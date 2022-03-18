You are here

Insurance reforms improving Saudi drivers' behavior, industry reveals

Insurance reforms improving Saudi drivers’ behavior, industry reveals
Just 50 percent of Saudi vehicles are insured despite it being mandatory, according to a spokesman for the insurance sector (Shutterstock)
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

Insurance reforms improving Saudi drivers’ behavior, industry reveals

Insurance reforms improving Saudi drivers’ behavior, industry reveals
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi motorists are behaving better on the Kingdom’s roads thanks to reforms to the insurance market, according to a spokesman for the sector.

Adel Al-Eisa says the value of payouts to drivers has dropped from more than SR9 billion ($2.4 billion) in 2016 to SR5.5 billion.

He attributes the fall to linking prices and discounts to the customer's insurance record, which helped improve the technical losses rate “without administrative expenses” to 67 percent, down from 82 percent in 2016.

Al-Eisa revealed the figures in an interview with Aleqtisadiah, in which he also said just 50 percent of Saudi vehicles are insured despite it being mandatory, according to a spokesman for the insurance sector. 

The increase in the number of insured vehicles will lead to a reduction in the percentage of accident costs and other associated administrative costs, compared to the size of the insurance premiums for vehicles, he said. 

This would reduce loss, giving a greater opportunity for companies to compete and obtain a larger market share, which is in the interest of customers and commercial companies alike, he added.

The vehicle insurance sector is the second largest sector in the Kingdom, with more than 21 percent of the total market size, according to Al-Eisa.

Turkish food delivery startup Getir achieves 'decacorn' status

Getir offers thousands of items for rapid delivery to customers. The app used has been downloaded around 40 million times globally, and the company now facilitates approximately 1 million orders every day. (Getir)
Getir offers thousands of items for rapid delivery to customers. The app used has been downloaded around 40 million times globally, and the company now facilitates approximately 1 million orders every day. (Getir)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Turkish food delivery startup Getir achieves ‘decacorn’ status

Getir offers thousands of items for rapid delivery to customers. The app used has been downloaded around 40 million times globally, and the company now facilitates approximately 1 million orders every day. (Getir)
  • Latest funding round saw UAE sovereign wealth fund invest $768 million in Getir
  • Rapid delivery space is highly competitive, lucrative market
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Emirati investment in Turkish rapid delivery service Getir has helped boost the company’s value to $11.8 billion.

Backers led by Mubadala Investment Co., the UAE’s sovereign wealth fund, invested $768 million in Getir’s latest fundraising round.

More than $2 billion has now been invested in Getir, and the firm’s valuation puts it in the coveted club of startups worth in excess of $10 billion.

When news broke of its latest funding round success, Getir said that it had achieved “decacorn” status — a play on the word unicorn used to describe startups valued at more than $1 billion.

Getir offers thousands of items for rapid delivery to customers. The app used has been downloaded around 40 million times globally, and the company now facilitates approximately 1 million orders every day.

Delivery services such as Getir rely on so-called dark stores, which are centrally located but inaccessible stores used to facilitate quick deliveries.

Getir was founded in 2015 by Nazim Salur, 60, a Turkish entrepreneur. It operates in all 81 cities in Turkey and has expanded into 48 cities across Europe and the US.

The latest valuation means the company is now worth more than Sainsbury’s, the UK’s second-largest supermarket, despite Getir bringing in just a fraction of the profit generated by the groceries chain.

Many services similar to Getir and others in the space are currently loss-making, but the companies and their venture fund backers are seeking to expand rapidly and consolidate market share in what is a fast-growing industry: The very speedy delivery of any and all items.

Getir recently purchased British competitor Weezy, in the process acquiring its dark stores throughout the UK to use for its deliveries.

Jamie Blewitt, co-head of private growth capital at finnCap Group, the investment bank, told The Times that Getir’s bumper valuation was “clearly a testament to the consumer adoption that Getir is seeing with what is still a relatively new business model and trend.”

He said: “The new investors coming on board should give them that extra firepower needed to win in the increasingly competitive market and expand further afield. The market is ripe for consolidation, so no doubt this capital will give them additional options.”

The Mubadala Investment Co. is one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world and owns significant parts of major companies such as Ferrari, microchip manufacturer AMD, and asset manager the Carlyle Group.

Ibrahim Ajami, head of ventures and growth at Mubadala, said: “Groceries represent one of the largest offline to online opportunities globally, led by fast-changing consumer habits which have accelerated online purchasing adoption.

“We believe Getir will continue to prove to be an industry leader as it expands into new categories and geographies. We remain impressed by management’s ability to enter new markets whilst providing an exceptional customer experience,” he added.

Oil heads for weekly loss as prices stay above $100 a barrel

Oil heads for weekly loss as prices stay above $100 a barrel
Updated 18 March 2022
MATTHEW BROWN

Oil heads for weekly loss as prices stay above $100 a barrel

Oil heads for weekly loss as prices stay above $100 a barrel
Updated 18 March 2022
MATTHEW BROWN

Oil prices were headed for a second weekly loss but remained above $100 a barrel in a week that saw values swing $16 amid turbulence from the war in Ukraine.

Brent crude was little changed at $106.78 a barrel at 5:04 p.m. Riyadh time after surging almost 9 percent on Thursday, the biggest one-day percentage advance since the mid-2020s. US benchmark WTI rose 0.5 percent to $103.53 after an 8 percent gain on Thursday.

Both contracts were set to close the week more than 5 percent lower after hitting 14-year highs less than two weeks ago.

Continued hostilities in Ukraine have seen traders trying to avoid Russian crude, triggering supply concerns, while shutdowns in China amid a surge in COVID-19 cases are threatening the demand picture.

The possibility of extra barrels from Iran as nuclear proliferation talks make fitful progress has added to volatility.

Russia said it was yet to reach a cease-fire agreement with Ukraine following four days of talks as it continued to pummel major cities across the country.

“President Putin appears unwilling to end hostilities. This should ensure that the energy complex remains well supported with plenty of scope for further volatility,” said PVM oil market analyst Stephen Brennock.

Prices were also supported by reports that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, undershot their production targets by an even greater margin in January.

OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts rose to 136 percent in February from 129 percent in January, two sources from the producer group told Reuters.

A high compliance rate indicates that the group is producing below its output targets as several members struggle to raise output as OPEC+ gradually unwinds its production cuts.

The International Energy Agency this week said OPEC+ was producing 1.1 million fewer barrels per day (bpd) than its March target.

Several major consuming nations, including the United States, have called on OPEC+ to raise its output at a faster rate, particularly as Western sanctions are expected to curtail Russia’s production.

Lower-than-planned production is hurting energy reserves. Consultancy FGE said on-land product stocks at key countries are 39.9 million barrels lower for this time of the year relative to the 2017-2019 average.

Europe’s willingness to curtail its dependence on Russian energy appeared to be firming on Friday as German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock indicated that her country should consider imposing an oil embargo on Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

In a security policy speech Friday, she said it was important to take a stance and not remain silent due to economic or energy dependency.

“Even if it’s difficult, including on questions now with regard to oil or other embargoes,” said Baerbock.

Germany receives about a third of its oil from Russia and half of its coal and natural gas.

US, Russia step up crypto war; Facebook sued: Crypto Moves

US, Russia step up crypto war; Facebook sued: Crypto Moves
Updated 18 March 2022
MATTHEW BROWN

US, Russia step up crypto war; Facebook sued: Crypto Moves

US, Russia step up crypto war; Facebook sued: Crypto Moves
Updated 18 March 2022
MATTHEW BROWN

US Democrats introduced a bill aiming to curb Russian crypto use and Russia’s central bank gave Sberbank a license to issue and exchange digital assets as the two nations continued to try and outmaneuver each other over the war in Ukraine.

US senators put forward a plan that would enable the president to penalize foreign cryptocurrency firms doing business with sanctioned Russian entities, stopping them from carrying out transactions with US customers.

The Digital Asset Sanctions Compliance Act is led by Senator Elizabeth Warren and co-sponsored by 10 other Democrats, including Senators Mark Warner and Jon Tester.

The move increases pressure on cryptocurrency exchanges that may be used by sanctioned Russians to move money. Exchanges, including Binance and Coinbase, have said they have robust systems in place to ensure they comply with US sanctions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin “and his cronies can move, store and hide their wealth using cryptocurrencies, potentially allowing them to evade the historic economic sanctions the US and its partners across the world have levied in response to Russia’s war against Ukraine,” Warren said in a statement.

Biden administration officials have said they do not believe Russia could use cryptocurrencies to completely evade sanctions, citing the lack of liquidity in crypto markets to facilitate high-volume transactions.

Russia’s central bank on Thursday said it had given Sberbank, the country’s biggest lender, a license to issue and exchange digital financial assets, a move that may open new opportunities for the bank as it seeks to blunt the effect of Western sanctions.

The move represents a major turnaround for the Russian central bank, which has previously advocated a complete ban on trading and mining. It has clashed with the finance ministry, which would rather regulate crypto assets in Russia.

Sberbank, which has said it is working on launching its own cryptocurrency, was listed on the central bank’s register, along with financial ecosystem Lighthouse, giving the two companies the ability to issue digital assets and exchange them on their platforms.

Sberbank said it would use blockchain technology that guarantees the safety of digital transactions and would allow companies to issue their own digital assets, purchase those issued within Sberbank’s system and make other transactions.

Sberbank CEO German Gref in late 2020 said the bank was working with JPMorgan to launch its own cryptocurrency, called Sbercoin, but it has yet to launch.

Australia v Meta

Elsewhere, the Australian competition watchdog is taking action against Meta Platforms Inc’s Facebook, alleging it knowingly hosted misleading cryptocurrency investment ads.

Facebook did not take action swiftly enough after becoming aware that the ads featuring prominent Australian public figures were scams, said the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission, which is seeking declarations, injunctions, penalties, costs and other orders.

“We allege that the technology of Meta enabled these ads to be targeted to users most likely to engage with the ads,” ACCC Chair Rod Sims said. “Meta assured its users it would detect and prevent spam and promote safety on Facebook, but it failed to prevent the publication of other similar celebrity endorsement cryptocurrency scam ads.”

Crypto Trading

Bitcoin declined on Friday, falling 1.5 percent to $40,376 as of 12:33 in London, according to CoinDesk prices. Ethereum rose 0.2 percent to $2,803.

Restricting car use could offset Russia oil crisis, says IEA

Restricting car use could offset Russia oil crisis, says IEA
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

Restricting car use could offset Russia oil crisis, says IEA

Restricting car use could offset Russia oil crisis, says IEA
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Governments could ease the oil shortage caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by restricting how people use their cars, the International Energy Agency has said.

In a report released on Friday, the IEA called for lower speed limits, more working from home, and placing occasional limits on car access to city centers as part of the way to reduce dependency on oil.

It also suggested making public transport cheaper, encouraging carpooling, a greater use of high-speed rail and virtual meetings instead of air travel.

All this comes as part of the French agency's 10-point plan to curtail oil demand.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has caused big jumps in oil prices, prompting an urgent search for alternative sources of energy. 

There could be disruptions of oil supplies with buyers shunning trade with Moscow, despite most countries not banning Russian oil imports, except for the US and UK.

Analysis by the IEA showed measures implemented this year by the EU could bring down gas imports from Russia by over one-third, with additional temporary options to deepen these cuts to well over half while still lowering emissions.

The Paris-based agency anticipates a 3 million barrel-a-day loss of Russian production for April, Bloomberg reported. 

This could be offset as advanced economies could reduce their daily oil demand by 2.7 million barrels within four months, IEA said.

 

Saudi Global Ports Co. launches Riyadh Dry Port operation

Saudi Global Ports Co. launches Riyadh Dry Port operation
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Global Ports Co. launches Riyadh Dry Port operation

Saudi Global Ports Co. launches Riyadh Dry Port operation
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Global Ports Co. has kicked off the operation of the Riyadh Dry Port under the company’s new umbrella in the Saudi capital, SGB Riyadh.

SGB will invest more than SR250 million ($67 million) in developing the ecosystem of the Riyadh Dry Port, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The company signed with Saudi Arabia Railway Co., known as SAR, a Build, Operate and Transfer of Ownership agreement on Dec. 7, 2021.

This partnership will be an important step towards achieving the Kingdom's Vision 2030, and for the Kingdom to become a logistics center by integrating the railway and port sectors, Bashar Al-Malik, CEO of SAR emphasized. 

The handover went smoothly in a short period of time, through maintaining strong operating, transferring assets and engaging those interested in the dry port, and discussing it with stakeholders, SPA said.

There was also cooperation with the Chamber of Commerce, Saudi Company for Exchanging Digital Information, Tabadul and the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.

SGB and SAR invested and operated over 100 units of new container and cargo handling equipment to prepare for expansion of operations.

 

