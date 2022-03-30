You are here

  • Home
  • Gazprom offices targeted in EU antitrust raids: Sources

Gazprom offices targeted in EU antitrust raids: Sources

Gazprom and the Kremlin have repeatedly denied withholding gas supplies, saying that all firm and long-term obligations have been met.
Gazprom and the Kremlin have repeatedly denied withholding gas supplies, saying that all firm and long-term obligations have been met.
Short Url

https://arab.news/m9k4u

Updated 30 March 2022
Reuters

Gazprom offices targeted in EU antitrust raids: Sources

Gazprom offices targeted in EU antitrust raids: Sources
Updated 30 March 2022
Reuters

BRUSSELS: Russian gas company Gazprom’s offices were raided by EU antitrust regulators, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, as the EU watchdog ramped up its investigation into the company’s gas supplies to Europe.

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager in January asked gas companies including Gazprom about tight supplies after accusations the Russian giant was withholding extra production that could be released to lower rising prices.

Vestager was likely to intensify information gathering on Gazprom’s European businesses, a person familiar with the regulator's thinking told Reuters last month.

The European Commission declined to comment. Gazprom Export said it had no comment.

The person declined to provide details of the EU raids. Bloomberg was the first to report the raids in Gazprom’s offices in Germany.

Gazprom and the Kremlin have repeatedly denied withholding gas supplies, saying that all firm and long-term obligations have been met.

Companies found breaching EU antitrust rules face fines up to 10 percent of their global turnover. Gazprom dodged a fine in 2018 after agreeing to reform its pricing arrangements and pave the way for rivals in eastern Europe following an investigation. 

Topics: Gazprom Russia-Ukraine Conflict EU antitrust

Cracks widen in eurozone as war in Ukraine rages on; Canadian dollar climbs to 5-month high — Macro Snapshot

Cracks widen in eurozone as war in Ukraine rages on; Canadian dollar climbs to 5-month high — Macro Snapshot
Updated 30 March 2022
Farida Elgazzar

Cracks widen in eurozone as war in Ukraine rages on; Canadian dollar climbs to 5-month high — Macro Snapshot

Cracks widen in eurozone as war in Ukraine rages on; Canadian dollar climbs to 5-month high — Macro Snapshot
Updated 30 March 2022
Farida Elgazzar

RIYADH: Europe’s economy is increasingly strained by Russia’s war in Ukraine as growth stalls, confidence plummets and inflation soars, data and warnings from policymakers made clear on Wednesday.

Sanctions on Russia following its invasion last month have pushed energy prices to record highs across the continent, sapping confidence and raising the risk of another recession, even before some states have recovered from a COVID-fueled downturn.

Germany, the bloc’s biggest economy and one of the most reliant on Russian energy, will be among the hardest hit and the government’s council of economic advisers on Wednesday more than halved their growth forecast for this year, to 1.8 percent.

“The risk of a recession is substantial,” Volker Wieland, one of the panel’s members said, adding the economy would now take until the third quarter to return to its pre-pandemic size.

The advisers, whose forecasts guide the government in setting fiscal policy, also predicted that German inflation would double to over 6 percent.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde also warned that, as the conflict drags on, Europe’s economy could suffer more than feared just a few weeks ago.

In Vienna, Austria’s central bank cut its growth forecast and sharply raised its inflation outlook for this year, saying its new predictions would worsen further if the war dragged on. 

Stagflation dilemma 

Lagarde said households were already becoming more pessimistic and businesses could soon be postponing investment.

Her warning was underlined by a sentiment indicator that showed the war had sent consumer confidence in the eurozone plummeting and inflation expectations to record highs. 

The European Commission’s economic sentiment index dropped to 108.5 in March from a downwardly revised 113.9 in February, while consumer confidence plunged to -18.7 from -8.8.

The biggest hit to confidence came from inflation, which is sapping consumer spending power, even as governments quickly roll out subsidies to ease some of the pain.

In Spain, one of the bloc’s biggest economies, inflation accelerated to 9.8 percent in March, the fastest pace since May 1985, from 7.6 percent in February. 

German price growth, meanwhile, soared past expectations to hit 7.6 percent, a level not seen since the early 1980s, suggesting that the eurozone reading on Friday is almost certain to exceed economists’ 6.6 percent forecast.

“Those inflation numbers were absolute whoppers, big big upside surprise to the numbers,” Chris Scicluna, head of research at Daiwa Capital Markets, said.

Mexico inflation

Mexican central bank board member Gerardo Esquivel said headline and core inflation rates in Mexico are still very high, according to comments he made in a podcast published by Mexican bank Banorte on Wednesday.

Inflationary pressures that had started mounting with the COVID-19 pandemic increased after Russia invaded Ukraine a month ago, Esquivel said.

Chile’s revises growth forecast 

Chile’s central bank revised its forecast for 2022 economic growth on Wednesday, dropping it to a range of 1 percent to 2 percent from an estimate of 1.5 percent to 2.5 percent in December.

“The economy will expand at rates below its potential in 2022 and 2023, with contractions in private consumption and investment,” the central bank said in a statement.

It also predicated that annual inflation would reach 8.2 percent this year, above the central bank’s tolerance range and up from a previous estimate of 4.5 percent.

The central bank said the rise in consumer prices was a response to the “excessive increase in spending” in recent quarters, which was supported by COVID-19 stimulus programs.

On Tuesday, the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points to 7 percent, as it rapidly withdraws the monetary stimulus that followed the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

US economic growth 

The US economy grew robustly in the fourth quarter, the government confirmed on Wednesday, but momentum has slowed significantly amid a surge in COVID-19 infections at the start of the year, snarled supply chains and soaring inflation.

Gross domestic product increased at a 6.9 percent annualized rate, the Commerce Department said in its third estimate of fourth-quarter GDP growth. That was revised slightly down from the 7.0 percent pace estimated in February.

The economy grew at a 2.3 percent rate in the third quarter. Growth is 3.1 percent above its pre-pandemic level. Economists polled by Reuters had expected GDP growth would be revised up to a 7.1 percent rate. The revision to the fourth-quarter GDP reading reflected downgrades to consumer spending and export growth.

For all of 2021, the economy grew 5.7 percent, the strongest since 1984, after the government provided nearly $6 trillion in pandemic relief. It contracted 3.4 percent in 2020, the biggest drop in 74 years.

Fed Reserve

The Federal Reserve this month raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points, the first hike in more than three years and signaled an aggressive stance that has left the bond market fearing a recession down the road. The widely tracked US 2-year/10-year Treasury briefly inverted on Tuesday for the first time since September 2019.

Corporate profits growth slowed significantly in the fourth quarter as domestic financial corporations suffered a decrease. There were also moderate increases in profits of domestic non-financial corporations and from the rest of the world.

Corporate profits with inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments increased at a $20.4 billion rate in the fourth quarter after rising at a $96.9 billion pace in the third quarter.

Canadian dollar jumps 

The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest level in nearly five months against its US counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices rose and investors assessed prospects of Russia reducing military operations in parts of Ukraine.

 The safe-haven US dollar  fell to its lowest in almost two weeks and the euro gained, with currency traders optimistic about peace talks in Ukraine, even amid warnings about the damage to Europe’s economy. 

Dollars purchases in Lebanon 

Lebanon’s central bank on Wednesday extended a circular allowing banks to purchase an unlimited amount of US dollars on its Sayrafa exchange platform until the end of April, a central bank statement said.

Topics: eurozone Inflation Canada Lebanon economy

Oil up over 2% on tight supply, prospects of new Russia sanctions

Oil up over 2% on tight supply, prospects of new Russia sanctions
Updated 30 March 2022
Reuters

Oil up over 2% on tight supply, prospects of new Russia sanctions

Oil up over 2% on tight supply, prospects of new Russia sanctions
  • US crude stocks fall, but demand also drops: EIA
Updated 30 March 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil prices gained over 2 percent on Wednesday as another US crude stock drawdown indicated tight supplies and investors worried about possible new Western sanctions against Russia.

Brent futures rose $2.69, or 2.4 percent, to $112.92 a barrel by 1:22 p.m. EDT (1722 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.88, or 2.8 percent, to $107.12.

US stockpiles fall

US commercial crude stocks and the country’s strategic reserves both fell in the most recent week as refiners ramped up output amid global supply tightness, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

However, demand for both distillates and gasoline fell in the latest week, which could signal that high prices are starting to put a dent in fuel consumption.

Crude inventories fell by 3.4 million barrels in the week to March 25 to 410 million barrels, lowest since September 2018. The decline was much steeper than the 1 million-barrel drop that analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll.

The nation’s strategic reserve also dropped by 3 million barrels following announced sales meant to shore up worldwide supplies since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

More sanctions

The US and its allies plan new sanctions on more sectors of Russia’s economy, including military supply chains.

“We would see an additional 1 million barrels per day of Russian production at risk if relations with Europe worsen and an oil embargo is put in place, although we still see this as unlikely,” consultancy JBC Energy said in a note.

The Kremlin indicated that all of Russia’s energy and commodity exports could be priced in roubles, as President Vladimir Putin seeks to make the West feel pain for the sanctions.

In response to possible Russian gas supply cuts, Germany triggered an emergency plan to manage gas supplies. Other European countries also took steps to conserve gas.

OPEC+ meeting

Keeping the market tight, major oil producers are likely to stick to their scheduled output target increase of about 432,000 bpd when OPEC+ — the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia — meets on Thursday, several sources close to the group said.

But weakening demand in China is pressuring oil prices, as the country has tightened mobility restrictions and COVID-19-related lockdowns in multiple cities including the financial hub of Shanghai.

US data

US data showed private employers maintained a brisk pace of hiring in March, leading investors to worry that a possible rapid rise in interest rates could hurt economic growth and fuel demand.

Topics: Oil prices US stock EIA OPEC

Biden eyes boost to mining of minerals for electric vehicles

Biden eyes boost to mining of minerals for electric vehicles
Updated 30 March 2022
AP

Biden eyes boost to mining of minerals for electric vehicles

Biden eyes boost to mining of minerals for electric vehicles
Updated 30 March 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: Facing higher oil prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Joe Biden is looking at invoking the Defense Production Act this week to increase the mining of critical minerals for the batteries used in electric vehicles.

That is according to a person familiar with the White House plans who insisted on anonymity to discuss the likely policy move.

Greater federal support for alternatives to fossil fuels would reduce the leverage of Russian President Vladimir Putin and others on matters of US national and economic security, though it reflects a long-term play rather than an immediate response to the economic damage caused by the war.

Biden’s likely order employing the Defense Production Act would provide a meaningful financial incentive to develop a domestic supply chain for electric vehicles and enable the shift away from gasoline-fueled autos.

Putin’s assault on Ukraine began more than a month ago, rattling global energy markets for petroleum and natural gas in ways that would likely hurt growth worldwide. US crude oil was trading at more than $107 a barrel on Wednesday morning, up from nearly $60 a year ago as inflation has emerged as a persistent threat.

The president is looking at invoking Title III of the 1950 Defense Production Act, which would provide the government with economic authorities to address industrial shortfalls. Mining companies could access money under the law for production of minerals including lithium, nickel, graphite, cobalt and manganese.

The government would not be issuing loans or directly purchasing minerals. The funding would instead cover feasibility studies, production at current operations and modernizing safety standards and production.

Topics: Biden mineral Mining EVs

Saudi Arabia doles out $533m on startups in 2021, says Monsha’at official

Saudi Arabia doles out $533m on startups in 2021, says Monsha’at official
Updated 30 March 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel

Saudi Arabia doles out $533m on startups in 2021, says Monsha’at official

Saudi Arabia doles out $533m on startups in 2021, says Monsha’at official
Updated 30 March 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel

Saudi Arabia is on the verge of an entrepreneurial boom thanks to the unwavering financial support offered by the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, or Monsha’at.

“Saudi Arabia is ranked second in MENA in startup funding activities, providing SR2 billion ($533 million) to entrepreneurs in 2021,” Abdulaziz Al-Nashwan, general manager of equity at Monsha’at, told Arab News on the sidelines of the Global Entrepreneurship Congress.

“Part of this amount was with the support of Monsha’at; the rest, however, was private funds from different parties, leading to a 270 percent increase over the last year,” said Al-Nashwan.

Monsha’at, the governmental arm for empowering startups, has supported 25 private venture capital firms, or VCs, since 2019. These VCs were able to fund more than 500 startups, with SR5 billion commitments available for investments, said Al-Nashwan.

“Our investment represented  up to 65 percent of the total fund; the rest came from the private sector,” he said while adding these fundings were a mix of equities and debt.

Monsha’at has been offering consultation programs for the small and medium enterprises, besides mentoring those startups in dealing with other governmental entities.

“We do a lot of activities ranging from providing funding and lobbying for the sector across different government entities and finally work with the startups to improve their skills and scalability,” Al Nashwan added.

Topics: monsha'at SMEs SaudiVision2030 Global Entrepreneurship Congress

Careem grows beyond original avatar; eyes ‘Super App’ status

Careem grows beyond original avatar; eyes ‘Super App’ status
Updated 30 March 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel

Careem grows beyond original avatar; eyes ‘Super App’ status

Careem grows beyond original avatar; eyes ‘Super App’ status
Updated 30 March 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: Dubai-based Careem has expanded beyond its original avatar of a ride-hailing app to become a ‘Super App’ that includes a wide range of services such as food delivery, grocery shopping, cleaning, shipping and bike rentals. And this is just the beginning.

“The pandemic came as a deep hit, but we diversified quickly. We are now merging as a ‘Super App’ that could do many more things than just ride-hailing. Careem would be something one could use daily,” Mudassir Sheikha, co-founder and CEO of Careem, told Arab News at the Global Entrepreneurship Congress held in Riyadh.

Careem’s creative transformation toward being a ‘Super App’ differentiates it from its parent company Uber Technologies which still focuses on mobility.

“Careem’s vision in the region is quite different from Uber, which alleviates conflict between the two,” he added.

Uber bought Careem in 2019 for $3.1 billion, and even though Uber has full ownership, both companies operate independently.

“These decisions are never easy because they are so big. Once you make the decision, you can’t get out of it. What made it easier is that we knew we have the right to remain independent,” Sheikha said.

The acquisition had given hope to many startups in the region who dreamt of becoming the next unicorn, utilizing the facilities offered by the Kingdom toward nurturing the entrepreneurship sector.

“It’s incredible. There is belief in the ecosystem. There is top talent moving into startups. There is large capital investing into startups, so once you solve the talent and the capital issue, the rest is all relatively straightforward,” Sheikha added.

Careem today operates in almost a hundred cities in the MENA region. It now plans to expand the ‘Super App’ in other countries such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Pakistan, Jordan, and the rest of the GCC in the next two years.

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress Careem

Related

Special Saudi entrepreneurs need to stop thinking and start doing, former Netflix CEO says video
Business & Economy
Saudi entrepreneurs need to stop thinking and start doing, former Netflix CEO says

Latest updates

Pakistan opposition seeks PM’s resignation after government ally quits coalition
Pakistan opposition seeks PM’s resignation after government ally quits coalition
Red card! Outrage in Iran over ban on female football fans
Red card! Outrage in Iran over ban on female football fans
Coalition did not conduct airstrike on house in Yemeni village, Joint Incident Assessment Team rules
Coalition did not conduct airstrike on house in Yemeni village, Joint Incident Assessment Team rules
What We Are Reading Today: Empire of Salons by Helen Pfeifer
What We Are Reading Today: Empire of Salons by Helen Pfeifer
Two killed in shooting at McDonald’s in Dutch city
Two killed in shooting at McDonald’s in Dutch city

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.