Saudi ACWA Power celebrates world’s largest reverse osmosis desalination plant

RIYADH: Saudi developer, investor, co-owner and operator of a portfolio of generation and desalinated water production plants, ACWA Power, is celebrating the world’s largest reverse osmosis desalination plant, according to a statement.

Also referred to as the Rabigh 3 IWP, it is also the largest plant of its size in the private sector with a 100 percent Saudi workforce.

The plant is developed in collaboration with Saudi Brothers Commercial Company.

Located in Saudi Arabia, the SR2.6 billion ($693 million) project will supply as much as 600,000 cubic meters per day, for up to 1 million homes in Mekkah, Al Mukarramah, and Jeddah.

It’s advanced reverse osmosis technology removes contaminants from water by pushing it under pressure via a semipermeable membrane.

“It is the first time we put an energy cap of 3.5 kilowatt per hour, which reduces the energy consumption, and in turn reduces the entire desalination sector’s average tariff by 30 to 40 percent, resulting in reduced overall carbon emissions,” the statement said, citing Khaled Alqureshi, CEO, Saudi Water Partnership Co.