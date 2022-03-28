You are here

Here's what you need to know before Monday trading on Tadawul

Here’s what you need to know before Monday trading on Tadawul
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 28 March 2022
Salma Wael

Here’s what you need to know before Monday trading on Tadawul

Here’s what you need to know before Monday trading on Tadawul
Updated 28 March 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi stocks ended slightly higher on Sunday amid strong oil prices that dipped a day later on the back of geopolitical worries.

TASI, the main index, finished 0.4 percent higher at 12,999, even as the biggest player in the Saudi oil market, Aramco, was down 1.76 percent.

The parallel market, Nomu, rose 0.62 percent to 24,215.

In line with the Saudi bourse, most GCC stock exchanges were up in Sunday’s session, led by Bahrain’s BAX, up 2.3 percent.

The Omani index bucked the trend as it shed 0.1 percent.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Egypt’s blue-chip index EGX30 extended losses by 1.4 percent.

In early Monday trading, Brent crude slipped 3.4 percent to $116.54 a barrel and US WTI lost 3.8 percent to near $110 as of 9:02 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Seera Group Holding turned into losses of SR378 million ($101 million) in 2021, despite a 47 percent increase in revenue during the year.

Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. recorded a 50 percent decline in profit to SR6.6 million in 2021.

Al Moammar Information Systems was awarded two projects worth SR102 million from the Ministry of Health and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology.

Saudi Public Transport Co. will not distribute cash dividends in order to strengthen its financial position, even as losses narrowed by 41 percent to SR220 million in 2021.

Fitaihi Holding Group’s board decided not to distribute dividends for the second half of 2021, even as annual profit soared almost 400 percent to SR150 million.

Saudi National Building and Marketing Co. posted over a twofold jump in profit to SR81 million during 2021.

Shareholders of Almunajem Foods Co. are set to receive cash dividends of SR2 per share for 2021.

Calendar

March 28, 2022

Albilad MSCI US Equity ETF will be listed on the Saudi exchange by fund manager Albilad Capital

March 29, 2022

Amak, formally known as Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., will start trading its shares on the Saudi stock exchange

End of Saudi Home Loans’ IPO subscription

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

GEC 2022: Business licenses issued that could create 2,400 new jobs in Saudi Arabia

GEC 2022: Business licenses issued that could create 2,400 new jobs in Saudi Arabia
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Investment issued six new business licenses and signed two Memorandum of Understanding at the ongoing Global Entrepreneurship Congress in Riyadh. 

New business licenses were issued to four startups, including three e-commerce companies and one health-tech firm, along with a leading global accelerator and a venture capital firm. 

These companies are expected to invest up to $608.25 million in Saudi Arabia, creating 2,400 jobs in the country. 

Two MoUs were also signed between MISA and Saudi entities Monshaat and the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence to further support start-ups in the nation and foster entrepreneurialism.

“In Saudi Arabia the start-up scene is thriving, and there is enormous potential for venture capitalists,” said Khalid Al Falih, Minister of Investment.

Details of new business licenses

  • Cartlow: A leading re-commerce startup that offers pre-owned, refurbished, open box, and clearance products. The company is expected to invest $50 million, and create 500 new jobs.
  • SOUM: An AI-powered C2C marketplace for second-hand products. Direct investment of $15 million, 500 new jobs.
  • Rabbitmart: An on-demand ultra-fast delivery company with the promise of delivering groceries and other goods in under 20 minutes. Direct investment of $52.5 million, 700 new jobs.
  • Smileneo: A health tech company enabling doctors to be part of the digitalization of teeth straightening. Direct investment of $22 million and 150 new jobs.
  • imVentures: A venture capital fund that offers venture lending as well as equity. Fund size of $375 million, 500 new jobs.
  • PLUGANDPLAY: This company is the world's largest early-stage investor, accelerator, and corporate innovation platform. Fund size of $93.75 million, 50 new jobs.
PIF's digital security firm Elm reaches highest level since listing 

PIF's digital security firm Elm reaches highest level since listing 
Updated 7 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

PIF's digital security firm Elm reaches highest level since listing 

PIF's digital security firm Elm reaches highest level since listing 
Updated 7 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian digital security firm Elm Co. achieved the highest level since its listing, reaching SR212.4 ($56), an increase of 3.77 percent compared to yesterday’s close, according to Tadawul data.

Tesla seeks investor approval for stock split

Tesla seeks investor approval for stock split
Updated 32 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

Tesla seeks investor approval for stock split

Tesla seeks investor approval for stock split
  • Tesla, which debuted at $17 per share in 2010, is currently trading above $1,000.
Updated 32 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

Tesla Inc. will seek investor approval to increase its number of shares to enable a stock split in the form of a dividend, the electric-car maker said on Monday, sending its shares up 5 percent before the bell.


The proposal has been approved by its board and the shareholders will vote on it at the annual meeting.

The stock split, if approved, would be the latest after a five-for-one split in August 2020 that made Tesla shares cheaper for its employees and investors.


Following a pandemic-induced rally in the technology shares, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. too have in the recent past split their shares to make them more affordable.


Tesla, which debuted at $17 per share in 2010, is currently trading above $1,000.

Since the stock split in 2020, they have surged 128 percent, boosting the market capitalization to above $1 trillion and making the company the biggest US automaker by that measure.


Tesla’s electric cars are among the most sold and it has delivered nearly a million cars annually, while ramping up production by setting up new factories in the United States and Europe.


However, the company is also beginning to face competition as legacy automakers such as Ford and startups including Rivian enter the market, giving consumers a number of new options.


Tesla said the stock dividend will be contingent on final approval.

 

Mawani, CMA CGM Group launch integrated logistics platform at Jeddah port

Mawani, CMA CGM Group launch integrated logistics platform at Jeddah port
Updated 32 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Mawani, CMA CGM Group launch integrated logistics platform at Jeddah port

Mawani, CMA CGM Group launch integrated logistics platform at Jeddah port
Updated 32 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH:  The Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani, has partnered with the international shipping and logistics company CMA CGM Group to build an integrated logistics platform at the Jeddah Islamic Port.
The 130,000-square-meters facility aims to develop an efficient sector-wide logistics mechanism and boost the Kingdom’s profile as a global logistics hub connecting three continents.
It will create over 150 direct and hundreds of indirect jobs in the logistics sector, said a statement issued on Monday.
“It adds further momentum to our aspirations in building a booming and sustainable maritime sector, achieving the socioeconomic ambitions listed out in Vision 2030 and offering world-class logistics services that can stimulate economic growth and enable strategic integration with the transportation ecosystem,” Mawani President Omar bin Talal Hariri said.
As the Kingdom’s top import and export destination, Jeddah Islamic Port receives 75 percent of Saudi Arabia’s total inbound maritime trade and transhipments, with an annual capacity of 130 million tons. 

 

Russia will not supply gas to Europe for free, Kremlin says

Russia will not supply gas to Europe for free, Kremlin says
Pipes of gas or oil from Russia to European Union. Image: Shutterstock
Updated 44 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

Russia will not supply gas to Europe for free, Kremlin says

Russia will not supply gas to Europe for free, Kremlin says
  • Concerns over security of supply were enhanced after the demand, with companies and EU nations scrambling to understand the ramifications
Updated 44 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

Russia is working out methods for accepting payments for its gas exports in roubles and it will take decisions in due course should European countries refuse to pay in the Russian currency, the Kremlin said on Monday.


At a meeting of European Union leaders on Friday, no common position emerged on Russia’s demand last week that “unfriendly” countries must pay in roubles, not euros, for its gas in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia.


Concerns over security of supply were enhanced after the demand, with companies and EU nations scrambling to understand the ramifications.


The Russian central bank, the government and Gazprom , which accounts for 40 percent of European gas imports, should present their proposals for rouble gas payments to President Vladimir Putin by March 31.


“We are not going to supply gas for free, this is clear,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call.

“In our situation, this is hardly possible and appropriate to engage in charity (with European customers).”


On Friday, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner advised German energy providers not to pay for Russian gas in roubles, in an interview with broadcaster Welt.


Italy will continue paying Russia for energy in euros, a top economic adviser to the Italian government said last week.


“The only big issue in Europe is gas and Russia is asking us to pay in roubles which we don’t have and it’s not in the contract,” the chief executive of Italian energy group Eni , Claudio Descalzi, said on Monday at an industry event in the United Arab Emirates.
Poland’s PGNiG, which has a contract with Gazprom until the end of the year, has also said it cannot simply switch to paying in roubles.
The EU aims to cut its dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end Russian fossil fuel imports by 2027.
On Friday, the United States said it will work to supply 15 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the European Union this year.
US LNG plants are producing at full capacity and analysts say most of any additional US gas sent to Europe would have to come from exports that would have gone elsewhere.
Russian gas exports to the EU were at around 155 bcm last year.

