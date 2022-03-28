You are here

  • Home
  • Sri Lanka receives Indian FM’s ‘Neighborhood First’ visit amid economic crisis

Sri Lanka receives Indian FM’s ‘Neighborhood First’ visit amid economic crisis

Sri Lanka receives Indian FM’s ‘Neighborhood First’ visit amid economic crisis
1 / 2
India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, in yellow, walks with a delegation during a visit to the Sri Lankan President's Office in Colombo on March 28, 2022. (Photo: Sri Lankan Presidential Secretariat)
Sri Lanka receives Indian FM’s ‘Neighborhood First’ visit amid economic crisis
2 / 2
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met in Colombo on March 28, 2022, as part of the latter's two-day visit to Sri Lanka. (Photo: Sri Lankan Presidential Secretariat)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vnk5w

Updated 16 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lanka receives Indian FM’s ‘Neighborhood First’ visit amid economic crisis

Sri Lanka receives Indian FM’s ‘Neighborhood First’ visit amid economic crisis
  • New Delhi had extended a $1bn line of credit to Sri Lanka to help pay for critical imports
  • Visiting FM said India ‘will continue to be guided by Neighborhood First’
Updated 16 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday assured Sri Lanka of his government’s “continued cooperation and understanding” toward its neighbor, as the island nation faces its worst economic crisis in decades. 

Sri Lanka is struggling to pay for essential imports, as it faces a 70 percent drop in foreign exchange reserves since January 2020, which has led to a currency devaluation. 

New Delhi extended a $1 billion line of credit to Sri Lanka this month to help pay for critical imports, on top of a $400 million currency swap and a $500 million credit line for fuel purchases earlier this year. 

Jaishankar met President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday as part of his visit to Colombo, where the two reviewed the countries’ “close neighborly relationship.”

“Assured him of India’s continued cooperation and understanding,” Jaishankar said in a tweet. 

Rajapaksa also thanked India for providing the credit line during the occasion, which he described as an “invaluable assistance.” 

In an earlier meeting with Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, Jaishankar said India “will continue to be guided by Neighborhood First,” referring to his country’s foreign policy focus on its South Asian neighbors.  

As Sri Lankan imports stalled after foreign currency reserves fell to $2.31 billion by February, the country has been facing shortages of many essential items, including food, fuel and pharmaceuticals. 

The nation just off India’s southern tip must repay about $4 billion in debt in the rest of 2022, including a $1 billion international sovereign bond that matures in July. 

The government said it will seek an International Monetary Fund bailout to restructure its foreign debt as it also seeks more loans to overcome its currency crisis, though some doubt the effectiveness of this approach. 

“These small loans from China and India are not going to help Sri Lanka,” Azath Salley, former governor for the Western Province and leader of the National Unity Alliance, told Arab News. 

“We should have a master plan to overcome this crisis.”

Topics: India-Sri Lanka Sri Lanka economic crisis S. Jaishankar

Related

Sri Lanka newspapers, books go unprinted as economic crisis worsens
Media
Sri Lanka newspapers, books go unprinted as economic crisis worsens
Sri Lanka seeks jobs for skilled workers, rise in trade and investment
Saudi Arabia
Sri Lanka seeks jobs for skilled workers, rise in trade and investment

Key coalition partner to support Pakistan PM in no-trust vote

A portrait of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan hangs near the National Assembly building in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP)
A portrait of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan hangs near the National Assembly building in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP)
Updated 12 sec ago

Key coalition partner to support Pakistan PM in no-trust vote

A portrait of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan hangs near the National Assembly building in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP)
  • Imran Khan’s four coalition parties have 20 crucial seats in lower house
  • Without them, Khan’s party would fall short of the 172 votes needed to retain power
Updated 12 sec ago
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the leader of a key coalition party, as chief minister of Punjab, the country’s largest province, Minister for Information Farrukh Habib said on Monday.

It comes after Pakistan’s opposition tabled a no-confidence motion against Khan in the National Assembly, seeking to oust him from office.

Habib added that the existing chief minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar, had submitted his resignation. Elahi’s Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid party would side with Khan in the no-confidence vote, expected to take place early next month, he said.

The PML-Q has not yet confirmed the government’s statement but Pakistani media widely quoted Elahi’s son Moonis Elahi as saying that his father had accepted the PM’s offer.

“All issues were settled in the meeting,” Habib said on Twitter about Elahi’s meeting with Khan. “PML-Q expresses confidence in the PM and announces support (for the no-confidence vote).”

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to nominate Chaudhry Pervez Elahi as chief minister of Punjab.”

https://twitter.com/FarrukhHabibISF/status/1508428248031453192?s=20&t=3HpK5TDz3KsllDthk4CtYQ

If confirmed, PML-Q’s support would be crucial for Khan in the no-confidence vote sought by the opposition earlier this month and tabled Monday.

Khan’s four coalition parties have a total of 20 seats in the lower house of Pakistan’s Parliament. Without them, Khan’s party, which has 155 seats in the lower house, would fall short of the 172 needed to retain power.

“Through this resolution ... this House resolves that it has no confidence in the prime minister, Mr. Imran Khan Niazi,” Shehbaz Sharif, the National Assembly opposition leader said as he tabled the motion.  

“And, consequently, he shall cease to hold office,” he added as opposition lawmakers loudly thumped their desks.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri announced that a debate on the resolution would be held on Thursday, adjourning the session until 4 p.m. on March 31. A vote is to be held within seven days.

The opposition requires at least 172 votes in the 342-member National Assembly to topple Khan’s government. The current party position in the lower house of Parliament shows the opposition collectively has 162 members, while the government enjoys the support of 179 lawmakers, including its coalition partners.

The ruling PTI accuses the opposition of bribing its lawmakers to vote against the prime minister, but opposition figures have denied this.

At a show-of-force rally on Sunday, Khan blamed a foreign-funded “conspiracy” for trying to topple his government.

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan vote of confidence

Related

Iowa set to get its first-ever Arab American state representative

Sami Scheetz, the first Arab American to become Iowa state representative after next November elections. (Supplied)
Sami Scheetz, the first Arab American to become Iowa state representative after next November elections. (Supplied)
Updated 38 min 57 sec ago
ALI YOUNES

Iowa set to get its first-ever Arab American state representative

Sami Scheetz, the first Arab American to become Iowa state representative after next November elections. (Supplied)
  • Democrat Sami Scheetz, a 25-year-old community organizer who’s mother is originally from Syria, is running unopposed in the state legislature’s 78th district
  • He has been actively involved in politics for 10 years, working for the Sanders and Biden presidential campaigns and a gubernatorial campaign in 2018
Updated 38 min 57 sec ago
ALI YOUNES

ATLANTA: Sami Scheetz, a 25-year-old community organizer, is set to become the first Arab American member of Iowa state legislature in elections due to be held in November.

The Democrat is running unopposed in the 78th district, which means he is all but guaranteed to make history in state politics by taking a seat in the General Assembly.

Scheetz is no stranger to state and national politics. He told Arab News from his home town of Cedar Rapids that he has worked for the past 10 years on political campaigns for Democratic candidates on the state and national levels. He gained his political experience from organizing community activities and working for the presidential campaigns of Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden. He also helped with a Democratic gubernatorial campaign in Iowa in 2018.

When he takes his seat in the Iowa legislature, Scheetz said that he will work to promote increased diversity and inclusion in state politics. The key issues he intends to focus on include improving the education system and advocating for the introduction of universal healthcare to ensure every person has proper access to medical treatment.

“Education, healthcare and workers’ rights are my three main causes,” he said.

The current representative of the 78th district is Republican Jarad Klein, who has held the seat for 11 years but decided not to seek reelection this year.

Iowa’s General Assembly is currently controlled by a Republican majority. The 78th district has a diverse electorate that includes large Latino, Arab American and African American communities. Scheetz said he will represent all residents of his district equally and work to improve their living standards.

He pointed out that ethnic and racial minority groups in the district have historically lagged behind whites in terms of involvement and participation in the political process.

“The Arab and Latino and all of other communities have as much interest and stake in the political process but they don’t participate at the same level, or even close to the same level, as their white counterparts,” he said.

Scheetz added that he will work to change the political culture by pushing for more inclusion and a greater degree of political integration of minority groups.

He said he will draw from the experience he gained working on the Sanders presidential campaign, which established satellite caucuses in various areas to encourage first-time and reluctant voters, in particular immigrants and especially those from the Arab American, Latino and African American communities.

“This is the smart thing to do for the Democratic party,” he added.

Scheetz’s mother, Hala, immigrated to the US from Damascus, Syria, more than 35 years ago, and his father, Raphael, is a native born Iowan with German heritage.

He said he is very proud of his Arab American heritage and will ably represent this community in his district and the wider state. He is fluent in Arabic, as well as Spanish.

Iowa has a sizable Arab American community that began to establish itself more than a century ago. The state is home to the Mother Mosque of America, which was the first mosque to be built in US and opened in 1934.

The exact number of Arab Americans in the state is difficult to measure accurately because there is no specific category for them on the national US census and so their only option for describing their racial and ethnic origin is “white.”

According to the Arab American Institute in Washington, an organization that works to increase the participation and representation of this community in US politics, more than 17,000 Arab Americans lived in Iowa in 2017. Recent crises and conflicts in the Middle East have resulted in fresh waves of Arab and Muslim immigrants. A large community of Iraqi refugees have settled in Des Moines, Iowa’s largest city and its capital, for example.

Other states in the Midwest, including Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota, have large Arab American populations numbering in the hundreds of thousands. Overall, the AAI estimates that there are at least 3.7 million people with Arab heritage living in the US.

Topics: US American-Arabs Arabs

Related

Inside the revamped Arab-American National Museum
Lifestyle
Inside the revamped Arab-American National Museum
Democrat Huwaida Arraf running in newly drawn congressional district in battleground state of Michigan. (Supplied)
World
Arab-American candidate for Congress calls for unity behind common vision

Billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators hit by suspected poisoning: Reports

Billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators hit by suspected poisoning: Reports
Updated 36 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

Billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators hit by suspected poisoning: Reports

Billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators hit by suspected poisoning: Reports
  • Abramovich and at least two senior members of the Ukrainian team were affected
  • Their symptoms included red eyes, constant and painful tearing, and peeling skin on their faces and hands
Updated 36 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning earlier this month after a meeting in Kyiv, the Wall Street Journal and the investigative outlet Bellingcat reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Abramovich, who accepted a Ukrainian request to help negotiate an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and at least two senior members of the Ukrainian team, were affected, the WSJ report said.
Ukrainian officials poured cold water on the report. Asked about the suspected poisoning, Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said “there is a lot of speculation, various conspiracy theories.” Rustem Umerov, another member of the negotiating team, urged people not to trust “unverified information.”
The Kremlin did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
According to the WSJ report, Abramovich and the negotiators showed symptoms that included red eyes, constant and painful tearing, and peeling skin on their faces and hands.
Abramovich and the Ukrainian negotiators, including Crimean Tatar lawmaker Umerov, have since improved and their lives are not in danger, WSJ reported.
A person familiar with the matter confirmed the incident to Reuters but said Abramovich had not allowed it to stop him working.
Bellingcat said experts who examined the incident concluded “poisoning with an undefined chemical weapon” was the most likely cause.
Citing the experts, Bellingcat said the dosage and type of toxin used was not enough to be life-threatening, “and most likely was intended to scare the victims as opposed to cause permanent damage. The victims said they were not aware of who might have had an interest in an attack.”
Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what President Vladimir Putin calls a “special military operation” to demilitarize Ukraine. Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an unprovoked war of aggression.
The Kremlin has said Abramovich played an early role in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine but the process was now in the hands of the two sides’ negotiating teams. The two sides are due to meet in Istanbul on Tuesday for the first face-to-face peace talks in more than two weeks.
The West has imposed heavy sanctions on Russian billionaires such as Abramovich, Russian companies and Russian officials, in an attempt to force Putin to withdraw from Ukraine. 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russian Roman Abramovich Kyiv

Related

Chelsea financially perilous after Abramovich is sanctioned
Sport
Chelsea financially perilous after Abramovich is sanctioned
Second Abramovich superyacht docks in sanctions-free Turkey
World
Second Abramovich superyacht docks in sanctions-free Turkey

Pakistan opposition seeks removal of PM Khan’s chief minister

Pakistan opposition seeks removal of PM Khan’s chief minister
Updated 28 March 2022

Pakistan opposition seeks removal of PM Khan’s chief minister

Pakistan opposition seeks removal of PM Khan’s chief minister
  • Embattled premier handpicked Usman Buzdar for top Punjab post in 2018
  • No-confidence motion based on “bad governance and rampant corruption”
Updated 28 March 2022
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s opposition parties on Monday filed a no-confidence motion against the chief minister of the most densely populated Punjab province, amid the country’s ongoing political turmoil that sees Prime Minister Imran Khan facing a similar vote, also known as a no-trust motion, in parliament.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was handpicked by the premier for the top post in Punjab in August 2018, where Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, party has ruled for more than three years with a slim majority.

Khan had continued to support Buzdar despite criticisms by PTI members at the time, who believed Buzdar was not a known political figure who was competent to manage the province.

Ahead of the no-confidence vote in parliament against Khan that is expected to take place this week, the opposition has filed the same motion against Buzdar in the Punjab Assembly while questioning his performance and saying he had lost the support of the majority of lawmakers.

“We have submitted the no-confidence motion against the Punjab chief minister after completing our homework,” Rana Mashood Ahmad, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, or PML-N, lawmaker and one of the movers of the motion, told Arab News.

“Our negotiations are underway with other political parties for the formation of the next set-up in the province and we will reveal all these details in the next three to four days.”

Ahmad said his party wanted to rid the people of Punjab of “bad governance and rampant corruption,” and they had decided to remove the “incompetent government” through constitutional and legal means.

In response to the motion, spokesperson of the Punjab government, Hasaan Khawar, said the chief minister would defeat it in the provincial assembly.

“We will fight the no-confidence motion by the opposition,” he wrote in a tweet.

“Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is in constant touch with members of the (provincial) assembly. Our numbers are full, and the opposition will face a humiliating defeat.”

Buzdar had become a polarizing figure in Punjab, where calls for his removal were voiced by members of a PTI dissident group and the government’s coalition partners in recent months.

Monday’s motion against the chief minister adds to the opposition’s moves to oust Khan’s government, which has ruled Pakistan since August 2018

The opposition needs the support of 172 lawmakers in the country’s 342-member National Assembly for the motion to prevail. The prime minister last Wednesday told journalists that he would not resign in the face of the opposition’s action: “My prediction is that we will win the no-confidence match.”

The opposition says the prime minister had lost his parliamentary majority after a dozen defections by party lawmakers and that it has the required numbers to win the vote in the federal parliament.

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan opposition no-confidence motion

Related

Thousands rally for embattled Pakistan PM Imran Khan
World
Thousands rally for embattled Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Sir David Amess murder trial delayed after jury COVID-19 infections 

Sir David Amess murder trial delayed after jury COVID-19 infections 
Updated 28 March 2022
Arab News

Sir David Amess murder trial delayed after jury COVID-19 infections 

Sir David Amess murder trial delayed after jury COVID-19 infections 
  • Ali is on trial for the murder of the MP and for preparing acts of terrorism
  • His defense against the charges was expected on Monday, but the COVID-19 cases had caused a delay
Updated 28 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The trial of Ali Harbi Ali, who is accused of murdering British MP Sir David Amess, has been delayed after three members of the jury tested positive for COVID-19.

Ali is on trial for the murder of the MP, who was knifed to death last October, and for preparing acts of terrorism. 

His defense against the charges was expected on Monday, but the judge in the case at the Old Bailey said the COVID-19 cases had caused a delay.

The judge told the jury: “Three of your number have tested positive, one over the weekend and two this morning, with the result we have had to adjourn the trial — abort it.”

He told the jurors in central London that they should not return to work so that the risk of further infection is kept “to an absolute minimum.” He added: “As today has shown us clearly, COVID-19 is rife at the moment.”

Topics: UK Sir David Amess

Related

Man accused of killing MP David Amess had plotted attack on Michael Gove, court hears
World
Man accused of killing MP David Amess had plotted attack on Michael Gove, court hears
UK terror survivors call on government to fund post-attack support
World
UK terror survivors call on government to fund post-attack support

Latest updates

Sri Lanka receives Indian FM’s ‘Neighborhood First’ visit amid economic crisis
Sri Lanka receives Indian FM’s ‘Neighborhood First’ visit amid economic crisis
Muslim World League, evangelicals discuss ways to promote coexistence and dialogue
Muslim World League, evangelicals discuss ways to promote coexistence and dialogue
AIR Media-Tech releases first-of-its-kind survey of MENA YouTube creators
AIR Media-Tech releases first-of-its-kind survey of MENA YouTube creators
Key coalition partner to support Pakistan PM in no-trust vote
A portrait of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan hangs near the National Assembly building in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP)
South Korea’s Son Heung-min aims to crush the UAE’s slender World Cup hopes
South Korea’s Son Heung-min aims to crush the UAE’s slender World Cup hopes

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.