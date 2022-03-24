Shahid VIP to dominate MENA’s streaming market for next 5 years: Report

DUBAI: Arabic content platform Shahid VIP will continue to lead the streaming market in the Middle East and North Africa region for the next five years, outperforming local and international competitors, according to market research firm Dataxis.
The streaming industry has grown rapidly with a 30 percent increase in subscribers between 2020 and 2021. The current number of subscribers is close to 10 million and was expected to reach 30 million by 2026.
In 2021, StarzPlay, Netflix, and Shahid VIP were the market leaders commanding more than 60 percent of the share of subscribers. However, going forward, Shahid VIP was expected to lead, followed by Netflix, with each forecasted to hold more than 20 percent market share by 2026.
Shahid VIP had more than 2 million subscribers in 2021, with the number predicted to reach nearly 3 million by the end of this year, and 7 million by the close of 2026 — ahead of all other players.
Natasha Matos-Hemingway, chief commercial and marketing officer at Shahid, said: “As always, we are absolutely delighted with Shahid VIP’s achievements — our position as the market leader in the region is, by no means, a privilege we take lightly.
“Rather, it is testament to our continuous focus on our audiences, bringing the best and most diverse premium Arabic stories to multiple screens in the region and beyond, along with high-quality partnerships with major brands — from news and drama to entertainment and sport from around the world,” she added.
The states covered by the Gulf Cooperation Council make up the biggest percentage of streaming service users, according to the Dataxis report, with approximately 3 million subscribers in Saudi Arabia and more than 2 million in the UAE.
LONDON: Stephen Wilhite, the inventor of the Internet-popular short-video format, the GIF, has died. He was 74. His wife, Kathaleen, said Thursday in a phone interview that he died of COVID on March 14. Wilhite, who lived in Milford, Ohio, won a Webby lifetime achievement award in 2013 for inventing the GIF, which decades after its creation became omnipresent in memes and on social media, often used as a cheeky representation of a cultural moment. Wilhite was working at CompuServe in 1987 when he invented the GIF. “I saw the format I wanted in my head and then I started programming,” he told The New York Times in 2013, saying the first image was an airplane and insisting that the file had only one pronunciation — a soft “G,” like Jif peanut butter. Those using the hard “G,” as in “got” or “given,” “are wrong,” he said. “End of story.” In that interview, he said the ‘90s-era dancing baby GIF is a favorite of his. “There’s way more to him than inventing GIF,” Kathaleen Wilhite said of her husband, who loved trains, with a room dedicated to them in the basement of their house with “enormous train tracks,” as well as taking camping trips. Still, even after he retired in 2001, “he never stopped programming,” she said.
MOSCOW: Russia’s media regulator has restricted access to the Google News service, accusing it of providing access to “false” information about Russia’s offensive in Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported Wednesday.
The decision was taken at the request of the Russian General Prosecutor’s Office, according to a statement by the country’s media regulator Roskomnadzor cited by the agencies.
The online news service “provided access to numerous publications and materials that contain false information... about the course of the special military operation on Ukrainian territory,” the statement said.
Google “confirmed that some people are having difficulty accessing the Google News app and website in Russia and that this is not due to any technical issues on our end,” a company spokesperson said.
“We’ve worked hard to keep information services like News accessible to people in Russia for as long as possible,” the Google spokesperson added.
Since the start of the Russian intervention in Ukraine on February 24, the Russian government has considerably tightened its control over information on the Internet, one of the last resources for free expression in the country.
Many Russian and foreign media, including the BBC, have had their online services restricted and the American social networks Facebook and Instagram have been declared “extremist” by a Moscow court.
Access to Twitter has also been limited.
Last week, Roskomnadzor also accused the US giant Google and its video service YouTube of “terrorist” activities, the first step toward a possible block.
At the same time, the authorities introduced two new criminal offenses at the beginning of March: one for disseminating information “discrediting” the Russian army and another for disseminating “false” information about Russian troops.
The latter offense carries penalties of up to 15 years in prison and is of particular concern to the political opposition and independent media, who fear prosecution for any reporting of the Ukraine offensive.
LONDON: Alphabet-owned Google will not help websites, apps and YouTube channels sell ads alongside content that it deems exploits, dismisses or condones the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the US company said Wednesday.
Google, whose advertising software helps publishers generate revenue, bars ads from appearing next to content that incites violence and denies tragic events. It is broadly applying those policies to the war.
“We can confirm that we’re taking additional steps to clarify, and in some instances expand our monetization guidelines as they relate to the war in Ukraine,” Google spokesman Michael Aciman said.
In an email to publishers seen by Reuters, Google said ads would not run alongside, for example, “claims that imply victims are responsible for their own tragedy or similar instances of victim blaming, such as claims that Ukraine is committing genocide or deliberately attacking its own citizens.”
Google also bars ads that capitalize on sensitive events and has applied that policy to the war.
Senior Russian officials say Western media has misreported the conflict in Ukraine, which it calls a “special operation” to demilitarize the country.
Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday that Russia’s communications regulator had blocked Google’s aggregator service Google News, accusing it of allowing access to what Russia calls fake material about the military operation in Ukraine.
Many major Western advertising and social media services have announced new content and payment restrictions around the conflict, including blocking Russian state media RT and Sputnik in the European Union.
Earlier this month, Google said it had stopped selling all online ads in Russia.
MOSCOW: Russia’s Union of Journalists on Thursday accused YouTube of “censorship” and called for punitive measures, as fears mount that the US company maybe next in line for a ban in Russia.
“Biased moderation and open censorship by digital platforms must have consequences in accordance with the norms of the Russian law,” head of Russia’s Union of Journalists Vladimir Solovyev said as quoted by the Interfax news agency.
“We urge Russian authorities to react to the situation and to take appropriate measures against Google and the video hosting service YouTube,” he said.
According to Solovyev, the union will file a relevant request with Russian prosecutors, the foreign ministry and the country’s media regulator Roskomnadzor.
Separately, Russia’s largest media holding company and a subsidiary of state energy giant Gazprom, on Thursday criticized YouTube for removing two of its channels — TNT and NTV — from the platform.
“YouTube’s decision to block them for millions of subscribers has come as an absolute surprise,” Gazprom-Media said on Telegram, calling YouTube’s actions “politically biased and infringing on the interests of our viewers.”
State-owned media group Rossiya Segodnya said its news agency Sputnik, which has been banned from broadcasting in the European Union, was also removed from YouTube.
“All resources of Sputnik in 32 languages are unavailable, YouTube just blocked them,” the group’s spokeswoman Anna Starikova said as quoted by the RIA Novosti news agency.
Russian regulators last week accused US tech giant Google and its video subsidiary YouTube of “terrorist” activities.
Russia has already blocked access to other global tech giants including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as well as several independent media.
It has also found Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, guilty of “extremist activities.”
Experts slam Lebanese media's misogynistic portrayal of Ukrainian women
A Lebanese media outlet was slammed last week for its misogynistic coverage of the Ukrainian-Russian war
Often referred to as a progressive country, Lebanon in reality suffers from a deep case of racism and misogyny
Updated 54 min 34 sec ago
Leen Fouad
LONDON: In Lebanon, people have often resorted to humor and social jokes to get through the various hardships they have endured in recent years. However, in many instances, this humor crossed moral and ethical lines.
A Lebanese media outlet, Al-Sharq newspaper, was slammed last week for its misogynistic coverage of the Ukrainian-Russian war, which objectified Ukrainian women in false attempts to evoke sympathy.
Misogynistic images were also circulated on Lebanese WhatsApp groups objectifying Russian and Ukrainian women under the guise of humor.
“These are not innocent jokes; they are misogyny and sexism concealed in humor. They are instruments of propaganda and control that propagate and maintain the misogynist discourse in society,” Lina Zhaim, a media, communications and development expert, told Arab News.
On its eighth page in the variety segment, Al-Sharq published a photo of a half-clothed blonde curvy woman, who the newspaper claimed is a Ukrainian woman.
The image was accompanied with a photoshopped superimposed logo of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and a caption in Spanish that read “Adopta una Ucraniana,” (adopt a Ukrainian).
Underneath the logo, the newspaper included a deeply insulting Arabic caption, likely intended to be humorous, which read: “Humanitarian deed, adopt a Ukrainian woman to protect her from the Russian occupation.”
“These types of jokes stereotype women and normalize the sexual objectification of women under the disguise of humor. The image as well as the language of the joke are offensive to women everywhere; they devalue women and reduce them to sexual objects for the gaze of men and reinforce the sexual stereotyping of women,” Zhaim added.
The fact that the editor-in-chief of Al-Sharq, Awni Kaaki, is also the head of the Lebanese Press Syndicate makes matters even worse.
“The media is not becoming sexist; it was always like this. It is reflective of the institutionalized misogyny, toxic masculinity and condescending attitudes towards women,” Zhaim explained.
“The Lebanese media are still dominated by misogynist and sexist cultures and ideologies, and are still managed by misogynist men like Kaaki who control the narrative of the women’s agency in our culture: they have created and continue to cement the image of women as nothing more than sexual objects to be shown off, exploited and oppressed.”
Journalists and media experts in Lebanon slammed Al-Sharq and Kaaki for the level of misogyny seemingly disguised as humor.
Veteran journalist Magda Abu Fadil detailed in a blog post Kaaki’s response to the accusations. After receiving heavy backlash, Kaaki claimed that newspaper editors don’t always micromanage a publication.
“First of all, she’s a beautiful girl; this is on social media and the guys at my paper published it,” Kaaki said in response to the publication.
“This is Al-Sharq newspaper, the paper of the Press Syndicate’s president Awni Kaaki, president of the misogynistic press, accused in Kuwait of human trafficking prostitutes,” tweeted Zhaim.
“This is Awni Kaaki who accuses independent women journalists of faking being journalists because they refused to recognize him and the male chauvinist union over which he presides like a rooster.”
هيدي جريدة الشرق، جريدة نقيب الصحافة عوني الكعكي، نقيب الصحافة الذكورية، المتهم بالكويت بالمتاجرة ببنات الهوى. هيدا عوني الكعكي يللي عم يتهم الصحافيات المستقلات بإنتحال شخصية لأن رفضوا الإعتراف فيه وبنقابة الذكورية يللي حضرته عامل عليها ديك. pic.twitter.com/o9q3aM2N4h
“Al-Sharq newspaper is hardly representative of the Lebanese press and population,” Mohanad Hage Ali, director of communications and fellow at Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, told Arab News.
Ali added that “the newspaper is notorious for their light reporting, often publishing WhatsApp jokes without the slightest fact check.”
However, regardless of whether the feature was designed to be taken seriously, this kind of content is familiar territory in Lebanon. Indeed, racism is one form of discrimination that is rampant and mainstream in the country’s politics and media and targets numerous nationalities, including those from Syria, the Phillippines, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and many others.
Migrant workers, particularly those from southeast Asian and African countries, have been suffering for decades in Lebanon under the Kafala system where they are treated with abuse, exploitation and a denial of basic human rights.
Following Lebanon’s devastating economic crisis, many were kicked out of homes where they had worked for years and left on the streets to fend for themselves.
In 2015, thousands of people in Lebanon were subjected to an advert which read: “For Mother’s Day indulge Ur Mom and offer her a housekeeper. Special offers on Kenyan and Ethiopian nationalities for a period of 10 days.”
More recently, Sporting Beach club in Beirut sparked controversy online after its racist policy form made headlines.
It all started when a regular at the beach club uploaded a Facebook post showcasing a new policy form — targeting migrant domestic workers — that management handed out to their customers.
The form, which clients were asked to sign, is titled “Helper Dress Policy,” and features an image depicting what a domestic worker should be wearing to be allowed into the beach club.
The form added that those who breach the dress code will be asked to leave the premises without a refund.
The incident coincided with heavy criticism against the club when the management refused entry to an Indian woman and her daughter. The woman in question was a lecturer attending the club with fellow academics.
This is not the first time the club has been slammed for racist policies. Indeed, an undercover video taken at its lavish premises exposed a cashier repeatedly refusing to grant entry to an African woman from Madagascar went viral online in 2010.
More recently, a Sudanese TV anchor received heaps of misogynist and racist tweets following a report on her show that criticized the Lebanese government.
The hate-filled comments targeting Dalia Ahmad, an anchor on Lebanon’s Al-Jadeed news channel, ranged from calling her a “female dog” to tweets suggesting she should be “offered for sale in the slave market, along with her ilk, by ISIS,” another term for terror group Daesh.
Another tweet said: “By God, by God, whoever wants to attack the Al-Sayyed (Nasrallah), I want to wipe the ground with them and curse those who gave birth to them,” alongside an image of Ahmad with the face of a dog photoshopped over hers.
Often referred to as a progressive country, Lebanon in reality suffers from a deep case of racism and misogyny. Targeting domestic migrant workers and those with darker skin colors does not seem to be the only form of discrimination.
Following the Syrian conflict, a similar scourge of racist treatment was felt by Syrian refugees who had fled the atrocities of the civil war into neighboring Lebanon.
Lebanese politicians have been actively scapegoating Syrian refugees and blaming them for economic, social and security failures in the country. In some villages in Lebanon, local authorities have even imposed curfews on Syrian refugees.
Syrian refugees were often accused of “stealing jobs,” and many were referred to as construction workers or janitors.
Mainstream Lebanese media has not been an innocent bystander in this xenophobic targeting. A video went viral on social media in 2016 after Lebanese university students were asked whether they would date a Syrian. Almost all responders said no.
Explaining their position, the Lebanese interviewed said: “No, because he’s from a different culture,” or “no because he doesn’t speak the language.”