RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed lower Monday after investors watched efforts to settle the Russian crisis, which drove up oil prices and shook the global economy.
On the oil market, Brent crude futures climbed more than 4.3 percent to $112.38 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures rose 4.4 percent to $109.10 a barrel.
The main index, TASI, dropped 0.34 percent to reach 12,831, while the parallel market, Nomu, shed 0.50 percent to reach 24,665.
Tanmiah Food Co. gained 5.13 percent to lead the gainers, while National Petrochemical Co. edged down 5.26 percent to lead the fallers.
Shares in Aramco plunged 0.69 percent, despite its recent announcement that profits surged 124 percent in 2021.
Aldawaa Medical Services Co. edged up 3.09 percent, following the opening of a new branch in Riyadh.
In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, tumbled 0.38 percent, while Alinma Bank slid 2.30 percent.
Saudi stocks down slightly as oil futures rise: Closing bell
https://arab.news/nnyep
Saudi stocks down slightly as oil futures rise: Closing bell
RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed lower Monday after investors watched efforts to settle the Russian crisis, which drove up oil prices and shook the global economy.