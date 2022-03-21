You are here

  • Home
  • NMC Health sells stake in Saudi Medical Care Group

NMC Health sells stake in Saudi Medical Care Group

NMC Health sells stake in Saudi Medical Care Group
Short Url

https://arab.news/5sptz

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

NMC Health sells stake in Saudi Medical Care Group

NMC Health sells stake in Saudi Medical Care Group
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE-based NMC Health has exited Saudi operations as it sold its 53 percent stake in Saudi Medical Care Group, it said in a statement.

The group expects the transaction to be completed during the second half of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals.

“The successful sale of NMC’s last substantial non-core international asset represents an important milestone as we take the final steps to exit the administration process as NMC emerges as a robust, focused, profitable, customer-centric business,” said CEO Michael Davis.

Back in 2019, NMC formed a joint venture in Saudi Arabia comprising five hospital assets and a cash injection to acquire a stake in Saudi Medical Care Group.

 The privately-held Saudi healthcare provider’s portfolio currently includes seven hospitals and three clinics across the Kingdom.

Topics: NMC Saudi Arabia UAE Healthcare

NEOM launches ENOWA to ensure sustainable energy and water systems

NEOM launches ENOWA to ensure sustainable energy and water systems
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

NEOM launches ENOWA to ensure sustainable energy and water systems

NEOM launches ENOWA to ensure sustainable energy and water systems
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

NEOM, the $500 billion project wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, launched its subsidiary company ENOWA, aimed at ensuring world-class, sustainable energy and water systems. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia NEOM

Aluminium prices jump on Russian supply worries

Aluminium prices jump on Russian supply worries
Updated 5 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

Aluminium prices jump on Russian supply worries

Aluminium prices jump on Russian supply worries
  • The most-traded May aluminum contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 2.3 percent at 23,105 yuan ($3,635.38) a ton
Updated 5 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

March 21 : Aluminium prices rose on Monday after Australia’s announcement to ban exports of alumina and aluminum ores to Russia exacerbated fears of supply disruption of the lightweight metal.


The move will limit Russia’s capacity to produce aluminum, one of its critical exports, the Australian government said.


“This could see Russia having to rely on China for any shortfall in alumina,” ING said in a note.


Russia accounts for about 6 percent of global supply of aluminum and 10 percent of nickel, and is a major producer of natural gas used to generate electricity that powers production of metals.


German aluminum maker Trimet will cut production at its main factory in Essen by half in the coming weeks amid huge costs for the energy-intense production process.


Three-month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange (LME) climbed 3.7 percent to $3,507 a ton by 0940 GMT, after hitting a peak since March 10.


The most-traded May aluminum contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 2.3 percent at 23,105 yuan ($3,635.38) a ton, having earlier hit its highest since March 8.


“Traders are concerned about any further disruption in supply as the war extends,” said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer at research firm Kalkine.


“The demand for aluminum has soared globally while there is a supply deficit that may keep supporting aluminum prices in the near-to medium-term.”


Ukraine defied a Russian demand that its forces lay down arms before dawn on Monday in Mariupol, where hundreds of thousands of civilians have been trapped in a city under siege and laid to waste by Russian bombardment.
 

Topics: economy China manufaacturing Aluminium London metal exchange

Related

No new contracts with Russian producers, says aluminum company Norsk Hydro
Business & Economy
No new contracts with Russian producers, says aluminum company Norsk Hydro

Moody's sees Aramco's cash flow rise in line with big oil players

Moody's sees Aramco's cash flow rise in line with big oil players
Updated 18 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Moody's sees Aramco's cash flow rise in line with big oil players

Moody's sees Aramco's cash flow rise in line with big oil players
Updated 18 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Global ratings agency Moody’s said the rise in Aramco's cash flow for 2021 is in line with western oil majors.

In a statement on Monday, Moody's said the 83-percent increase in cash flow from operations, to $139 billion, comes similar to other peers who collectively doubled their flow.

It also described the 2021 financial results of Saudi oil giant Aramco as “very strong”. 

Saudi Aramco’s profit surged 124 percent in 2021, more than the average of analysts' expectations.

Profits of what was said to be “the most profitable oil company in the world" hit SR412 billion ($110 billion), compared to SR184 billion a year earlier, the oil major revealed in a bourse filing.

Topics: Oil Aramco

China LNG imports from Russia double despite domestic demand plunging

China LNG imports from Russia double despite domestic demand plunging
Updated 23 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

China LNG imports from Russia double despite domestic demand plunging

China LNG imports from Russia double despite domestic demand plunging
Updated 23 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: China’s imports of liquified natural gas from Russia saw a year-on-year surge of 100 percent in February, despite a drop in demand due to soaring prices, Bloomberg reported.

China bought a total of 4011,000 tons of LNG from Russia as it sought to diversify its portfolio and reduce dependency on any one source.

Total Chinese LNG imports dropped by 12 percent compared to February 2021, but Russia’s share of that climbed to 8 percent.

LNG imports dropped 8.7 percent year-on-year in the first two month of 2022 as buyers opted for more affordable local coal.

The hike in prices associated with LNG is primarily attributed to tight supply as a result of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Chinese imports of oil-linked pipeline gas surged by 6.9 percent in February, down from 12 percent in the corresponding period a year earlier.

 

Topics: China Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Russia

Related

Germany seals deal to obtain LNG from Qatar; Austria unveils $2.2bn energy subsidies: NRG matters
Business & Economy
Germany seals deal to obtain LNG from Qatar; Austria unveils $2.2bn energy subsidies: NRG matters

Saudi Arabia isn't responsible for any oil supply shortage from attacks on its facilities

Saudi Arabia isn't responsible for any oil supply shortage from attacks on its facilities
Updated 24 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia isn't responsible for any oil supply shortage from attacks on its facilities

Saudi Arabia isn't responsible for any oil supply shortage from attacks on its facilities
Updated 24 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia isn’t responsible for any oil supply shortage to the international market that results from attacks on its facilities, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing a source in Kingdom’s foreign ministry.

Topics: Oil

Latest updates

NMC Health sells stake in Saudi Medical Care Group
NMC Health sells stake in Saudi Medical Care Group
NEOM launches ENOWA to ensure sustainable energy and water systems
NEOM launches ENOWA to ensure sustainable energy and water systems
Aluminium prices jump on Russian supply worries
Aluminium prices jump on Russian supply worries
Berlin-Doha energy partnership to help wean Germany off Russian gas
Berlin-Doha energy partnership to help wean Germany off Russian gas
Moody's sees Aramco's cash flow rise in line with big oil players
Moody's sees Aramco's cash flow rise in line with big oil players

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.