You are here

  • Home
  • Yemen war turns nature reserve back into waste dump

Yemen war turns nature reserve back into waste dump

Yemen war turns nature reserve back into waste dump
Yemen’s Al-Heswa nature reserve was once hailed as a beacon of conservation efforts by the UN but now it is swarmed by crows. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wex67

Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

Yemen war turns nature reserve back into waste dump

Yemen war turns nature reserve back into waste dump
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

ADEN: Yemen’s Al-Heswa nature reserve was once hailed as a beacon of conservation efforts by the United Nations, but civil war has turned it into a rubbish-strewn wasteland reeking of sewage.

The ticket office has been abandoned at the entrance to the 19-hectare  site in Yemen’s southern city of Aden, where trees have been cut down and construction waste dumped.

What was long a haven for flamingos and other migratory birds is now swarmed by crows.

“Al-Heswa used to be a recreational outlet for residents and tourists,” said Aden resident Ibrahim Suhail. “It has now become a rubbish dump, full of insects and sewage.”

Declared a nature reserve in 2006, Al-Heswa was one of 35 initiatives awarded the UN’s Equator Prize in 2014 for meeting climate and development challenges through sustainable use of nature.

Wastewater that had previously flown into the sea was treated and redirected to create an artificial wetland on the site of a former garbage dump, attracting the migratory birds.

The initiative was the first of its kind in Yemen, improving livelihoods, creating jobs and generating about $96,000 in revenue in 2012.

“The communities behind Al-Heswa Wetland Protected Area have successfully transformed a garbage dump into a functioning wetland ecosystem that provides a breeding site to more than 100 migratory bird species,” the UN Development Programme said at the time. But since 2014, Yemen, already the region’s poorest country, has been embroiled in a conflict between the government, supported by the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The reserve has been left in ruins by the fighting.

The director of Yemen’s department of nature reserves, Salem Bseis, said the wastewater treatment tanks had not been serviced since 2015.

Some nearby residents have seized parts for their personal use.

“This led to a disruption in the maintenance and treatment of sewage,” Bseis said. While visitors have mostly stayed away, some parts of the reserve have been used as an “informal waste dump,” according to the UK-based Conflict and Environment Observatory.

The UN considers war-torn Yemen the world’s worst humanitarian disaster, and estimates hundreds of thousands of people have been killed, directly or indirectly, by the war.

Millions have been forced from their homes by fighting, pushing the country to the brink of famine.

“Insecurity from violence, war and conflict poses the most significant threat to the long-term sustainability of this initiative,” the UNDP Development Programme said.

“Since the intensification of the conflict in Yemen, visitor levels have dropped to zero.”

But the UN believes that all does not have to be lost.

“When peace is restored, the community is committed to working with government officials to enhance the economic and environmental services provided by the protected areas,” it added.

Topics: Yemen

Related

Update GCC-sponsored talks between Yemeni factions to begin in Riyadh on March 29
Middle-East
GCC-sponsored talks between Yemeni factions to begin in Riyadh on March 29
Saudi Arabia pumps $19bn into Yemeni aid program: KSrelief chief
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia pumps $19bn into Yemeni aid program: KSrelief chief

Houthis reject proposed GCC peace talks in Riyadh

Houthis reject proposed GCC peace talks in Riyadh
Updated 58 min 19 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis reject proposed GCC peace talks in Riyadh

Houthis reject proposed GCC peace talks in Riyadh
  • Hundreds of Yemeni politicians, activists, and civil society leaders will be invited to the conference
  • Houthi media quoted an anonymous official as saying the movement rejected holding peace talks in Riyadh
Updated 58 min 19 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthis have dashed hopes of ending the war in Yemen by rejecting the latest Gulf Cooperation Council offer to broker comprehensive peace talks in Riyadh between the warring factions.

Yemeni government officials told Arab News on Tuesday that the GCC had offered to sponsor the talks in the Saudi capital to achieve a peace deal.  

Hundreds of Yemeni politicians, activists, civil society leaders, and even outspoken politicians will be invited to the conference, which will begin on March 29 and end on April 7.

But Houthi media quoted an anonymous official as saying the movement rejected holding peace talks in Riyadh and demanded that the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen eased alleged restrictions on Sanaa airport and Hodeidah seaport.

Aid workers and officials have warned that the humanitarian crisis in Yemen is intensifying.

Yemeni officials said they predicted the Houthis would turn down the offer, citing the movement’s track record of derailing peace efforts.  

“The Houthi militia's refusal is expected,” Abdul Baset Al-Qaedi, undersecretary at Yemen’s Information Ministry, told Arab News. “These militias would have surprised the Yemenis if they agreed, but this militia constantly proves that it is malignant cancer that must be eradicated in order for Yemen to be stable.”

The government had positively responded to the GCC’s offer and pledged to support any peace initiative, including the current UN-brokered peace efforts.

Al-Qaedi said that Houthi leaders who had racked up millions of dollars during the war would resist calls for achieving peace in Yemen.

“The Houthi militia cling to the option of war because they benefit from it by accumulating wealth, looting Yemeni property and usurping power in areas under their control.”

Abdulmalik Al-Mekhlafi, Yemen's former deputy prime minister and an adviser to the country's president, called for collective and strong pressure by the international community on the Houthis to force them to accept peace plans and proposed putting into place a humanitarian truce during Ramadan.

“Ramadan is the month of mercy and peace for the Yemenis, and it is the month of death and killing, according to the Houthis. The Houthis are the enemy of the Yemenis and the enemy of peace and humanity,” Al-Mekhlafi tweeted.

The Houthi rejection came as local aid workers sent a fresh and desperate plea to international donors to step up their humanitarian assistance to war-torn Yemen, expressing concerns that the country’s crisis had been put on the backburner since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

There is fear that the growing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine might absorb funds from international donors allocated for Yemen.

Jamal Balfakih, the general coordinator of the Yemeni government’s High Relief Committee, said the protracted war had had a destructive impact on people, mainly the thousands of internally displaced, amid a falling currency and a crumbling economy.

“Yemen is experiencing a real tragedy through the war and its impact on the economy and currency,” Balfakih said, calling for a fair and transparent distribution of the latest funds from international donors.

He suggested supporting the fishery and agriculture sectors to help the country secure its food.

“People will not benefit from this relief if it is not organized and if their real needs are not taken into account," he said.

Other Yemeni relief workers, such as Saeed Munef who deals with several thousand people who fled their homes in Marib province’s southern districts, said that international aid organizations had already reduced food baskets and cash to displaced people.

Munef said that less than 30 percent of displaced people from Maheia, Al-Abedia, and Juba districts had received humanitarian assistance from international organizations.

“The world has quickly and extensively sent aid to Ukraine during the war that started 17 days ago and turned its back to Yemen’s eight-year-old crisis,” Munef told Arab News. “We are in need of help to address malnutrition, landmines, and large displacement.”

Topics: Yemen Houthis GCC Peace talks

Related

Update GCC-sponsored talks between Yemeni factions to begin in Riyadh on March 29
Middle-East
GCC-sponsored talks between Yemeni factions to begin in Riyadh on March 29
World powers pledge financial support for Yemen at UN event
Middle-East
World powers pledge financial support for Yemen at UN event

Investors pay high price as judges target Lebanese banks

Investors pay high price as judges target Lebanese banks
Updated 17 March 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Investors pay high price as judges target Lebanese banks

Investors pay high price as judges target Lebanese banks
  • Banking sector hits out at ‘arbitrary measures’ after Creditbank boss hit with travel ban
  • Prime minister voices concern over ‘irrational judicial proceedings’
Updated 17 March 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: A Lebanese judge has issued a travel ban against Creditbank Chairman Tarek Khalife and frozen the bank’s assets, including properties and vehicles, as part of an investigation into alleged money laundering.

Mount Lebanon Public Prosecutor Judge Ghada Aoun issued the order after activists filed a lawsuit against several Lebanese banks. 

Creditbank is the sixth lender Aoun has taken action against after Bank of Beirut, SGBL, Bankmed, Bank Audi and Blom Bank.

It is the second judicial measure taken within 24 hours against banks in Lebanon.

Earlier, Judge Miriana Anani, head of the Enforcement Department in Beirut, seized all the shares, properties and assets of one of Lebanon’s largest banks, Fransabank.

The assets will be auctioned if the bank fails to return a deposit belonging to Ayad Garbawy Ibrahim, an Egyptian national who is among hundreds of depositors unable to access his funds at Fransabank.

Ibrahim is taking legal action against the bank to recover the $35,000 he claims is owing.

Judge Aoun on Thursday also issued an arrest warrant for Raja Salameh, brother of the governor of the central bank, Riad Salameh, following an investigation.

The Pioneers of Truth activist group said that Salameh had been arrested on the basis of a complaint it filed 10 days ago accusing him of money laundering through fake companies.

The judicial proceedings have angered the banking sector, and the Association of Banks is expected to discuss strike action at a general assembly on Friday.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati described the judges’ decisions as “arbitrary and irrational judicial proceedings.”

“With all due respect to the judiciary, there is a general impression that some of what is happening does not conform with the judicial norms,” he said.

“The rights of depositors are our priority. However, the exaggerated way through which the judicial rights and issues related to banks are being tackled is dangerous and could undermine the remaining confidence in the banking system.”

Mikati said: “The depositors will, once again, pay the price, and I am afraid things will escalate if defects are not addressed.”

Lebanon’s financial crisis is worsening in the absence of any reforms to alleviate it.

Banks have continued to seize the funds of dollar depositors and prevent transfers, and Lebanon has stopped paying all maturing Eurobonds.

However, the Association of Banks said that it rejects “unlawful actions and abusive practices against them.”

The association warned that “continued arbitrary and illegal measures against banks are damaging the banking sector and the interests of depositors are most adversely affected, especially in the light of the negative repercussions of their relations with foreign correspondent banks.”

It described these measures as “the blow to the remainder of the Lebanese economy.”

Experts say that the seizure of Fransabank assets could have repercussions for all banks.

“Unfortunately, the victim of what is happening is the depositor,“ financial expert Dr. Walid Abou Sleiman told Arab News.

The judicial decisions, if implemented by banks, “will result in the confiscation of the depositors’ funds allowed by the bank,” he added.

He said that the banking supervisory committee must act fairly with depositors, and banks must address depositors and reassure them regarding their deposits.

Abou Sleiman called for an end to “false promises and vague slogans,” adding: “Deposits are confiscated, capital control has not been approved and withdrawal funds from IMF are being obfuscated.”

Charles Arbid, head of Lebanon’s Economic and Social Council, supported the call for banks to “open up to their depositors regarding their deposits and develop a road map for their return to be implemented.”

He said the silence of the banks was unacceptable. “Obstinacy is hurtful and irresponsible. A just and balanced understanding is required.”

In its statement, the Association of Depositors said that “banks will not return the deposits in friendly ways and, accordingly, there is no choice but to turn to the judiciary and seize the property of banks that have been humiliating and robbing depositors for two years.”

Topics: Lebanon banking

Related

Lebanese president to visit Vatican next week
Middle-East
Lebanese president to visit Vatican next week
Japan, Lebanon sign technical cooperation agreement
Business & Economy
Japan, Lebanon sign technical cooperation agreement

Human rights groups condemn ‘draconian’ Iranian internet bill

Human rights groups condemn ‘draconian’ Iranian internet bill
Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News

Human rights groups condemn ‘draconian’ Iranian internet bill

Human rights groups condemn ‘draconian’ Iranian internet bill
  • Proposals would place control of the nation’s internet into the hands of the leadership and IRGC
  • Tehran often uses internet blackouts to cover up human rights abuses and killings by security forces
Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A coalition of human rights groups has issued a joint statement condemning moves by Iran to introduce widespread censorship and state control of the nation’s internet infrastructure.

This week Iranian Parliament moved to ratify the “draconian” Regulatory System for Cyberspace Services Bill — previously known as the User Protection Bill — which, if passed, “will violate an array of human rights of people in Iran, including the right to freedom of expression and right to privacy.”

In a joint statement signed by Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, the Committee to Protect Journalists, Global Voices, and dozens of other rights groups, signatories urged Tehran to “immediately withdraw the bill in its entirety.”

The statement said: “We further call on the international community, along with states engaged in dialogue with Iranian authorities, to ensure that the promotion and protection of human rights in Iran is prioritized, including by urging Iran’s Parliament to rescind the bill as a matter of urgency.”

If passed, the bill would place Iran’s internet infrastructure and national gateways under the control of the country’s unelected leadership, armed forces, and security architecture.

Despite setbacks in the Iranian Parliament, which at times manages to exert limited and sporadic influence within the country, authorities are likely to push through the bill by using an “unusual” article within Iranian law that allows legislation to be ratified for a limited period of time of between three and five years.

“This unusual Article 85 process, and the moves to ratify it on Feb. 22, demonstrate that the authorities remain adamant to take forward this regressive legislation despite the domestic and international outcry,” said the joint statement.

If implemented, the bill would see a taskforce established to manage information flows in and out of the country.

The “Secure Gateway Taskforce” would, in effect, be under the direct control of the office of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

It would be composed of representatives from the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, the Ministry of Intelligence, the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology, the Passive Defense Organization, the police and the Office of the Prosecutor General of Iran.

“Delegating such control over internet and communications access to entities that repeatedly commit serious human rights violations with complete impunity will have chilling effects on the right to freedom of expression in Iran,” warned the joint statement.

The signatories pointed out that many of the organizations listed in the taskforce have “perpetrated gross violations of human rights and crimes under international law,” including “the unlawful use of lethal force, mass arbitrary detentions, enforced disappearances, and torture and other ill-treatment to crush the nationwide protests in 2017, 2018, and November 2019.”

Iranian authorities regularly cut off internet access to the Iranian people during times of crisis, but sporadic information does usually make its way out.

If the new laws are passed, it would be more difficult for Iranians to anonymously document human rights abuses or government crackdowns on protests within the country.

“Indeed, Iran’s deadly repression of nationwide protests in November 2019 took place amid the darkness of a week-long near-total Internet shutdown,” said the rights groups, adding: “Alarmingly, passage of the bill will make internet shutdowns and online censorship even easier and less transparent.”

Topics: Iran Human Rights Watch

Related

HRW: New sentence for rights campaigner spotlights Tehran’s assault on civil society
Middle-East
HRW: New sentence for rights campaigner spotlights Tehran’s assault on civil society
‘No end to mounting repression’ in Iran: HRW
Middle-East
‘No end to mounting repression’ in Iran: HRW

Palestinians decry EU suspension of aid on Israel’s behest

Palestinians decry EU suspension of aid on Israel’s behest
Updated 17 March 2022
Mohammed Najib

Palestinians decry EU suspension of aid on Israel’s behest

Palestinians decry EU suspension of aid on Israel’s behest
  • PA workers endure unpaid salaries as authority grapples with deficit crisis
  • Hungary, a close Israeli ally, accused of blocking vital aid under orders from anti-Palestinian politicians
Updated 17 March 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Authority’s ties with the EU have become strained following the European bloc’s suspension of financial support for several Palestinian projects over the past 15 months.

The EU has tied the aid to the removal of some material from Palestinian textbooks and a halt to the payment of salaries to Palestinian prisoners, Palestinian officials told Arab News in Ramallah.

The PA sent a high-level delegation to Brussels to persuade EU member countries to resume the aid. The authority said it almost managed to overcome obstacles with the EU approval of $94 million for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), $149 million for the PA budget and $88.5 million for the PA development projects.

“There is only one country, Hungary, out of 27 EU countries that opposed the financial support for the PA. In the end, they will find a solution, and the support may be delayed, but it will not stop,” a senior PA official, who requested anonymity, told Arab News in Ramallah. 

The EU is widely considered to be the most prominent supporter of the PA, with an annual aid transfer of $265 million that covers 80 percent of the salaries of the PA’s 140,000 employees in the civil and security sectors.

The problem arose about 15 months ago when the EU suspended its aid and requested the authority change some content in school textbooks that Israel considers anti-semitic and instances of racial incitement. The EU also asked the PA to stop paying salaries to hundreds of Palestinian security prisoners in Israeli jails. The PA rejected the request.

“Hungary’s relationship with Israel is good, so they are trying to blackmail us by dictating Israeli conditions, such as changing the curricula and stopping the payment of salaries to prisoners, but the Palestinians do not need to incite against Israel through school books,” the PA senior official told Arab News.

With the complete cessation of the aid provided by Arab countries and the US, the PA relies entirely on tax funds collected by Israel on its behalf, which it transfers to the authority every month, and on local taxes, which combined provide a total of $277 million. Its monthly salary bill is $293 million. Over the last three months, the PA has been unable to pay full salaries to its employees, who have received just 80 percent of their pay. 

Meanwhile, Israeli media reports suggested that the EU has recently adopted a firm attitude against the PA, but both Palestinian and European sources denied it, terming the news “Israeli wishes.”

“For anyone following this … (the) report is seriously misinformed. Oliver Varhelyi’s (a Hungarian representative and the EU commissioner for neighborhood and enlargement) proposal for conditionality failed to pass,” Martin Konecny, chief of the European Middle East Project, an independent civil society hub in Brussels, tweeted on March 16.

The Palestinians claim that Israel wants to remove textbook content that accurately reflects the Palestinian narrative, which is based on an accurate history of the conflict. 

They allege that the EU’s demands cannot be followed because the bloc does not monitor the Israeli school curricula, which is full of incitement against the Palestinians.

“In the absence of an actual peace process and the lack of control over the Israeli curricula, asking the Palestinian side to remove its narrative is unacceptable, especially since the Palestinian curricula do not include incitement to terrorism or talk about the right of return or a contradiction with the spirit of the Oslo Peace Agreement,” Samir Hulileh, Palestine’s former deputy economy minister, told Arab News.

The people most-affected by the European aid drop are 115,000 low-income families in the West Bank and Gaza Strip who rely on a monthly salary of $231 or less. They have not been paid what they are owed for the past five months as the PA could not find an alternative source for those payments, Palestinian sources claimed,

“The PA budget, UNRWA, and development projects can wait for a while, but the low-income families cannot. The EU should not have suspended all aid absolutely but rather excluded the aid provided to this poor group in Palestinian society,” Hulileh said. 

The EU funding announcement comes as the PA continues to battle with its biggest challenge: a fiscal deficit of $61 million per month.

The struggle has been worsened by a significant decline in international aid. In 2011, the volume of foreign assistance provided to the PA amounted to $1.7 billion, but by 2021, it had dropped to $186 million.

Topics: Palestinians EU aid Israel

Related

Meta supports Palestinians with $100,000 in grants and digital skills training
Media
Meta supports Palestinians with $100,000 in grants and digital skills training
Special Palestinian students, professors report harm of Israeli restrictions on campus
Middle-East
Palestinian students, professors report harm of Israeli restrictions on campus

Tunisians snub poll on reforms as economic crisis bites

Tunisians snub poll on reforms as economic crisis bites
Updated 17 March 2022
AFP

Tunisians snub poll on reforms as economic crisis bites

Tunisians snub poll on reforms as economic crisis bites
  • Most people in the small North African country are more concerned with food shortages, unemployment and financial woes
  • "It's clear that there's a lack of interest in this consultation," said analyst Hamza Meddeb
Updated 17 March 2022
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied, who last year grabbed power in what critics labelled a coup, has now asked voters for their political views — but days before the online poll closes, fewer than six percent had taken part.
Most people in the small North African country are more concerned with food shortages, unemployment and financial woes than in joining in the process to help rewrite the constitution.
The online questionnaire was launched in January, more than half a year after Saied sacked the government, froze parliament and seized near-total power in a decisive blow against the country’s political elite.
The results are to be presented to a committee of experts — hand-picked by Saied — who will then draft a new constitution ahead of a referendum in July.
But with just days to go until the portal closes on Sunday evening, only 412,000 people — under six percent of the seven-million-strong electorate — had taken part.
“It’s clear that there’s a lack of interest in this consultation,” said analyst Hamza Meddeb. “The timing wasn’t well thought-out.”
Saied’s July power grab abruptly suspended the mixed presidential-parliamentary system enshrined in Tunisia’s 2014 constitution, a hard-won compromise between rival ideological camps reached three years after a revolt toppled dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.
Tunisia has often been praised abroad as the only democracy to emerge from the Arab Spring uprisings.
But many Tunisians have long become disillusioned with a political class seen as corrupt and incompetent, meaning Saied’s move initially sparked a wave of support.
Meddeb believes that if the consultation had taken place immediately, participation could have been much higher.
But seven months on, he said, “the president has shown that he didn’t have a project or a program to improve Tunisians’ daily lives.”
In the streets of Tunis, few people seem interested in the exercise.
Saied “just wants to use the public to achieve his own goals,” said shop-owner Safia.
Her colleague Hassen agreed.
“People are sinking into poverty and despair and Saied keeps telling us about the political regime,” he said. “We’re really tired.”
Tunisia is locked in a grinding economic crisis which began long before the coronavirus pandemic sparked mass job losses and the war in Ukraine threatened to exacerbate shortages of basic goods.
Years of high unemployment and inflation have left many families struggling to get by — and with little interest in high politics.
As the consultation draws to a close, stalls have appeared in Tunis to encourage citizens to do their “national duty” and fill in the form, which covers politics, the economy, social problems, health and other issues.
Saied also ordered Prime Minister Najla Bouden to make Internet access free for the final 10 days of the consultation finishing on March 20.
Sarra, a 32-year-old civil servant, said it was “good to try and gather people’s opinions then put the necessary reforms in place.”
But many other Tunisians are skeptical.
“People are dying of hunger but all they care about is the consultation,” one wrote online.
Some asked by AFP said they were not even aware of the exercise — despite an information campaign on national television, even during religious programs.
“They should have come and looked for us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter,” said student Wajdi.
Saied, accused by his rivals of wanting to bring autocracy back to Tunisia, has made no secret of wanting to install a more presidential regime.
The Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party and several other political blocs have called for a boycott of the consultation.
Ennahdha’s arch-enemy, staunchly anti-Islamist lawyer and Free Destourian Party chief Abir Moussi, has also accused Saied of using state resources for his personal political project.
The exercise has received little support from civil society groups.
Meddeb said the president had “not built a coalition” to bring his project to fruition.
“Kais Saied doesn’t represent change any more, he’s just busy opening new fronts” against his political rivals, he said.
“He moves forward alone, maps out his route alone and is deciding the fate of the country alone.”

Topics: Tunisia President Kais Saied financial woes unemployment

Related

Tunisian president meets Italian defense minister 
Middle-East
Tunisian president meets Italian defense minister 
Tunisia’s labor union opposes ‘painful’ economic reforms
Middle-East
Tunisia’s labor union opposes ‘painful’ economic reforms

Latest updates

Yemen war turns nature reserve back into waste dump
Yemen war turns nature reserve back into waste dump
31,000 students took part in Mawhiba math competition
31,000 students took part in Mawhiba math competition
Kingdom is not short of creative talent, says American designer
Kingdom is not short of creative talent, says American designer
Is technology the answer to innovating newsrooms in the MENA?
Is technology the answer to innovating newsrooms in the MENA?
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Science of Meditation’
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Science of Meditation’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.