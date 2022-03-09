You are here

  • Home
  • Austria suspends mandatory COVID-19 vaccine law

Austria suspends mandatory COVID-19 vaccine law

Austria suspends mandatory COVID-19 vaccine law
The Alpine nation of nine million people was among few countries in the world to make jabs against the coronavirus compulsory for all adults. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pmdhh

Updated 09 March 2022
AFP

Austria suspends mandatory COVID-19 vaccine law

Austria suspends mandatory COVID-19 vaccine law
  • Calls to review the law have become increasingly loud, especially as Austria has dropped almost all coronavirus restrictions in recent weeks
Updated 09 March 2022
AFP

VIENNA: Austria is suspending a law making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all adults, the government said Wednesday, just a month after the legislation took effect in an EU first.
The Alpine nation of nine million people was among few countries in the world to make jabs against the coronavirus compulsory for all adults.
The law took effect in February and called for fines up to 3,600 euros ($3,940) from mid-March for those who do not comply.
But Minister Karoline Edtstadler said the law’s “encroachment of fundamental rights” could no longer be justified by the danger posed by the pandemic.
“After consultations with the health minister, we have decided that we will of course follow what the (expert) commission has said,” Edtstadler told reporters after a Cabinet meeting.
“We see no need to actually implement this compulsory vaccination due to the (omicron) variant that we are predominantly experiencing here.”
The highly-contagious variant is widely believed to be less severe than previous strains of the virus, and so far Austrian hospitals have been able to cope with a surge in cases.
Calls to review the law have become increasingly loud, especially as Austria has dropped almost all coronavirus restrictions in recent weeks.
As of Tuesday, Austria has recorded almost three million coronavirus cases and more than 15,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

Topics: Austria vaccine COVID-19 vaccine

Related

Austria to ease virus rules after vaccine mandate begins
World
Austria to ease virus rules after vaccine mandate begins
Austria to lift lockdown for unvaccinated residents
World
Austria to lift lockdown for unvaccinated residents

Don’t let Ukraine become another Syria: UN investigators

Don’t let Ukraine become another Syria: UN investigators
Updated 4 sec ago

Don’t let Ukraine become another Syria: UN investigators

Don’t let Ukraine become another Syria: UN investigators
Updated 4 sec ago
GENEVA: United Nations investigators on Wednesday urged world leaders to do everything they could to avoid Ukraine becoming another Syria, a country “destroyed” by 11 years of conflict.
Russian forces have been involved in the Syrian civil war since 2015 and the UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria said it hoped the disregard for civilian casualties would not be repeated in Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Rather than winding down, the investigators said the war in Syria was heating up again and warned that its participants may take advantage of world attention turning away toward Ukraine.
Commission chair Paulo Pinheiro spoke of the millions of people displaced, the more than 100,000 people missing or forcibly disappeared, the poverty rate at an unprecedented 90 percent, human rights violations and crimes against humanity.
“We can only hope that world leaders are doing everything now that they can avoid a similar fate for Ukraine,” he told reporters.
Syrian and Russian forces “operating side by side have continued to indiscriminately bomb densely populated areas in the northwest,” he said.
“Civilians have also been attacked with sophisticated precision-guided weapons and airstrikes — including in strikes where Russian fixed-wing aircraft were identified flying over targeted areas.”
Pinheiro also said Russia and Syria were insisting on humanitarian aid being delivered from Damascus rather than across the border, but “their attacks in the northwest occur along the very road where such humanitarian aid would travel.”
He added: “We are seeing since 2015 similar practices by the Russian Federation in the conflict that we are seeing in another country today.”
The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria was mandated by the UN Human Rights Council to investigate and record all violations of international law since March 2011 in the country.
Hanny Megally, one of the three commissioners, said Russian forces were in Syria to help the government, while they were in Ukraine “to remove it.”
Another difference, he said, was that the Russians were using more air power in Syria, rather than the large number of ground forces seen in Ukraine.
Citing indiscriminate attacks on civilians and targeted attacks on medical facilities, he said: “The disregard for civilian casualties is one of our biggest concerns in Syria and I would hope that’s not being repeated in Ukraine.”
The Commission of Inquiry’s latest report covers the second half of 2021.
Megally said regular fighting had increased over the last six to nine months, with increased shelling and aerial attacks by President Bashar Assad’s regime and his Russian allies.
“Our worry is that it’s not a war that’s coming to an end; it’s actually on the uptick again,” said Megally.
“It’s a country that’s been destroyed and can’t take much more of this, and we’re seeing it now plunging more into crisis wherever you look.
“If eyes are gazing elsewhere, then we may see actors on the ground take advantage of that.”
The commission will present its report to the Human Rights Council on March 18.

German govt produces new legal framework for pandemic rules

German govt produces new legal framework for pandemic rules
Updated 52 min 45 sec ago
AP

German govt produces new legal framework for pandemic rules

German govt produces new legal framework for pandemic rules
  • The framework also allows state governments to impose basic protective measures without a special parliamentary resolution
  • Nationwide, masks would remain mandatory on long-distance trains and flights
Updated 52 min 45 sec ago
AP

BERLIN: The German government introduced a legal framework for pandemic regulations and rules Wednesday. Most of the country’s current coronavirus restrictions are set to end by March 20.
The country’s health and justice ministers said if German lawmakers pass the framework, the country’s 16 state legislatures could adopt the new “hot spot” measures if virus cases rise again in certain regions, if hospitals are at risk of becoming overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, or if new virus variants start spreading.
The regulations cover matters such as mask requirements, social distancing, and requiring proof of vaccination, recovery of the illness or negative tests to be able to participate in certain parts of public life.
The framework also allows state governments to impose basic protective measures without a special parliamentary resolution, such as making masks mandatory in nursing homes, hospitals or on public transportation.
Nationwide, masks would remain mandatory on long-distance trains and flights.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the country’s state governors last month endorsed a three-step plan to end many remaining virus restrictions by March 20.
Shoppers are again allowed to enter nonessential stores without proof of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19. The rules for visiting restaurants and bars also were relaxed, and limits on private gatherings of vaccinated people have been lifted.
The number of new virus cases reported in Germany has gone up in recent days. Health offices reported 215,854 new cases Wednesday, up from 186,406 a week ago, according to the country’s disease control agency.

Topics: Germany Health COVID-19

Related

Austria suspends mandatory COVID-19 vaccine law
World
Austria suspends mandatory COVID-19 vaccine law
WHO says COVID boosters needed, reversing previous call
World
WHO says COVID boosters needed, reversing previous call

Daesh suicide bomber of Pakistan mosque was Afghan: police

Daesh suicide bomber of Pakistan mosque was Afghan: police
Updated 09 March 2022
AFP

Daesh suicide bomber of Pakistan mosque was Afghan: police

Daesh suicide bomber of Pakistan mosque was Afghan: police
  • There have been warnings Afghanistan could become a recruiting ground
  • The attacker was an Afghan national in his 30s who moved to Pakistan with his family decades ago
Updated 09 March 2022
AFP

PESHAWAR, Pakistan: A Daesh suicide bomber who killed 64 people at a Shiite mosque in northwest Pakistan last week was an Afghan exile who returned home to train for the attack, police said Wednesday.
There have been warnings Afghanistan could become a recruiting ground and staging post for militants since the Taliban returned to power last year following the hasty withdrawal of US-led forces.
The Taliban have pledged they will not allow Afghan soil to be used to plot attacks on other nations, but last month the UN Security Council said “terrorist groups enjoy greater freedom there than at any time in recent history.”
Two senior Pakistan police officials told AFP that the suicide bomber responsible for Friday’s Peshawar blast had prepared the attack in Afghanistan.
It was claimed by Daesh, whose Daesh-Khorasan affiliate has been active for years in both Pakistan and Afghanistan, where it is in violent competition with the Taliban.
The officials said the attacker was an Afghan national in his 30s who moved to Pakistan with his family decades ago.
“The bomber went (back) to Afghanistan, trained there and returned without informing his family,” one of the senior police officials told AFP.
“Daesh-Khorasan is becoming a strong threat for us, they are operating from Afghanistan but they have sleeping cells here,” he added.
Taliban officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Muhammad Amir Rana, director of the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), said there was “a lot of apprehension” in the international community over the prospect of Afghanistan becoming a haven for militancy.
While the Taliban can rein in sister groups like Al-Qaeda — which carried out the 9/11 attacks — “they cannot guarantee they will do the same about the groups which are not under their control like Daesh-Khorasan,” he said.
“There are a lot of questions on the Taliban’s ability to govern Afghanistan,” said Rana.
Police said they had killed three “facilitators” of the Peshawar attack in an overnight operation, and arrested 20 others suspected of involvement.
Daesh also claimed responsibility for what it said was a suicide blast on Tuesday that killed seven paramilitary troops near a site in southwestern Pakistan where the president had visited less than half an hour earlier.
Since the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan, Islamabad has acted as a key broker between the hard-liners and the international community.
Pakistan was one of just three nations to officially recognize their first regime from 1996 to 2001.
Its own version of the Taliban, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, have also staged attacks from hideouts in Afghanistan, testing the diplomatic relationship.
Rana suggested Daesh-Khorasan may be intensifying attacks in Pakistan in order to “increase pressure on the Taliban in Afghanistan” from Islamabad.

Topics: Taliban Daesh Afghan Pakistan shiite mosque

Related

Update Suicide attack on Shiite mosque in Afghanistan kills 47 video
World
Suicide attack on Shiite mosque in Afghanistan kills 47

Daesh refuses to take sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict

Daesh refuses to take sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict
Updated 09 March 2022
Arab News

Daesh refuses to take sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict

Daesh refuses to take sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict
  • Terror group: ‘Crusaders against crusaders’ will have ‘major consequences’ for West
  • Russia, Ukraine members of different anti-Daesh coalitions
Updated 09 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Daesh has described the Russia-Ukraine conflict as “divine punishment” for the West, and expressed hope that it will cause great harm to the “enemies of Islam.”

In its Al-Naba newsletter, Daesh said the conflict pitted “crusaders against crusaders.” It urged its supporters and Muslims worldwide not to pick sides in the conflict, which it said would have “major consequences” for the West regardless of the result.

“Whether long or short, this Russian-Ukrainian war is but the beginning of the next wars between the Crusader countries, and the images of destruction and death we see are but a small scene of the situation in which the great wars begin,” the newsletter said.

Daesh, which dominated large parts of Iraq and Syria for much of the last decade, said it was unsurprised by the conflict, citing “escalating competition between America and Russia to control the countries of Eastern Europe.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin formed an alliance with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad against Daesh. Ukraine is a member of the global anti-Daesh coalition.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Daesh Vladimir Putin Bashar Assad

Related

Update 15 Syrian army troops killed in Daesh attack on military bus near Palmyra
Middle-East
15 Syrian army troops killed in Daesh attack on military bus near Palmyra
Special Lebanon foils Daesh plan to carry out suicide attacks in Beirut
Middle-East
Lebanon foils Daesh plan to carry out suicide attacks in Beirut

Ukrainians flee some besieged cities as conditions worsen

Ukrainians flee some besieged cities as conditions worsen
Updated 09 March 2022
AP

Ukrainians flee some besieged cities as conditions worsen

Ukrainians flee some besieged cities as conditions worsen
  • Decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear site was knocked off the power grid and forced to switch onto generators
  • Authorities announced another cease-fire to allow civilians to escape from some cities including Mariupol
Updated 09 March 2022
AP

LVIV: Renewed efforts to rescue civilians from increasingly dire conditions in besieged and bombarded Ukrainian cities were underway Wednesday. Days of shelling have largely cut residents of the southern city of Mariupol off from the outside world and forced them to scavenge for food and water.
Meanwhile, the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear site was knocked off the power grid Wednesday and forced to switch onto generators. That raised alarm about the plant’s ability to keep its nuclear fuel safely cool, though the UN nuclear watchdog said it saw “no critical impact on safety” from the power cut.
Authorities announced another cease-fire to allow civilians to escape from Mariupol, Sumy in the northeast, Enerhodar in the south, Volnovakha in the southeast, Izyum in the east, and several towns in the region around the capital, Kyiv.
Previous attempts to establish safe evacuation corridors have largely failed due to attacks by Russian forces, and there were few details on Wednesday’s new effort. It was not clear if anyone was able to leave Mariupol, but some people did start streaming out of Kyiv’s suburbs, even as air raid sirens repeatedly went off in the capital and explosions could be heard there.
Mariupol, which nearly half of the population of 430,000 is hoping to flee, has been surrounded by Russian forces for days. Corpses lie in the streets, and people break into stores in search of food and melt snow for water. Thousands huddle in basements, sheltering from the Russian shells pounding this strategic port on the Azov Sea.
“Why shouldn’t I cry?” resident Goma Janna demanded as she wept by the light of an oil lamp below ground, surrounded by women and children. “I want my home, I want my job. I’m so sad about people and about the city, the children.”
Thousands of people are thought to have been killed, both civilians and soldiers, in two weeks of fighting since President Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded. The UN estimates that more than 2 million people have fled the country, the biggest exodus of refugees in Europe since the end of World War II.
The crisis is likely to get worse as Russian forces step up their bombardment of cities throughout the country in response to stronger than expected resistance from Ukrainian forces. Russian losses have been “far in excess” of what Putin and his generals expected, CIA Director William Burns said Tuesday.
An intensified push by Russian forces could mean “an ugly next few weeks,” Burns told a congressional committee, warning that Putin was likely to “grind down the Ukrainian military with no regard for civilian casualties.”
Britain’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday that fighting continues northwest of Kyiv. The cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol are being heavily shelled and remain encircled by Russian forces.
Adding to the dire humanitarian conditions were concerns about the safety of the Chernobyl plant, site of the world’s worst nuclear accident in 1986. Russian forces seized plant last week, and on Wednesday all its facilities were without power, the Ukrainian grid operator Ukrenerho said, citing the national nuclear regulator.
The diesel generators have fuel for 48 hours. Without power, the “parameters of nuclear and radiation safety” cannot be controlled, Ukrenerho said.
But the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency later said that while the development violates a “key safety pillar on ensuring uninterrupted power supply,” it sees “no critical impact on safety.”
A reactor at Chernobyl exploded and caught fire in 1986. The plant was shut down in 2000, but the deserted site still stores spent nuclear fuel from Chernobyl and other nuclear plants around Ukraine. Experts have warned of catastrophic consequences if the war disrupts power to pumps that keep the radioactive fuel cool.
It was at least the third time that the Russian offensive raised the specter of a nuclear disaster.
Meanwhile, Russian forces are placing military equipment on farms and amid residential buildings in the northern city of Chernihiv, Ukraine’s general staff said. In the south, Russians dressed in civilian clothes are advancing on the city of Mykolaiv, a Black Sea shipbuilding center of a half-million people, it said.
The Ukrainian military, meanwhile, is building up defenses in cities in the north, south and east, and forces around Kyiv are “holding the line” against the Russian offensive.
That resistance is stiffer than many expected — and Western nations are rushing now to bolster their force. Ukraine’s president has pleaded repeatedly for warplanes to counter Russia’s significant air power, but Western countries have disagreed over how best to do that amid concerns it could raise the risk of the war expanding beyond Ukraine.
Poland late Tuesday offered to give the US 28 MiG-29 fighter planes for Ukraine’s use. US officials said that proposal was “untenable,” but they would continue to consult with Poland and other NATO allies.
In addition to material support for Ukraine, Western countries have sought to pressure Russia through a series of punishing sanctions. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden upped the ante further, saying said the US would ban all Russian oil imports, even if it meant rising costs for Americans.
Energy exports have kept a steady stream of cash flowing to Russia despite otherwise severe restrictions that have largely cut its economy off from the world. McDonald’s, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo. and General Electric all announced that they’re temporarily suspending business in the country, furthering that isolation.
The moves have done little to blunt the conflict so far.
A series of air raid alerts Wednesday morning urged residents of the capital to go to bomb shelters amid fears of incoming missiles. Associated Press reporters later heard explosions.
Such alerts are common, though irregular, keeping people on edge. Kyiv has been relatively quiet in recent days, though Russian artillery has pounded the outskirts of the city.
On those outskirts, police officers and soldiers helped elderly residents from their homes on Tuesday. People crowded together under a destroyed bridge before crossing a river on slippery wooden boards as they tried to escape Irpin, a town of 60,000 that has been targeted by Russian shelling.
Kyiv regional administration head Oleksiy Kuleba said the crisis for civilians was growing in the capital, with the situation particularly critical in the city’s suburbs.
“Russia is artificially creating a humanitarian crisis in the Kyiv region, frustrating the evacuation of people and continuing shelling and bombing small communities,” he said.
Amid the bombardments, authorities have tried repeatedly to evacuate civilians, but many attempts have been thwarted by Russian shelling.
One evacuation did appear successful on Tuesday, with Ukrainian authorities saying 5,000 civilians, including 1,700 foreign students, had managed to escape from Sumy, an embattled northeastern city of a quarter-million people.
That corridor was to reopen for 12 hours on Wednesday, with the buses that took people southwest to the city of Poltava the day before returning to pick up more refugees, regional administration chief Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said.
Priority was being given to pregnant women, women with children, the elderly and the disabled.
In the south, Russian troops have advanced deep along Ukraine’s coastline in an effort to establish a land bridge to Crimea, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.
That has left Mariupol encircled by Russian forces.
On Tuesday, an attempt to evacuate civilians and deliver badly needed food, water and medicine failed, with Ukrainian officials saying Russian forces fired on the convoy before it reached the city.
Natalia Mudrenko, a senior member of Ukraine’s UN Mission, told the Security Council that the people of Mariupol have “been effectively taken hostage” by the siege. Her voice shook with emotion as she described how a 6-year-old died shortly after her mother was killed by Russian shelling. “She was alone in the last moments of her life,” she said.
Theft has become widespread in the city as beleaguered residents search for food, clothes, even furniture. Some residents are reduced to scooping water from streams. Authorities say they plan to start digging mass graves for the dead.
With the electricity out, many people rely on their car radios for information, picking up news from stations broadcast from areas controlled by Russian forces or Russian-backed separatists.
Ludmila Amelkina, who was walking along an alley strewn with rubble and walls pocked by gunfire, said the destruction had been devastating.
“We don’t have electricity, we don’t have anything to eat, we don’t have medicine. We’ve got nothing,” she said, looking skyward.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Ukraine warns of radiation leak risk after power cut at occupied Chernobyl plant
World
Ukraine warns of radiation leak risk after power cut at occupied Chernobyl plant

Latest updates

Saudi Bell to hire 350 more local experts in line with its localization strategy
Saudi Bell to hire 350 more local experts in line with its localization strategy
Biden signs order on cryptocurrency as its use explodes
Biden signs order on cryptocurrency as its use explodes
Palestinian students, professors report harm of Israeli restrictions on campus
Palestinian students, professors report harm of Israeli restrictions on campus
Don’t let Ukraine become another Syria: UN investigators
Don’t let Ukraine become another Syria: UN investigators
Thuraya reinforces its position in radio comm biz
Thuraya reinforces its position in radio comm biz

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.