Oil rises as market weighs OPEC filling Russia supply gap
Gas prices of more than $7.00 per gallon are posted at a downtown Los Angeles gas station on March 9, 2022 (AFP)
Oil rises as market weighs OPEC filling Russia supply gap
RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Thursday following a sharp drop in the previous session as the market contemplated whether major producers would boost supply to help plug the gap in output from Russia due to sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures were up $3.10, or 2.8 percent, at $114.24 a barrel at 0419 GMT after trading in a more than $5 range. The benchmark contract slumped 13 percent in the previous session in its biggest one-day drop in nearly two years.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures were up $1.58, or 1.5 percent, at $110.28 a barrel, after trading in a more than $4 range. The contract had tumbled 12.5 percent in the previous session in the biggest daily decline since November.

 


UAE energy minister makes his stand clear 

UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei said on Twitter late on Wednesday his country is committed to the existing agreement by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, together called OPEC+, to ramp up oil supply by 400,000 barrels per day monthly following sharp cuts in 2020.

“The UAE believes in the value OPEC+ brings to the oil market,” Al-Mazrouei said. Just hours before, prices slumped on comments from UAE’s ambassador to Washington saying his country will be encouraging OPEC to consider higher output to fill the supply gap due to sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine. Russia calls its incursion a “special operation” to disarm its neighbor. 

The UAE's ambassador to Washington, Yousef Al Otaiba, told CNN on Wednesday the country wants to increase oil production and will encourage the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries  cartel to ramp up supply.

Otaiba's comments sent oil prices dropping like a rock Wednesday. US oil fell 12% to less than $109 a barrel. Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell 13% to $111 a barrel. It marked their steepest one-day decline in nearly two years.

The comments from UAE officials came as the market also took into account moves by the United States to ease sanctions on Venezuelan oil and efforts to seal a nuclear deal with Tehran, which could lead to more oil supply coming from Iran later this year.

OPEC+ agreement in its current form coming to an end? 

While UAE and Saudi Arabia have spare capacity, some other OPEC+ producers are struggling to meet their output targets due to underinvestment in infrastructure over the past few years, which will limit their ability to lift output further.

“We think it will be challenging for OPEC+ to boost production in this environment,” Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar said.

However, Standard Chartered analysts predicted OPEC would look to fill the Russian supply gap, “effectively ending the OPEC+ agreement in its current form.” 

Biden uses executive powers to impose a ban on Russian oil

A majority of the US House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impose a ban on imports of Russian oil and other energy products in retaliation for Moscow’s ongoing attack on Ukraine. 

With the vote still underway, the Democratic-controlled House was poised to pass the bill after President Joe Biden on Tuesday used his executive powers to impose such a ban.

Gold prices drop

Gold prices fell on Thursday, as global shares rallied tracking Wall Street gains following a retreat in oil prices, after the United Arab Emirates said it would help increase oil production, making safe-haven bullion less appealing.

Spot gold fell 0.8 percent to $1,975.79 per ounce by 0420 GMT, after prices slumped 1 percent earlier in the session. US gold futures shed 0.3 percent to $1,982.40.

The safe-haven metal pulled back about 3 percent in the previous session, its worst intraday decline since January 2021, dropping from a near-record high since August 2020 hit on Tuesday.

Russian oil

Russian firms have encountered problems in securing financing for April contracts to sell crude and oil products, but the situation can be resolved, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency on Thursday.

Novak said Russia has been working with the oil companies and the buyers to find other ways of payment, without a need for letters of credit. 

“We are finding other ways, for example, with Chinese companies — this is not a comprehensive method, these are isolated cases,” he was quoted as saying.

Ukraine crisis: Egypt explores alternative wheat sources, PM warns greedy traders

Ukraine crisis: Egypt explores alternative wheat sources, PM warns greedy traders
Ripened wheat ears and wagons. Image Shutterstock
Ukraine crisis: Egypt explores alternative wheat sources, PM warns greedy traders

Ukraine crisis: Egypt explores alternative wheat sources, PM warns greedy traders
  • He is also working with ministers to review progress on keeping food stores stocked and affordable
Egypt, the world’s largest wheat importer, has started to search for alternative suppliers to Russia and Ukraine to mitigate a possible shortage triggered by the ongoing conflict in the European country.

According to the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine delivered 86 percent of Egypt’s wheat imports in 2020.

Mustafa Madbouly, the Egyptian prime minister, announced on March 9 that the country is trying to diversify its sources of wheat to avoid relying on what he described as “specific sources” for this product.

The government is raising its target for purchases of local wheat to as much as 5.5 million tons. However, the prime minister urged the general public to rationalize wheat consumption.

He is also working with ministers to review progress on keeping food stores stocked and affordable.

In a statement, Madbouly noted that he will not allow “some greedy traders to store and hide goods.”

He also noted that the tensions in Ukraine have pushed wheat and flour prices 19 percent higher and vegetable oil costs up by 10 percent. 

 

Ukraine and Russia are also the world's top suppliers of sunflower oil.

UAE’s DP World revenues climb to $10.8bn in 2021 despite supply chain woes

UAE’s DP World revenues climb to $10.8bn in 2021 despite supply chain woes
City port aerial view. Jebel Ali is the world's ninth busiest port in Middle-East. Image: Shutterstock
UAE’s DP World revenues climb to $10.8bn in 2021 despite supply chain woes

UAE’s DP World revenues climb to $10.8bn in 2021 despite supply chain woes
RIYADH: Global port operator DP World saw its revenue soar 26 percent to $10.8 billion on an annual basis, fueled by strong operational performance in 2021.

The revenue hike was “supported by acquisitions and new concessions including Angola, Unico, and Transworld,” the UAE port operator said in a statement.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization grew 15.3 percent on the year, reaching as high as $3.83 billion.

DP World’s terminals remained operational with high productivity, despite global supply chain disruptions.

It said it also boomed on the back of partnerships that exposed it to “high growth markets and long-term relationship with cargo owners.”


“We expect our portfolio to continue to deliver growth,” commented CEO, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem.

“We remain mindful that the geopolitical uncertainty, Covid-19 pandemic, continued supply chain disruptions, and rising inflation could hinder the global economic recovery,” he added.

Uber's Careem looking to raise $500m from Abu Dhabi and Saudi funds

Uber's Careem looking to raise $500m from Abu Dhabi and Saudi funds
Uber's Careem looking to raise $500m from Abu Dhabi and Saudi funds

Uber's Careem looking to raise $500m from Abu Dhabi and Saudi funds
RIYADH: Vehicle-for-hire company Careem is looking to raise as much as $500 million from investors, including regional sovereign wealth funds, it has been reported. 

The Uber-owned firm is making this move to help bankroll an expansion into services beyond ride-hailing, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter. 

Careem has already held talks with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Abu Dhabi’s ADQ to raise the funds. The report also noted that Bank of America Corp. is advising on the transaction. 

As the talks are currently at an early stage, the final amount might still change and more funds might join. 

Uber bought Careem in 2019 for $3.1 billion. Even though Uber has full ownership, both these companies are operating relatively independently.

Russia can resolve issues with selling its oil: deputy PM

Russia can resolve issues with selling its oil: deputy PM
Russian oil, oil industry of the Russian flag. Shutterstock
Russia can resolve issues with selling its oil: deputy PM

Russia can resolve issues with selling its oil: deputy PM
  • Western sanctions haven’t had an impact on Russia’s oil production yet
Russian firms have encountered problems in securing financing for April contracts to sell crude and oil products, but the situation can be resolved, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency on Thursday.


The United States banned imports of Moscow’s oil and gas on Tuesday, while some Western oil companies, such as Shell , have said they will stop buying Russian oil.


Western sanctions haven’t had an impact on Russia’s oil production yet, as the latest data showed its output rising by 55,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 11.1 million bpd in March from February, daily Kommersant reported, citing data from the energy ministry.


Output from Russia’s largest producer, Rosneft, stood at 3.4 million bpd, excluding Bashneft, Lukoil’s output was at 1.6 million bpd, Surgutneftegaz’s at 1.2 million bpd and Gazprom Neft’s at 0.8 million bpd, the data seen by the daily showed.


While total production rose, with Gazprom Neft contributing four-fifths of the increase, some Russian producers have faced problems selling their cargoes, Kommersant said.


Analysts at Oslo-based Rystad Energy said Russia might be forced to start shutting down its crude oil production if the embargo widens, as it had to do in April 2020, when global demand crashed due to COVID-19 pandemic.


“Russia doesn’t have robust storage inventory capacity... there is nowhere to store the oil onshore, so Russia will be forced in a very immediate timeframe, days, potentially a week or two to shut the oil wells on a very large scale,” they told a webinar on Tuesday.

Russian central bank imposes $10,000 limit on foreign cash withdrawals

Russian central bank imposes $10,000 limit on foreign cash withdrawals
The building of the Central Bank of Russia. Shutterstock
Russian central bank imposes $10,000 limit on foreign cash withdrawals

Russian central bank imposes $10,000 limit on foreign cash withdrawals
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank on Tuesday announced citizens with foreign currency accounts would not be allowed to withdraw more than $10,000 until Sept. 9 and said banks could not sell hard currency.

The bank, which earlier in the day announced a series of steps to help financial market players hit by foreign sanctions, said in a statement that regardless of what foreign currency clients held in their accounts, withdrawals would be paid in U.S. dollars.

