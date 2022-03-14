You are here

Turkey's Erdogan, Germany's Scholz to hold talks in Ankara on Ukraine

Turkey’s Erdogan, Germany’s Scholz to hold talks in Ankara on Ukraine
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (L) will discuss the war in Ukraine with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R). (File/AFP)
Updated 14 March 2022
Reuters

Turkey’s Erdogan, Germany’s Scholz to hold talks in Ankara on Ukraine

Turkey’s Erdogan, Germany’s Scholz to hold talks in Ankara on Ukraine
  • NATO member Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both
  • Monday’s visit will mark Scholz’s first trip to Turkey since taking office in December 2021
Updated 14 March 2022
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the war in Ukraine with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at talks in Ankara on Monday, his office said, as both countries press on with efforts to secure a cease-fire 19 days into Russia’s invasion.
NATO member Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. It has said the invasion is unacceptable and voiced support for Ukraine, but has also opposed sanctions on Moscow, while offering to mediate.
Ukraine said on Sunday it was working with Turkey and Israel as mediators to set a place and framework for talks with Russia, after Turkey hosted the foreign ministers of the warring nations for the first high-level talks last week.
Monday’s visit will mark Scholz’s first trip to Turkey since taking office in December 2021 and comes amid efforts by Germany to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end Moscow’s invasion. Germany and France have taken leading roles within the European Union to end the war.
“Aside from bilateral ties, an exchange of views is expected to be held on other regional and international issues, primarily Ukraine and Turkey-EU relations,” the Turkish Presidency said.
Turkey says it can facilitate peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, but says that a cease-fire and humanitarian corridors are needed first.
Turkey says it has citizens in areas hit by the fighting and has asked Moscow for support in evacuating them while delivering humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
Russia calls its operation a “special military operation” aimed at capturing what it regards as dangerous nationalists in Ukraine.

Topics: Germany Turkey Olaf Scholz president Tayyip Erdogan

Greece, Ukraine discuss plight of war-hit ethnic Greeks

Greece, Ukraine discuss plight of war-hit ethnic Greeks
Updated 9 sec ago

Greece, Ukraine discuss plight of war-hit ethnic Greeks

Greece, Ukraine discuss plight of war-hit ethnic Greeks
  • Ethnic Greek community leader Alexandra Prochenko-Pitsatzi: ‘Communities... where over 15,000 ethnic Greeks live are surrounded by the enemy, without the possibility of evacuation’
  • Alexandra Prochenko-Pitsatzi: ‘We ask the global community, the Greeks of the world, to react’
Updated 9 sec ago
ATHENS: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday said he had spoken to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky about the “dramatic” conditions facing Greece’s ethnic minority in war-hit southeastern Ukraine.
The two leaders discussed “the need to open a humanitarian corridor for safe exit and access for humanitarian supplies,” the Greek PM’s office said in a statement.
Greece’s consul general in Mariupol is among those trapped in the city, Mitsotakis said.
Athens last month said nearly a dozen members of the Greek minority of over 100,000 dating to the 18th century had died, blaming Russian attacks.
On Sunday, an ethnic Greek community leader sent an open letter calling for help, claiming a “genocide of Greeks in Ukraine by the Russian Federation” was underway.
“Communities... where over 15,000 ethnic Greeks live are surrounded by the enemy, without the possibility of evacuation,” Alexandra Prochenko-Pitsatzi said in the letter.
“We ask the global community, the Greeks of the world, to react,” she said.
Greece has strongly backed sanctions on Russia and sent lethal aid and medicine to Ukraine.
Over 9,300 Ukrainian refugees have fled to friends and relatives in Greece, a third of them children.
The Greek leftist parliamentary party MeRA25 this week said “fascist” irregulars in Azov working with the Ukrainian army were extorting “huge” bribes to refrain from shooting civilians attempting to flee to Russia
“Greeks in Mariupol are bombed and terrorized from both warring sides,” the party said.

Girl, 7, ‘making progress’ in Italy hospital after UK doctors gave up on her chance of living

Girl, 7, ‘making progress’ in Italy hospital after UK doctors gave up on her chance of living
Updated 14 March 2022
Arab News

Girl, 7, ‘making progress’ in Italy hospital after UK doctors gave up on her chance of living

Girl, 7, ‘making progress’ in Italy hospital after UK doctors gave up on her chance of living
  • Doctors said Tafida Raqeeb had no hope of survival, but she is now breathing on her own
  • Her parents will soon launch a fundraising campaign to build a brain-injury rehab clinic back home
Updated 14 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Tafida Raqeeb, a UK schoolgirl suffering from brain damage, is said to be recovering in an Italian hospital after British doctors gave up on her chances of survival.

Her parents won a historic court case allowing them to take their daughter to Italy to save her life.

Two and a half years after a blood vessel suddenly burst in her brain, Raqeeb is alive, having defied the gloomy predictions of her UK doctors.

In 2019, a UK High Court rejected an argument by medical professionals that Raqeeb could not be helped and should therefore have her life support turned off. The court cited the “sanctity of life” in its response.

Raqeeb was then moved to a hospital in Genoa, Italy, where doctors continued to support her. Within three months, they said, she was well enough to be moved out of intensive care.

Her parents, Shelina Begum and Mohammed Raqeeb, from East London, said Raqeeb has now started to breathe on her own without the need of a ventilator.

They said she has “continued to make progress, defying all the pessimistic expectations of the specialists from various different UK hospitals.”

While the Italian doctors never promised a cure, they said they could keep her alive to see whether her condition improves.

“She is doing well,” her mother told the Daily Mail. She said: “Anything could happen anytime to any one of us. A sudden brain injury could happen to your child, as it happened to my Tafida, and it was completely out of the blue.”

The young girl’s parents, inspired by their daughter’s journey, will soon begin a UK fundraising campaign for facilities like the one sustaining their daughter. They aim to raise £25 million ($32.56 million) to build a pediatric neurological rehabilitation center with space for 20 young children to recover from brain injuries.

“There is a severe shortage of rehabilitation and we want to ensure that every child is given an opportunity to fulfill their potential and maximize their recovery, by receiving the best therapies available in a family-centered purpose-built rehabilitation center.”

The Tafida Raqeeb Foundation said: “Unfortunately, the sole existing specialist neurological center in the UK has limited beds for children. There is therefore a huge shortfall and many children who could otherwise be helped are unable to access rehabilitation. The aim of the Tafida Raqeeb Foundation is to set up a pediatric neurological rehabilitation center which will offer hope to these children.”

Next week, the foundation will launch its fundraising campaign to build the new center. Around £2 million has already been raised, and the project has received support from medical experts.

Baroness Finlay, a House of Lords peer and professor of palliative medicine, said: “No one can predict the future — prognosis is a probabilistic art at best. When a child has a brain injury, improvement can happen with expert rehabilitation, but is very unlikely without it.”

She added: “We need to give each child the best chance when they could be helped back towards living well.”

Topics: Italy United Kingdom (UK) Tafida Raqeeb

Mother pays tribute to Abdikarim Ahmed, 18, stabbed to death in UK

Mother pays tribute to Abdikarim Ahmed, 18, stabbed to death in UK
Updated 14 March 2022
Arab News

Mother pays tribute to Abdikarim Ahmed, 18, stabbed to death in UK

Mother pays tribute to Abdikarim Ahmed, 18, stabbed to death in UK
  • ‘Beautiful boy’ had ‘his whole life ahead of him’
  • Dozens of teenagers are stabbed to death every year across the UK
Updated 14 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A mother has paid tribute to her 18-year-old son who was stabbed to death by another teenager on Friday in Lancashire, UK.

Abdikarim Abdalla Ahmed was attacked by a 16-year-old boy on Friday.

He was treated at the scene but later died in hospital.

His alleged attacker, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder.

Abdikarim’s mother, whose name was also not given, described her son as “a loving, caring person who helped and looked after his family from a young age.”

In a statement issued through Greater Manchester Police, she said: “My beautiful boy Abdi passed away far too young and with his whole life ahead of him. He was taken from us too soon, and in the worst possible way.

“My boy was a victim of knife crime. I beg all parents to speak to their children and know what’s going on in their lives before their child is taken away.”

Dozens of teenagers are killed every year in the UK as a result of knife crime.

In 2021, 30 teenagers were stabbed to death in London — the worst year since 2008.

Topics: crime United Kingdom

Belarusian soldiers pushing Middle Eastern asylum seekers to enter Ukraine

Belarusian soldiers pushing Middle Eastern asylum seekers to enter Ukraine
Thousands of Middle Eastern asylum seekers have been stranded in Belarus for months. (AFP)
Updated 14 March 2022
Arab News

Belarusian soldiers pushing Middle Eastern asylum seekers to enter Ukraine

Belarusian soldiers pushing Middle Eastern asylum seekers to enter Ukraine
  • ‘They entered the camp holding weapons, beating us and telling us we had two choices — either crossing into Poland or going to Ukraine’
  • Middle Eastern asylum seekers have been repeatedly pushed back, sometimes violently, from Polish border
Updated 14 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The Belarusian military is pushing Middle Eastern asylum seekers who have been trapped in the country for months to cross into war-torn Ukraine, asylum seekers have reported.

Dozens remain stranded in Belarus after they were brought in last year on the promise of entry into the EU. More than a dozen reportedly died during that time due to freezing conditions.

Now they have been forced at gunpoint to decide whether to again attempt the border crossing into Poland — where they have been repeatedly pushed back, sometimes violently — or enter Ukraine.

One of them, whose name and nationality have been withheld, told The Guardian: “A group of seven border guard officers that we had never seen before entered the building. They wore military clothes and, for the first time, they entered the camp holding weapons, beating us and telling us that we had two choices — either crossing into Poland or going to Ukraine.”

The unnamed man said soldiers began to inspect “every inch of the camp,” entering each tent and gathering people in order to communicate the new directives.

“Everyone was wondering what our future would be,” he added. “We are peaceful people. There are families with children. What do these armed men want from us?”

He said: “They made us sit on the ground and the officer again asked people if they wanted to go to Poland or Ukraine. Poland or Ukraine. This is the new way of smuggling people for the Belarusians.”

Anna Alboth, co-founder of Grupa Granica, a Polish network of NGOs monitoring the situation on the border, said they had noticed a recent uptick in crossings from Belarus to Poland.

“The Polish border guards are still pushing them back to Belarus every day,” she added. “Even yesterday, we were in contact with a Syrian family of 10, including a few kids. Unfortunately, we didn’t manage to help them with food and clothes, because they were already pushed back to Belarus.”

Topics: belarus Poland Ukraine asylum seekers

Strong Japanese condemnation of Irbil attack

Strong Japanese condemnation of Irbil attack
Updated 14 March 2022
Arab News Japan

Strong Japanese condemnation of Irbil attack

Strong Japanese condemnation of Irbil attack
  • Japan said the attack threatened the sovereignty and stability of Iraq
Updated 14 March 2022
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: The Japanese government on Monday strongly condemned the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ multiple missile attack on Irbil in Iraq.

Japan said the attack threatened the sovereignty and stability of Iraq.

An official statement issued by the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo said the government of Japan would continue to support the efforts of the Iraqi government to ensure peace and stability of the region.

“Japan will also continue its diplomatic efforts towards easing tensions and stabilizing the situation in the Middle East,” the ministry said.

This story was originally published on Arab News Japan

Topics: Irbil Iraq Iran Japan

