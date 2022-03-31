You are here

Saudi stocks gain as oil prices tumble: Closing bell

Saudi stocks gain as oil prices tumble: Closing bell
As of Thursday’s closing bell, the main index, TASI closed 0.40 percent higher (Shutterstock)
Updated 14 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks gain as oil prices tumble: Closing bell

Saudi stocks gain as oil prices tumble: Closing bell
Updated 14 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed the week higher than they started, as oil prices fell and investors watched attempts to mediate a peace settlement over Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

As of Thursday’s closing bell, the main index, TASI closed 0.40 percent higher at 13,090, while the parallel market, Nomu, gained 0.27 percent to reach 25,010.

Oil prices fell as markets remained chaotic, with Brent crude down $4.01 to $109.44 a barrel, and WTI crude fell $6.40 to $107.05 a barrel as of 3:29 p.m. Saudi time.

United Cooperative Assurance Co. rose 8.89 percent, leading the gains, despite a recent report that it widened losses by 313 percent.

Middle East Healthcare Co. fell 5.39 percent, continuing to lead the fallers since the opening session, after reporting a 79 percent decline in net profit in 2021.

In the banking sector, Bank Aljazira edged up 0.57 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, edged up 0.50 percent.

Arabian Pipes Co. edged down 0.18 percent, after reporting a 69 percent decline in profit during 2021.

Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, closed today’s trading session 3.36 percent higher.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Updated 17 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi ACWA Power celebrates world’s largest reverse osmosis desalination plant

Saudi ACWA Power celebrates world’s largest reverse osmosis desalination plant
  • It’s advanced reverse osmosis technology removes contaminants from water by pushing it under pressure via a semipermeable membrane
Updated 17 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi developer, investor, co-owner and operator of a portfolio of generation and desalinated water production plants, ACWA Power, is celebrating the world’s largest reverse osmosis desalination plant, according to a statement.

Also referred to as the Rabigh 3 IWP, it is also the largest plant of its size in the private sector with a 100 percent Saudi workforce.

The plant is developed in collaboration with Saudi Brothers Commercial Company.

Located in Saudi Arabia, the SR2.6 billion ($693 million) project will supply as much as 600,000 cubic meters per day, for up to 1 million homes in Mekkah, Al Mukarramah, and Jeddah.

It’s advanced reverse osmosis technology removes contaminants from water by pushing it under pressure via a semipermeable membrane.

“It is the first time we put an energy cap of 3.5 kilowatt per hour, which reduces the energy consumption, and in turn reduces the entire desalination sector’s average tariff by 30 to 40 percent, resulting in reduced overall carbon emissions,” the statement said, citing Khaled Alqureshi, CEO, Saudi Water Partnership Co.

Topics: economy

Fintech Lendo to launch new financing products for Saudi SMEs

Fintech Lendo to launch new financing products for Saudi SMEs
Updated 4 min 5 sec ago
Ousama Habib

Fintech Lendo to launch new financing products for Saudi SMEs

Fintech Lendo to launch new financing products for Saudi SMEs
Updated 4 min 5 sec ago
Ousama Habib

RIYADH: Fintech firm Lendo is planning to launch new products in the coming months to finance the burgeoning small and medium enterprises, or SMEs, in Saudi Arabia.

The company recently bagged the official license from the Saudi Central Bank to produce innovative financial products in the Kingdom, making it the first Shari’ah-compliant company specializing in debt crowdfunding.

“One of the biggest challenges that SMEs face is the delay in payment of services from their clients. Often, these enterprises have to wait for three or six months to get paid,” Osama AlRaee, co-founder and CEO of Riyadh-based Lendo, told Arab News on the sidelines of the Global Entrepreneurship Congress in Riyadh.

Founded in 2019 by AlRaee and Mohammad Jawabri, the company connects SMEs seeking funds with investors looking for high return options over its crowdlending platform.

Its business is modeled on invoice financing, where an enterprise borrows money against the amounts due from its customers.

According to experts, this financing option helps businesses improve cash flow, pay employees and suppliers, and reinvest in operations and growth earlier than they could if they had to wait until their customers paid their balances.

“In the last two years, Lindo financed more than SR300 million to small and medium businesses and returned the investments to the investors at zero percent default rate,” said AlRaee.

He further added that his company had achieved more than eight million Saudi riyals in profits for the investors.

Last March, the company announced the closing of a SAR27 million funding round led by Derayah Ventures, with participation from Seedra, Shorooq Partners, and 500 Startups, Impact 46.

The company was also the first Saudi company to participate in the Google accelerator program, a virtual program across the MENA region.

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress

Telecom giant stc, PIF partner in $131m deal to establish IoT JV

Telecom giant stc, PIF partner in $131m deal to establish IoT JV
Updated 12 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Telecom giant stc, PIF partner in $131m deal to establish IoT JV

Telecom giant stc, PIF partner in $131m deal to establish IoT JV
Updated 12 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Telecom Co. partnered with the Public Investment Fund in a SR492 million ($131 million) deal to establish a joint venture specialized in the field of the internet of things, according to a bourse filing.

Topics: STC Saudi Arabi telecoms

Rehla CR spots new opportunity in mobility space

Rehla CR spots new opportunity in mobility space
Updated 14 min 8 sec ago
George Charles Darley

Rehla CR spots new opportunity in mobility space

Rehla CR spots new opportunity in mobility space
Updated 14 min 8 sec ago
George Charles Darley

Jeddah-based mobility app Rehla CR has shifted its focus on a rather overlooked area of the ride-hailing space in Saudi Arabia: tourism.

The company plans to connect customers with tour guides across tourist spots such as Abha and AlUla. It has obtained the necessary licenses from the Ministry of Tourism and hopes to introduce this service later this year.

“Rehla has the same license as ride-hailing apps Uber and Careem, but we specialize in inter-city journeys. The app is like Airbnb, except our product is a car seat rather than a bed,” Rehla CR CEO Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Shikhy told Arab News.

The company currently focuses on inter-city trips around the Umrah circuit in Makkah, Medina and Jeddah and will soon be covering the whole of Saudi Arabia.

According to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Transportation, the Kingdom clocks more than 53 million inter-city trips in a month.

Launched in 2020, the mobility firm started as a bootstrap operation with SR1 million in capital raised from a bank loan, Al-Shikhy’s family support and later via the crowdfunding platform Scopeer.

As the operation gains more traction and attracts drivers with a generous commission structure, Al-Shikhy is more optimistic about further investment rounds.

 

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress Rehla CR

Egyptian trucking startup Trella to introduce new products in Saudi Arabia

Egyptian trucking startup Trella to introduce new products in Saudi Arabia
Updated 22 min 4 sec ago
NOUR ELSHAERI  
George Darley

Egyptian trucking startup Trella to introduce new products in Saudi Arabia

Egyptian trucking startup Trella to introduce new products in Saudi Arabia
Updated 22 min 4 sec ago
NOUR ELSHAERI   George Darley

RIYADH: Trella, described by its CEO and co-founder Omar Hagrass as the Uber for trucks, is going to introduce a new tech-enabled financial product to support its customers in Saudi Arabia.

In an interview with Arab News during the sidelines of the Global Entrepreneurship Congress in Riyadh, Hagrass explained that the startup is currently focusing its expansion plans in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

“We’re growing our business exponentially in the GCC. We don’t want to grow beyond that for now because we want to start rolling out other products that we’ve had in Egypt and Pakistan,” Hagrass said.

Trella first started its operations in Egypt and expanded to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and the UAE, using a revenue model that Hagrass described as the same as Amazon.

“When you’re on Amazon, you go put a shirt online, you sell the shirt, Amazon gets a cut. In our case, fast moving goods companies and shipping lines put a load online and then the driver books the load, and we take a cut,” Hagrass elaborated.

The trucking industry has seen huge investments in the last couple of years; Trella alone received funding for over $50 million since it started operations back in 2019.

Trella is using the funding it raised to grow further in the GCC region. It has been working to advance its technology, grow its current operations, and it also plans to introduce more products.

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress Trella

