Coalition destroys explosive-laden boat, thwarts attack on shipping
A ship is docked at the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, Yemen, March 23, 2017. (Reuters)
Updated 11 sec ago
RIYADH: The Coalition fighting to restore legitimacy in Yemen has destroyed an explosive-laden boat in the port city of Hodeidah, Al Hadath TV reported Sunday. 

The destruction of the boat, off the Yemeni coastal city of Hodeidah, thwarted an imminent attack on shipping in the Red Sea, the TV channel said.

“Our efforts have contributed to protecting maritime shipping lines and global trade,” the coalition said.  

Huge crowd due for Israel rabbi funeral under heavy guard
  • Funeral could be one of the largest gatherings in ‘Israeli history’
  • Born in the Belarussian city of Pinsk, Chaim Kanievsky died Friday aged 94
BNEI BRAK, Israel: Hundreds of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews were expected at the funeral Sunday of influential rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, known to followers as the “Prince of Torah,” with authorities warning of dangers from massive overcrowding.
Born in the Belarussian city of Pinsk, Kanievsky died Friday aged 94 and was to be buried at midday in the mainly ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv.
The funeral, for which thousands of police and paramilitary officers as well as volunteers have been deployed to provide security, comes 11 months after a disaster at Mount Meron, an ultra-Orthodox pilgrimage site where 45 people died in a stampede.
The Magen David Adom, Israel’s equivalent of the Red Cross, said the funeral could be one of the largest gatherings in “Israeli history” and that hundreds of paramedics and other first responders were in place.
The MDA said it was “prepared for any mass casualty event.”
Kanievsky was the de facto head of what is commonly called the Lithuanian branch of ultra-Orthodox Judaism, and his knowledge of Jewish law was so revered that his rulings were thought to require total compliance within his community.
To some followers, he was known as “our master, the Prince of Torah,” comprising the religion’s laws and traditions.
Israel’s ultra-Orthodox Jews, or haredim, are split among various factions and groups, but Kanievsky was seen by some as a unifying figure.
Aryeh Deri, a political leader and rabbi from the Sephardic haredi group — which has its roots in southern Europe and North Africa, rather than the Middle East — said Kanievsky transcended “definition.”
He “was my rabbi,” Deri told Israel’s public Channel 11 television on Saturday.
Despite his prominence, Kanievsky lived in a modest Bnei Brak apartment, where religious texts lined the walls of a small study.
His notoriety within Israel and abroad surged in 2020 when he was accused of encouraging followers to ignore social distancing restrictions and continue gathering to study Torah.
A Jerusalem Post op-ed accused Kanievsky of committing an act of “civil disobedience” unprecedented in Israel’s history, at a time when the rest of the Jewish state was required to isolate.
Widespread resistance among some haredim to respect restrictions, including orders to close schools and houses of worship, fostered deep resentment among mainstream Israeli society.
Yaakov Kanievsky, the rabbi’s grandson and top adviser, said at the time that the rabbi had not been not seeking to appear “defiant” in response to Covid lockdown rules.
But he stressed that for a prominent haredi rabbi like Kanievsky, limiting viral transmission could not be not be the main consideration.
“For the rabbi, the most important thing in the world is the study of Torah. Without that, there is no point to anything,” Yaakov Kanievsky said in November 2020.
“The rabbi believes that the Jewish people have no existence without Torah. You can’t separate the two, you must study.”

Deadly attacks on women rise sharply in Iraqi Kurdistan

Deadly attacks on women rise sharply in Iraqi Kurdistan
Updated 20 March 2022
SULAIMANIYAH: A woman burned alive by her husband, others shot dead by a father or a teenage brother — bloody violence against women has spiked in northern Iraq’s Kurdish region.
The autonomous area, keen on projecting an image of a relative haven of stability and tolerance in war-battered Iraq, has seen a sharp rise in femicide, killings motivated by gender.
“In the past two months, there has been an increase in femicide compared to the previous year,” said Hiwa Karim Jwamir of the Kurdish General Directorate for Combating Violence Against Women.
In the first two months of 2022, 11 women were killed in autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan, most of them shot, said the official based in Sulaimaniyah.
Forty-five women were killed in 2021, up from 25 the previous year, said Jwamir.
On a Friday before dawn, a 15-year-old teenager was fatally wounded by six bullets fired by her father in the village of Soran. The man told police his daughter “went out with two boys late at night,” according to a domestic violence unit which also records so-called “honor killings.”
Across Iraq, gender-based violence rose 125 percent to over 22,000 cases between 2020 and 2021, says the UN children’s agency UNICEF, which has also pointed to “a worrisome increase in depression and suicide among women and girls.”
Last December, a 16-year-old girl was disfigured with acid in Baghdad by an adult who wanted to marry her but had been rejected.
For years, activists have denounced violence against women and forced marriages in Iraq, which remains a conservative and patriarchal society.
“Cases of violence against women are on the rise,” said long-time Kurdistan activist Bahar Munzir, director of local group the People’s Development Organization.
“Most of the women who are killed are victims of a family member.”
A few days before International Women’s Day on March 8, the body of a 20-year-old woman was found on the side of the road in Irbil, the capital of Kurdistan.
Maria Sami, the victim, was known on social networks for her feminist speeches.
The following day, on March 9, Kirkuk police announced the arrest of the killer, her 18-year-old brother.
While he was still on the run, he spoke by phone to a Kurdish television channel and tried to justify the killing by charging his sister had failed to obey the family.
In February, mother-of-two Shinyar Huner Rafiq died in hospital, five days after being admitted with serious burns.
“Her husband had come home one evening in a state of intoxication,” Shinyar’s father, Huner Rafiq, told AFP.
“He doused her body in gasoline and set it on fire.”
After the father reported the killing, police arrested the husband.
“Before dying, Shinyar told us the facts,” said the bereaved father. “We recorded it, and we submitted the video to the investigators.”
Kurdistan’s prime minister Masrour Barzani denounced the “horrific case,” saying he was “deeply troubled” by the spate of violent attacks against women.
The government must impose “the heaviest possible penalty on perpetrators,” he said in a statement.
“There is no honor in honor killings.
“I’m determined to protect every woman, girl and child from abuse ... This scourge must end.”
In early February, Dohuk police said they had found the corpse of Doski Azad, a 23-year-old transgender woman who had been ostracized by family members.
An arrest warrant was issued to find the suspected murderer: the victim’s brother, who had in recent years been living in Europe.
He had called his family to inform them of his crime and of where the body was, according to police.
The murder was condemned by the UN mission in Iraq, and the consulates of Western countries in Irbil.
The news provoked a torrent of hatred online — against the victim, even though some voices defended minorities’ rights.
In June 2011, Kurdistan passed a law criminalizing domestic violence and female genital mutilation.
The law, which threatens life in prison for “honor” crimes, was hailed by non-governmental groups as a major step forward.
But the law’s enforcement is hampered by a climate of impunity and a common fear of speaking out.
“When a woman is killed, the procedures of the security services are not the same as when it’s a man, the trial is not the same,” said Munzir, the activist.
“Some cases don’t even make it to court. They are subject to tribal resolution between the man’s family and that of his wife, the victim.”

General Frank McKenzie, USMC Commander, U.S. Central Command. (REUTERS file photo)
General Frank McKenzie, USMC Commander, U.S. Central Command. (REUTERS file photo)
General Frank McKenzie, USMC Commander, U.S. Central Command. (REUTERS file photo)
  • '… many times our forces are at risk, whether in Iraq or in Syria. So that, in fact, does concern me'
WASHINGTON: The exchange of missile strikes by Iran and Israel in Iraq and Syria puts US forces at risk, the top US commander for the Middle East said, just days after an Iranian missile barrage struck near the US Consulate complex in northern Iraq.
Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie told Pentagon reporters that over the past six months Iran has attacked US forces and facilities a number of times, but “very good action on the part of commanders on the ground” had thwarted any US casualties.
“Had US casualties occurred, I think we might be in a very different place right now,” said McKenzie.
McKenzie and other US officials said this week the missile strikes on Sunday that hit close to the consulate were not aimed at the US And Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard said on its website that it had attacked what it described as an Israeli spy center in Irbil.
The attack came several days after Iran said it would retaliate for an Israeli strike near Damascus that killed two members of its Revolutionary Guard.
“I think it’s obvious that Israel is going to take steps to defend itself when it’s confronted with with Iranian actions. And of course, Iran is dedicated to the destruction of Israel,” McKenzie said.

I think it’s obvious that Israel is going to take steps to defend itself when it’s confronted with with Iranian actions.

Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, Top US commander for the Middle East

“I do worry about these exchanges between Iran and Israel, because many times our forces are at risk, whether in Iraq or in Syria. So that, in fact, does concern me.”
McKenzie, who is retiring after about three years as head of US Central Command, was speaking at what was expected to be his final press briefing. He said that as he prepares to turn over the job to incoming Army Gen. Erik Kurilla, his message to his successor is that Iran continues to be his biggest challenge.
“My central problem in my three years of command was Iran,” said McKenzie, who also oversaw the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and commando raids to kill Daesh leaders.
“There were other problems, other huge problems, but the headquarters as a whole ... focused on the Iranian problem and everything attendant to that.”
The US presence in Iraq has long been a flash point for Tehran, but tensions spiked after a January 2020 US drone strike near the Baghdad airport killed a top Iranian general. In retaliation, Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Al-Asad air base, where US troops were stationed. More than 100 service members suffered traumatic brain injuries in the blasts.
More recently, Iranian proxies are believed responsible for an assassination attempt late last year on Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. And officials have said they believe Iran was behind the October drone attack at the military outpost in southern Syria where American troops are based. No US personnel were killed or injured in the attack.
Last year, US forces in Iraq shifted to a non-combat role, but Iran and its proxies still want all American troops to leave the country.
McKenzie said the Iranian leaders believe that they can launch a certain level of attacks against the US without affecting the ongoing negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program.
Diplomats trying to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal appear to be near the cusp of an agreement that would bring the US back into the accord and bring Iran back into compliance with limits on its nuclear program.
Congressional opponents of the deal peppered McKenzie with questions this week about the impact of an agreement on Iranian aggression and whether sanctions relief will only provide Iran funding for other malign behavior.
McKenzie said the US has gotten better at countering potential strikes by Iranian drones and other defensive measures, which contributed to the lack of American casualties. But he and others have noted that the Iranian ballistic missile strikes have gotten more precise.
“We don’t want Iran to have a nuclear weapon, and the best way to get to that is probably through a negotiated solution,” he said, adding that such a deal won’t likely solve other problems, such as Iranian conventional attacks in the region.
“I don’t think anybody in the United States government is blind to that fact, but ... if you can take nuclear weapons off the table, that’s a powerful capability that you don’t have to worry about.”
Once that is done, he said, then the US could move on and deal with other problems, including Iran’s increasing ballistic missile and drone threats.
“What you’d like to do is negotiate that, but if you can negotiate that, that’s where US Central Command comes in. It’s our job to demonstrate to Iran the concept of deterrence — that the things they want to pursue are too painful for them to achieve. We work at that every day.”

Iraqi Kurdish oil tycoon’s home in ruins after Iran strike

A house damaged by an Iranian ballistic missile attack is seen in Irbil, Iraq, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP)
A house damaged by an Iranian ballistic missile attack is seen in Irbil, Iraq, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP)
Updated 20 March 2022
  • Barzinji pointed to a large crater where once his home office stood as he took The Associated Press on a tour of the ruins on Friday
IRBIL: Once a lavish mansion, the sprawling home of an Iraqi Kurdish oil tycoon was laid to waste in a barrage of missiles that struck near a US Consulate complex in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil earlier this week.
Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard said it launched the attack last Sunday, firing off 12 cruise missiles at what it described as a “strategic center” of the Israeli spy agency Mossad — in retaliation for an Israeli strike in Syria that killed two of the Iranian paramilitary force’s members the previous week.
Baz Karim Barzinji, CEO of the Iraqi Kurdish oil company KAR group, denies any links to Mossad.
The missiles gutted his beautiful home but he says he is grateful his family was unharmed.
The consulate was undamaged and no injuries were reported in the attack.
The US said it did not believe it was the target.
But the barrage marked a significant escalation between the US and Iran. Hostility between the foes has often played out in Iraq, whose government is allied with both countries.
Barzinji pointed to a large crater where once his home office stood as he took The Associated Press on a tour of the ruins on Friday. The tycoon, his wife and two teenage children were visiting a nearby farm when the attack took place, he said.

Tycoon Baz Karim Barzinji, his wife and two teenage children were visiting a nearby farm when the attack took place.

Once plush sitting rooms, where government officials rubbed shoulders with diplomats and other figures of influence, are now strewn with glass, pieces of concrete and piles of debris. The windows and the roof are gone, remnants of the mansion walls barely stand, and floors are covered with rubble.
“This is my family house, all the photos and our belongings” were here, he said. “It was horrifying.”

His daughter, Ban Karim, recounts how she huddled in the garden with the family dogs as the thundering missiles whizzed overhead. “We do not know if they can see us, we do not know if they are drones, we do not know anything about ballistics, what is going to happen right now,” she said, speaking in English.
Observers speculate the timing of the attack was significant as the world’s focus is on Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Iraq’s northern semi-autonomous Kurdish region maintains discreet links to Israel through the selling of its oil. Barzinji’s KAR group built and operates the export pipeline to Ceyhan in Turkey through a joint venture with Russia’s Rosneft.
“It is clearly nonsense, what the Iranians are talking about. This can be anything but an Israeli base,” Hiwa Osman, an Iraqi Kurdish political analyst, said of Barzanji’s villa.
An Iraqi intelligence official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the attack, also rejected claims the house was an Israeli spy center, adding it was a place where diplomats often held social gatherings.
The attack was Iran’s first assault on Iraqi soil since the January 2020 missile strike on Ain Al-Assad air base housing US forces, which was in retaliation for the US drone strikes that killed a Iranian warlord, Qassem Soleimani, outside the Baghdad airport.
“This is a message (by Iran) to their base, their people. They needed to boost their morale because they have been humiliated for a long time,” said Hamdi Malik, an associate fellow with the Washington Institute who specializes in Shiite militias.
Malik believes Sunday’s attack was carefully plotted to minimize casualties and cause no direct harm to US interests — but also sent a message to the Americans amid stalled nuclear talks between Iran and world powers in Vienna: next time could be bigger, and more dangerous,
The attack also served to remind Baghdad, where talks on forming a government are languishing and where Moqtada Sadr, the winner of Iraq’s 2021 parliamentary election, is threatened to exclude Iran-backed parties by forming an alliance with the Kurds and Sunnis.
Iran’s “message to Iraqi partners is that no matter who wins the election …. Iraq is our backyard and we can do what we want, whenever we want,” Malik said.

Ukrainian women immigrants in Israel pose moral dilemma, security challenge

Ukrainian Jewish refugees, who fled the war in their country, disembark from a plane upon their arrival at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, on March 17, 2022. (AFP)
Ukrainian Jewish refugees, who fled the war in their country, disembark from a plane upon their arrival at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, on March 17, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 20 March 2022
Mohammed Najib
  • Amid awareness campaign at airport, top immigration officials defend tough policy against human trafficking
RAMALLAH: Concerns have increased in Israel since the outbreak of war in Ukraine over claims in the media that some women refugees from the Eastern European country were being exploited by human trafficking networks.

Leaflets — including preventive information and emergency phone numbers — are expected to be distributed among Ukrainian refugee women upon arrival at the airport as part of measures to counter the threat.

A moral dilemma has arisen — as Israel has begun to receive hundreds of Ukrainians fleeing war — amid fears that some of the arriving women were being lured into prostitution, according to Israeli media reports.

The reports detailed how Israeli human trafficking and criminal networks lure Ukrainian refugees into prostitution upon their arrival to Israel, with the concern being used as an excuse for Israeli immigration officials to deny entry to dozens of refugees during the past two weeks.

According to a TV report aired on Thursday on Israeli Channel 12, the Israeli Ministry of Social Welfare and the Anti-Trafficking Unit in the Ministry of Justice received information on attempts to lure Ukrainian female refugees in Israel into prostitution.

The attempts to lure refugee women did not begin only after arriving in Israel.

The report indicated that about 100 Ukrainian refugees spoke during their interrogation at Ben Gurion Airport about a person who offered them money to help them escape from the war zones in Ukraine, cross the border and board a plane bound for Israel.

The refugee women added that after they arrived in Israel, the same person told them that they had to provide “sexual or domestic services” to pay back the money.

The Israeli Population and Immigration Authority has received information and details on the person in question, and the suspicion is that a network — rather than a single person — was trying to lure refugee women into prostitution.

FASTFACT

247 Ukrainians were refused entry out of the nearly 10,000 refugees who have tried to enter Israel since the outbreak of the war three weeks ago.

The testimonies of refugee women will be communicated to the police to open an investigation.

During deliberations in the Knesset on March 14, Population and Immigration Authority Director-General Tomir Moskowitz justified his refusal to allow some Ukrainian refugees to enter Israel, claiming that “they have come to work (in) prostitution.”

Moskowitz said: “Just as they came before the war, they come now too. Some of them are victims of (human trafficking) … and some are interested in bringing them or inviting them here.”

According to data reviewed by Moskowitz, 247 Ukrainian refugees were refused entry out of the nearly 10,000 refugees who have tried to enter Israel since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine three weeks ago.

Luring Ukrainian and Russian immigrant women into prostitution is not a new issue in Israel.

Dozens of those who immigrated to Israel in the early 1990s following the collapse of the former Soviet Union were reportedly recruited to work in prostitution for years.

Meanwhile, an Israeli source related to the institutes receiving Ukrainian immigrant women confirmed to Arab News that human trafficking was indeed occurring, adding that this was the case not only in Israel but in Europe as well.

“I heard that someone came to those Ukrainian women and gave them a telephone number. Yes, it happened,” said the source, who requested anonymity.

