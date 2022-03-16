You are here

  • Home
  • Abu Dhabi hosting World Triathlon Championship Finals on Yas Island

Abu Dhabi hosting World Triathlon Championship Finals on Yas Island

Abu Dhabi hosting World Triathlon Championship Finals on Yas Island
The 2022 World Triathlon Championship Finals will be held at Yas Island in November. (ADSC)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z8n8m

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi hosting World Triathlon Championship Finals on Yas Island

Abu Dhabi hosting World Triathlon Championship Finals on Yas Island
  • Finale of 2022 world series will run from Nov 23-26 this year
  • Event to attract more than 7,500 local, international triathletes to UAE capital
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) and World Triathlon today announced plans for Abu Dhabi to host the World Triathlon Championship Finals 2022 on Yas Island.

Abu Dhabi will join a list of major cities that previously hosted the event, including London, Budapest, Beijing, Chicago, Lausanne and the Gold Coast. It will also mark the first time that the prestigious season finale of the global series will be hosted in the MENA region.

Organizers revealed that the prestigious World Triathlon Championship Finals, the world championship of the race format, will take place on Nov. 23-26 across the waterways, tracks and roads of Yas Island. The event village will be hosted on Yas Bay, in front of Etihad Arena.

“We are delighted to announce that Abu Dhabi will be hosting the World Triathlon Championship Finals 2022 in November,” Aref Al-Awani, general secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said. “This reflects our vision and ambitious plans to be the leading destination for major global and international sporting events, cementing Abu Dhabi’s leading reputation in this field.

“We are proud of the great trust given to Abu Dhabi by international sporting federations, and we value the fruitful partnership with World Triathlon, which has resulted in many important achievements and milestones for triathlon sport in the UAE,” he said.

The event is expected to attract more than 7,500 local, regional and international triathletes who will compete across five categories: Elite Men & Women, Elite U23 Men & Women, Elite Para Men & Women,Age Group Men & Women (super sprint and standard distance) and Community Races. The event promises to be a fantastic four days of elite competition and grassroots community participation, with athletes of various age levels and abilities invited to enter.

“The partnership with the UAE Triathlon Federation and Miral has played an important role in the UAE throughout the years and together we are proud to welcome over 7,500 triathletes from all over the world to Abu Dhabi’s premier sporting destination, Yas Island,” Al-Awani said.

Abu Dhabi’s journey to hosting the world championship of the sport started in 2010.

From 2010 to 2014, on Abu Dhabi’s Corniche, the capital hosted five editions of the Abu Dhabi International Triathlon — an all-inclusive race welcoming an exhibition field of elite athletes who raced alongside age-grouper and junior triathletes.

In 2014, the prestigious season-opening date on the World Triathlon Championship Series became available and Abu Dhabi stakeholders took the opportunity to host the first and only WTCS event in the region.

The inaugural World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi took place in March 2015 on Abu Dhabi’s Corniche. The following edition in March 2016 was also hosted in the same location, before moving to Yas Island in 2017. With the ambitious vision of eventually bidding to host the World Championship Finals in future years, the move to Yas Island was a strategic one. The new host venue partnership with Miral created additional capacity to keep up with the ever-growing participation, paving the way to hosting the World Championship in 2022.

Marisol Casado, president of World Triathlon and IOC board member, said: “For all the triathlon family it is a pleasure to return to Abu Dhabi, this time for the crown jewel of our events, the Championship Finals.”

“It is amazing to witness first hand how the Abu Dhabi event has grown from a small community race to the top level of our events,” said Casado. “The best athletes of the world have always delivered incredible races here, and I am positive that in November we will crown here in Abu Dhabi the best triathletes of the new generation.’’

In addition to hosting the finale for the first time, Abu Dhabi and the UAE will have another reason to celebrate during the World Triathlon Championship Finals: Team UAE will go head-to-head against the world’s best amateur triathletes.

The UAE Triathlon Federation announced that a team of athletes will be selected to represent the UAE in Age Group races around the world, starting with the World Championship in Abu Dhabi this coming November. The team will be selected from a mix of UAE national and UAE-resident members of the UAE Triathlon Federation, with the selection criteria due to be announced soon. Team UAE will represent the country at the prestigious “parade of nations” during the opening ceremony of the World Championships, as well as toeing the line in UAE racing kit.

“We look forward to opening qualification for athletes wishing to represent Team UAE at triathlon races around the world, starting with the World Championships in November,” said Khaled Al-Fahim, president of the UAE Triathlon Federation.

“Watching Team UAE athletes lining up on the start line will be a proud moment — the culmination of many years of hard work building the triathlon community in the country,” he added. “I encourage all those who would like to take part to check out the qualification criteria, which will be announced soon.

“November’s World Triathlon Championship Finals is an incredible opportunity for Emirati and UAE-resident triathletes, and aspiring triathletes, to race at a World Championship event on home soil.”

Topics: 2022 World Triathlon Championship Finals Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) Yas Island World Triathlon

Related

World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi 2021 ends with Irish and Italian success
Sport
World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi 2021 ends with Irish and Italian success
World Triathlon Championship Series in Abu Dhabi to include competition for para-athletes this year
Sport
World Triathlon Championship Series in Abu Dhabi to include competition for para-athletes this year

Al-Taawoun progress: 5 things learned from AFC Champions League play-off matches

Al-Taawoun progress: 5 things learned from AFC Champions League play-off matches
Updated 16 March 2022
John Duerden

Al-Taawoun progress: 5 things learned from AFC Champions League play-off matches

Al-Taawoun progress: 5 things learned from AFC Champions League play-off matches
  • 5-4 penalty shootout win for Buraidah club, following 1-1 draw with Syria’s Al-Jaish after extra time, bolstered Saudi Arabia’s participation in competition to 4 teams
Updated 16 March 2022
John Duerden

Riyadh: The final round of the AFC Champions League play-off games took place on Tuesday meaning that all 10 groups in Asia’s premier club competition are now complete. Here are five things that we learned.

1. Al-Taawoun squeeze through

In a play-off it is all about winning and Al-Taawoun won a penalty shootout 5-4 against Al-Jaish of Syria after 120 minutes of action ended 1-1.

It was expected that Al-Taawoun would have few problems getting past Al-Jaish to give the Saudi Pro League the maximum quartet in the group stage — after all, Group D is hosted in the club’s home city. But it did not quite work out that way. The visitors to Buraidah were spirited opponents who sat deep, worked hard, and looked to break the hosts’ rhythm and hit on the counter whenever possible.

It worked, as with 20 minutes remaining Mohammed Al-Wakid opened the scoring and a first appearance in Asia’s premier club competition since 2005 was suddenly on the cards. Al-Taawoun, who have only made it twice in the past — though more recently in 2017 and 2019 — hit back with 10 minutes remaining through Sumayhan Al-Nabit, and despite the home team’s best efforts after that, the game went into extra time.

The shootout was successful and reflected the fact that Al-Taawoun were the better side. Tougher tests await.

2. A mixed night for the UAE

Two teams from the UAE entered the play-offs but only one made it through. Baniyas lost 2-0 at home to Nasaf Qarshi of Uzbekistan and it was looking as though Sharjah would also be dumped out of the tournament at the earliest of stages, but they ended up getting into Group A by the narrowest of margins.

Sharjah were regretting their missed chances when Al-Zawraa of Iraq took the lead on the hour with a fine free-kick and looked set for what would have been a famous win, but the Emirati team equalized with a penalty just two minutes from time. That meant 30 minutes of extra time, but it did not mean more goals.

In the end, however, the home team triumphed 6-5 in what was the tensest of shootouts and it was helped with Al-Zawraa having no recognized goalkeeper for the kicks as Jalal Hassan had been sent off.

Meetings with defending champions Al-Hilal await.

Baniyas, however, were disappointing and there was a sense that they underestimated the visitors from Central Asia who had just started their season. The Uzbeks looked lively from the get-go and deserved what was a clinical win.

3. Iraq, Syria teams reflect national problems

In qualification for the World Cup both Syria and Iraq are struggling at the bottom of their group but there is more to it than that. Despite some fighting performances, they have just not been able to get the results they needed.

Neither will go to Qatar but have been competitive for most of their games. They just could not find the extra quality against the big boys when it was needed.

There was something similar from their club sides on Tuesday with Al-Jaish and Al-Zawraa both losing on penalties. That always means that the matches had been tight. The shootouts were also very close.

Despite tough assignments in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, both teams were winning with time running out. Yet neither were able to hang on for what would have been a famous win.

4. Iniesta (and Korean and Japanese teams) still has it

Andres Iniesta rolled back the years for Vissel Kobe, scoring first for the J1 League team in a thrilling 4-3 win over Melbourne Victory. It gave Japan four teams in the group stage and another one who will have genuine ambitions of going all the way to lift the trophy in early 2023.

Japan are looking strong with Kawasaki Frontale the dominant power at home but desperate to start showing their worth in Asia after some disappointing performances in recent times.

With Chinese teams either withdrawing or sending second-string squads to Asia, South Korea will be the other likely contender from the east. It was noticeable that 2020 champions Ulsan Hyundai defeated FC Port of Thailand 3-0 despite missing more than 10 players due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the club. The Koreans, who have won a record 12 continental titles between them, also have the maximum contingent of four and the likes of Jeonbuk Motors and Ulsan, who have won four titles between them in the past 15 years, will also be looking to the final against West Asian opposition.

5. It is time to change the play-off format

There was plenty of drama on Tuesday as teams fought to get into the group stage but there is something not quite right about the format.

There are two problems with the way it is set up. The first is that these elimination games are one-legged. This does not feel right. For reasons of basic fairness, they have to be two-legged home and away affairs, assuming of course that the competition is free from COVID-19.

The second is this: If they are to be one-legged then they should be at the home of the weaker team. It seems tough that Syrian teams have one game in Saudi Arabia, Thai sides have only one chance in South Korea, and Australian sides have to go to Japan and hope for the best.

With Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and Japan already having ample representation in the group stage, then teams from the lower-ranked nations should be given a small advantage of playing at home. At the moment, it all favors the big boys too much.

Topics: Al-Taawoun AFC Champions League

Related

Al-Taawoun coach El-Maestro soaks in Arab culture as he makes a home in Saudi Arabia
Sport
Al-Taawoun coach El-Maestro soaks in Arab culture as he makes a home in Saudi Arabia
Ten-man Al-Faisaly win first King Cup in dual against Al-Taawoun
Sport
Ten-man Al-Faisaly win first King Cup in dual against Al-Taawoun

Aramco ladies golf tourney tees off with 108 top global players

Aramco ladies golf tourney tees off with 108 top global players
Updated 16 March 2022
Arab News

Aramco ladies golf tourney tees off with 108 top global players

Aramco ladies golf tourney tees off with 108 top global players
  • Four-day, $1m PIF event lines up several Major and Solheim Cup winners
Updated 16 March 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Some of the world’s best female golfers from 27 countries tee off on Thursday, March 17, for the third edition of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by the Public Investment Fund at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City.

Led by several Major winners and Solheim Cup stars including Norway’s Anna Nordqvist, England’s Georgia Hall, Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, England’s Bronte Law and Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen, the field will compete for $1 million in prize money and write the next chapter of women’s golf in Saudi Arabia.

The event is the second tournament of the 2022 Ladies European Tour season — a year that will supersede all others with a total prize pool of nearly $30 million, the largest in LET history. This is an increase of close to $8 million from 2021, and more than double the prize-money on offer in 2019.

The event is expected to provide an indicator of which names to watch out for over the rest of the season, including some of the most exciting young players seeking to establish themselves.

Australian Stephanie Kyriacou, who at 21 years of age already has three career titles to her name, is now the holder of both LET and LPGA tour cards. She has 10 top-10 finishes in 2021, including a tie for ninth at this same event last year, firmly positioning her as a favorite this week.

Pia Babnik of Slovenia won the R&A Girls Amateur Championship in 2019, joining the LET a year later at just 16 years of age. Last November, she claimed what was the second tour title of her young career at Royal Greens, with victory in the individual category of the Aramco Team Series in Jeddah. Now, aged 18, she returns to the course, seeking her third professional win.

Defending champion Lydia Ko was forced to withdraw earlier this week after testing positive for COVID-19, but with the tournament’s 2020 maiden champion Emily Kristine Pedersen — plus international stars Angel Yin, Laura Davies and Anne van Dam — all part of the stellar line-up, the field remains very experienced.

The tournament will also have the biggest Arab representation in LET history.

When the Aramco Saudi Ladies International was first played two years ago, the field featured only a single Arab golfer: Morocco’s Maha Haddioui.

This week’s tournament will welcome three Arab players — the most of any LET event in history, and all from Morocco.

Saudi fan-favorite Haddioui will be joined by countrywomen Ines Laklalech and Lina Belmati, both of whom will be making their professional debuts, and both of whom name the 10-year LET veteran as one of their key inspirations.

The Aramco Saudi Ladies International was last held in November, when Lydia Ko stormed to victory in commanding fashion. The tournament returns less than four months later, with a far earlier spot in the LET’s season calendar, as only the second event of 2022.

It follows February’s Magical Kenya Ladies Open, won by Esther Henseleit of Germany. With plenty of Race to Costa del Sol and official World Ranking points on the table, a strong performance at Royal Greens will allow players to gain an early foothold in the tour’s most lucrative season yet.

However, the change of season has brought with it different playing conditions for the players. Royal Greens is renowned for its afternoon winds, especially along the Red Sea coastline where its 15th, 16th and 17th holes lie.

Forecasters are predicting strong winds throughout the entirety of the tournament this week, which will make this year’s event the toughest yet.

On Friday, the tournament will play host to a Ladies Day, as part of which, all women and girls are invited along to enjoy complimentary, expert-led golf lessons, in the presence of some big-name Saudi YouTube stars, and a host of ladies keen to learn more about the sport.

 

 

Topics: Aramco golf women

Related

Moroccan golfer Ines Laklalech aims to inspire at ‘special’ Saudi Ladies International
Sport
Moroccan golfer Ines Laklalech aims to inspire at ‘special’ Saudi Ladies International
Six buggies have already started operating and the presidency will soon add four more to help serve Umrah performers. (General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques) photos
Saudi Arabia
Golf buggies rolled out as KSA steps up Umrah planning

Saudi’s Hambazaza and Hamza geared up for first all-woman rally

Saudi’s Hambazaza and Hamza geared up for first all-woman rally
Updated 16 March 2022
SALEH FAREED

Saudi’s Hambazaza and Hamza geared up for first all-woman rally

Saudi’s Hambazaza and Hamza geared up for first all-woman rally
  • Drivers confident of navigation skills over 1,000km from Hail to Riyadh
Updated 16 March 2022
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Nada Hambazaza and Inas Hamza are all geared up to show their navigation and driving skills in the Gulf’s first-ever all-women off-road rally covering some of the Kingdom’s toughest terrain.

The Advisor Team’s partners had earlier this week at Square Track, in front of an audience that included family, friends and members of the media, announced their plans to enter the race.

“We will take on the challenge and push ourselves to the limit,” said first driver Hambazaza. “It is a new experience for us and (we) hope we (will) reach our goal.”

“The challenge of getting through the desert and getting to the finish is what attracts me to the sport,” she said. “I am really looking forward to riding our own trails and beating others.”

Car enthusiast Hambazaza is a well-known auto consultant and social media personality, with a weekly program on her YouTube channel that passes on her expertise to the Kingdom’s newly empowered female drivers. Speaking to Arab News, she said that she and her co-driver were busy adding last-minute touches to their MG HS car in preparation for Rally Jameel which runs from March 17 to 19.

Hambazaza said: “This is a big opportunity for Saudi women to show what they have in such a rally. Believe me, this is not just fun, we are very serious and determined to achieve a very high score and hopefully we will win.”

Co-driver Hamza comes with years of local experience on the karting circuit.

“Our team is one of the 33 teams at the Rally Jameel, and Nada and I will make a formidable team even though we have never partnered before,” she said.

Hamza remains realistic about the target.

“I am a beginner so getting to the finish is our only goal,” she said. “I am just looking forward to starting the competition. It will be an exciting experience, and hopefully, we will make our families proud of us.”

Rally Jameel’s lineup has participants from 15 countries. Saudi Arabia has 22 teams carrying the flag for the Kingdom, mostly from Riyadh and Jeddah.

The rally will start in the northcentral city of Hail, taking in the sites of Al-Qassim city and then heading to the capital Riyadh via hidden checkpoints and challenges.

Each team will feature two ladies driving road-legal four-wheel or all-wheel drive vehicles without the need for a roll cage. The event is not designed to determine the fastest drivers, but will instead test navigational skills over a route of between 300 kilometers to 500 kilometer per day. Each day’s route will only be revealed the night before.

Topics: Nada Hambazaza Inas Hamza Advisor Team Rally Jameel

Related

15 nationalities set to participate in women-only Rally Jameel in Saudi Arabia
Sport
15 nationalities set to participate in women-only Rally Jameel in Saudi Arabia
Stocks rally as investors digest Russian sanctions; oil dips: opening bell
Business & Economy
Stocks rally as investors digest Russian sanctions; oil dips: opening bell

Atlético Madrid knocks Man United out of Champions League

Atlético Madrid knocks Man United out of Champions League
Updated 16 March 2022
AP

Atlético Madrid knocks Man United out of Champions League

Atlético Madrid knocks Man United out of Champions League
  • Now the priority is just regaining the fourth spot in the Premier League to return to the Champions League next season for whoever is in charge of United
Updated 16 March 2022
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Expensive mediocrity confirmed: Manchester United’s trophy drought completes a fifth season.
The last path to a title was ended at an Old Trafford now accustomed to letdowns as United was knocked out of the Champions League in a 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.
In a tight and tense game, it was United defender Diogo Dalot leaving Renan Lodi unmarked at the far post to head in Antoine Griezmann’s cross that made the difference in the 41st minute.
Rather than Cristiano Ronaldo dazzling as he did on Saturday — with a hat trick against Tottenham — it was defender Raphael Varane testing Jan Oblak with a header in the second half.
United could find no way past the Spanish champions’ goalkeeper three weeks after a 1-1 draw in Madrid that counted for nothing with away-goals no longer carrying an advantage.
It leaves United with only two appearances in the Champions League quarterfinals in a decade, in 2014 and 2019.
Not since the 1970s has United gone as long without a trophy with the second-tier Europa League in 2017 the last honor for, historically at least, English football’s most successful club.
There’s not much to show for more than $1 billion in transfer spending since two-time Champions League winner Alex Ferguson retired as manager in 2013.
Such is the instability at United that it’s an interim coach in Ralf Rangnick who has presided over United’s exits from the FA Cup and Champions League early in 2022.
Now the priority is just regaining the fourth spot in the Premier League to return to the Champions League next season for whoever is in charge of United.
Diego Simeone, a two-time Champions League runner-up, leads Atlético back into the quarterfinals like in 2020.

Topics: champions league Atletico Madrid Manchester United

Related

Atlético Madrid held again on return to Spanish league
Sport
Atlético Madrid held again on return to Spanish league
Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record as Man Utd beat Spurs
Sport
Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record as Man Utd beat Spurs

Have fun with it: Golf stars encourage Saudi females to try out the sport

Have fun with it: Golf stars encourage Saudi females to try out the sport
Updated 15 March 2022
Nada Hameed

Have fun with it: Golf stars encourage Saudi females to try out the sport

Have fun with it: Golf stars encourage Saudi females to try out the sport
  • Georgia Hall: I started when I was seven years old and I just really enjoy trying to make contact with the golf ball and try and hit it as hard as I could
  • Morocco’s Ines Laklalech, 24, played as an amateur at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International in 2020 and will be playing as a professional for the first time
Updated 15 March 2022
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Some of the biggest names in women’s golf on Tuesday shared their experiences of the sport ahead of this week’s Aramco Saudi Ladies International, encouraging women and girls in the Kingdom to give it a go.

English Major winner Georgia Hall and three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist are among those competing in the tournament, as well as three Moroccan professional players.

At a pre-tournament press conference, Hall advised Saudi women and girls to start playing golf and to have fun with it. After that, she said, they might consider taking up the sport and think of it differently.

“I started when I was seven years old and I just really enjoy trying to make contact with the golf ball and try and hit it as hard as I could,” she told Arab News. “That’s the advice I would give to start off, just you know, have a lot of fun with it.

“Golf can be a lot of fun as well, especially if you’re going with friends and you can make loads of little different games up. So, I think number one is just to have fun and see where you are with it. Because everyone’s different, wants to take up the game. Some find it easier than others. But yeah, I think, just have fun.”

The four-day tournament starts Thursday and runs until Sunday at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, near Jeddah.

On Friday there will be a ladies’ day, a first for the tournament, with a free golf lesson and other activities on offer.

Nordqvist told Arab News: “I think it’s a fantastic opportunity just to obviously watch women’s golf. There are so many talents coming. There are so many good girls and they’re so shiny now. It’s a cool experience. And I think a lot of people might never be to a golf tournament in person and I think it’ll be quite a different experience.”

The debut Aramco Saudi Ladies International, back in 2020, was a landmark moment for women’s sport in the Kingdom as it was the first professional, international women’s sporting event to be held in Saudi Arabia.

This year’s tournament includes the participation of three Arab golfers including Maha Haddioui, the first Arab woman to play on the Ladies European Tour.

She said that nobody could say anything about golf until they had tried it. “It’s really important to get everybody to try and come and watch. You won’t be interested in golf if you don’t try it. I tried curling a week ago, and it’s a sport I had no interest in.”

She also spoke about being a minority in the golfing world, specifically as an Arab woman.

“I never felt any difference because I was a woman that wasn’t given a chance back home to pursue a career in golf or anything. The only problem I had at the time was that I was really the only one. So it was, you know, I couldn’t go and play the world championships as an amateur, because I wouldn’t go on my own at any team events. 

“But other than that, I was given the same chance as the men. People would think because I am from an Arab country maybe I wasn’t given a chance. But yes, I was given the same chance as men in the game. There’s quite a decent growing women’s section in the UAE. There are some good players in Tunisia as well. I know one of them, actually, (she) was here in Royal Greens last year.”

Morocco’s Ines Laklalech, 24, played as an amateur at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International in 2020 and will be playing as a professional for the first time in this tournament.

She said she never felt any gender inequality when playing golf in her home country. She played in male teams as there were not enough female players to form a team.

“As a girl playing golf in my country, I am not having obstacles playing the game. Although I was one of the only girls in my golf club, where most of the time I played with the boys with the guys, there was no category, like a woman or girl category because there were not enough girls. And I think it’s a good thing. It has opened my mind to many things.”

Fellow Moroccan Lina Belmati will also be playing as a first-time professional in the tournament. She said: “I am so glad for playing in this tournament and I hope I can make the Arab world proud.”

An awards ceremony will be held on the tournament’s final day, March 20, to announce the winner.

The first tournament had a positive impact on the Kingdom, with more than 1,000 Saudi women and girls signing up to learn how to play golf over the course of the event as part of Golf Saudi’s Ladies First Club free coaching initiative.

Topics: Aramco Saudi Ladies International Georgia Hall Anna Nordqvist Ines Laklalech

Related

KAEC set to host third Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Sport
KAEC set to host third Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Moroccan golfer Ines Laklalech aims to inspire at ‘special’ Saudi Ladies International
Sport
Moroccan golfer Ines Laklalech aims to inspire at ‘special’ Saudi Ladies International

Latest updates

UN warns of risks from Libya crisis
UN warns of risks from Libya crisis
Binance to showcase innovations in the crypto industry at Dubai event
Binance to showcase innovations in the crypto industry at Dubai event
Abu Dhabi hosting World Triathlon Championship Finals on Yas Island
Abu Dhabi hosting World Triathlon Championship Finals on Yas Island
Italian IT firm Deda Group eyes $1.1bn IPO: Bloomberg
Italian IT firm Deda Group eyes $1.1bn IPO: Bloomberg
Ukraine’s child refugees a huge challenge for host countries
Ukraine’s child refugees a huge challenge for host countries

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.