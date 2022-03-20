You are here

GM bets $3.5bn more on self-driving tech unit as SoftBank exits
A Cruise self-driving car, which is owned by General Motors Corp, is seen outside the companyâ€™s headquarters in San Francisco. (Reuters/File)
WASHINGTON: SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund exited its bet on General Motors (GM) self-driving car subsidiary Cruise as the auto giant upped the ante, investing another $3.45 billion in the loss-making unit.
SoftBank’s departure, which comes as the Japanese conglomerate struggles with debts, prompted questions from sector watchers about whether Cruise is ready to generate meaningful revenue for the time being, and how deep GM might have to dig to fund development.
GM said on Friday that it has agreed to pay $2.1 billion to buy the SoftBank Vision Fund stake in Cruise, and to make a separate $1.35 billion investment in the unit that SoftBank had committed to make in 2018.
Combined, the transactions will bring GM’s stake in Cruise to 80 percent, GM said. Other remaining shareholders in Cruise include Microsoft, Walmart and Honda Motor Co.
In 2018, SoftBank invested $900 million in Cruise and said it would invest another $1.35 billion when Cruise’s autonomous vehicles were ready for commercial deployment, potentially bringing its stake to 20 percent.
As recently as last month, Cruise said SoftBank would invest the $1.35 billion in the company as outlined in 2018.
A person briefed on the matter said SoftBank, including follow-on fundraising rounds after 2018, invested about $1.2 billion in Cruise in total. The person declined to be identified because the information was not public.
The SoftBank exit comes as Cruise awaits a regulatory permit to allow it to charge riders for a driverless ride-hailing service launched in San Francisco.
“Based on the experience that we have seen from Alphabet’s Waymo in Arizona, the revenue that you will generate from that deployment will be very, very small,” said Raj Rajkumar, professor of electrical and computer engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, referring to a project developed by the parent of Google.
“It is a long road ahead,” he said, adding that GM and partners like Honda may have to “dig deep into their pockets” to fund the unit for the time being.
SoftBank has its own internal problems to deal with.
The value of marquee companies in the tech investor’s portfolio have tumbled, hit by China’s crackdown on tech companies, the prospect of higher interest rates and war in Ukraine.
“We will definitely be selling a good chunk of assets,” SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son said last month, as he pivots from the collapse of the sale of chip designer Arm to a plan to list it in the United States.
SoftBank declined to comment on the Cruise exit.
In a statement, GM CEO Marry Barra said, “GM is leveraging the strength of its balance sheet to capitalize on the opportunity to increase its equity investment in Cruise and advance our integrated autonomous vehicle strategy.”
Kyle Vogt, CEO and co-founder of Cruise, said in a series of tweets that Cruise would begin allowing employees to sell vested shares to GM once a quarter in an effort to give financial flexibility to employees.
Going public would be “a major distraction, especially right now,” he said, adding he wanted the company focused on scaling up the driverless ride-hail service launched in San Francisco.
In December, GM announced that Dan Ammann, then chief executive of Cruise, was abruptly leaving the company. One person briefed on the matter said he was dismissed, while another source said he and GM disagreed over when to take Cruise public.
Barra previously downplayed the need for a quick Cruise public offering.
GM spokesman David Caldwell said the latest deal showed GM’s belief in Cruise and simplified the ownership structure. He said that other shareholders in Cruise including Microsoft, Walmart and Honda, had technology partnerships, such as a delivery project with Walmart.

RIYADH: As female executives and entrepreneurs come to the fore in the wake of Saudi Arabia’s recent social reforms, there is a need for ambitious women to network and develop their skills and talents.
Playbook, a female-centered social media platform launched in August 2021, answers that demand.  
Founder Wafa Al-Obaidat is an award-winning serial entrepreneur and social media figure. “We pivoted to develop a tech-based platform to pave the way for growth and inclusion,” Al-Obaidat told Arab News.
Playbook, currently with 12,000 members, describes itself as “an edutainment platform that redefines career progression for women.” Led by phenomenal women leaders across different industries and walks of life, the platform says it “leverages the power of storytelling and shared experiences to prepare women to grow through masterclasses in both English and Arabic.”
With the global EdTech market growing 30 percent year-on-year, Al-Obaidat noted that, “disruptors entering the market with innovative solutions present a promising future to up-skill the global talent pool and serve emerging professions.”
The network is designed for startup founders, executives, students, and those in career transition “to enable them to design the career they desire for themselves.”
Playbook allows users to create customized profiles, highlighting their skills and professional goals. They can take multiple classes based on their interests, network with other members, find solutions to problems via crowdsourcing and track their progress through games.
Playbook’s online community — the largest female social network in the Gulf region, according to Al-Obaidat — is called “The Campus,” providing access to social connections, mentors, discussions, live events, and employment opportunities.
In Playbook’s own words, “members can learn how to lead like a CEO, negotiate like a minister, make decisions like a board member and problem-solve like a scientist.”

Revenue model
Playbook’s revenue model is based on subscriptions for both individuals and organizations, with growth fueled by $700,000 (SR2.63 million) of combined pre-seed funding in January of this year from Sanabil 500 Global, Faith Capital, WomenSpark and Strategic Angel Investors.
With a staff of 12 in Riyadh and Bahrain, the company intends to deploy the invested funds toward recruitment of new talent, team structuring, content creation, platform development, and marketing initiatives.

Sustainable development
These investors are optimistic about the prospects of Playbook and its mission to empower women across the Gulf region.
“We’re proud to support female-founded startups such as Playbook that we believe have the potential to scale regionally and globally,” said Amal Dokhan, partner at 500 Global MENA, a Mountain View, California-based angel fund, upon the announcement of their investment.
She said Playbook “entered the market at the right time to present a solution to the public and private sector, as policymakers increasingly institute sustainable development goals, SDGs, and as more job opportunities open up for women.”
Deemah Al-Yahya, founder of WomenSpark, a Saudi-based early-stage angel investor, added: “We have always maintained a strong commitment to founders who share our vision for the region and beyond. Playbook helps us further our mission to invest in accelerating the career growth cycle of the female talent pool and build more prosperous economies.”
Al-Obaidat stressed that Playbook’s activities align with the proactive policies adopted by Gulf states in recent years to strengthen economic growth and quality of life through gender balance mandates and the adoption of the United Nations’ SDGs.
“Our experience indicated to us that there was a need for authentic, representative, value-driven content,” noted Al-Obaidat, who also founded the Bahrain-based communications agency Obai & Hill.  
Host of the “Woman Power” podcast, with 100,000 listeners, she sees this as an exciting time for the Gulf with millions of women entering the workforce and many job opportunities and leadership verticals opening up, indicating “that the region is now ready to fast-track development of women through well-defined policy-setting, career opportunities and training needs analysis.”
Al-Obaidat said Playbook intends to “enable more women to tap into their unlocked potential, create a more robust network of female founders and encourage students to understand jobs of the future, while building a community of mentors and mentees who can navigate the challenges they face.”

RIYADH: The exclusion of key Russian banks from the SWIFT system in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and reports about the emergence of alternatives developed by Moscow and Beijing has once again ignited a debate about the future of the greenback.
China has had been working for years to internationalize the yuan. The current crisis, however, has given a new impetus to those efforts or at least forced the world into rethinking its relationship with the US dollar. 
A recent report from the Wall Street Journal suggested that Saudi Arabia is in talks with China to price and receive payments for some of its oil sales in renminbi rather than US dollars. The talks have been “off and on for six years,” but discussions have intensified in recent months.
“For many countries (including Saudi Arabia and China), the harsh sanctions imposed by the US on Russia have raised questions about the wisdom of transacting in dollars and holding dollar-denominated assets as part of their official reserves,” Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist, at Capital Economics wrote in a note.
Saudi Arabia is one of those few countries, which run a trade surplus with China. Over the past decade, it has averaged around $24 billion.
According to Tuvey, if all trade with China were to be conducted in renminbi, Saudi Arabia would quickly accumulate large holdings of the renminbi. Within five years, all else equal, the renminbi could easily make up as much as 20-25 percent of the Kingdom’s official FX reserves. 
This is a scenario that the economist rejects as unlikely as he believes the Kingdom “may be reluctant to hold large amounts of FX reserves in renminbi, not least because of concerns regarding convertibility and the implications for its ability to defend the dollar peg.”
However, the Kingdom may decide to accept renminbi for only a portion of oil sales to China, and/or it could recycle renminbi receipts and increase goods and services exports from China, wrote the expert.
It has been suggested that accepting the renminbi for oil sales may prompt Saudi Arabia to move away from its dollar peg and to adopt a peg to a basket of currencies, similar to Kuwait.
Tuvey, is, however, skeptical. According to him, “even if Saudi Arabia accepts renminbi for sales to China, it would still be accepting dollars for around three-quarters of its oil trade. What’s more, the dollar peg has been the fundamental anchor of macroeconomic stability in Saudi Arabia for decades and policymakers are unlikely to be in a rush to change.”

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding with Amazon Saudi Arabia, to support small and medium enterprises in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih oversaw the signing ceremony at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh. Under the agreement, the ministry and Amazon will form a joint committee that will meet twice a month to “explore reforms across a range of areas including development of skills, technology and infrastructure, supporting knowledge and trust in online shopping and e-payments, and working with relevant public sector entities to produce and deliver support and incentive programs to accelerate the growth and adoption of investments in digital services and e-commerce.”
Al-Falih said the partnership will open growth opportunities for SMEs and create job opportunities across the Kingdom.
“We will learn from Amazon’s global practices and leverage its talents and expertise to bring world-class innovation and sustainable investment practices to the Kingdom.
“One of our objectives at the ministry is to create long-lasting partnerships with leading international organizations that will provide the local market with economic value and global expertise,” said Al-Falih.
Ronaldo Mouchawar, Amazon vice president for MENA, said the partnership will contribute to providing customers with a wide range of products that are based on the latest technologies and artificial intelligence.
In addition, the deal will help create better tools for local sellers to develop their business through overcoming challenges and benefiting from the great growth opportunities in the Kingdom, Mouchawar said.
He stressed that Amazon’s commitment to the Kingdom will contribute to accelerating the digital economic growth.

  Company plans to increase number of Saudi female workers in new facility to 50 percent by end 2022, says official
RIYADH: Intending to increase its share in the Kingdom’s ice cream market, Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co., SADAFCO, has established an ice cream factory worth SR130 million ($34 million) in Jeddah.

With a 28 percent market share, the company seeks to dominate the ice cream sector in the Kingdom and the new facility aims to raise its production capacity to achieve the goal.

“Ice cream is a high margin profitable business for SADAFCO,” Umar Farrukh, business head - frozen at SADAFCO told Arab News.

The company reported a decline in profit during the nine months ending Dec. 31, 2021, attributed to lower sales volumes due to the pandemic, an increase in the value-added tax from 5 to 15 percent, and higher material and logistics costs.

The ice cream business of the company, however, performed very well contributing to 17 percent of the company’s total annual turnover, Farrukh said at the inauguration ceremony of the Jeddah factory.

The official was upbeat about the company’s ice cream business saying it will continue to “support the company in making profits.”

The 19,800-square-meter factory has already become operational in the coastal city of the Kingdom.

“We can run any line, all of our distribution of ice cream in Saudi Arabia and outside is happening from this factory as we speak,” Farrukh told Arab News. 

SADAFCO now has a frozen warehouse capacity of 6,000 pallets, doubling its mixing and pasteurization capacities.

“The same products which were being produced in the previous line can be run on this new line three to five times faster,” said the official.

Talking about the company’s plans, he said the consumers will soon be able to enjoy new products that were previously unavailable in the Kingdom.

 “We have the room to produce exciting new products for consumers.”

With the new facility, Farrukh is optimistic about the company capturing more market share in the Kingdom. “We aspire to become a dominant leader in the category, especially with the new capacity being unlocked,” he added. 

Farrukh said with the increased capacity, the company seeks to explore new markets outside the Kingdom as well.

The Jeddah plant today has around 150 employees and out of the total 45 percent of these roles are filled by Saudi females. The company plans to increase the ratio of Saudi female workers to 50 percent by the end of the year.

According to Farrukh, the snacks industry in Saudi Arabia is worth about SR6 billion. “Ice cream makes a very small part of that,” he said. 

“Ice cream products in the Kingdom have a very low per capita consumption compared to the global market and a very low freezer per capita versus the developed world,” which indicates the growth opportunities present in the sector.

  Crude oil production grew by 123,000 bpd in the month to 10.145 million bpd
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s January crude oil exports grew by 59,000 barrels per day to 6.996 million bpd, according to data issued by the Joint Organisations Data Initiative, also known as JODI.
JODI statistics revealed that in January the Kingdom’s exports of crude oil rose by 0.9 percent from 6.937 million bpd in December.
January exports figure is the highest since April 2020 — when it marked an all-time spike in exports to 10.237 million bpd — but still lower compared to the 2020 daily average of 7.037 million bpd.

Production
Crude oil production grew by 123,000 bpd in the month to 10.145 million bpd. This translates to a 1.2 percent growth from 10.022 million bpd in December.
January also marked a substantial increase in the direct use of crude oil — such as oil burning for electricity generation. The direct use grew to 402,000 bpd from 318,000 bpd in December and 269,000 bpd in the same month of 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

Stocks of crude oil decreased to 133.742 million barrels.

Crude oil production grew by 123,000 bpd in the month to 10.145 million bpd.

Refinery output also increased in January to 2.802 million bpd.

Stocks
Stocks of crude oil decreased to 133.742 million barrels which translates to a decline of 0.7 percent month-on-month as well as a decline of 2.5 percent year-on-year.
As for oil products, the intake of crude oil in the Kingdom’s refineries in January grew to 2.777 million bpd, reflecting growth rates of 3.1 percent and 18.5 percent on a monthly and yearly basis, respectively.

Refinery output

Refinery output also increased in January to 2.802 million bpd, which translates to 0.6 percent growth compared to December. At the same time, it marks a significant increase of 17.5 percent compared to January 2021.
 Exports of oil products fell 15.2 percent to 1.416 million bpd in January. The figure is still 21 percent higher than it was in the same month a year ago.
Both diesel oil output and exports fell 7 percent and 19.7 percent, respectively. The output of motor and aviation gasoline increased 4.3 percent month-on-month but its exports saw a monthly decline of 16.4 percent.
For fuel oil, both output and exports witnessed monthly growth rates of 5.6 percent and 38 percent, respectively.
The Kingdom’s total stocks of oil products grew 3 percent to 101.700 million barrels in January. The January stock figure is 4.7 percent higher compared to the same month of 2021, data from JODI reveal.     
 

