply chain. “I’m really very optimistic today in manufacturing, especially as advancements in technology are making it much easier than before for re-skilling, for learning, for machine learning. These tools have never been there before and we intend to invest in them to make sure that our labor force is re-skilled in the right way much faster than ever before,” the minister said.
Last year the Kingdom committed itself to ambitious targets for achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2060 and phasing out oil in its domestic energy generation by 2030 under the Saudi Green Initiative. Alkhorayef is confident those targets will be met.
“I think the targets are very realistic and — to quote Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the energy minister — if technology also helps us in terms of speed, we may achieve these targets much earlier than we said,” he added.
Alkhorayef rejected the suggestion that for Saudi Arabia’s industrial strategy to succeed it would mean taking business away from other regional centers.
“Quite the contrary, really. Today’s winners always make more winners. So our view is very simple. Today we have a great opportunity to work with the region to have a greater impact as a whole.”
Top defense players attending the ongoing World Defense Show in Riyadh emphasized the importance of having partnerships and technological collaboration
RIYADH: With Saudi Arabia pushing ahead with modernizing its defense systems with the key focus on developing domestic capabilities, top defense players attending the ongoing World Defense Show in Riyadh emphasized the importance of having partnerships and technological collaboration to achieve that goal.
Partnerships are critical to driving interoperability, and “Saudi Arabia has a leading position in defense interoperability,” said Dana Mehnert, president of Communication Systems at L3Harris Technologies.
Emphasizing the importance of partnership, Hesham Altaleb, chief product development officer at SITE, said, “I’ve never seen a defense industry thrive without the correct partnerships.”
He pointed out that the market leaders across multiple sectors sit at the top of priorities when fostering the right partnerships and building up their capabilities.
Opened on Mar. 6, the region’s biggest four-day defense event has some of the world’s leading manufacturers showcasing their military technology and solutions while trying to win contracts and forge partnerships with the Kingdom's defense players.
While Saudi Arabia is ramping up its defense capabilities with hard military equipment and systems, top defense players pointed out that cybersecurity and electronic warfare are some of the emerging threats that countries also need to be prepared for.
The integration of cybersecurity with electronic warfare should be considered seriously, especially this time when digitization is evolving rapidly, said Sultan Al-Morqi, vice president of Defense Electronics at Saudi Arabian Military Industries, or SAMI.
He said there are five domains in defense technology — base, air, land, sea or maritime and cyberspace.
From the operational point of view, Al-Morqi explained they are divided but “they have to integrate with one another” with the key enabler for these two areas being the “electro-magnetic spectrum.”
In implementing digitization, he insisted that firms must make sure cybersecurity is paramount as they assess the risks of electronic warfare.
As Saudi Arabia has put sustainability at the center of its all developments as part of Vision 2030, the topics relating to energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emissions received some attention during the event, with companies talking about their sustainability goals.
During the event, Ted Colbert, chief executive officer of Boeing Global Services, noted that fleet renewal, operational efficiency, and alternative fuels are some of the key factors that could complement digitizing the defense sector.