Australian journalist tried behind closed doors in Beijing court

Australian journalist tried behind closed doors in Beijing court
Australian Ambassador Graham Fletcher was barred from entering the No.2 People’s Intermediate Court where Cheng Lei was to be tried. (Reuters)
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Australian journalist tried behind closed doors in Beijing court

Australian journalist tried behind closed doors in Beijing court
  • Cheng Lei was a television anchor for Chinese state broadcaster CGTN before being detained in August 2020
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: Australian journalist Cheng Lei went on trial behind closed doors in a heavily guarded Beijing court on Thursday on charges of providing state secrets to a foreign country, more than 19 months after she was detained.
Cheng, 46, was a television anchor for Chinese state broadcaster CGTN before being detained in August 2020. She was formally arrested a year ago on suspicion of illegally supplying state secrets overseas.
Cheng’s family members have said they are convinced she is innocent.
A heavy contingent of uniformed police and plain-clothed security personnel were positioned outside the No.2 People’s Intermediate Court where Cheng was to be tried. Police, who had taped off areas close to the north entrance of the court, checked journalists’ IDs and asked them to move away.
Australian Ambassador Graham Fletcher was barred from entering the court.
“In this case, the defendant is suspected of the crime of illegally providing state secrets to a foreign country, which is a case involving state secrets and is not handled openly, so is not open to visitors,” a court official told him.
Fletcher told reporters that he was concerned because Australia had no information about the charges Cheng faces and cannot understand why she was being detained.
“This is deeply concerning, unsatisfactory and regrettable,” he said of being excluded from court.
“We can have no confidence in the validity of a process which is conducted in secret,” he told journalists before leaving.
Australian diplomats have had regular visits with Cheng, most recently on March 21. “Considering the circumstances she’s doing ok,” Fletcher said.
Australia has previously said it was concerned about Cheng’s welfare and conditions of detention and what it said was a “lack of transparency” over the case.
China’s courts have a conviction rate of well over 99 percent, according to calculations by China Justice Observer, a local web portal.
It was not clear when a verdict would be handed down.
“Her two children and elderly parents miss her immensely and sincerely hope to reunite with her as soon as possible,” Cheng’s family said in a statement provided to Reuters.
At a regular news conference earlier this week, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman did not directly respond to a Reuters query on whether Australian officials would be permitted to attend, but did say that Cheng’s rights would be fully guaranteed.
Last May, in a separate case at the same court, Australia’s ambassador to China was denied entry to the trial of Australian blogger Yang Hengjun, who was accused of espionage. In a trial last March of Canadian former diplomat Michael Kovrig in the same court, Canadian officials were denied entry.
Cheng was born in China and moved with her parents to Australia as a child. Later she returned to China where she built a television career first with CNBC, starting in 2003, and later, starting from 2012, as a prominent business news anchor for China’s English-language CGTN.
The trial comes as diplomatic relations between Australia and China remain tense, after Canberra urged an international probe into the source of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and Beijing responded with trade reprisals.

Australian journalist Cheng Lei faces trial in Beijing court

Australian journalist Cheng Lei faces trial in Beijing court
Updated 31 March 2022
Reuters

Australian journalist Cheng Lei faces trial in Beijing court

Australian journalist Cheng Lei faces trial in Beijing court
  • Cheng, who was a television anchor for Chinese state broadcaster CGTN before being detained in August 2020
Updated 31 March 2022
Reuters

BEIJING: Australian journalist Cheng Lei was due to face trial in a Beijing court on Thursday on state secrets charges after more than 19 months in detention.
Cheng, who was a television anchor for Chinese state broadcaster CGTN before being detained in August 2020, was formally arrested a year ago on suspicion of illegally supplying state secrets overseas.
Cheng’s family members have said they are convinced she is innocent.
Cheng will be tried at the Beijing No.2 People’s Intermediate Court on Thursday morning, two sources told Reuters last week. No information on her case could be found on the court’s website, which experts said is not uncommon for cases involving state secrets charges.
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement on Saturday that her ministry had asked Chinese officials that Australian officials be allowed to attend Cheng’s hearing in line with a consular agreement between the two nations.
“We expect basic standards of justice, procedural fairness and humane treatment to be met, in accordance with international norms,” her statement read.
Payne said Australian officials have had regular visits with Cheng, most recently on March 21.
Australia has previously said it was concerned about Cheng’s welfare and conditions of detention and what it said was a “lack of transparency” over the case.
China’s courts have a conviction rate of well over 99 percent, according to calculations by China Justice Observer, a local web portal.
“Her two children and elderly parents miss her immensely and sincerely hope to reunite with her as soon as possible,” Cheng’s family said in a statement provided to Reuters.
At a news conference earlier this week, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman did not directly respond to a Reuters query on whether Australian officials would be permitted to attend, but did say that Cheng’s rights would be fully guaranteed.
Last May, in a separate case at the same court, Australia’s ambassador to China was denied entry to the trial of Australian blogger Yang Hengjun, who was accused of espionage. In a trial last March of Canadian former diplomat Michael Kovrig in the same court, Canadian officials were denied entry.
Cheng was born in China and moved with her parents to Australia as a child. Later she returned to China where she built a television career first with CNBC, starting in 2003, and later, starting from 2012, as a prominent business news anchor for China’s English-language CGTN.
The trial comes as diplomatic relations between Australia and China remain tense, after Canberra urged an international probe into the source of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and Beijing responded with trade reprisals.

Kerning Cultures Network signs with Creative Artists Agency

Kerning Cultures Network signs with Creative Artists Agency
Updated 30 March 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Kerning Cultures Network signs with Creative Artists Agency

Kerning Cultures Network signs with Creative Artists Agency
  • Company is first podcast platform in MENA region to team up with Hollywood-based agency
  • Move ‘marks a huge milestone for our industry,’ CEO says
Updated 30 March 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Kerning Cultures Network has become the first podcast platform from the MENA region to sign with Creative Artists Agency, the leading entertainment and sports agency.

Founded in 2015, Kerning Cultures produces immersive Arabic and English podcasts, reaching audiences across the Middle East and the U.S. It is one of the largest podcast networks in the region, known for producing shows such as “B’Hob (With Love)” — which was named Apple Podcasts’ 2020 show of the year in the Arab World category — “Al Empire” and the eponymous “Kerning Cultures.”

“As the first MENA podcast company to sign with the leading Hollywood talent agency, this marks a huge milestone for our industry,” co-founder and CEO Hebah Fisher told Arab News.

“It signals an increased demand for Arab stories to be heard internationally and, of course, is a testament to the quality of the storytelling that Kerning Cultures Network produces.”

The conversation between the two companies began over a year ago. CAA represented a creator Kerning Cultures had partnered with to create, write and direct its first fiction series “Saqr’s Eclipse.”

“We designed this podcast with the intention to adapt it to TV in the future, and so we started those conversations early with CAA about this as an opportunity,” explained Fisher and Bella Ibrahim, the company’s marketing director.

“As time went on, our conversation expanded to include more Kerning Cultures Network shows and we are excited to partner officially with CAA as our talent agency,” they said.

The two companies will work together to find opportunities to adapt existing podcast intellectual property for motion pictures and books, as well as breaking into global markets.

The network has 13 original Arabic and English shows that top the charts across the region. Most of them are narrative stories that can be easily adapted to other formats, according to Fisher and Ibrahim.

They said the company was modeling itself on the likes of Wondery, The American Life and Gimlet Media, which have had their podcasts spun into TV shows and movies.

“We hope you’ll be seeing our stories on Netflix, Shahid and Amazon soon,” Fisher said.

For now, however, the network’s Ramadan lineup includes fan favorites such as “Sukoun,” a 30-day, short, guided Arabic meditation series; “Kerning Cultures,” an English documentary podcast that uncovers stories from the MENA region; and “A Superbly Scientific Podcast” hosted by YouTube creator Ahmed Samir.

During Ramadan the network will also release “Kuzbara,” a new Arabic-language show about food and the memories surrounding it, with guests like Chef Orfali and Faraj’s Kitchen.

Later in the year, Kerning Cultures Network will launch a new season of “Al Empire,” an English podcast that has featured successful Arabs like Bassem Youssef and Dina Shihabi, as well as shows that will see it venture into new genres like music and children’s stories.

MediaQuest joins UN Women’s Unstereotype Alliance

MediaQuest joins UN Women’s Unstereotype Alliance
Updated 30 March 2022
Arab News

MediaQuest joins UN Women’s Unstereotype Alliance

MediaQuest joins UN Women’s Unstereotype Alliance
  • Dubai-based publisher is first in Arab region to adopt the UN Women’s empowerment principles
  • Company aims to promote the highest standards in women’s rights, CEO says
Updated 30 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: MediaQuest has joined the UAE National Chapter of the UN Women’s Unstereotype Alliance, making it the first publishing company in the Arab region to adopt the UN’s Women’s empowerment principles.

Obeida K. Danhach Bissani, CEO of the Dubai-based firm, signed a memorandum of understanding with Dr. Mouza Al-Shehhi, executive director of the UN Women Liaison Office for the GCC, last week.

Al-Shehhi said: “Media plays a critical role in shaping our perceptions and views, as well as forming our social values. UN Women believes in the transformative role of media and social media, which are powerful tools to promote gender equality and break down gender-based stereotypes.”

MediaQuest and the Unstereotype Alliance will work together in different areas to increase awareness of stakeholders, including decision-makers and influencers on issues relating to gender equality and women’s empowerment.

As a first step, MediaQuest is producing a campaign that aims to eliminate harmful stereotypes in advertising and media.

The company will create and publish content informed and facilitated by UN Women’s data and analysis on gender equality and women’s empowerment. It will provide media coverage and organize events on topics related to women’s economic empowerment, leadership and participation, and other subjects related to gender equality.

“We need more gender-sensitive content and to challenge social and cultural norms, attitudes and perceptions, both in content and in publishing houses,” Al-Shehhi added.

“And we also need to portray women in leadership roles and unconventional settings, and the media helps us instill this more realistic depiction of women in mainstream culture.”

Earlier this year, MediaQuest joined the UN Women Media Compact, a partnership to advance women’s empowerment with and through the news media. The organization will work with its stakeholders to uphold and implement business practices that empower women, including equal pay for equal work, gender-responsive supply chain practices and a zero-tolerance policy on sexual discrimination and harassment at work.

“As a media organization that not only produces content by women and for women but is also led by women, MediaQuest aims at completely embracing the ambition to adopt and promote the highest standards in women’s rights wherever it can,” Bissani said.

Currently in its fifth year, the Unstereotype Alliance has 217 global and national chapter members.

Saudi Arabia’s Ithra praised for its ‘real foresight’ in hosting summit exploring digital well-being

Saudi Arabia’s Ithra praised for its ‘real foresight’ in hosting summit exploring digital well-being
Updated 30 March 2022
Jasmine Bager

Saudi Arabia’s Ithra praised for its ‘real foresight’ in hosting summit exploring digital well-being

Saudi Arabia’s Ithra praised for its ‘real foresight’ in hosting summit exploring digital well-being
  • Day one offered food for thought for parents about their children’s use of technology
  • Many children grow up as ‘digital natives,’ with many millennial parents struggling to strike a balance
Updated 30 March 2022
Jasmine Bager

DHAHRAN: The opening day of the inaugural Sync Digital Wellbeing Summit raised some important questions for parents to ponder about their children’s relationship with technology.

The two-day event is being hosted by the The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, also known as Ithra. Abdullah Al-Rashid, the organization’s director, began his opening remarks by telling how he had shielded his eldest child from using digital devices for the first four years of the boy’s life.

When the pandemic began in early 2020, however, he was forced to introduce his son to a screen for the first time, as he and his wife had other demands on their time. As his son’s screen use rose from zero hours a day to nearly six hours, he said the boy went from being a very verbal, happy child to one who began to experience sleeping difficulties.

Two years later, Al-Rashid said, both he and his family continue to try to find the sweet spot for screen use.

Approximately 51 percent of the Saudi population is under the age of 25. Many children now grow up as “digital natives” and many millennial parents find themselves struggling to strike a balance between allowing their children screen time and protecting them from the perils of the online world.

“I think the focus on digital well-being is a really smart idea; it shows real foresight on the part of Ithra,” James Pearson Steyer told Arab News. He is a professor at Stanford University and the CEO of Common Sense Media, an organization that offers education and advocacy to families with the aim of promoting the safe use of technology and media by children.

“Real credit to Ithra for putting this together and building this extraordinary complex. Who would have thought that Saudi Arabia would be a host to such an event?”

Steyer took part in during a panel discussion titled The Science of Digital Well-Being, alongside two guests from the UAE: Mo Gawdat, a former chief business officer at Google, and Sunil John, president of PR agency ASDA’A BCW.

They debated the question of whether the responsibility for spending more or less time online lies with users or the developers of the platforms they are using. Gawdat said that it is “wishful thinking” to assume that the platforms will make any changes that address the issue, given that their business model is to keep users using.

Another session, titled The Psychology of Technology, explored what psychologists and behavioral studies can tell us about digital well-being, and how these insights can be used to design better technology.

Other panels on day one of the summit included Achieving Digital Balance — Addiction and Responsible Media Design, during which experts discussed digital addiction to smartphones, apps and video games and what we might expect from governments in terms of a response to this, and Digital Well-Being for All — An Imperative, Not Just an Idea, which explored the crucial aspects of efforts to place digital well-being on the global agenda.

 

Doha will make no further investments in Russia, Qatari foreign minister tells CNN

Doha will make no further investments in Russia, Qatari foreign minister tells CNN
Updated 30 March 2022
Arab News

Doha will make no further investments in Russia, Qatari foreign minister tells CNN

Doha will make no further investments in Russia, Qatari foreign minister tells CNN
  • During an interview with Becky Anderson, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani discussed the war in Ukraine, Qatar’s role in the peace process, and his nation’s relationship with Iran
Updated 30 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Qatar has no plans to make further investments in Russia, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said during an interview with CNN’s Becky Anderson, in which he also discussed the war in Ukraine and Qatar’s role in the mediation process.

“Qatar’s stand has been very, very clear: We are against any act of aggression, or threatening of use of power or the use of power, against a sovereign country, or trying to undermine the territorial integrity of any country,” he said.

“There is a deterioration in the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, which is unprecedented. We should focus on having a ceasefire, humanitarian corridors, bringing the humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.”

Qatar has existing investments in Russia, Al-Thani said, but authorities in the country do not plan to make any more at this time. Previous investments “were based on a commercial assessment and these investments are still ongoing” but “we are not thinking about any new investments there — even, by the way, in Europe — until we have some clarity on the stability of the situation,” he added.

Asked about Qatar’s role as a mediator in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, he told Anderson that Qatar offers its help and support to both countries “to find a common ground and to help to put an end to this humanitarian catastrophe and we will never give up on our efforts.”

Al-Thani also discussed Qatar’s relationship with Iran.

“Iran is our neighbor and anything that happens or evolves over there definitely will affect us, as Qatar, but will affect also the (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries,” he said.

He added that as a “small country,” Qatar does not believe that international economic sanctions or unilateral sanctions are effective tools to encourage policy changes “and this has been a very clear and principled position for us.”

