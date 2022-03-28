Here’s what you need to know before Monday trading on Tadawul

RIYADH: Saudi stocks ended slightly higher on Sunday amid strong oil prices that dipped a day later on the back of geopolitical worries.

TASI, the main index, finished 0.4 percent higher at 12,999, even as the biggest player in the Saudi oil market, Aramco, was down 1.76 percent.

The parallel market, Nomu, rose 0.62 percent to 24,215.

In line with the Saudi bourse, most GCC stock exchanges were up in Sunday’s session, led by Bahrain’s BAX, up 2.3 percent.

The Omani index bucked the trend as it shed 0.1 percent.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Egypt’s blue-chip index EGX30 extended losses by 1.4 percent.

In early Monday trading, Brent crude slipped 3.4 percent to $116.54 a barrel and US WTI lost 3.8 percent to near $110 as of 9:02 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Seera Group Holding turned into losses of SR378 million ($101 million) in 2021, despite a 47 percent increase in revenue during the year.

Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. recorded a 50 percent decline in profit to SR6.6 million in 2021.

Al Moammar Information Systems was awarded two projects worth SR102 million from the Ministry of Health and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology.

Saudi Public Transport Co. will not distribute cash dividends in order to strengthen its financial position, even as losses narrowed by 41 percent to SR220 million in 2021.

Fitaihi Holding Group’s board decided not to distribute dividends for the second half of 2021, even as annual profit soared almost 400 percent to SR150 million.

Saudi National Building and Marketing Co. posted over a twofold jump in profit to SR81 million during 2021.

Shareholders of Almunajem Foods Co. are set to receive cash dividends of SR2 per share for 2021.

Calendar

March 28, 2022

Albilad MSCI US Equity ETF will be listed on the Saudi exchange by fund manager Albilad Capital

March 29, 2022

Amak, formally known as Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., will start trading its shares on the Saudi stock exchange

End of Saudi Home Loans’ IPO subscription