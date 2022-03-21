You are here

Saudi stocks down slightly as oil futures rise: Closing bell
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed lower Monday after investors watched efforts to settle the Russian crisis, which drove up oil prices and shook the global economy.
On the oil market, Brent crude futures climbed more than 4.3 percent to $112.38 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures rose 4.4 percent to $109.10 a barrel.
The main index, TASI, dropped 0.34 percent to reach 12,831, while the parallel market, Nomu, shed 0.50 percent to reach 24,665.
Tanmiah Food Co. gained 5.13 percent to lead the gainers, while National Petrochemical Co. edged down 5.26 percent to lead the fallers.
Shares in Aramco plunged 0.69 percent, despite its recent announcement that profits surged 124 percent in 2021.
Aldawaa Medical Services Co. edged up 3.09 percent, following the opening of a new branch in Riyadh.
In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, tumbled 0.38 percent, while Alinma Bank slid 2.30 percent.

RIYADH: Masdar, the UAE’s government-owned renewable energy company, increased its clean energy portfolio by 40 percent in 2021.

The company’s annual sustainability report for 2021 showed that Masdar also expanded its global footprint to over 40 countries.

During 2021, Masdar entered new markets including Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Greece, Iraq and Poland, with a combined investment of over $20 billion.

Electricity generation from clean resources exceeded 15 gigawatts in 2021, up from 10.7 gigawatts in the year earlier, the report showed. 

The firm’s total projects have displaced around 7.5 million tons of carbon dioxide last year, an increase of 38 percent compared to 2020.

“Masdar’s sustainability expertise will also play a key role in helping the UAE achieve its net zero (target),” the company’s chairman, Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, said. 

Founded in 2006 by the UAE government, Masdar, also known as the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co., is a subsidiary of Mubadala Development Co.

RIYADH: The Saudi Contractors Authority, in partnership with a number of government and private entities, launched the Future Projects Forum in Riyadh on Sunday.

It is showcasing nearly 3,000 projects worth more than SR800 billion ($213 billion). The forum aims to provide opportunities to 40 government and private entities to present their projects to contractors and those interested in the contracting sector. 

Through the forum, the authority seeks to present investment opportunities available in the contracting sector.

The Future Projects Forum 2022 seeks “to deepen integration between project owners, contractors, manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders to highlight the size of opportunities and projects and what the Kingdom needs from the contracting sector, as it is the executive arm of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” said Zakariya Al-Abdulqader, chairman of the board of directors of the SCA. 

The SCA chief said the two-day forum indicates a boom in the Kingdom’s contracting sector. 

“One of the objectives of the forum is to create an appropriate environment in which contractors of different specializations meet in order to exchange experiences and viewpoints,” Al-Abdulqader said. 

German companies signed several agreements with firms in UAE to build up a comprehensive hydrogen value chain between the two countries, Germany’s Economy Ministry said on Monday.

The signing of the deals come during a visit by German Economy Minister Robert Habeck to the Gulf states to discuss long-term energy supplies.

Berlin is making efforts to reduce its reliance on Russian energy and increase pressure on President Vladimir Putin over the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Germany’s Hydrogenious and Uniper, along with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, or ADNOC, and Japan’s JERA will enter a joint demonstration project for hydrogen transport, the ministry said in a statement.

RIYADH: UAE international energy company Mubadala Petroleum LLC has started its first gas production from the Pegaga gas field in Malaysia, according to WAM.

Gas supplies from the Pegaga field will be diverted to the onshore Petronas LNG Complex in Malaysia.

"The project, which undertook its Final Investment Decision at the time when the oil market was still recovering in 2018, demonstrates the confidence of investors in Malaysia’s upstream industry,” WAM reported, citing Petronas Senior Vice President of Malaysia Petroleum Management, Mohamed Firouz.

The plant is designed to accommodate 550 million cubic feet of gas per day, plus condensate. 

The produced gas will be evacuated via a 4 kilometer, 38-inch pipeline tying into an already existing offshore gas network and eventually to the Petronas LNG Complex.

RIYADH: The UAE-based NMC Health has exited Saudi operations as it sold its 53 percent stake in Saudi Medical Care Group, it said in a statement.

The group expects the transaction to be completed during the second half of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals.

“The successful sale of NMC’s last substantial non-core international asset represents an important milestone as we take the final steps to exit the administration process as NMC emerges as a robust, focused, profitable, customer-centric business,” said CEO Michael Davis.

Back in 2019, NMC formed a joint venture in Saudi Arabia comprising five hospital assets and a cash injection to acquire a stake in Saudi Medical Care Group.

 The privately-held Saudi healthcare provider’s portfolio currently includes seven hospitals and three clinics across the Kingdom.

